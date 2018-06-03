Drake wants you to know that he’s seen his son Adonis ‘multiple times,’ okay?

More than a week ago, Drake tried to treat Pusha T like he was some kind of Meek Mill. When Drake came for Meek Mill a few years back, Meek backed down and wimped out in a hurry, and Drake ended up “winning” their sad beef attempt. Pusha T is not Meek Mill. Pusha T listened to Drake’s diss track (“Duppy Freestyle”) and Pusha was like, “Oh, good.” Pusha waited a few days and then released “The Story of Adidon,” which spilled the tea on Drake – Pusha claims that Drake got a porn star pregnant and then Drake wouldn’t acknowledge or financially support his son, Adonis. We also found out that “Adidon” is the name of Drake’s new Adidas line, and that Drake was planning to package the announcement of the existance of his son alongside the launch of the Adidon line, so basically he was going to use his child to sell sweatpants and shoes. In my opinion, Pusha T just destroyed Drake, flat-out.
So far, the vibe coming from Drake is that he’s scrambling, he’s reorganizing, he’s trying to crisis-manage his way out of disaster. He issued one statement clarifying the photos where he’s wearing blackface, photos used by Pusha T on the artwork for “The Story of Adidon.” In Drake’s statement, he sounded like… bizarrely judgy. Like he was JUDGING us for participating in the “circus,” like he didn’t take it next-level with his own diss track. Incidentally, Pusha T had something to say about Drake’s explanation for those blackface photos – Drake claimed he did the photos to raise awareness of black artists’ representation in entertainment. Pusha told Big Boy’s Neighborhood:
“I don’t believe it. You are silent on all black issues, Drake. You really are. You don’t stand for nothing. You don’t. That’s just what it is. You have all the platform in the world. You were so passionate back then, no you weren’t.”
Fair enough. So isn’t fascinating that TMZ is suddenly full of stories about how Drake was never a deadbeat dad? It’s almost like part of Drake’s crisis management is to call up TMZ and make the argument to them that he’s always supported his son. Suddenly, Drake is Thomas Markle. “Sources” insisted to TMZ that Drake “has been cutting checks to ensure Sophie Brussaux… lives comfortably. We’re told Drake’s been supporting Sophie since she gave birth, and just before that as well.” Sources also claimed that Drake has not taken a DNA test yet but he feels like there’s a chance the baby is his. That was TMZ’s first post-Pusha story. Here’s the second post-Pusha TMZ story:
Drake’s done more than just financially support his baby mama and her son … he’s pulled out all the stops to be with him almost since birth. Sources connected to Sophie Brussaux tell TMZ … Drizzy wasn’t present when she gave birth, but he’s been actively involved since a paternity test confirmed he’s the father. Our Drake sources say no paternity test has been taken yet … but Sophie has a different story.
We’re told Drake met his alleged son, Adonis, shortly after the test and has seen him multiple times. Our sources say Drake’s flown Sophie and Adonis to be with him. We’re told Drake chartered a private jet for them on Christmas. Again, Drake has not publicly acknowledged he’s the dad. And get this … Adonis was born on October 24 … Drake’s birthday. On top of that … they also share the same initials (ADG) and last name, Graham.
So Sophie’s side insists that the paternity test was taken and that Drake IS the father and he knows it and he’s known it for a while. That would also explain why Sophie once called him a “deadbeat ass dad” in a since-deleted tweet from November 2017 too. What do you want to bet that the tea Pusha spilled is more accurate than the damage control nonsense Drake is pushing to TMZ?
Meanwhile, somehow – ??? – Kanye West became the magnanimous one. Kanye and Pusha are tight and they did “Daytona” together. Kanye also wants to work with Drake in the future. So Kanye is calling for a truce:
I’ve never been about beef I’m about love lines were crossed and it’s not good for anyone so this is dead now
— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) June 2, 2018
It has been spoken. The beef is dead now. Long live the beef.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
So he says he’s been financially supporting a women whos child he’s not sure is his, and flown to see the child several times, but hasn’t taken a paternity test which would be cheap af for him. Sure, Drake. 🙄
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ah, the paternity test. I can see why a man might not want to give money before he knows a child is his but I think if the guy has money like Drake has money and there is a chance the child is his, then he should pay up to support the mother while she is pregnant. He won’t miss the money, so pay it because a woman and her unborn child need help. And once the paternity test is done, then the law kicks in.
