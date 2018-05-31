Drake’s statement on Pusha T drama: ‘I know everyone is enjoying the circus…’

Pusha response. LINK IN BIO.

A post shared by COMPLEX (@complex) on

As we covered, Pusha T pretty much destroyed Drake in their diss track battle. Drake dropped “Duppy Freestyle” almost a week ago, and he acted like he was doing Pusha a favor by insulting him. Pusha then dropped “The Story of Adidon” and Pusha was like, “that’s nice bro but here are the receipts on your secret son who you won’t acknowledge, and here’s an old photo of you in blackface.” Twitter has been howling ever since, and the memes and jokes are amazing. It feels like Pusha is sitting back, waiting to see Drake’s next move. I’d be willing to bet that Pusha has some more tea to spill on Drake too, but he’s saving it for the next diss track.

In the meantime, Drake has only offered one response thus far to being metaphorically merked by Pusha. That response was… a written statement explaining the blackface photo:

Drake’s statement. [via @champagnepapi]

A post shared by COMPLEX (@complex) on

“I know everyone is enjoying the circus…” LMAO. Drake is trying to act like the sensible adult here. All of sudden, Drake’s like “who created this? I had no part in it, I’m merely an intellectual who just passed by!” As for the rest of it… I mean, I still have questions about the photoshoot, but whatever. This statement was not really the response people were expecting from King of Petty Drake.

Oh, and TMZ has a new story about how Drake has been financially supporting his son and his baby-mama this whole time, so he isn’t a “deadbeat dad” like Pusha claimed. Sure. That’s how Drake is going to fight? Through dad-like statements and TMZ leaks?

42nd Toronto International Film Festival - ‘The Carter Effect’ - Premiere

Day Three of Wireless Festival including Pusha T, Tyga, Yuna and Tory Lanez

Photos courtesy of WENN.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

65 Responses to “Drake’s statement on Pusha T drama: ‘I know everyone is enjoying the circus…’”

  1. Really says:
    May 31, 2018 at 9:24 am

    Pusha: 1
    Drake: 0

    Reply
    • Babs says:
      May 31, 2018 at 10:55 am

      Pusha murdered him and putting out a statement during a rap beef is embarrassing to say the least. I (used to) like Drake but this move is so whack. And the can of worms Pusha opened regarding how Drake coerced the women he f*cks raw to have abortions is not pretty. And I feel bad for that innocent little boy who’s going to read about all this one day. I guess Drake is cancelled.

      Reply
  2. Mgsota says:
    May 31, 2018 at 9:25 am

    Yeah, I’m pretty sure that’s his baby. She went away quickly and quietly (once a nice settlement was reached)

    Reply
  3. Loopy says:
    May 31, 2018 at 9:25 am

    Haha no king of petty of 50 cent
    Now he takes the cake.

    Reply
  4. Clare says:
    May 31, 2018 at 9:26 am

    Lol love how Drake is now playing at rising above the ‘circus’. Dude you were 100% playing this game with your invoices and raps, till you got evicersated by a better lyricist.

    They were saying on the radio that unless he comes out with a lyrical response by Friday we can officially start referring to getting verbally destroyed getting ‘draked’.

    Reply
  5. Nelll says:
    May 31, 2018 at 9:27 am

    Weak.

    Reply
  6. BlueSky says:
    May 31, 2018 at 9:27 am

    Yeah Pusha T won that one. Drake met his match in petty drama.
    Just like that old saying “Don’t open doors you aren’t prepared to walk through.”

    Reply
  7. Jordan says:
    May 31, 2018 at 9:28 am

    Eh, Kanye is involved. It’s a stunnnnnnnt.

    Reply
  8. Vex says:
    May 31, 2018 at 9:28 am

    Drake is taking tips from Taylor Swift lmao: “I would very much like to be excluded from this narrative, one that I never asked to be a part of.”

