Maria Sharapova once hid in a shed to watch Serena Williams practice

I only just realized that Maria Sharapova’s memoir, Unstoppable, came out on the same day as Hillary Clinton’s memoir, What Happened. Hahahaha. Once again, Sharapova is only the second most interesting [whatever] of any given day. Anyway, there are more excerpts from Sharapova’s book, the juiciest parts of which we’ve already discussed. The biggest headlines thus far have been: A) Sharapova claims that a secondary source told her that Serena Williams called her a “little bitch” and B) Sharapova casts herself as the poor little defensively white girl to Serena’s “big, thick, intimidating” black woman. Very Smart Brothas referred to Maria as “checking every box on the Darth Becky sign-in sheet,” which is a very funny and very true statement. Now, all that being said, I read some additional excerpts and… you guys, I’m actually concerned about Sharapova’s mental health. I think that meldonium did something to her brain or something, because chica comes across as straight-up unhinged. Single White Meldonium: The Maria Sharapova Story.

The first time she saw Venus & Serena in person: Sharapova describes first seeing the Williams sisters in-person at the age of 12, and refusing to be starstruck like the rest of the onlookers. While many gathered to watch Serena and Venus at an open practice session at a Florida tennis academy, Sharapova did not want to give the sisters the satisfaction of seeing her in the stands – even though they would have had no idea who she was at that point. “I’d never put myself in the position of worshiping them, looking up, being a fan,” said Sharapova. Instead, Sharapova’s father found a clandestine spot for her to watch: inside a shed, hidden from view. “I could watch through a kind of knothold – just me alone, in the dark, seeing the next 20 years of my life,” she writes. “The image of the Williams sisters would eventually become iconic, and it was in the works even then. They are a force. Tall girls in tennis whites, with bright smiles and piercing, focused eyes.”

She refused to stand for Serena at Wimbledon: Sharapova next encountered Williams three years later at the 2002 Wimbledon Champions ball, when she felt compelled to sit as others stood as the champion made her entrance. “I wanted to get up, but my body just would not let me,” she writes. “It was as if I were stuck in that chair, staring at Serena through the crowd of people, with a single thought in my head: ‘I am going to get you.’”

The first time she played Serena: The two first played each other in Miami in 2004, with Sharapova describing Williams’ strong and “tall, really tall” stature, even though Sharapova is five inches taller than Williams. “It was like yes, finally,” Sharapova said. “It felt as if I’d been circling around her for years.” Sharapova describes playing Serena that first time (Sharapova lost to her): “I looked around the net and no way to get around it, she was just there! More there than other players, if that makes sense. It’s the whole thing – her presence, her confidence, her personality. She seemed much older than me in Miami. This was just before I turned 17. She was a grown woman, experienced, the best player in the world. It still feels that way. Even now, she can still make me feel like a little girl.”

Maria thinks they should be friends: “Serena and I should be friends: we love the same thing, we have the same passion,” said Sharapova. “Only a few people in the world know what we know – what it feels like in the dead center of this storm, the fear and anger that drive you, how it is to win and how it is to lose. But we are not friends – not at all.”

You know why Maria and Serena are not friends? Because Maria is cray. DID YOU READ THE PART ABOUT THE SHED? Maria didn’t want to, like, watch Venus and Serena’s practice session out in the open. So Maria HID IN A SHED. Maria watched them from a knothole and plotted!! What the ever-loving f–k? The thing is, I’m sure many women and girls have been intimidated by Serena over the years and I’m sure some of those women and girls don’t want to give Serena the satisfaction of showing Serena that she’s broken them. But Maria really takes it next-level, plotting this rivalry when she was 12 years old. She could have just thought “I hope I get to play her one day” or “wow, I have a lot to learn before I can beat her.” But she thought “let me go into a shed and watch Serena practice because I don’t want to give her the satisfaction of ‘worshipping’ her.” Again, this memoir says less about the Serena-Maria rivalry and more about Maria’s f–ked up attitudes about race, femininity, competition and sportsmanship.

