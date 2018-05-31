Drake’s statement on Pusha T drama: ‘I know everyone is enjoying the circus…’

As we covered, Pusha T pretty much destroyed Drake in their diss track battle. Drake dropped “Duppy Freestyle” almost a week ago, and he acted like he was doing Pusha a favor by insulting him. Pusha then dropped “The Story of Adidon” and Pusha was like, “that’s nice bro but here are the receipts on your secret son who you won’t acknowledge, and here’s an old photo of you in blackface.” Twitter has been howling ever since, and the memes and jokes are amazing. It feels like Pusha is sitting back, waiting to see Drake’s next move. I’d be willing to bet that Pusha has some more tea to spill on Drake too, but he’s saving it for the next diss track.
In the meantime, Drake has only offered one response thus far to being metaphorically merked by Pusha. That response was… a written statement explaining the blackface photo:
“I know everyone is enjoying the circus…” LMAO. Drake is trying to act like the sensible adult here. All of sudden, Drake’s like “who created this? I had no part in it, I’m merely an intellectual who just passed by!” As for the rest of it… I mean, I still have questions about the photoshoot, but whatever. This statement was not really the response people were expecting from King of Petty Drake.
Oh, and TMZ has a new story about how Drake has been financially supporting his son and his baby-mama this whole time, so he isn’t a “deadbeat dad” like Pusha claimed. Sure. That’s how Drake is going to fight? Through dad-like statements and TMZ leaks?
.@PUSHA_T just pushed back.
And we’ve got the diss track.https://t.co/CPPDP1ZWdM
— SoundCloud (@SoundCloud) May 30, 2018
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Pusha: 1
Drake: 0
Pusha murdered him and putting out a statement during a rap beef is embarrassing to say the least. I (used to) like Drake but this move is so whack. And the can of worms Pusha opened regarding how Drake coerced the women he f*cks raw to have abortions is not pretty. And I feel bad for that innocent little boy who’s going to read about all this one day. I guess Drake is cancelled.
He had to put out a statement, not everything is fun and games. A lot of people don’t listen to rap, and Drake’s Image was tarnished with that picture.
And how does the statement makes things better? It doesn’t even make sense. How is this horrendous picture raising awareness on anything? He and his team must be losing their mind.
Yeah, I’m pretty sure that’s his baby. She went away quickly and quietly (once a nice settlement was reached)
Haha no king of petty of 50 cent
Now he takes the cake.
Lol love how Drake is now playing at rising above the ‘circus’. Dude you were 100% playing this game with your invoices and raps, till you got evicersated by a better lyricist.
They were saying on the radio that unless he comes out with a lyrical response by Friday we can officially start referring to getting verbally destroyed getting ‘draked’.
What’s the story with the invoice?
He tweeted an invoice for $400,000 to Kanye for promotional services rendered to assist Pusha T in selling albums by making a diss track. It was petty as hell and it got him in a place where he has to gather a PR team to write a statement. He lost just for that.
It was petty, but it made me laugh.
To be fair, though, Drake thought he was engaging in a rap beef, not some potentially career-ending squabble.
Weak.
Yeah Pusha T won that one. Drake met his match in petty drama.
Just like that old saying “Don’t open doors you aren’t prepared to walk through.”
Or write a check your a$$ can’t cash.
But how did drake open the door when Push came for him first?
Eh, Kanye is involved. It’s a stunnnnnnnt.
This reeks of Pusha album promo
Yup. Kicked it off with the cover. I wouldn’t be surprised if Kris has her hands in it too.
Drake must care a lot about pusha s sales then because he is taking the biggest L ever.
@Babs, right? Like people are willing to destroy their lives, careers, their kid’s self-worth, etc. to promote something. This is not even Drake’s album he’d be doing this for. I can see Pusha T starting the beef to promote his album, but not this (on Drake’s part).
Drake is taking tips from Taylor Swift lmao: “I would very much like to be excluded from this narrative, one that I never asked to be a part of.”
Maybe he’s saying that racism and debilitating illness are not laughing matters. He’s right, i’m surprised by the glee lacking any critical reaction to the track. I thought this site’s readers were critical thinkers but some of the reactions so far are disappointing
I agree, making fun of 40 was not cool, HOWEVER, neither is,being a beige Canadian that acts like a rapper that has struggled even though he hasn’t,taking blackface photo’s to highlight his frustrations of being typecast in the CANADIAN television and film industry. It is gross and he should be ashamed of himself. Drake is the worst.
Drake previously mocked Kid Cudi for his mental illness, so he’s getting what he gives. I’m not saying Pusha’s comments about MS can be defended, just that Drake has no high horse to sit on. He’s the worst, yes.