I really don’t feel that Drake owes anyone an explanation about whether he has been involved with his son since the birth (child support is a separate issue to me – pay it or I am coming for you). IMO a baby needs security and the presence of a loving caregiver which in this case sounds like it is his mother. Private jets for a Christmas visit are not on a baby’s radar – he just wants a dry diaper and a warm bottle
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Outing the child was such a gross move by Pusha. What if Drake has been silent because the child’s mother wanted it that way? She hasn’t been in the media or trashing Drake all over the place so maybe she wanted annonimity for herslef and her son, maybe Drake has been supporting them financially and seen the child, he doesn’t owe a public rollout of his son’s identity to anyone. I really can’t believe more people haven’t seen this move for what a gross display of publicity it is, now that woman and baby are going to be hounded by the press.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s a lot of if, don’t you think? Sophie was actually quite vocal before the paycheck. That story been out there.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Correct me if I’m wrong but I think Pusha‘s saying that Drake planned on revealing the child via his new adidas collection so him wanting anonymity for the child wasn’t the case.
He could be lying obviously but I think the fact that he’s naming adidas makes it seem a bit more legit cause it would be very easy for them to disprove it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lela, if drake was going to use the baby in his new Adidas ads, then clearly the mother wasn’t looking for anonimity for herself and her son. Otherwise, she would never allow her baby’s father to use him as a prop in his sneaker hawking.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@still sarah
Not counting Drake (I guess that kid is his son), a lot of people won’t pay money to the mum before paternity results, because if they do, that can actually go against you, iirc., because by supporting the mother (even if the kid might not be yours biologically), you assumed the role of support.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Still, not as bad as Tom Jones…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh Tom Jones is gross! Saying he was “tricked”? Horrible.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They must be joking about the “hasn’t taken a paternity test” thing. That’s ridiculous. He would have to be an idiot to establish himself as responsible for the child when a simple test would let him know for sure. He’s either a liar or a moron. No in between.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m going with liar. It makes it seem like he’s such a good guy that he’s supporting a kid and he doesn’t even know if the kid is his. The whole point of outing him was to show he is a deadbeat dad, and now he’s trying to claim he hasn’t been there 100% because he doesn’t know if the kid is his? Lol please. He doesn’t want to lose his good guy persona.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
^^^This
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am just grossed out by him having unprotected sex with a porn star. Ick.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
ChillyWilly- Porn actors or actresses are routinely tested for disease. You are probably better off having unprotected sex with them over the average person. There’s certainly nothing that makes them more dangerous partners when it comes unprotected sex.
Unprotected sex in general is just a bad idea of course.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So they say…I wouldn’t take the risk. She had unprotected sex with one musician. I am sure he isn’t the first. Is there even a blood test for herpes? I thought it was a swab test and blisters must be present to swab. ALso, people can show no symptoms and be carriers.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ChillyWilly: Many people have unprotected sex with musicians, the fact that she’s a porn star doesn’t matter. And yes, her job makes it at least more likely that she’d know about her STI status than most “regular” folks. And herpes is the least of anyone’s worries when it comes to unprotected sex (babies? Clap? HIV?). You can check for antibodies against the virus in a blood test, fyi. The test is simply not automatically given because unless you are symptomatic, having herpes isn’t a big deal, the stigma is a bigger source of stress. Genital herpes is not much different than the oral version, as a matter of fact, it’s actually a bit less dangerous since you’re less likely to end up with a viral encephalitis because of it
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There is definitely a blood test for herpes. It’s also INCREDIBLY f*cking common, and often without symptoms.
Source: my cheating ex-boyfriend. F*cker.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Are people really more afraid of gonorrhea than herpes? Gonorrhea is curable, herpes isn’t. I think the issue with all of them is that there are rarely immediate symptoms, sometimes no symptoms ever. Porn stars get tested a lot more than the average person, but obviously they’ve got a lot more partners than the average person too.