103 Responses to “Maria Sharapova once hid in a shed to watch Serena Williams practice”

  1. Enough Already says:
    September 13, 2017 at 7:28 am

    Just wow. I bet the view was dope though :/

    Reply
  2. Snazzy says:
    September 13, 2017 at 7:28 am

    Wow, what an entitled nut job

    Reply
  3. D says:
    September 13, 2017 at 7:29 am

    She just comes across as a real bitch, like the stereotypical mean girl.

    Reply
  4. rachel says:
    September 13, 2017 at 7:32 am

    Lmao. She’s obsessed.

    Reply
  5. Artemis says:
    September 13, 2017 at 7:32 am

    Becky should’ve stayed in the shed. Would have been less embarrassing.

    And of course she was hiding, other players are openly ambitious but she’s a sneaky a-hole who doesn’t want to admit she IS scared, starstruck and frustrated because that’s not what beautiful innocent blonde girls do. They are nice (and rake in loads of money pretending to be this stereotype). At least have a spine and openly admit the Williams sisters are your n°1 threat. It’s sad when she thinks being perceived as spineless and crazy is still better than being ambitious, athletic and straightforward.

    That said, her bad sportsmanship is equally rivaled by Serena so Serena cannot come at her for that…ever. Even the greatests have flaws.

    Reply
    • Bridget says:
      September 13, 2017 at 10:36 am

      Aside from the banned substances and the debacle following that, I’m not going to rail on Sharapova for the ‘bad sportsmanship’, because I think that we have unrealistic expectations for how women should behave, especially in these supercharged situations.

      The taking credit for Serena’s success? The weird comments about Serena’s body? That’s fair game.

      Reply
  6. Maria F. says:
    September 13, 2017 at 7:34 am

    wow. She is obsessed with Serena. Much more than a professional sports competition would warrant. And again, you would think Maria is 5 feet and can hardly hold a racket.
    Did no editor catch this -(of course, they sell more books)?

    Reply
    • Fiorucci says:
      September 13, 2017 at 9:37 am

      ITs either honest or she’s creating a “crazy” narrative for shameless profit (which she does not need rich as she is.) im sure no editor missed it. I don’t understand her choice to discuss this as she’s so wealthy already why not enjoy privacy or focus on her business skills

      Reply
  7. jess1632 says:
    September 13, 2017 at 7:34 am

    Does she ever stop talking about Serena? The last few posts on her all have to do w her mentioning serena.

    Reply
  8. HelloSunshine says:
    September 13, 2017 at 7:35 am

    She sounds like one of those girls everyone knew in high school that was skating by on her looks and was super insecure because she knew it. Maria entered into a sport where it’s obvious where she’s lacking in talent and can’t skate by on just her looks (for what it’s worth, I think Serena, Venus and Sloane are so gorgeous!), so now she’s lashing out. But every time I read the comments on a story about her book, it’s people making fun of her for being so bitter and angry at her racism, which makes me feel better about her standing in the world lol

    Reply
  9. Nancy says:
    September 13, 2017 at 7:35 am

    That headline was very Alex Forest until I read the article and saw that she was only 12. Serena can now proceed to unlock her rabbit’s cage.

    Reply
  10. Louise177 says:
    September 13, 2017 at 7:38 am

    Maria’s hatred and narcissism is disturbing. At 12 she didn’t want to give Serena the satisfaction of knowing she was watching her practice? Refusing to stand for her Serena? Maria is trying so hard to make Serena the villain but it’s her coming off as the total b!tch.

    Reply
  11. Margo S. says:
    September 13, 2017 at 7:38 am

    What an effing loser. Sharapova sounds like a terrible person. Just a bad person.

    Reply
  12. Aiobhan Targaryen says:
    September 13, 2017 at 7:39 am

    Yikes. If you didn’t write that this was a real excerpt from this book and not some 90s tv movie of the week called “Dying to Serve” or “Ace of Death” or something like that I would not believe it. This is embarassing and scary at the same time.

    Did no one read this and think she came off as a tad bit unhinged and creepy? She is borderline obsessed with Serena and Venus-mainly Serena. Her editors must hate her to have let that paragraph stay in the book. I wonder if the rest of the book is like this.