    Reply
  9. Kitty says:
    May 31, 2018 at 9:29 am

    I’m sure drake is supporting the kid, if he wasn’t I would imagine the mom would be telling her story. She isn’t so it’s safe to assume he’s paying up

    Reply
  10. Monsy says:
    May 31, 2018 at 9:30 am

    Drake: ‘I would very much like to be excluded from this narrative, one that I have never asked to be part of”

    Reply
  11. Bobafelty says:
    May 31, 2018 at 9:32 am

    To me, a deadbeat dad is someone who doesn’t step up to be there for their child. Not just financial support, but to be a part of the child’s life and upbringing. So the verdict is still out on Drake since we really don’t know.

    I think it’s pretty telling that Drake responded about the blackface with a lengthy statement, but says nothing about his son (not even just asking for privacy), and doesn’t defend his child’s mother at all. She’s getting mocked and worse and social media, but guess she’s on her own.

    Reply
  12. Red says:
    May 31, 2018 at 9:34 am

    I don’t appreciate Pusha’s line about 40 having MS. That disease is nothing to laugh over, and it’s not even like Drake is the one who has it.

    Reply
    • Panda says:
      May 31, 2018 at 10:03 am

      Simeone pointed out the line was about how much time 40 had left and as he’s the only one still caping for drake, what’s gonna happen after he’s gone… so not a line on ms but on drake having no one in his corner

      Reply
    • JJMal says:
      May 31, 2018 at 12:11 pm

      What about when Drake made fun of Kid Cudi’s depression and sucidial inclinations on “Two Birds, One Stone” as Kid Cudi was getting institutionalized and couldn’t even respond to it? Did you also “not appreciate that”?

      Drake’s been a nasty piece of work for a long time, I say this as someone from Toronto who used to run in the same circles before I moved away.

      Reply
  13. KeWest says:
    May 31, 2018 at 9:42 am

    Pusha who?

    Hope he enjoys this because that’s all he is getting out of this mess.

    Drake has always been dumb so I’m glad people are finally seeing him for who he is really.

    Reply
  14. Seriously??? says:
    May 31, 2018 at 9:49 am

    Why is Drake not allowed to keep his child private but every other celeb is? We haven’t seen photos of Beyonce’s twins and Chris Hemsworth’s kids are always photographed from the behind. With the exception of his celebrity relationships, he doesn’t post photos of his other relationships online. Maybe he wanted to wait to release this news on his own terms. We know that his floor plans for his new mansion included a nursery. It’s not fair to assume that we know everyone going on behind the scenes.

    As for the blackface picture, I agree with what a previous comment said: sounded like a smarter idea than what played out. He shouldn’t have done the photo shoot even if he was trying to make a statement. That was wrong and doesn’t get a pass from me.

    I can’t believe you’re declaring that there are any winners in this childish beef at all. Rap battles from the 90s and early 2000s might have gone at each other harder but times have changed and it’s not right now like it wasn’t right then. Pusha T counted down the time 40 has left. That’s not right. 40 didn’t ask to be diagnosed with MS. Drake’s mom isn’t “coming in last place” because she never remarried. Women don’t exist to only marry men- it’s not some kind of crowning accomplishment. A porn star does not have a stench about her. Women are free to explore any legal avenue of work at their choosing and it doesn’t diminish their value. And how rich coming from someone who I bet enjoys porn! I can’t believe you think those comments are “winning”.

    They’re both childish. To think this was started over Wayne wearing BAPE. Let it go

    Reply
    • Chloeee says:
      May 31, 2018 at 10:30 am

      @Seriously, if we’re talking 90’s beef let’s not forget Pac went after someone w/ sickle
      Cell. Plus, let’s not act like the 90’s rap beef were all in good taste and jest, when they ended up dead

      Reply
      • Seriously??? says:
        May 31, 2018 at 1:30 pm

        The sickle cell line is what I was thinking of when I said it wasn’t right then either. I saw one Twitter that people were saying that Drake actually needs to kill Push now, that it’s his only option. I hope we don’t revert back to those times

    • JeanGray says:
      May 31, 2018 at 10:32 am

      That’s where I’m at with this at this point in my life. I grew up listening to hip hop. I did enjoy rap beefs back in the day. From LL vs Cannibus to Nas/Jay, Meek/Drake, etc. Some were fun, some went way left when it left the wax and people got violent (like Big & Pac). But now that I’m older I’m a bit put off by these beefs. Especially from artists that are no longer 20 (where being immature could get you a pass) and look even more petty doing so at 30+. And in a day and age where our world is already a real life mess with the pettiest of all, like POTUS, the vileness of social media and cyberbullying, school shootings. etc. I’m over it.