Scotchy, do you think Canada is paradise and racism free?
I’m sure drake is supporting the kid, if he wasn’t I would imagine the mom would be telling her story. She isn’t so it’s safe to assume he’s paying up
Paying up is the very least he can do. How about walking the walk, aknowledging his son and be an actual part of his life like any decent parent would do?
He doesn’t know if it’s his kid yet apparently. He has yet to take the DNA test, yet he is financing this child. I would think taking a DNA test would be higher on his priorities list.
If he is paying, he is totally the father. I am sure the DNA test was the first thing done here. He made the choice of having raw sexual intercourse and should have taken gracefully the responsibilities that comes with it. That poor kid was brought in this world by stupid decisions, now the only thing to do is to welcome him. Do better drake.
Drake: #BeBest
Drake: ‘I would very much like to be excluded from this narrative, one that I have never asked to be part of”
To me, a deadbeat dad is someone who doesn’t step up to be there for their child. Not just financial support, but to be a part of the child’s life and upbringing. So the verdict is still out on Drake since we really don’t know.
I think it’s pretty telling that Drake responded about the blackface with a lengthy statement, but says nothing about his son (not even just asking for privacy), and doesn’t defend his child’s mother at all. She’s getting mocked and worse and social media, but guess she’s on her own.
I don’t appreciate Pusha’s line about 40 having MS. That disease is nothing to laugh over, and it’s not even like Drake is the one who has it.
Simeone pointed out the line was about how much time 40 had left and as he’s the only one still caping for drake, what’s gonna happen after he’s gone… so not a line on ms but on drake having no one in his corner
What about when Drake made fun of Kid Cudi’s depression and sucidial inclinations on “Two Birds, One Stone” as Kid Cudi was getting institutionalized and couldn’t even respond to it? Did you also “not appreciate that”?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Pusha who?
Hope he enjoys this because that’s all he is getting out of this mess.
Drake has always been dumb so I’m glad people are finally seeing him for who he is really.
Push is very well known and respected amongst the rap community, and he’s the current President of GOOD Music. It’s not like he’s some random SoundCloud rapper.
I agree with you saying Drake is dumb though, and that blackface photo proves it.
Yeah, thank you. I’m actually appalled by this “Pusha who?” crowd who think they’re smart.
Still Push who.
If you have to explain who someone is it still doesn’t change anything.
Hope push enjoys the spotlight
Why is Drake not allowed to keep his child private but every other celeb is? We haven’t seen photos of Beyonce’s twins and Chris Hemsworth’s kids are always photographed from the behind. With the exception of his celebrity relationships, he doesn’t post photos of his other relationships online. Maybe he wanted to wait to release this news on his own terms. We know that his floor plans for his new mansion included a nursery. It’s not fair to assume that we know everyone going on behind the scenes.
As for the blackface picture, I agree with what a previous comment said: sounded like a smarter idea than what played out. He shouldn’t have done the photo shoot even if he was trying to make a statement. That was wrong and doesn’t get a pass from me.
I can’t believe you’re declaring that there are any winners in this childish beef at all. Rap battles from the 90s and early 2000s might have gone at each other harder but times have changed and it’s not right now like it wasn’t right then. Pusha T counted down the time 40 has left. That’s not right. 40 didn’t ask to be diagnosed with MS. Drake’s mom isn’t “coming in last place” because she never remarried. Women don’t exist to only marry men- it’s not some kind of crowning accomplishment. A porn star does not have a stench about her. Women are free to explore any legal avenue of work at their choosing and it doesn’t diminish their value. And how rich coming from someone who I bet enjoys porn! I can’t believe you think those comments are “winning”.
They’re both childish. To think this was started over Wayne wearing BAPE. Let it go
@Seriously, if we’re talking 90’s beef let’s not forget Pac went after someone w/ sickle
Cell. Plus, let’s not act like the 90’s rap beef were all in good taste and jest, when they ended up dead
The sickle cell line is what I was thinking of when I said it wasn’t right then either. I saw one Twitter that people were saying that Drake actually needs to kill Push now, that it’s his only option. I hope we don’t revert back to those times
That’s where I’m at with this at this point in my life. I grew up listening to hip hop. I did enjoy rap beefs back in the day. From LL vs Cannibus to Nas/Jay, Meek/Drake, etc. Some were fun, some went way left when it left the wax and people got violent (like Big & Pac). But now that I’m older I’m a bit put off by these beefs. Especially from artists that are no longer 20 (where being immature could get you a pass) and look even more petty doing so at 30+. And in a day and age where our world is already a real life mess with the pettiest of all, like POTUS, the vileness of social media and cyberbullying, school shootings. etc. I’m over it.
