Athina Onassis steps out in France, six months after her divorce was finalized

Here are some photos of Athina Onassis at the Longines Athina Onassis Horse Show in France this week. Athina has been in love with horses and show-jumping since she was a kid, and she developed her own show-jumping horse show several years back, when she was married to Alvaro de Miranda Neto, aka Doda. We so rarely get any photos of Athina at this point, so I jumped at the chance to see her and talk about her at this point. Athina is only 33 years old, and she’s the sole living heir of Aristotle Onassis. Reportedly, her father pissed away a chunk of her fortune (after her mother Christina’s death), but Athina still has hundreds of millions of dollars, if not billions.

Athina actually quietly settled her divorce last year, and we just didn’t get a chance to talk about it here on Celebitchy (I think it happened during the Sex Predatorgate stories). I was interested in the divorce gossip, because Athina reportedly filed for divorce in 2016 after she caught him with another woman IN THEIR HOME. They had been married for 10 years already, and even though Doda was blatantly cheating on Athina, there was a lot of talk about how he was going to try to get as much money as possible from the divorce. That didn’t happen.

In October/November of 2017, Athina’s team of lawyers and associates basically compiled a dossier on all of Doda’s extramarital activities. For one, he seemed to be living a “double life” in Belgium with a former hooker (“luxury escort”) for EIGHT YEARS. The former escort approached Athina’s people with her story, and the documentation of the affair was one of the big parts of Athina’s divorce case. Doda was asking for hundreds of thousands of dollars in alimony and several of Athina’s largest properties, but Athina’s legal team informed Doda that they had the escort’s testimony, a dossier on his activities, and many other witnesses who would testify on Athina’s behalf. So Doda agreed to a much smaller settlement. Reportedly, “Doda gets almost nothing.”

There’s also some gossip that Athina already has a new love in her life. I hope she does, and I hope he treats her better than Doda. It sounds like she has a good team around her now too.