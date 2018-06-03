Serena Williams: Maria Sharapova’s book ‘was 100 percent hearsay’

Maria Sharapova played an early-day match on Saturday in Paris, against a top-10 opponent in Karolina Pliskova. Sharapova brought the hammer down, although Pliskova just seemed to be having a bad day in general too. Basically, Sharapova got a relatively “easy” win and she’s on the fourth round. Hours later, Serena Williams played her Round 3 match on the second-biggest court at Roland Garros. Serena also put the hammer down on her opponent, a German named Julia Görges. If there’s one thing I missed most about Serena’s maternity leave, it was her ability to make her opponents look like they’re about to poop themselves when she lets out one of her primal screams. So Serena is on to the fourth round as well. And that’s where Serena and Maria will meet up: R4 of the French Open, in what will be one of the biggest matches (if not the biggest) of the tournament. The match is on Monday.
Literally, as soon as Serena started dominating Görges, the commentators started talking about how exciting it would be to see Serena and Maria play again. The hype machine was already at work to rebuild this “rivalry,” especially considering it’s been two and a half years since they’ve even played (Serena beat Maria at the Australia Open in 2016, and after that tournament, Maria tested positive for a PED). Keep in mind, Serena has beaten Maria 18 times in a row – 18 wins in a row over nearly 14 years. Maria hasn’t beaten Serena since 2004. But sure, it’s a “rivalry.” Many Sharapova fans think this match might finally be Maria’s one chance to beat Serena in 14 years, because Serena obviously just had a baby last year and the French Open is Serena’s first clay-court tournament of the year. Meanwhile, Sharapova returned from her doping ban in April 2017 and her comeback consisted of pretty middling results for a solid year. As it turns out, it seems more and more like the meldonium was enhancing her performance, right?
As I said, the hype machine was going crazy all day Saturday. When Serena went into her press conference after her victory, she was asked almost exclusively about Sharapova. Keep in mind, this is also the first time Serena has spoken about Maria in a few years too. Serena never commented publicly on Maria’s book, released last year, which featured some sort of crazy/stalker-type stories about Serena, in between using shady dog-whistles and racially charged language to describe Serena, not to mention Sharapova painting herself as a victim of Big Bad Mean Serena who once called her a “little bitch,” something Maria claimed she heard from a second source. So what did Serena have to say about all of this? LOL, a lot.
Serena on Maria’s book: “I think the book was 100 percent hearsay, at least all the stuff I read and the quotes that I read, which was a little bit disappointing.”
On Maria’s claims that Serena sobbed & wailed after Maria beat her at Wimbledon in 2004: “I have cried in the locker room many times after a loss, and that’s what I have seen a lot of people do. I think it’s normal. It’s a Wimbledon final, you know. So it’s just, like, I think it would be more shocking if I wasn’t in tears…I think what happens there [in the locker room] should definitely maybe stay there and not necessarily talk about it in a not-so-positive way in a book.
Serena on how Maria’s book featured a lot of stories about Serena: “The book was a lot about me. I was surprised about that, to be honest. You know, I was, like, ‘oh, okay. I didn’t expect to be reading a book about me, that wasn’t necessarily true’.”
On how Maria came across like a stalker: “I didn’t know she looked up to me that much or was so involved in my career. I don’t have any negative feelings towards her, which again, was a little disappointing to see in that hearsay book. Especially having a daughter, I feel like negativity is taught. One of the things I always say, I feel like women, especially, should bring each other up. You know, a lot of people always assume that I feel a different way and it’s not true. You know, if anything, I feel like we should encourage each other, and the success of one female should be the inspiration to another, and I have said that a thousand times.”
Serena on what she thinks of her chances against Sharapova on Monday: “Quite frankly, she’s probably a favourite in this match, for sure. She’s been playing for over a year now. I just started. So I’m just really trying to get my bearings and trying to feel out where I am and see where I can go.”
While Serena and Maria’s rivalry is barely existent on the court, we all know that the “rivalry” exists on many different planes. Of course it’s not just about what happens on the tennis court. It’s about the clash of personalities, the personal stories of each player, the money, their races, and a lot more. I’m not one of those people who thought women’s tennis was boring without Serena’s domination, but the renewal of this rivalry is actually making me a little bit giddy. Serena was just WAITING for this press conference to GO IN. And she did. And it’s beautiful. What Serena is doing right now, you know what it is? She’s f–king with Maria’s head. Love it.
Photos courtesy of Pacific Coast News, Backgrid.
Beautifully said Serena. Class act. Hope she can best the Shrieking One.

I love Serena Williams and I don't even watch tennis much anymore. I love her because she is a role model for a strong powerful woman who embraces who she is. Serena defines her own femininity and does need anyone else to do it for her. But her gracious comments here only make me love her more.