    Reply
  13. pwal says:
    September 13, 2017 at 7:42 am

    She is a (enunciated like Lavar Ball to Kristine Leahy) HATER.

    Reply
  14. trollontheloose says:
    September 13, 2017 at 7:46 am

    she could have been the Tonya Harding of Tennis through this jealousy and obsession. She just make herself pitiful.

    Reply
  15. Ninks says:
    September 13, 2017 at 7:47 am

    “Unstoppable: except for the 19 times Serena stopped me.”

    She absolutely believes that Serena is as obsessed with her as she is with Serena, which is endlessly hilarious to me.

    I love that you illustrate every Sharapova article with at least one picture of her holding the runner up trophy and standing beside a beaming Serena.

    Reply
  16. agnes says:
    September 13, 2017 at 7:48 am

    She really needs Serena to stay kind of interesting, doesn’t she? This constant name-dropping is so embarassing.
    .

    Reply
  17. Annie says:
    September 13, 2017 at 7:48 am

    She sounds racist, entitled and filled with “issues”. Then again, her father was the one to find her that shed to hide in so what does that tell you?!

    Reply
  18. Nicole says:
    September 13, 2017 at 7:54 am

    At 12 she had these thoughts?! Gosh that is disturbing on many levels. It also reeks of racism. Most athletes will tell you that they’ve watched the greats before they became one themselves. That’s normal and typical. She sounds insane

    Reply
    • AnnaKist says:
      September 13, 2017 at 10:38 am

      I agree, Nicole, especially since the article said that Serena wouldn’t even have known who she was, presuming she even noticed her, since I get the impression that the Williams girls were focused on one thing, and one thing only, while on any court. That mental strength is a big part of their success.

      Reply
  19. Retty says:
    September 13, 2017 at 7:57 am

    She’s like a bloody stalker! Should we be ringing the police?

    Reply
  20. Talie says:
    September 13, 2017 at 7:58 am

    I know people hate her, but I saw her on The View and my impression was that she really does admire Serena and some of her comments are misunderstood. Not saying she’s Ms. Perfect, but I do think some of the reactions to her book have been overblown.

    Reply
    • littlemissnaughty says:
      September 13, 2017 at 9:54 am

      Well then she should’ve had a better publisher. She surely approved every single word and I saw that View clip, her English is cannot be the issue. The reactions are pretty proportional to the crazy and the racism so if that’s not her … well why publish something like this?

      Reply
  21. pwal says:
    September 13, 2017 at 8:01 am

    This chick will never be great because she isn’t open enough to acknowledge and learn from it.

    Reply
  22. Megan says:
    September 13, 2017 at 8:01 am

    I’m calling bullsh*t on this story. Sheds only have knotholes in movies.

    Reply
  23. Indiana Joanna says:
    September 13, 2017 at 8:04 am

    Marketing Maria has been a lot more successful for her than her tennis game. Instead of writing her bio book after her doping scandal, she should have been out practicing on the courts.

    And yikes, she is so crazy obsessed with Venus and Serena. The only thing I remember Serena ever saying about her was that Maria was overrated. She was right.

    Reply
  24. Magdalene says:
    September 13, 2017 at 8:06 am

    Her obsession with Serena seems to go beyond the single white female obsession. There is also something so calculated and cynical about the way she uses all the racial and racist trope to describe her encounters with her. Yikes.
    Serena should have bodyguards

    Reply
  25. It'sJustBlanche says:
    September 13, 2017 at 8:14 am

    I’m a little confused: what’s with the whole “I’m a tiny girl” routine? Every picture I see this woman, she’s the biggest woman there. She’s actually bigger than most of the men. She’s definitely bigger than the Williams sisters.

    Reply
  26. JustJen says:
    September 13, 2017 at 8:30 am

    After reading that her father found her a shed to hide in, it really makes me wonder about her family. I’m old enough to remember the cold war and the tremendous pressure that Soviet athletes endured. If she was 12, of course she was nervous. I’d be interested in reading about her parents and life growing up BEFORE she hit the tennis circuit.

