Kanye West’s new album ‘YE’ is full of trashy reality show gossip, apparently

Ever since Kanye West was released from the hospital in late 2016 – following his breakdown, possibly due to opioid addiction, or so he says – Kanye has been spending a lot of time in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. He set up some kind of studio there, and he’s had rappers and collaborators making the trek to Wyoming for a year and a half to work. Whenever he goes dark for months at a time, he’s been in Wyoming, working on like five different albums. Well, last night he hosted a listening party in Jackson Hole, and these are some of the IGs from the party. People heard the seven new tracks off of his solo (solo-ish) EP called YE. YE has not been released yet, probably something to do with Ye’s ongoing beef with Tidal. Apparently, YE is full of gossip and drama and dumb sh-t.
A group of handpicked stars including Chris Rock, Jonah Hill, Big Sean and Pusha T, as well as media and industry heavyweights gathered around bonfires to listen to the album with the Rocky Mountains in the background just after 10 p.m. local time. The short seven tracks – featuring Kid Cudi, Ty Dolla $ign and surprise feature by Nicki Minaj – addressed everything from his mental health and drug addiction to Tristan Thompson‘s cheating scandal and wife Kim Kardashian West‘s reaction to his infamous declaration that slavery was a choice.
The rapper revealed how Kardashian West reacted after his comments about slavery on one track: “Wife calling screaming saying we’re about to lose it all I had to calm her down ‘cos she couldn’t breathe/I told her she could leave me now but she wouldn’t leave,” he rapped. “This is what they mean for better or for worse huh?”
Addressing Thompson’s cheating on sister-in-law Khloé Kardashian, West rapped, “All these thots on Christian Mingle/That’s what almost got Tristan single.”
The Yeezy designer also name-checked Stormi Daniels, his mother-in-law Kris Jenner’s boyfriend Corey Gamble and Russell Simmons, who has recently been accused of sexual assault: “Russell Simmons want to pray for me too/ I pray for him because he got Me Too’d,” he rapped. West did not, perhaps surprisingly, mention President Donald Trump. West also spoke about his struggles with drug addiction and his mental health, confirming he is bipolar and calling it his “superpower” declaring “ain’t no disability, I’m a superhero.”
West did not talk before debuting the album but walked into the crowd arm-in-arm with Kardashian West and followed closely by his former manager Scooter Braun.
Granted, I f–king canceled Kanye with his Deplorable mess in April. I was finally done with him back then, and I don’t even give a sh-t if all of that was some kind of next-level viral promotion for the music. (Personally, I don’t think it was all promotion – I think Kanye actually believes all of that dumb sh-t.) But I’d like to say this: even if I hadn’t already canceled Kanye, I would have done it after that Russell Simmons line: “Russell Simmons want to pray for me too/ I pray for him because he got Me Too’d.” NOBODY GOT METOO’D. “Being metoo’d” is not a thing. #MeToo is about women telling their stories about what abusers and rapists DID TO THEM. And spare me about Russell Simmons – multiple women have come forward to talk about how he was a serial rapist and abuser.
Also: why in the world has “meeting sketchy peeps on Christian Mingle” become a thing? That was how Blac Chyna met her jailbait boyfriend too, apparently.
IGs courtesy of Def Jam Records.
Every time I see Kim all i can see is that she thinks she’s so “hood” and “down” and it’s disgusting. Culture vulture for sure.
It’s interesting that Kanye says that Kim is concerned about ‘losing it all’ with regards to the ‘slavery is a choice’ quote rather than actually caring about what he said was disgusting and wrong. Always her image and brand before anything. Shows where her priorities really lie…
This. That is what jumped out at me. Not, screaming cause he was wrong and offensive and oblivious, but because it could cost them money. They’re meant for each other.
Yeah, but that’s what Kanye said Kim said. I wouldn’t doubt for 2 seconds that she said it, but on the other hand I don’t believe anything that falls out of Kanye’s mouth.
I saw a picture of her recently where she was so tanned and wearing so much bronzer that she looked like a woman of color. It’s as if she’s trying so hard to dismiss the white side of her that she’ll go to extreme measures to do it.
So Fluro is back in Kanye?
