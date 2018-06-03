Serena Williams: Maria Sharapova’s book ‘was 100 percent hearsay’

Serena Williams plays in the 2018 French Open

Maria Sharapova played an early-day match on Saturday in Paris, against a top-10 opponent in Karolina Pliskova. Sharapova brought the hammer down, although Pliskova just seemed to be having a bad day in general too. Basically, Sharapova got a relatively “easy” win and she’s on the fourth round. Hours later, Serena Williams played her Round 3 match on the second-biggest court at Roland Garros. Serena also put the hammer down on her opponent, a German named Julia Görges. If there’s one thing I missed most about Serena’s maternity leave, it was her ability to make her opponents look like they’re about to poop themselves when she lets out one of her primal screams. So Serena is on to the fourth round as well. And that’s where Serena and Maria will meet up: R4 of the French Open, in what will be one of the biggest matches (if not the biggest) of the tournament. The match is on Monday.

Literally, as soon as Serena started dominating Görges, the commentators started talking about how exciting it would be to see Serena and Maria play again. The hype machine was already at work to rebuild this “rivalry,” especially considering it’s been two and a half years since they’ve even played (Serena beat Maria at the Australia Open in 2016, and after that tournament, Maria tested positive for a PED). Keep in mind, Serena has beaten Maria 18 times in a row – 18 wins in a row over nearly 14 years. Maria hasn’t beaten Serena since 2004. But sure, it’s a “rivalry.” Many Sharapova fans think this match might finally be Maria’s one chance to beat Serena in 14 years, because Serena obviously just had a baby last year and the French Open is Serena’s first clay-court tournament of the year. Meanwhile, Sharapova returned from her doping ban in April 2017 and her comeback consisted of pretty middling results for a solid year. As it turns out, it seems more and more like the meldonium was enhancing her performance, right?

As I said, the hype machine was going crazy all day Saturday. When Serena went into her press conference after her victory, she was asked almost exclusively about Sharapova. Keep in mind, this is also the first time Serena has spoken about Maria in a few years too. Serena never commented publicly on Maria’s book, released last year, which featured some sort of crazy/stalker-type stories about Serena, in between using shady dog-whistles and racially charged language to describe Serena, not to mention Sharapova painting herself as a victim of Big Bad Mean Serena who once called her a “little bitch,” something Maria claimed she heard from a second source. So what did Serena have to say about all of this? LOL, a lot.

Serena on Maria’s book: “I think the book was 100 percent hearsay, at least all the stuff I read and the quotes that I read, which was a little bit disappointing.”

On Maria’s claims that Serena sobbed & wailed after Maria beat her at Wimbledon in 2004: “I have cried in the locker room many times after a loss, and that’s what I have seen a lot of people do. I think it’s normal. It’s a Wimbledon final, you know. So it’s just, like, I think it would be more shocking if I wasn’t in tears…I think what happens there [in the locker room] should definitely maybe stay there and not necessarily talk about it in a not-so-positive way in a book.

Serena on how Maria’s book featured a lot of stories about Serena: “The book was a lot about me. I was surprised about that, to be honest. You know, I was, like, ‘oh, okay. I didn’t expect to be reading a book about me, that wasn’t necessarily true’.”

On how Maria came across like a stalker: “I didn’t know she looked up to me that much or was so involved in my career. I don’t have any negative feelings towards her, which again, was a little disappointing to see in that hearsay book. Especially having a daughter, I feel like negativity is taught. One of the things I always say, I feel like women, especially, should bring each other up. You know, a lot of people always assume that I feel a different way and it’s not true. You know, if anything, I feel like we should encourage each other, and the success of one female should be the inspiration to another, and I have said that a thousand times.”

Serena on what she thinks of her chances against Sharapova on Monday: “Quite frankly, she’s probably a favourite in this match, for sure. She’s been playing for over a year now. I just started. So I’m just really trying to get my bearings and trying to feel out where I am and see where I can go.”

While Serena and Maria’s rivalry is barely existent on the court, we all know that the “rivalry” exists on many different planes. Of course it’s not just about what happens on the tennis court. It’s about the clash of personalities, the personal stories of each player, the money, their races, and a lot more. I’m not one of those people who thought women’s tennis was boring without Serena’s domination, but the renewal of this rivalry is actually making me a little bit giddy. Serena was just WAITING for this press conference to GO IN. And she did. And it’s beautiful. What Serena is doing right now, you know what it is? She’s f–king with Maria’s head. Love it.

Maria Sharapova in action during Day 5 of the French Open

39 Responses to “Serena Williams: Maria Sharapova’s book ‘was 100 percent hearsay’”

  1. Sara says:
    June 3, 2018 at 7:48 am

    Beautifully said Serena. Class act. Hope she can best the Shrieking One.

    Reply
  2. Betsy says:
    June 3, 2018 at 8:04 am

    Sigh. And to think, I used to like Maria Sharapova. I don’t follow tennis at all and I never disliked Serena, but I think Maria was in ads or something. Was she the one who started that candy company? Tsk tsk. Not very much worthy about her now if she’s just a racist and a cheat.