I think his lack of using protection is more concerning for her. How many randos has he done that with? A lot of female fans would have unprotected sex with Drake, and if he isn’t using any discretion, that’s a frightening thought.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Porn stars get tested and treated more than regular folk. I’d be more inclined to say ick to unprotected sex w a musician! Especially with all the herp that does the rounds in that industry. If he did it with one unprotected, you know he did with others. Wrap it up wheelchair jimmy!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@lexter
“Wrap it up wheelchair jimmy” 😂😂😂
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Was she even a porn actress though? I thought she only did some softcore/nude stuff and not regular porn (nor the testing that comes with it).
Anyway, I think if we’re grossed out by him having unprotected sex with someone, we should also be grossed out by someone having unprotected sex with him. Especially if the rumours about him are true.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh, definitely! Nasty all around. Not to mention bringing a kid into the world that he is still saying may not be his son.That kind of shit will eff a child up.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, I think she was a cam girl, doing solo vids and stuff.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t care about condoms. No amount of protection can stop herpes. Some men are completely reckless.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m grossed out by him having unprotected sex at all. We know Drake and a lot of other male musicians sleep around. Does he not care about STD’s/STI’s ? So gross. People are so reckless and end up catching something and then spreading it to someone else. It’s all so disgusting.
As a side note, when it comes to donating to Charity…Drake does a good job. Just google the money he’s donated to many different organizations. You can talk sh*t about him all you want, but don’t say he doesn’t care about helping others.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thanks again for that bit of information regarding his donation to different charities. My concern is the black mammy face something that any black man should never associate with Unacceptable. Something that white men wearing black face makeup did vaudeville skits as Sambos, Mammies and other anti-black sterotypes. Which portrayed us as stupid clowns and to be made fun of because we where less than human. So goggling wasn’t as much fun for me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Bob
Drake says he did blackface as part of a project to show how black people are portrayed in movies and television. That’s not his words exactly. A black man knows how offensive that is, I doubt he would do it without a purpose.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s risky having unprotected sex PERIOD. Drake is no saint either by the way.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My thoughts are that Drake is a fool for having unprotected sex with randoms and she is a fool for having unprotected sex with someone with such a sleazy history. I understand what you mean about someone involved in porn. It isn’t to say they are dirty or diseased but sleeping with someone who has sex for a living should be reason enough to play it safe. I don’t believe every porn actor or production company is responsible and I certainly wouldn’t put my life in their hands. All it takes is one unfortunate encounter from a lapse or someone lying or being greedy.
Yes anyone outside of the industry carries the same risks. Maybe even more so. I am not saying they don’t. I am simply saying it should be a given since a sex worker’s sexual history is more transparent. It is already known they have had multiple partners.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was just going to say! LMAO! And also, dude, you’re a grown man. You aren’t capable of pulling out? Wow.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Albeit, it’s entirely possible they were using something and the BC failed. My friend wound up pregnant despite being on oral BC, using a condom, AND taking the morning after pill.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kanye is loving this because of the publicity. And if I were Drake, I wouldn’t be bothered with Kanye. This will blow over since it was a stupid need to begin with.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Loser! He’s that typical “nice guy” who is really just a piggy and a bit of a stalker. Just ask Rhi
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, I can’t stand guys like that. The ones that put on this good guy front or act like theyre just looking for the right woman. Them you figure out they’re a player and will sleep with anything. But you’re looking for a “good” woman. Such hypocrisy. You’re sleeping around, but you need a good girl? Lmao. I worked with a guy who would sleep with anybody. Then he went to Costa Rica and brought back a woman he married. Cause all the women here are Kardashians! You weren’t complaining about it when you were sleeping with them. My pet peeve.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is what always bothered me about Drake. People always talking about how “nice” and “sensitive” his is, but he’s totally a pig and his lyrics are misogynistic in a more low key way. I was glad to see him get called out.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed. I hate them too. Give me an unapologetic problematic guy over someone with a phony good person facade any day.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well, this beef certainly does take the attention off the fact that Kanye’s new “album” kinds of sucks and is only 24 MINUTES long!
