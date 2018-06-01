Athina Onassis steps out in France, six months after her divorce was finalized

Here are some photos of Athina Onassis at the Longines Athina Onassis Horse Show in France this week. Athina has been in love with horses and show-jumping since she was a kid, and she developed her own show-jumping horse show several years back, when she was married to Alvaro de Miranda Neto, aka Doda. We so rarely get any photos of Athina at this point, so I jumped at the chance to see her and talk about her at this point. Athina is only 33 years old, and she’s the sole living heir of Aristotle Onassis. Reportedly, her father pissed away a chunk of her fortune (after her mother Christina’s death), but Athina still has hundreds of millions of dollars, if not billions.
Athina actually quietly settled her divorce last year, and we just didn’t get a chance to talk about it here on Celebitchy (I think it happened during the Sex Predatorgate stories). I was interested in the divorce gossip, because Athina reportedly filed for divorce in 2016 after she caught him with another woman IN THEIR HOME. They had been married for 10 years already, and even though Doda was blatantly cheating on Athina, there was a lot of talk about how he was going to try to get as much money as possible from the divorce. That didn’t happen.
In October/November of 2017, Athina’s team of lawyers and associates basically compiled a dossier on all of Doda’s extramarital activities. For one, he seemed to be living a “double life” in Belgium with a former hooker (“luxury escort”) for EIGHT YEARS. The former escort approached Athina’s people with her story, and the documentation of the affair was one of the big parts of Athina’s divorce case. Doda was asking for hundreds of thousands of dollars in alimony and several of Athina’s largest properties, but Athina’s legal team informed Doda that they had the escort’s testimony, a dossier on his activities, and many other witnesses who would testify on Athina’s behalf. So Doda agreed to a much smaller settlement. Reportedly, “Doda gets almost nothing.”
There’s also some gossip that Athina already has a new love in her life. I hope she does, and I hope he treats her better than Doda. It sounds like she has a good team around her now too.
She’s only a few years older than I am and I remember reading about her in my grandma’s gossip rags. I always wanted to be her. Somehow I read past the tragic family story and only saw the horses and the wealth 😂
Same. I remember her story well, cos it was tragic but yeah, all that money… That’s some serious money.
I remember that, too, in my grandma’s Enquirer’s. “World’s Richest Little Girl.”
The horses (!) and the wealth are still pretty alluring…
I too remember the headlines “World’s Richest Little Girl” and worried. It didn’t work out well for Doris Duke or Barbara Hutton. I hope Athina fares better, and with her serious interest in horses and sponsoring horse competitions she probably will do well. She will have a sense of purpose.
She is looking way better than while she was married – the pale shallow complexion is gone, her hair is healthy, and she looks all fit and with great posture.
So I’m going to say she’s doing well!
Same thing happened to a good friend – after four years she finally dumped her cheating husband, and her health improves dramatically and visibly.
Am glad for her, that she kicked that loser to the curb with what he deserved – nothing! And yes she does seem to have a good team of people around her, looking out for her.
She’s looking great, she seems to have flourished after divorce. The ex always gave me major skeeve vibes, before it all came out.
I’m Brazilian and, when his ex wife died, it was shocking how he behaved…..he couldn’t care less. He’s a POS.
I hope Athina finds happiness.She suffered a lot in her life
ITA. Was hoping that hers was a happy marriage, seeing as she got hooked up with Doda when she was SO young, but… she looks good here, hope she feels good as well.
What a loser of an ex husband.
But how did he lead such a double life without her knowing for 8 years?
Weird but at least her legal team is great.
It’s like Onassis name is cursed and no one ends up being happy. Same as Kennedy.
I hope this woman finds true happiness..
And those paths did intersect.
I thought infidelity didn’t mean much in divorce settlements anymore.
Depends on the jurisdiction. Probably had a clause in her prenup as well.
There’s also a factor of being humiliated and exiled. Businesses. Associates. Where the money is… if exposed he could have lost even more. This way he gets to walk away.
I wish her every happiness.
I thought she was Anna Kendrick in the thumbnail photo.