    Reply
  27. BJ says:
    September 13, 2017 at 8:31 am

    I am confused why she calls Serena “tall” multiple times.Serena is not particularly tall.I have never heard a taller person refer to a person who is shorter than them as tall so much.I can understand when you are 12 maybe seeing them as tall, but in 2004?
    Why does she act like she is petite waif and Serena is the Incredible Hulk?

    Reply
    • Fiorucci says:
      September 13, 2017 at 9:48 am

      S is tall, im her height and often the tallest woman(5’9)
      Maria is extremely tall and taller than Serena though so it’s interesting that she notices S being tall. Maria is narrower and a lot slimmer though, you can see that in these pics

      Reply
      • A says:
        September 13, 2017 at 12:10 pm

        @Fiorucci, from my perspective, Maria has broader shoulders. She doesn’t have the bulk, especially not in the arms, that Serena has, but that’s about it. She’s not a whole lot narrower and slimmer than Serena, and if she put on some muscle, she’d easily outsize her any day. But to my eye, the height and the shoulders make her seem a LOT larger and intimidating than Serena Williams.

  28. IlsaLund says:
    September 13, 2017 at 8:47 am

    Maria sounds cray cray. She seems obsessed. Also Maria is 30 and Serena is 35. Venus is 37. That’s not a large age gap. The way Sharapova speaks you’d think the Williams sisters were a decade older.

    Reply
  29. HK9 says:
    September 13, 2017 at 8:51 am

    She’s straight up cray. No one in their right mind would have put that part in about watching her in a shed….she’s not right. That’s just a big honey bunch of NO.

    Reply
  30. Nibbi says:
    September 13, 2017 at 9:06 am

    anyone feel like this line could be yet another racist dog-whistley trope, or am i just imagining things cuz i think this girl is so obnoxious and ‘racist opportunist’ is all i can see of her now?

    “Tall girls in tennis whites, with bright smiles and piercing, focused eyes.”

    Focusing on the white/ light parts as standing out from the “dark.’ I dunno. Maybe it really is just that i don’t like her and i’m becoming insanely sensitive/ paranoid about racist intimations.

    Reply
    • Fiorucci says:
      September 13, 2017 at 9:40 am

      Yeah they are black, hence the contrast with all the mentioned white coloured things, but those physical attributes/descriptions are relatively positive , she mainly sounds obsessed, but not critical

      Reply
    • Spring says:
      September 13, 2017 at 10:14 am

      I wondered the same thing. I didn’t know what to make of that odd statement.

      I was also struck by how her dad found her a shed to hide in alone, as if openly watching to learn were something shameful — rather than publicly, supportively sitting in the stands with her, even if just for a little while. Her self-absorbed reaction as a 12-yr-old was perfectly understandable, but to write about it now with such a lack of self-awareness is sad. I wish her every happiness and hope she’ll find a way to embrace her experience, learn from it, and move on.

      Reply
  31. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    September 13, 2017 at 9:22 am

    Women’s singles are historically cutthroat and catty unfortunately. I played with the dinosaurs and made it to state rankings, but singles are so ridiculously competitive in all things tennis…right down to equipment and attire (which I always eye-rolled). But the constant Serena musings are damaging. I can’t imagine any PR affiliation subscribing to this, and if it is innocent and funny remembrances, the cuteness and admirations are being lost in translation.

    Reply
  32. Reef says:
    September 13, 2017 at 9:24 am

    I’ll give her credit. After that 2012 Olympic Finals @sswhooping, Serena gave her, the fact she could show her face again and compete in the tennis world is impressive. Serena had her in tears during the match. I’ve never seen anything like that.

    Reply
  33. Naddie says:
    September 13, 2017 at 9:27 am

    If this is not fake to sell, she must check her head asap.

    Reply
  34. Tiffany says:
    September 13, 2017 at 9:45 am

    Somewhere, the editor of this book has their blinds closed in their office and is quickly getting their resume together. Wow.

    Reply
  35. KittyCucumber says:
    September 13, 2017 at 9:51 am

    Nibbi – I thought that too! It reminded me of a shocking moment years ago when a guy who was friends with my then boyfriend referred to black people in a club as ‘White Teeth’. Horrible, racist scumbag.

