Samantha Bee called Ivanka Trump a C-U-Next-Tuesday & the Deplorables are so mad

I have a filthy mouth, and I’m crude as hell. I literally just called Donald Trump a “whiny bitch” in an earlier story. I’ve referred to him – on this site and in real life – as a lot worse. I’ve also said a lot worse about his adult family members. The only Trump I’ve never trashed is Barron, because he’s just a kid. But Ivanka, Eric and Don Jr.? They are: complicit a–holes, treasonous c–ksuckers, felonous motherf–kers and utter f–king dumpster fires of humanity. It’s really not a big deal for an adult to say those things about another adult. But God bless it, now all of the Deplorable Snowflakes are so, so butthurt that Samantha Bee called Ivanka Trump a bad word!

Samantha used A Bad Word during the opening segment of Full Frontal on TBS. Bee was actually covering that story we discussed earlier this week, where Ivanka posted a photo of herself and her son at the same time the Trump administration was actively separating babies from their immigrant parents and shuffling unaccompanied minors into detention centers. Ivanka, the complicit bitch, knew exactly what she was f–king doing. This is what Bee said:

“Ivanka Trump, who works at the White House, chose to post the second most oblivious tweet we’ve seen this week,” Bee, TBS’ “Full Frontal” host, said during an opening segment on Wednesday’s show focused on separating migrant children from their parents at the Mexico-United States border. Displaying a Sunday tweet from President Trump’s 36-year-old daughter featuring an image of her holding her son, Bee said, “You know, Ivanka, that’s a beautiful photo of you and your child, but let me just say one mother to another: do something about your dad’s immigration practices, you feckless c–t.”

[From The Hill]

Do you see the issue? Because I would not have blinked twice, mostly because I’ve said the same thing about Ivanka. But the Deplorables think that Roseanne Barr was fired because she just said one bad word, therefore Samantha Bee MUST BE CANCELED! Note: Roseanne Barr was fired for being a racist, bigoted, anti-Semitic a–hole and it got to the point where Disney/ABC was rightfully embarrassed to be mainstreaming her vile brand of unhinged conservativism. But please allow the false equivalencies to pour out:

This is disgusting. How is this acceptable? And how are we expected to take any of these publications seriously if they gleefully repost something like this at the same time they (rightfully) condemn @therealroseanne? You know the saying Love is Love? Well Hate is Hate. https://t.co/YTjmZQ4zMV — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) May 31, 2018

If you are celebrating that Roseanne’s show was canceled but are not offended by Samantha Bee calling Ivanka Trump a "feckless c**t" you are part of the problem. You can’t have it both ways. — MarkMizzou 🥃🏌🏼‍♂️🇺🇸🏝 (@MMS5833) May 31, 2018

I’m sure @TBSNetwork promptly canceled Samantha Bee’s show after her vulgar remark about Ivanka Trump because those are the rules now right @therealroseanne? Or is there some view Samantha holds that makes her different? Just wondering where the consistency is guys… https://t.co/BWpxSqv3Mq — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) May 31, 2018