Athina has had many of her own challenges despite her enormous wealth. I wish she finds happiness soon.
Poor girl. I’m so glad she’s got good people looking after her interests and she looks to be doing well, and that *loser* got what he deserved (well, he deserved absolutely NOTHING, but close to it is good enough, I guess, and I get great satisfaction thinking of what he must have planned to take from her, and the rude adjustment back to life after she’s bankrolled a life of absolute luxury for him for a decade.)
I’m sorry ~ I just can’t stop laughing at “luxury escort”
I’m laughing that this woman legit documented every time they f*cked. Imagine how much of a dick you have to be for your mistress to side with your wife with RECEIPTS.
I used to be fascinated by her mother because of a television movie I watch where Raul Julia played Aristotle. I LOVED Raul Julia (may he rest in peace.) Anyway, I just remembered reading how miserable her mother was and how she died of sadness and heartache. I hoped that Athina would not suffer the same fate, but when the ex-husband came along I was worried he was a user. I was right.
I’m happy that she is no longer married to the loser philander.
Next time love, don’t bother marrying them just live with them. Or should I say let them live with you. Much easier to get rid.
Don’t worry, girl, you still got those horses. Much better companions than your loser ex.
She is her mother’s daughter. Mirror image.
Next time she needs to choose better. She picked a total loser and opportunist. Unfortunately when people have a lot of money, they can’t marry people with little money. It never works out because there is no equal footing.
I remember when this happened I wanted her to get together with Harry! I’m happy he’s with Meghan, but they would have been a nice couple too.
I remember when this story first came out about her husband cheating on her, it was so awful The Onassis family is just cursed with misfortune at every turn. She was so young when she got married (20) and I believe her ex-husband was much older than her, she was probably very impressionable and naive. A lot of 20 year olds are. She is only a few years older than me but it looks like this experience aged her. She seems hardened by life. I hope she can find happiness and escape the Onassis family curse.
I grew up in the thick of the horror show that was her Mama’s life…and know SO MUCH about her family…LAWD…Ari was a BEAST!!!! One thing I will say is that the people surrounding Athina when she was growing up gave her the stability that her Mama never had…and she seems to be well grounded and handling her business…and in THAT…she’s broken her family’s chain of pain legacy….because she’s just getting a divorce…there’s no rumors of her husband killing her for her money (like with her Grandfather Ari)…
I’m happy she tossed that crappy ex husband away. She is looking much better without him and hopefully she is able to find true happiness now.
I’m curious what her relationship is like with her father, considering all he put her mother through, and after “pissing away” a considerable amount of Athena’s inheritance.
I hope she finds happiness with someone new, and maybe has a family of her own. Doda has a daughter from a previous relationship that Athena is close to, but with the divorce, it’s unlikely she is going to remain as much a part of her life which is sad.
I don’t think there is much of a relationship from what I recall, i was rumoured that she married Doda to get away from under her father’s control and he helped her break free from him.
I just learned Doda’s ex (the mother of his child) committed suicide by jumping out a window back in 2011. According to Wikipedia, Doda’s ex was engaged and her fiance committed suicide two months before she did in the same manner (jumping out the window). You can’t really blame the Onassis family curse on this one but tragedy sure seems to be linked a lot in association.
I think it’s sad that she basically married her father.
Her dad cheated on her mother and had an entire separate family and used her for her fortune.
All Christina wanted was love. Married four times by men who only saw dollar signs.
I hope Athena can find lasting love by a man who respects her.
Christiana Onasis’s biography is on Youtube and it’s worth a watch.
Her mother always looked so sad. I always hoped Athina would have a much happier life.
Referencing the “second life” of her ex-husband…..her own father had a second life, a second wife, and a second set of children. It was an open secret.
I am interested in Athina too and am glad to see she has moved on with her life. Animals are wonderful, but I hope she has at least one or two good/best friends and has some people she truly trusts after what she has gone through.
I always thougt her life is so sad. She looks always lonley. She has literaly nobody. I would never want her live. I think she is the perfect example for a poor little rich girl.