    I’m actually shocked that a) Maria is so obviously racist b) She doesn’t care or doesn’t realise c) None of the book’s editors picked up on this or thought to change it.

    Reply
  36. Fiorucci says:
    September 13, 2017 at 9:53 am

    It’s a cute jacket. Just my opinion but she doesn’t look as pretty as normal in these pics. She looks a lot cuter in the pic with the ponytail/ red jacket

    Reply
  37. Starryfish says:
    September 13, 2017 at 10:15 am

    Maria knows that her career is much less noteworthy without its place in relation to some BS rivalry with Serena. The fact that it was Serena that she played when she won that first slam is 75% of the reason people paid attention in the first place. Young champions aren’t actually all that rare in women’s tennis, but she benefited from the tennis establishment’s willingness to embrace a more stereotypically “appropriate” champion than the Williams sisters. The dominance of the Williams sisters was something the tennis world put up with because they simply wouldn’t stop winning, but most of the establishment, marketers etc. hated it and were thrilled when Maria broke through. It gave them an angle to talk about the Williams sisters that they could handle, a supposed rivalry that was never borne out by the numbers. It’s the same thing at play when it comes to shilling this book, without the Serena angle there’s a lot less for people to care about. Once again, Maria is milking it all the way to the bank.

    Reply
    • Bridget says:
      September 13, 2017 at 10:52 am

      It didn’t help that the Williams sisters themselves didn’t provide much of a rivalry. The early Finals between Venus and Serena were notoriously lackluster matches. Those two have always had each other’s back, which is awesome as sisters, but not as interesting for marketing.

      Reply
  38. Lucy says:
    September 13, 2017 at 10:18 am

    Is the whole book about Serena?

    Reply
  39. nicegirl says:
    September 13, 2017 at 10:31 am

    Scary Sharapova, right?

    Reply
  40. bonobochick says:
    September 13, 2017 at 10:41 am

    Maria is pathological about Serena being her enemy. It’s definitely bizarre and also a little scary.

    Reply
  41. Frosty says:
    September 13, 2017 at 10:44 am

    She’s really low class.

    Reply
  42. Radley says:
    September 13, 2017 at 11:13 am

    Was it the overwhelming jealousy that drove her to doping? Envy often leads to one’s own undoing. Trump is about to learn that lesson too.

    Reply
  43. Onemoretime says:
    September 13, 2017 at 11:34 am

    Stalker much! She spent her whole career envious of Serena, that’s sad, pathic and insane. I highly doubt anybody told her Serna called her a little b*tch, it’s all in her sick little mind. Get some help & get some soon!

    Reply
  44. Joannie says:
    September 13, 2017 at 11:45 am

    I think she comes off as in “awe” of Serena. Not racist or creepy. She’s knows Serena is a powerhouse. Maria is being very honest and I think Serena would be flattered to know she had that affect. Not everything is about race!! She’s obviously intimidated because Serena is a big muscular woman and very talented.

    Reply
    • Bridget says:
      September 13, 2017 at 12:00 pm

      Not everything is about race, but this is. 1) you cannot discuss Williams’ physique and not discuss the way others have talked about her. Like she’s a man. Not feminine. Too dark. Too muscular. And there is no shadow of a doubt that Sharapova knows this. But 2) what makes it bad is the contrast. The way Sharapova makes it sound, she’s a frail waif scared by the big bad monster. Maria Sharapova is well above 6′ tall. She would literally look down on Serena.

      Maria may not be verbalizimg it specifically, but the subtext is VERY clear: Sweet blond angelic Maria Sharapova was scared by big mean (and dark) Serena Williams.

      Reply
      • Joannie says:
        September 13, 2017 at 12:30 pm

        I didnt see it that way at all. She comes off as star struck to me. I have heard people say Serena looks like a man. That doesnt mean Maria thinks that. I’ll give her the benefit of the doubt instead of making her out to be crazy. They are both very accomplished athletes.

  45. Tryannosarahs says:
    September 13, 2017 at 11:46 am

    If her dad found the shed for her to hide it, it kind of makes me wonder if she just had crazy, success oriented stage parent/s who made her… this.