That line about 40 was way below the belt. Exposing a child (who we still don’t know is Drakes because the DNA test hasn’t been done) to the public. And exploiting a deceased Whitney for publicity with that tacky photo. It’s all a bit seedy to me.
Yes to all of this. ALso, Drake is very childish to pretend he is above the fray when, all of a sudden, the response is way harder then he went.
yeah now he’s above it when it got really personal. lol. He would have probably done better not responding at all.
Thanks for your balanced commentary
Drake is concern about the circus? He’s been the ringmaster of drama for years. Come on dude, do better. And this is coming from someone who love Drake and want him to win. Sigh.
Yeah, if there had to be a “winner”, it’s not Pusha. I can’t get behind anyone using Whitney’s or anyone’s low point for an album cover, even if it was for sale. The beef is petty, and rap battles didn’t used to be like this.
Tupac to Biggie: “I fu$#ed your wife.” Battles have gone very low in the past.
I’m not okay with Pusha bringing Drake’s kid and baby mama into it. For all we know, he is supporting and spending time with the kid and keeping it on the DL because he doesn’t want the kid in the public eye or the Mom doesn’t. Even if the kid were in the public eye, still totally inappropriate though.
Also, bringing in someone’s MS is NOT OKAY. Ever.
+1. Pusha hit below the belt.
Can someone help me? I want to understand what was wrong with Drake doing the blackface picture. It sounded from his explanation like he was trying to reappropriate and protest that image that had been forced upon people of color. As an African-Canadian, does he not have the right? I would think if anyone owned the right to use that iconography it would be people of African descent. Like Childish Gambino assuming a Stepin Fetchit pose in his “This is America” video. Or is it that the image itself is so offensive (which it is assaulting to the eyeballs I will grant you), that no one should use it?
Please understand that I am not trying to be offensive in asking the question. I know I’m missing something. Help me see what I’m missing. Thanks.
First Drake isn’t African American, he’s Canadian. Jim Crow and Blackface has a different history and meaning for black Americans. Just because you share a race doesn’t mean you automatically understand someone else’s culture
So the fact that he thinks blackface actual represents anything about actual black American culture is the problem. Blackfacs is the equaivalent of whites calling blacks monkeys and animals. Blackface, specifically the type Drake did with the pitch black face paint and overdrawn red lips, historically was white people making fun of how ugly they *thought* black people are. It was meant to be as dehumanizing and mocking as possible
Drake being black doesn’t excuse it. It makes it 10x more baffling. It would be the equivalent of Drake dressing up as a monkey or ape. Or another analogy would be someone perpetrating pollution to call attention to…pollution
You explained it a lot better than I did. Thank you! Also, he came to America to make his money, yet I wonder if he took the time to really understand the black American lives that catapulted his career?
Excellent points.
There were also lots of comments in the Shade Room IG page from people asking how does Drake doing blackface bring awareness to the plight of AA performers? I thought I was the only one who thought this made no sense.
his Father is African American from the south
He’s also half-white and benefits from lighter skin privileges in his career for sure.
I can’t speak for anyone, but I can tell you why I had an issue with Drake doing this. I find Drake to be incredibly inauthentic. And when I saw this picture, him in blackface, it actually didn’t surprise me. I’ve always thought of the character Drake, being Aubrey Graham’s biggest acting role. I find that he is exploiting black culture and making money off a culture that he didn’t, up until some point, was a part of. He claims he was in black face to take part in a project that criticized the ostracizing of black entertainers, but he has been silent on racial injustice since he found worldwide fame. That’s my perception of him. And also, my feelings for Drake aside, that image of black face is the personification of racism. I don’t want to see it on ANYBODY for ANY REASON.
I co-sign with this 100%.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve always wondered, can people like Drake who are half-black but were raised by their non-black family use the n word? I’ve always been…uncomfortable with him being able to use the word, but since I’m not black I felt it wasn’t my place to say anything or police this. But now with this blackface thing (which I believe is wrong), I wonder again if it’s appropriate for him to say it. Sorry for hijacking I’m just thinking out loud.
Dude, he’s half black; it’s his culture too. Whether he grew up in it or not.
@what the heck this is true and I figured that’s why he *can* say it. I still find it odd but it isn’t my battle.
True
Drake performs (& is a part of) Afro-diasporic identity, which I believe explains his obsession/connection/use of Rihanna & Minaj. I find him fascinating and nauseating.