Yes. All that said I would love to see her crush Sharapova. I guess I'm not as gracious 😊

Yeah, I'm not that gracious either. Right there with you, @Esmom. *high five*

Agreed. So well-said. I love Serena and like @Esmom, I don't know if I could be so gracious. But, Serena is doing all the winning, off the court too. Also, gotta say that pic of Sharapova made me laugh so hard. I love how Celebitchy always comments through the photo choices.

Shes humble, dedicated, skilled and embolden. A true role model for strength. I'm not a tennis fan. I'll drool over the men, but not much more. And I adore serena.

She definitely handled that gracefully. Well done Serena – wishing her all the best.

I am not so gracious either. I hope she shows Sharapova the exit. Team Serena always!

Amen!!! Bring the hammer down serena!!

Sigh. And to think, I used to like Maria Sharapova. I don't follow tennis at all and I never disliked Serena, but I think Maria was in ads or something. Was she the one who started that candy company? Tsk tsk. Not very much worthy about her now if she's just a racist and a cheat.

"I didn't know she looked up to me so much or was so involved in my career" was SUCH a great line lmao, I love her so much!!!

Right? Such well played elegant snark. I love it.

OMG loved the shade!

Delicious!

I was amused with Serena's shade. But than I read the linked stories and now I'm just scared for her. Marina's quotes from her book sound super obsessed, like, psychopath stalker level obsessed. Now I want Serena to up her security and to not make eye contact with Marina.

I 💞 Serena. Now, go kick Maria's a$$!

This press conference was one for the ages!



( mostly in Maria's head ) I'm here for it! If there's a God, Serena will shut her down!

I am as always all in on Serena. One of the all time great athletes and a class act forever.

I watched the game with Görges and it was awesome and painful and beautiful and thrilling all at the same time. Knowing how Serena has had little time to prepare had me all worried but then she’d go up a level. And I quote Kaiser:





I watched it too and I was amazed at how well Serena played. It was great to see her so genuinely very happy at the end. Great!

I love Serena's screams. There is so much energy in her body!!!

I hope Serena demolishes her, as she always does. Even on PEDs, Maria wasn't even close to her level. The weird, obsessive book made it clear Maria knew that. What a pathetic, sad woman.

Maria is like Count Adhemar in a Kinght's Tale. "In what world could you have beaten me?" As he has Heath Ledger's character thrown in jail and punches him repeatedly knowing he can't fight back. Slimy. In the end he knew he was the weaker opponent.

I'm concerned that if Maria wins they'll blow it out of proportion. They'll try to make it some sort of Cinderella story. I'll be watching hopefully.

Honestly, the real hero here is Maria. Being able to show her face again in public after getting beaten so badly by Serena at the 2012 Olympics was a Herculean feat.

Serena will sweat blood on the court before she goes down to Sharapova. I can't wait for the match. I didn't expect Sharapova to beat Pliskova and don't think she did either.

I love Serena. Aside from the skill, determination and strength, she has such grace.

I have some inside tea on this one – straight from Maria’s current douchebag, narcissistic, social climbing boyfriend. When they started dating last year, he was claiming that Maria 100% believes she did nothing wrong with the doping. That she is just a victim of changing rules. Also, this guy, from a notorious social climbing family said some kiss-and-tell things about Maria that I won’t repeat here. He claims to be a gentlemen, but yeah, no.


The ex-wife's boyfriend was with her at the wedding,.

Spill please…😏

Wasn't Alex named one of the 50 most eligible bachelors by Town and Country? The Daily Fail's done several articles on him lately making him sound like a catch…

It’s an illusion. He’s a classic social climber. Has leveraged his connections. His parents are social climbers of Middleton proportions.



Two fantastic athletes. Cant wait to watch. Don't care about the gossip.

Serena is one of my girl's crush, she's strong, beautiful and smart, this is simple truth. Sharapova comes out as a creepy stalker.

If anyone has watched the documentary Icarus it is obvious that most Russian athletes are taking advantage of the sophisticated doping system in place. Sharapova totally knew what she was doing and should have been banned for life. The women's game has been trying to find a real challenger to Serena Williams and they just haven't been able to do it. The women outside of Serena and Venus and Sharapova remain mostly nameless and interchangeable and so the WTA was prepared to let Sharapova come back in because she is one of the few with name recognition outside of rabid tennis fans.

I wish Serena would 'play' with her on the court lol. I'm being super bad, but I wish Serena would let her think she's winning. Then last set? Let the hammer drop on every single point.

Oh my. Serena serves up righteous shade as beautifully and powerfully as she serves up on court. Her carefully gracious "I didn't know she looked up to me that much or was so involved in my career…" is beyond delicious!

Her grace and class speaks volumes.

NIC919 has it right! "Icarus" is on Netflix abd everyone should watch it. The Russians should have been given a 20 year Olympic ban.