    Reply
  3. Vex says:
    June 3, 2018 at 8:08 am

    “I didn’t know she looked up to me so much or was so involved in my career” was SUCH a great line lmao, I love her so much!!!

    Reply
  4. AnotherDirtyMartini says:
    June 3, 2018 at 8:26 am

    I 💞 Serena. Now, go kick Maria’s a$$!

    Reply
  5. Anniefannie says:
    June 3, 2018 at 8:38 am

    This press conference was one for the ages!
    I watched real time and was jumping up and down and shrieking!
    Serena owned Sherapova and managed to do it while being gracious!
    Pusha T and Drake…meh, this rivalry
    ( mostly in Maria’s head ) I’m here for it! If there’s a God, Serena will shut her down!

    Reply
  6. Suze says:
    June 3, 2018 at 8:41 am

    I am as always all in on Serena. One of the all time great athletes and a class act forever.

    Reply
  7. Slowsnow says:
    June 3, 2018 at 8:48 am

    I watched the game with Görges and it was awesome and painful and beautiful and thrilling all at the same time. Knowing how Serena has had little time to prepare had me all worried but then she’d go up a level. And I quote Kaiser:

    “her ability to make her opponents look like they’re about to poop themselves when she lets out one of her primal screams”

    was a sight to be seen.
    Her press conference was perfection.
    She probably won’t win Roland Garros but it is a hell of a come back.

    Reply
  8. hindulovegod says:
    June 3, 2018 at 8:48 am

    I hope Serena demolishes her, as she always does. Even on PEDs, Maria wasn’t even close to her level. The weird, obsessive book made it clear Maria knew that. What a pathetic, sad woman.

    Reply
  9. Jessica says:
    June 3, 2018 at 9:11 am

    I’m concerned that if Maria wins they’ll blow it out of proportion. They’ll try to make it some sort of Cinderella story. I’ll be watching hopefully.

    Reply
  10. Reef says:
    June 3, 2018 at 9:27 am

    Honestly, the real hero here is Maria. Being able to show her face again in public after getting beaten so badly by Serena at the 2012 Olympics was a Herculean feat.

    Reply
  11. Char says:
    June 3, 2018 at 9:35 am

    I love Serena. Aside from the skill, determination and strength, she has such grace.

    Reply
  12. tw says:
    June 3, 2018 at 10:13 am

    I have some inside tea on this one – straight from Maria’s current douchebag, narcissistic, social climbing boyfriend. When they started dating last year, he was claiming that Maria 100% believes she did nothing wrong with the doping. That she is just a victim of changing rules. Also, this guy, from a notorious social climbing family said some kiss-and-tell things about Maria that I won’t repeat here. He claims to be a gentlemen, but yeah, no.

    He went to Eton and is friends with the royals. His ex wife is extremely wealthy and well-connected, and introduced Meghan and Harry. Serena is friends with Meghan and obviously went to the wedding. Not sure is Alexander went to the wedding, but Maria was at the Italian open. It’s fun to speculate if Meghan would have put the kibosh on Maria attending with Alex if there had not been a tournament that weekend. Imagine Serena and Maria at the royal wedding!

    Reply
  13. Janie says:
    June 3, 2018 at 12:26 pm

    Two fantastic athletes. Cant wait to watch. Don’t care about the gossip.

    Reply
  14. JustWondering says:
    June 3, 2018 at 12:35 pm

    Serena is one of my girl’s crush, she’s strong, beautiful and smart, this is simple truth. Sharapova comes out as a creepy stalker.

    Reply
  15. Nic919 says:
    June 3, 2018 at 12:42 pm

    If anyone has watched the documentary Icarus it is obvious that most Russian athletes are taking advantage of the sophisticated doping system in place. Sharapova totally knew what she was doing and should have been banned for life. The women’s game has been trying to find a real challenger to Serena Williams and they just haven’t been able to do it. The women outside of Serena and Venus and Sharapova remain mostly nameless and interchangeable and so the WTA was prepared to let Sharapova come back in because she is one of the few with name recognition outside of rabid tennis fans.

    Reply
  16. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    June 3, 2018 at 12:52 pm

    I wish Serena would ‘play’ with her on the court lol. I’m being super bad, but I wish Serena would let her think she’s winning. Then last set? Let the hammer drop on every single point.

    Reply
  17. Skylark says:
    June 3, 2018 at 1:34 pm

    Oh my. Serena serves up righteous shade as beautifully and powerfully as she serves up on court. Her carefully gracious “I didn’t know she looked up to me that much or was so involved in my career…” is beyond delicious!

    Reply
  18. Truthie says:
    June 3, 2018 at 2:14 pm

    Her grace and class speaks volumes.

    Reply
  19. Jayne Birkinb says:
    June 3, 2018 at 5:11 pm

    NIC919 has it right! “Icarus” is on Netflix abd everyone should watch it. The Russians should have been given a 20 year Olympic ban.

    Reply