      That line about 40 was way below the belt. Exposing a child (who we still don’t know is Drakes because the DNA test hasn’t been done) to the public. And exploiting a deceased Whitney for publicity with that tacky photo. It’s all a bit seedy to me.

      Reply
  15. ISSAQUEEN says:
    May 31, 2018 at 9:55 am

    Drake is concern about the circus? He’s been the ringmaster of drama for years. Come on dude, do better. And this is coming from someone who love Drake and want him to win. Sigh.

    Reply
  16. SuperNOhalftime says:
    May 31, 2018 at 10:17 am

    Yeah, if there had to be a “winner”, it’s not Pusha. I can’t get behind anyone using Whitney’s or anyone’s low point for an album cover, even if it was for sale. The beef is petty, and rap battles didn’t used to be like this.

    Reply
  17. HelloSunshine says:
    May 31, 2018 at 10:25 am

    I’m not okay with Pusha bringing Drake’s kid and baby mama into it. For all we know, he is supporting and spending time with the kid and keeping it on the DL because he doesn’t want the kid in the public eye or the Mom doesn’t. Even if the kid were in the public eye, still totally inappropriate though.

    Also, bringing in someone’s MS is NOT OKAY. Ever.

    Reply
  18. Anonymoose says:
    May 31, 2018 at 10:28 am

    Can someone help me? I want to understand what was wrong with Drake doing the blackface picture. It sounded from his explanation like he was trying to reappropriate and protest that image that had been forced upon people of color. As an African-Canadian, does he not have the right? I would think if anyone owned the right to use that iconography it would be people of African descent. Like Childish Gambino assuming a Stepin Fetchit pose in his “This is America” video. Or is it that the image itself is so offensive (which it is assaulting to the eyeballs I will grant you), that no one should use it?
    Please understand that I am not trying to be offensive in asking the question. I know I’m missing something. Help me see what I’m missing. Thanks.

    Reply
    • Lia_E says:
      May 31, 2018 at 10:54 am

      First Drake isn’t African American, he’s Canadian. Jim Crow and Blackface has a different history and meaning for black Americans. Just because you share a race doesn’t mean you automatically understand someone else’s culture

      So the fact that he thinks blackface actual represents anything about actual black American culture is the problem. Blackfacs is the equaivalent of whites calling blacks monkeys and animals. Blackface, specifically the type Drake did with the pitch black face paint and overdrawn red lips, historically was white people making fun of how ugly they *thought* black people are. It was meant to be as dehumanizing and mocking as possible

      Drake being black doesn’t excuse it. It makes it 10x more baffling. It would be the equivalent of Drake dressing up as a monkey or ape. Or another analogy would be someone perpetrating pollution to call attention to…pollution

      Reply
    • Iknowwhatboyslike says:
      May 31, 2018 at 11:04 am

      I can’t speak for anyone, but I can tell you why I had an issue with Drake doing this. I find Drake to be incredibly inauthentic. And when I saw this picture, him in blackface, it actually didn’t surprise me. I’ve always thought of the character Drake, being Aubrey Graham’s biggest acting role. I find that he is exploiting black culture and making money off a culture that he didn’t, up until some point, was a part of. He claims he was in black face to take part in a project that criticized the ostracizing of black entertainers, but he has been silent on racial injustice since he found worldwide fame. That’s my perception of him. And also, my feelings for Drake aside, that image of black face is the personification of racism. I don’t want to see it on ANYBODY for ANY REASON.

      Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment