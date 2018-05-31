Samantha Bee called Ivanka Trump a C-U-Next-Tuesday & the Deplorables are so mad

I have a filthy mouth, and I’m crude as hell. I literally just called Donald Trump a “whiny bitch” in an earlier story. I’ve referred to him – on this site and in real life – as a lot worse. I’ve also said a lot worse about his adult family members. The only Trump I’ve never trashed is Barron, because he’s just a kid. But Ivanka, Eric and Don Jr.? They are: complicit a–holes, treasonous c–ksuckers, felonous motherf–kers and utter f–king dumpster fires of humanity. It’s really not a big deal for an adult to say those things about another adult. But God bless it, now all of the Deplorable Snowflakes are so, so butthurt that Samantha Bee called Ivanka Trump a bad word!
Samantha used A Bad Word during the opening segment of Full Frontal on TBS. Bee was actually covering that story we discussed earlier this week, where Ivanka posted a photo of herself and her son at the same time the Trump administration was actively separating babies from their immigrant parents and shuffling unaccompanied minors into detention centers. Ivanka, the complicit bitch, knew exactly what she was f–king doing. This is what Bee said:
“Ivanka Trump, who works at the White House, chose to post the second most oblivious tweet we’ve seen this week,” Bee, TBS’ “Full Frontal” host, said during an opening segment on Wednesday’s show focused on separating migrant children from their parents at the Mexico-United States border. Displaying a Sunday tweet from President Trump’s 36-year-old daughter featuring an image of her holding her son, Bee said, “You know, Ivanka, that’s a beautiful photo of you and your child, but let me just say one mother to another: do something about your dad’s immigration practices, you feckless c–t.”
Do you see the issue? Because I would not have blinked twice, mostly because I’ve said the same thing about Ivanka. But the Deplorables think that Roseanne Barr was fired because she just said one bad word, therefore Samantha Bee MUST BE CANCELED! Note: Roseanne Barr was fired for being a racist, bigoted, anti-Semitic a–hole and it got to the point where Disney/ABC was rightfully embarrassed to be mainstreaming her vile brand of unhinged conservativism. But please allow the false equivalencies to pour out:
This is disgusting. How is this acceptable? And how are we expected to take any of these publications seriously if they gleefully repost something like this at the same time they (rightfully) condemn @therealroseanne? You know the saying Love is Love? Well Hate is Hate. https://t.co/YTjmZQ4zMV
— Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) May 31, 2018
If you are celebrating that Roseanne’s show was canceled but are not offended by Samantha Bee calling Ivanka Trump a "feckless c**t" you are part of the problem. You can’t have it both ways.
— MarkMizzou 🥃🏌🏼♂️🇺🇸🏝 (@MMS5833) May 31, 2018
I’m sure @TBSNetwork promptly canceled Samantha Bee’s show after her vulgar remark about Ivanka Trump because those are the rules now right @therealroseanne? Or is there some view Samantha holds that makes her different? Just wondering where the consistency is guys… https://t.co/BWpxSqv3Mq
— Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) May 31, 2018
My ♥️! #SundayMorning pic.twitter.com/CN5iXutE5Q
— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) May 27, 2018
Wait, are we firing people for swearing? Because Roseanne was fired for racism. But if we are firing people for swearing what about that guy who stood in a front of a podium and yelled about getting a SOB off the field?
Agreed, but Bee also handed this to the deplorables. I have no doubt Ivanka is a giant CUNT, but the word is loaded. They’re going to whine about this for an entire year now playing the victim card and feasting on their endless whataboutism. We shouldn’t make it easier for them.
Oh please @Noshame. They’d pitch a snowflake screaming fit if Sam called her a big meanie head. May as well call a c**t a c**t.
As someone so succinctly said on the KK post today, I’m done caring about the feelings of shitty people.
yeah, I got their whataboutism right here…
https://goo.gl/images/3dHLJj
*mic drop*
First comment and it’s the winning one. Nicely done.
It’s not the swearing, it’s the pretty bad slur. Do you think it’s okay that on television someone is calling another woman the c word? Is it okay because it’s a woman who said it? Or because it’s against Ivanka? Insulting someone is wrong, no matter your politics. You have other ways to criticize a public figure.
Great point, Natalie S.
I seriously don’t understand how anyone could compare the two comments. For real. How did we get here.
White Supremacy
Exactly how I feel. That anyone can make a correlation between blatantly racist comments vs. insulting someone (some might say rightfully so) astounds me, So ignorant and wilfully blind to the differences.
Swearing and calling someone a c**t can not be compared to calling POC apes (or the myriad of other racist comments). Their pure ignorance makes me ragey.
Cos some people are useless spineless and ignorant af. They don’t wanna learn or see what’s about to hit them in the face.
And that Rosseane woman didn’t just send one tweet. Her whole acc is a mess. Why didn’t Twitter shut her down? She hides behind religion, but she’s putting shame on Jewish families.
Willful f^*cking ignorance.
I don’t think they’re comparable. One is an sexist insult, the other is pretty bad racism. I still think it’s not okay, but not to the point of getting her fired. The issue is it came so close to Roseanne’s thing, that of course some would point the double standards, although ABC and TBS are different networks with different values so it’s a moot point.
I too have a foul mouth. I have zero problem with hearing colorful talk from others. Rarely do I use the c you next Tuesday. I only break it out on special occasions to deserving people. Yes, Ivanka would fall in that category. As far as I’m concerned, gloves are off when it comes to this Fu*ker and anyone associated with him.
Ha-AIMS, for me, the see you next Tuesday word rarely comes out, but when I say it one, I say it thirty or forty times in the same rant because it’s like ripping the bandage off. I like it with g-d, useless, f*cking c*** personally. But I’m a foul mouthed sl*t so 🤷🏻♀️
C*** is a word I reserve for special occasions. I have never considered using it in combination with feckless. I thank Samantha Bee for sharing.
Totally agreed Aims, its not a word I use often. But when the it comes out, it comes OUT. I curse like a sailor, so language dosen’t bother me. I have taken to using the phrase twat waffle when referring to my ex sister in law and the ringer she put my brother through.
Yup! I honestly detest the word but I have ZERO f*cks to give about it being used to describe Ivanka, particularly by a comedian.
Um…have they seen Samantha’s show?
Also, she’s going after people for their actions, or lack thereof, where Roseanne was insulting someone because of their race. If people don’t see the difference in that, I don’t know what to tell them.
IKR. I’m kind of really, really want to make them watch a segment of Samantha insulting Ted Cruz. Now THAT is pure gold.
Hahaha – yes! I like Sam Bee and agree with everything she says but half the time I feel like she’s a little too vulgar for me to really enjoy her show. She goes way farther than any of the other Daily Show folks. So I can see the uproar,but I’m the context of her show, it’s truly nothing.
I agree with the sentiment because Ivanka is despicable but oppose the language regardless of who the target was.
Yes there is a tremendous difference between what Barr did and what Bee did.
But both are offensive although for very different reasons.
That said i have no problem with what Bee said.
She has neither the warmth nor the depth of a c@nt.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That is brilliant…
I love her. Where were the conservatives calling out people for all the racist crap spewed when Obama was president and which continues. Crickets!!
God these people have to work so hard to make X = Z all of the time. I just ignore these equal opportunity outrages because it’s not even worth trying to explain nuance.
And Megyn Kelly is a C U Next Tuesday too.
Don’t neglect Ann Coulter, Tomi Lahren, Jeanine Pierro, Sarah Suckabee Panders, Betsy DeVos, the list is endless.
Sarah Suckabee Panders…awesome.
They all are. Notice Megyn’s moronic and appropriative use of ‘Love is Love’- as if not censoring one’s reactions to someone choosing to actively support (and benefit from) racism and misogyny is totally the same as discriminating against someone for choosing not to treat their sexual orientation as a moral failing or something that needs curing. Dumb bitch.
Seriously dumb.
Lol that people are upset that Bee told the truth. Imo her bigger problem is her gullibility (e.g. how she was a stooge in Glenn Beck’s phony rehabilitation campaign, and her fawning interview of Eric Schneiderman).
I just hate the C word.
I get how some women can genuinely hate that word, even though for me personally it has to have a certain context in order to be offensive. The deplorables and their sympathizers who are up in arms about this now aren’t acting on genuine respect for women though. These people are not above defending violence against women on the regular and going on anti-choice, puritanical rants about unwed mothers, birth control, and feminism turning America’s daughters into wh*res, dirty used lollipops, literal garbage, etc.
I also HATE the C word and I think it’s degrading to women. (full disclosure, I also hate the B word and how it’s become an acceptable word to most people).
Having said that, using the C word is not even in the same discussion as racist tweeting. No comparison.
I think calling this complicit b@@ch a C U Next Tuesday is being kind. And no it’s not the same as calling a black woman an ape.
I’m Irish, that’s barely sticking a toe in the water, swear-wise.
I agree, but when I visited the states my sister warned me about my liberal use of that word, she said it’s a way bigger deal over there than it is to us and people get really offended about it.
Is this true American celebitches?
Yes, it’s viewed as extremely offensive and vulgar over here. You call a woman that in The States, and you’re asking for a fight. Bee was bringing the fisticuffs.
I’ve noticed the Irish writer Roddy Doyle puts the C word in his character’s mouths. Can any Irish reader out there comment on the more casual use of the word in Ireland? It seems to be used by men and directed at other men in his writing. The word doesn’t really bother me, depends on the context I guess.
Yeah, it’s pretty common as a derogatory term…for men. My husband is British and it’s not uncommon for the c-word to come flying out if he is ranting about really awful male co-workers. Don’t think I’ve ever heard him use it to refer to a woman.
I lived all over Ireland and NI for years and the c-word was used towards men and women. It’s derogatory, but I’m Swedish and we have “fitta” – which is the equivalent of the c-word – so I don’t really care…
When guys used to call me the c-word in middle school I’d just reply: “you only wish cos this is the closest you’ll ever get to one”
Its used all the time here for men and women, no big deal really.
Sorry, but its not ok IMO for Samantha to use the C word when referring to Ivanka or any woman. Not ok with me at all. Yes, the pic that Ivanka chose to tweet was despicable the day it was reported that so many immigrant kids can’t be located. And yes I’m angry that this stupid administration is so racist, sexist, and deplorable but Samantha doesnt add anything by using the C word. She just adds to the noise that makes it ok to call people anything you want when you are angry.
Normally, I have issues with using that word against women, but here I think it was used very calculatingly – because Ivanka is utilizing her white femininity and maternity to distract from the horrific treatment of POC and immigrants, effectively highlighting the racial divide in terms of which women and children are afforded their humanity. She’s going after her femaleness BECAUSE Ivanka is weaponizing and politicizing her white female beauty privilege.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bee used profanity to make her point – but I don’t like the word she used. To be fair, I don’t watch her show so I don’t care.
But all networks do not have the same agenda. All contracts don’t have the same rules.
I’m so over the polarized society. No one is willing or able to compromise anymore and I feel so much of this is encouraged by the ratings seeking media.
Is it an offensive word? Absolutely, like most swear words, it’s meant to be. But trying to equate that with racism and bigotry? Not even in the same ballpark. The right wing loves to play whataboutism.
STFU Meghan Mccain! No one gives a shit about your opinion. Just as bad as any of the nepotism models.
Ivanka can be a cunt and roseann can be racist. The two are NOT mutually exclusive of one another.
Hey I wouldn’t go there, but I’m surely thankful someone did. More power to anyone donning a social soldier’s helmet, taking aim and firing. Let the sh*t fly.
She went there so we don’t have to. Thanks, Sam!
I love me some Sam Bee, I PVR her every week and cheer her out loud. I agree that the ‘C’ word is the worst possible epithet to use on someone (and have some thoughts on the violence and misogyny of vilifying a beautiful piece of female anatomy) but I RAGE with her, and most of you, in my loathing of these disgusting humans who are currently running the free world into the ground, like Orange Turd does with absolutely everything he touches.
I am, therefor, conflicted about the use of ‘the word,’ but agree with the intent with every fibre of my being. I also find it laughable that ANYONE can conflate what was rightfully (and too late) done to Roseanne because of her ongoing racism with our repudiation of this force of evil called +rump.
The right has learned from the far left to use social media outrage and boycotts to go after prominent celebrities.
This isn’t about snowflakiness. This is a street fight for the culture of America. It has been happening since the sixties. The fight just has moved onto social media and the regular media gets drawn in like a junkie looking for their next fix.
Personally, I’m sick and tired of the entire thing. The older I become the more libertarian I become. The more I want to scream everyone leave each other (and me) the eff alone.
My question is why are the Deplorable Snowflakes watching Samantha Bee to begin with? Shouldn’t their TVs be permanently set on Faux News?
I’m just trying to figure out what the outfit thing is on the youngster.
Aren’t these baby cocoons more for infants?
There is so much wrong with what that kid is wearing. Yes, those swaddling cocoon things are usually put on younger kids, kids who cannot walk yet. A toddler could stand up in that and send himself tumbling head first into something. Then, we have all the carefully mismatched yet complimentary prints, two on him and one on her so they coordinate. Because every normal mom’s attire is coordinated with what her youngest wore to bed the night before. Then, the kid’s clothes look fresh and not slept in. On top of it all, Nagini is wearing a sleeveless, back-baring, midriff-baring, low square necked thing in light weight material while the poor kid is bundled in long-sleeved, flannel pjs with a heavier vest and cocoon on an 85 degree day. The poor kid would have roasted if he slept in that.
that….THING…she has on looks like something from the 90s that Donna Martin from BH 90210 would have worn.
or, something that Kelly Kapowski from SBTB would have worn.
https://goo.gl/images/F5uNmV
hope the link to the GIF is OK. (it’s Kelly Kapowski)
It’s not a nice word, but ho hum.
Grifter Barbie’s photo was offensive on so many levels and it was stylized to shill her cr*p. So basically using her unearned special position to benefit herself while not using her special position to do something worthwhile for children torn from their mothers.
I think she deserves words more appropriate for being a monster. But she is completely impervious to criticism and just tweets misappropriated, uncredited quotes from Roman dictators.
Dear America,
Your children are dying in school shootings at a rate unheard of in any civilized nation and you’ve put a brainless pig and his minions in your White House. That’s vulgarity. Please prioritize.
Love,
Your Canadian Neighbour who knows a C**t when she sees one.
Someone was reporting the fact that more US school children have died in shootings this year than armed forces soldiers in combat.
Ivanka is not a c… she is an empty head doll who thinks is the most conniving Trump genius but she is not even that.
Deplorables are the dumbest of the dumb. They can’t understand the obvious much less something, that to their ignorant minds, is a nuance.
Anyone that watches this show knows that she drops major NSFW language often.
Samantha Bee continues to do the lord’s work. Amen!
Apparently only men are allowed to use that word
I don’t agree with anyone using that word, which I find offensive. That said, I don’t think Samantha Bee deserves to be fired etc. If I advertised on her show, I might think twice about continuing to do so simply because I don’t think that’s an appropriate word to use. But her use of it is in no way comparable to what Rosanne Barr tweeted.
I do not like that she apologised for it. That just basically is agreeing with her critics. I am not a fan of the word, but if you want to be tough, at least stick to your guns. Or think before you speak.
Now there has been this entire drama for nothing and the message that Ivanka Trump is despicable has gotten lost in the shuffle.
Come on. If someone had said that about Michelle Obama while she was still in the White House, they would have got fired and we all know it. I don’t think we help the cause by having double standards. Roseanne deserved to be fired, Samantha Bee deserves more than a slap on the wrist.
Thats right. And they would have also been called racist if they called Michelle that. Its just not appropriate to call someone that.
I love to swear too and enjoy a good mashup of the greatest hits. However, I use that c-word so sparingly it’s like an 86-year comet making that rarest of appearances.
As I’ve said before, I don’t care when bad things happen to bad people. Those ignorant deplorables are doing what they always do, try to get someone fired for speaking ill of that asshat and his terrible family. This time it’s under the guise of Rosanne, which is like comparing apples to oranges. They did the same exact thing with Jemele Hill and now they’re trying, aided by the media’s “both sides” narrative, with Bee.
Ivanka Trump is more than deserving of all the ill will towards her and hopefully will either be visiting her husband in jail for the next 20 years or be receiving visits from him. I don’t care which one tbh.
Kaiser, you are now officially the only other person I’ve ever heard (read) use “God bless it” in this way other than my mother and I am CRYING laughing.
