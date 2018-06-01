Kanye West’s new album ‘YE’ is full of trashy reality show gossip, apparently

A post shared by Def Jam Recordings (@defjamrecords) on May 31, 2018 at 10:53pm PDT

Ever since Kanye West was released from the hospital in late 2016 – following his breakdown, possibly due to opioid addiction, or so he says – Kanye has been spending a lot of time in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. He set up some kind of studio there, and he’s had rappers and collaborators making the trek to Wyoming for a year and a half to work. Whenever he goes dark for months at a time, he’s been in Wyoming, working on like five different albums. Well, last night he hosted a listening party in Jackson Hole, and these are some of the IGs from the party. People heard the seven new tracks off of his solo (solo-ish) EP called YE. YE has not been released yet, probably something to do with Ye’s ongoing beef with Tidal. Apparently, YE is full of gossip and drama and dumb sh-t.

A group of handpicked stars including Chris Rock, Jonah Hill, Big Sean and Pusha T, as well as media and industry heavyweights gathered around bonfires to listen to the album with the Rocky Mountains in the background just after 10 p.m. local time. The short seven tracks – featuring Kid Cudi, Ty Dolla $ign and surprise feature by Nicki Minaj – addressed everything from his mental health and drug addiction to Tristan Thompson‘s cheating scandal and wife Kim Kardashian West‘s reaction to his infamous declaration that slavery was a choice. The rapper revealed how Kardashian West reacted after his comments about slavery on one track: “Wife calling screaming saying we’re about to lose it all I had to calm her down ‘cos she couldn’t breathe/I told her she could leave me now but she wouldn’t leave,” he rapped. “This is what they mean for better or for worse huh?” Addressing Thompson’s cheating on sister-in-law Khloé Kardashian, West rapped, “All these thots on Christian Mingle/That’s what almost got Tristan single.” The Yeezy designer also name-checked Stormi Daniels, his mother-in-law Kris Jenner’s boyfriend Corey Gamble and Russell Simmons, who has recently been accused of sexual assault: “Russell Simmons want to pray for me too/ I pray for him because he got Me Too’d,” he rapped. West did not, perhaps surprisingly, mention President Donald Trump. West also spoke about his struggles with drug addiction and his mental health, confirming he is bipolar and calling it his “superpower” declaring “ain’t no disability, I’m a superhero.” West did not talk before debuting the album but walked into the crowd arm-in-arm with Kardashian West and followed closely by his former manager Scooter Braun.

Granted, I f–king canceled Kanye with his Deplorable mess in April. I was finally done with him back then, and I don’t even give a sh-t if all of that was some kind of next-level viral promotion for the music. (Personally, I don’t think it was all promotion – I think Kanye actually believes all of that dumb sh-t.) But I’d like to say this: even if I hadn’t already canceled Kanye, I would have done it after that Russell Simmons line: “Russell Simmons want to pray for me too/ I pray for him because he got Me Too’d.” NOBODY GOT METOO’D. “Being metoo’d” is not a thing. #MeToo is about women telling their stories about what abusers and rapists DID TO THEM. And spare me about Russell Simmons – multiple women have come forward to talk about how he was a serial rapist and abuser.

Also: why in the world has “meeting sketchy peeps on Christian Mingle” become a thing? That was how Blac Chyna met her jailbait boyfriend too, apparently.