    Reply
  46. A says:
    September 13, 2017 at 12:12 pm

    Sharapova sounds like such a dumbass. Ngl, when I read her stuff for the first time, I figured that Serena must have been taller than her even though I hated the caricature she was painting. But then I saw the pictures and homegirl is actually taller than Serena Williams. Hands down, I’d be much more intimidated by Sharapova, not least of which by the fact that she always has this look on her face like she’s coming for your throat.

    Then there’s the fact that she was creeping on Serena during practice and thinking, “i’m going to get you.” I’m sorry but, what?!? In what universe is this not creepy?! How did her editors let this go? I’m not Serena, and I doubt she’s afraid of this chick, but if someone said they were “coming for me” even in retrospect, even in the context of a sporting non-rivalry, I would be lying if I said I didn’t feel somewhat threatened. That’s how this comes off to me. As threatening. Sharapova’s literally standing in the shadows like a Gollum cosplay hissing at Serena and thinking she’s gonna get her. All when she’s 12.

    And also, the whole “she can still make me feel like a little girl.” Girl, you make your own damn self feel like a little girl. Not Serena. If you’re threatened by her, that’s YOUR problem. Not hers. All of this just comes off as being incredibly creepy and obsessed on Maria Sharapova’s part.

    Reply
  47. Radicalfeminist says:
    September 13, 2017 at 12:49 pm

    I’m not a sports fan so had no idea who this doper Maria Shaparova was- other than a doper who got caught. She only wishes she was as famous as the fabulous Williams sisters. Can’t believe she has more endorsements… idiots making those decisions… average non sports fan doesn’t know about or care about her.

    Reply
  48. Calla Lily says:
    September 13, 2017 at 12:54 pm

    The fact that she didn’t want to be seen admiring them comes across as extremely racist to me. I’m sorry; I don’t know any other way to interpret that. She didn’t want to appear to be in awe of people she perceived to be “beneath” her.

    Reply
  49. Electric Tuba says:
    September 13, 2017 at 1:37 pm

    Crazy, party of one. Crazy? Party of one? Your table is ready. Please, have a seat 💺.

    Reply
  50. Loganski says:
    September 13, 2017 at 2:37 pm

    Why are we giving this woman the time of day? It was a real treat watching tennis while she was serving her suspension….that grunting is so annoying. I think she’s just a mean spirited person and incredibly jealous of Serena. I’d like her to just go away.

    Reply
  51. Amelie says:
    September 13, 2017 at 3:02 pm

    I was mostly ignoring Shaparova shilling her book but now I’m just like, can you please stop oversharing? It makes sense to mention Serena a few times in relation to her career since she beat Serena that one time early on and that was a big moment. But seriously this girl had an irrational dislike of the Williams sisters even before she started playing tennis. Spying on Serena through the shed–ok whatever, she was 12 and 12 year olds do weird things. But admitting to not standing up when Serena won and I don’t know, she almost comes across as a closet racist but that might just be me! She and Serena will definitely not ever be friends now thanks to this stupid book.

    Reply
  52. Hunter says:
    September 13, 2017 at 3:06 pm

    I’m late to the party and I’ve not read the comments yet, so forgive me if I duplicate here, but to me she comes across as creepily obsessed, seething with envy and painfully insecure from an early age. And I agree with the assessment of some significant mental deficit. Add to that her obvious racist and elitist attitude and it’s amazing to me that anyone close to her would allow her to make such an idiot of herself with this book.

    Reply
  53. Sylvia says:
    September 13, 2017 at 3:11 pm

    Wow, this chick is more pressed than a panini! And yes, the majority of what she says about Serena contains some racist dog-whistle. The language she uses isn’t even all that coded. She seems to have made a conscious choice to capitalize on the ugly stereotypes a lot of people have about black women being scary and more aggressive vs how they see white women — especially blondes — as more innocent (a study just this summer found white adults see black girls as young as five as being “less innocent, more adult” than white girls). Like, it doesn’t even seem accidental or subconscious on her part.

    Meanwhile, Serena remains unbothered, just living her life of excellence, basking in the loving glow of marriage and new motherhood. Winning again.

    Reply