I agree it wasn’t promotion. It was Kanye sharing his half-assed politic takes on yesterday’s and today’s world and it was tragic.
Now I can’t wait for the album to drop.
I’m glad Kim had a chance to set her new saintly “End Justifies the Means” crown down after hanging out with the Kushners yesterday to fly out and indulge her husband’s latest vanity project.
I stand by my comments yesterday that Kim went to the White House, first and foremost to save her brand.
Of course she did.
Yup. It was a “my husband is not deplorable; we’re trying to do good in the world and this is the way to do it” brand promotion. Kim doesn’t care about prison reform. Where did I hear that you can’t polish a turd, but you can roll it in glitter? This is what they’re doing.
This is true and the worst part is that it will work.
While I don’t think that being bipolar should be stigmatized – calling it a superpower is problematic for me. I have a family member who is bipolar and when she goes off her meds all hell breaks loose in my family. It’s an awful experience I wouldn’t wish on anyone. But I guess he has the resources/fame to protect him from many of the consequences of his actions.
@Stripe I agree.
It’s like he’s trying to minimize his illness. When I stated awhile back that I thought he was bipolar I got yelled at and accused of armchair diagnosing him.
I have an ex in law that is bipolar and goes on and off his meds.
This! As someone with bipolar it is not a superpower it’s a curse esp for my family. I came off my meds a few years ago bcos I had been stable and convinced myself I didn’t need them anymore . That ended with me in the family court system nearly loosing custody of my two sons and daughter. Thank god for my family and my friends who did what the Kardashian’s obviously aren’t and got me in treatment again and back on meds . It took two years for me to prove I was capable of having full custody and i regret every one of those days I lost. So my sympathies stay only with their 3 kids , I have none for the adults in this situation!
My daughter has bipolar and before she was diagnosed, it was hell. All the doctors said was that she was depressed and had anxiety. They just gave her Prozac and sent her on her way. It was only after a suicide attempt, finding a new doctor and her doing her own research that we got the proper diagnosis. With the right medication and the help of her psychiatric service dog (which she just retired last month), she is able to lead a normal life.
I don’t recall her ever saying she felt like she had a superpower. She would be up in the middle of the night drawing, painting, sketching and doing her art. She was a lot more prolific when she wasn’t on the right meds, but she was also suicidal.
Yep. I am bipolar, and while there’s times it has made me amazingly productive, those weeks when I was in a depressive episode and I couldn’t get out of bed were hell. I’m on excellent medication, and I will fight anyone who tries to take it away from me. I still have very small up times and down times, but after a LOT of conversation with my doc, she feels like it’s normal-it means I still have emotions and feelings and know who I am. The previous medication I was on was WAY too much and I just felt like I was numb all the time-I ended up with a bunch of issues because it took my personality and energy away. Finding the right dosage-and a doc who genuinely cares-is so important.
Even as someone with the disorder, I’m hesitant to comment on ‘Ye’s medication or disorder. If he’s using drugs or alcohol, that will F*CK with your meds and your emotions. If he went off them unexpectedly, THAT will jack you up. OR, and this is just an idea, maybe he’s an asshole with or without bipolar disorder. Being bipolar doesn’t make you a self-hating, Trump supporting asshole, thank goodness-anymore than Ambien does.
So his “wife called screaming saying we’re about to lose it all?” Everything for their brand. Ugh, these people.
He’s always been a jerk, but I believe he got worse as soon as he entered this family.
May his future be filled with flops.
LMAO 🤣 🤣🤣
This cracked me up way more than I thought it would…. so unexpectedly hilarious
Yup. He’s still canceled. May he flop and Pusha T and anyone he works with.
He looks insane and over botoxed. That’s all I got.
Sadly his fashion line is so yawningly sophomoric it appeals to middle school boys. My 12yo and I have an hey day laughing at rich white kids in Yeezy thousand dollar shoes.
Still surprised Kim and Kanye have lasted this long as a couple
Where else could they go? I’m being serious, they are each other’s bottom and top. What high level athlete/rapper (which is what Kim wants) would be with her now, publicly? She tried it on her own and the highest she got was Kris Humphries. Same for Kanye, the women before Kim were all talented in their own way but in terms of celebrity, Kim is the highest he’s gone. What woman of that level of celebrity wants to be with Kanye, broke, bipolar, father of three with the KKlan as former in laws? If they ever get divorced I will eat a shoe.
I love them as a couple and I also agree with you. They’re like the Beckhams – more powerful as a couple than they would ever be apart.
Plus their kids are super cute!
I think they work as a couple because Kanye can handle it if Kim shows naked pics of herself and Kim can deal with his craziness.
Isn’t this what we want in a marriage anyway, someone that will love us for better or WORSE. They seem to have found it in each other.
I think they are rarely in the same zip code.
Those are some pretty weak lyrics.
This!!!! Omg those lyrics are SHIT. Steaming smelly shit.
The title of his album should be Steaming Smelly Shit. He can put a Ye Olde on the front of it if he wants to class it up.
The beat is great the lyrics are shit. He is too sheltered and it shows in his lyrics. The producing and sound is tip top. Cant lie
Are those his genius rhymes? Somebody should give Rhymefest real Yeezys and fly him there now.
I’ve never listened to his music, but it must’ve been better in the past. He wouldn’t have so many fans for so long if he’s always had lame lyrics like that, right? Jeez,Yeez. That’s pretty bad music, nothing clever or catchy about it
I always thought he was good (although I got schooled on another thread the other day – LOL). But these are straight garbage.
He said she could leave? That’s his reaction to her being concerned about the mess he put their family through? Kanye will always first and foremost be concerned about himself before ANYTHING else.
“I love myself way more than I love you”
“And i’ve thought about killing myself”…
Am I the only one who is amused at their summer camp t-shirts? Like, he made his own little summer camp in Wyoming and made all his friends sit outside around campfires in the mountains to listen to his terrible songs/skits while he parades around in a shirt he decorated while at camp. Did they make friendship bracelets afterwards?
Don’t get me wrong, I LOVED camp, but the thought of super rich LA people all playing at Kanye’s crazy summer camp makes me giggle.
My family has spent many summers in the Jackson Hole area. One of our daughters got married there. Gorgeous scenery and relaxed, outdoorsy vibe. Not all that much Beverly Hills lip injection and Brazilian butt lift action. There’s some but not a lot.
What it is is outdoorsy, Rocky Mountain High white with a Dick Cheney undertow. It’s very white. Very.
As in remarkably so. As in it’s kind of a testimony to Kanye that he’s crashing that party. It’s an interesting choice of work locale for Kanye West and the artists he works with. Good for him.
You probably wouldn’t think so if you were unfortunately camped next to his little party. How would you like to listen to that shit half the night?
I’m not surprised. Kim is all about her money. She’s not worried about : slavery is a choice’, but about the fact they will lose their money. I hope with everything in me that all his albums flop spectacularly
All the other issues with Kayne (and Kim) aside…………..this is a rap party? With a campfire and s’mores? Is he a girl scout now too?
that’s cause all his good album was written by someone else….. cough…. cough
CONSEQUENCE and others
God I miss the old Kanye. I’ve always known he wasn’t completely normal. But that was what endeared him to me. He was an awkward a$$hole, but he knew it and accepted his shortcomings. The old Kanye never tried to make it a virtue. His illness and enablers have amplified all of his shortcomings and made him think it’s some kind of geniusness.
I’m even more convinced now that they are both in some kind of bad trouble that Trump is extorting them about and forcing them to associate with him to coverup.
He has Kardashian Kat face now. He’s so obviously Botoxed.
Yup! The brows are scary high
OK, so this album is fire. My problematic fave may talk shit but never disappoint musically.
Yeah, I liked the album too. People say lyrics are weak but who likes Kanye for lyrics? He is a great producer and an OK rapper and has always been. Another thing that really got me about the album is some of the attitude in the lyrics is very similar to my bf’s manic episodes pre medication. Kanye’s problem is that since he is mostly protected from the outcomes of his manic episodes, he does not try to deal with it. He is not gonna get fired because he skipped his job, he is not gonna go bankrupt because he spent a lot etc. So he has the luxury to treat his bipolar as a “superpower” because he is probably very productive during manic episodes.
Honestly both these pics of Kanye posing with Kim and Trump posing with Kim look like they both stole her Wax figure, changed it’s clothes, and took pics with it.