Also, love boy fights. Can’t really take a side here because you know every one of these dudes mistreats the women in their lives. A year from now we’ll be hearing about how Pusha’s got a kid he doesn’t acknowledge or pay for.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love the album. To each their own I guess 🙂
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Word. I love the album too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Really? Not sure I’d even call it an album. I’ve heard EPs that are longer than this and there’s nothing new here. Even the reviews have been pretty tepid.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, really. I’ve played it a lot since it dropped. To me it’s what Pablo should have been if it had more direction. Not sure of what you mean about the “new” part. The vibe of this album is new to me, I love all the songs, it’s cohesive and takes me somewhere.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I just searched for some reviews, they are actually pretty good, which is not a surprise. I can’t wait to listen to the joint album with Cudi! It will be 7 tracks too, like all others G.O.O.D music projects of the year.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The album is actually surprisingly good imo
Report this comment as spam or abuse
In all the coverage on this I haven’t seen anyone acknowledge that Pusha likely had already written “The Story of Adidon” before Drake ever responded to the first diss track. He set Drake up, knowing that he’d respond, so that Pusha could then drop the real bomb after and that Drake would have used up most of his best diss material. To me it’s the most interesting aspect of the whole situation… the 1-2 punch. It was a strategy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
JuJu- I haven’t heard this theory. But it makes a whole lot of sense. And definitely is interesting. Pusha was really smart if he played Drake like that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What most people are missing is Drake got cocky from the Meek Mill diss and thought he could walk over Pusha. Pusha exposes more than the pornstar or baby. He showed a pattern with Drake which is more psychological. His pops left him his mom (y u c him proclaiming never to getting married). going from girl to girl. She raised him more and only exposed him to her Jewish side of the family. So He has big identity issue (mammy black face) not knowing or understanding where he fit in the black community. So rap beef/diss is an all out assault. Once Drake brought in his fiancé everything is on the table.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Drake is also Canadian. He doesn’t have the same psyche as black Americans. I think that diss is a little unfair and I can’t stand the guy. Canadian history is different. He was also a child entertainer so I think it would be fake for him to take up a cause he probably can’t relate to as much. That in my view is more egregious.
My biracial cousins have the same mix but they aren’t conflcted because they consider themselves biracial and not beholden to one side or the other. It could be that they are very fair and light eyed, not easily identifiable but it is more likely they grew up with none of the socioeconomic issues that face the black American community for the most part. My black married into the family relative isn’t even totally American and grew up in an international bohemian household. They have strong views but they express them differently.
Our newly adopted family members are children of color-Black mother but different fathers-Latino and/or Black. They are the products of the American racist system and will have authentic worthy viewpoints as adults. Even with their status changing and being raised by white Jewish parents, their life experiences are as children with brown skin in America. They get that already.
Canadian child actor Drake with a Jewish single mother is supposed to get what?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes! And the fact that the track on Daytona, before Infrared (which was bait), is called “What would Meek do”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The best part was Pusha implying that Drake offered $100,000 for dirt on him. That was so hilarious. Way to lose this beef, Aubrey.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Right? I hope it’s not true because that would be so stupid. I like and respect Pusha a lot as a artist but the truth is an anecdotic number of people cares about him and his dirt. Drake of all people should realize that but maybe he is not that clever, I mean he THOUGHT he could make the public believe he didn’t take the DNA test prior to paying for that baby.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So at what point does Pusha T stop talking about Drake? Because it’s coming off as a single white female or former flame obsessed with an ex.
Whatever drake does with his son is none of Pusha T business to judge.
And seems Pusha T is jealous of drakes platform when he says drake does nothing for black issues dismissing all of drakes charity work.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Is someone affiliated with Kanye West complaining that another artist isn’t using their platform?
At least he didn’t use another photo from Whitney’s death on the cover this time.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Right? Hypocritical much? How are you going to criticize Drake for not caring about black issues while being Kanye’s MAGA hat wearing number 2? The only time Kanye has ever talk about black issues is when he’s whining about not being accepted by the white fashion elite. Pot meet kettle. 🙄
Report this comment as spam or abuse
^^^All of this!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well Bridget u may not like the Whitney photo and I didn’t like the black mammy face, which one do u believe was worse. It’s not even a contest the latter (my opinion). Lastly the comparison of Kanye’s association with the MAGA hat and being align with Pusha T is irrevelant to me. Drake got cocky and was dealt with if u can’t handle the diss then don’t be part of a diss.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
When it comes to stuff like this my opinion is very different than your typical woman. If I have a baby and the man asks for an abortion I’m going to assume he doesn’t want the child (obviously!?). I keep it for whatever reason knowing the father doesn’t want it I wouldn’t suddenly expect him to change and give me money or the child attention. I would let him sign over his paternal rights and move on. If he doesn’t want the child why force it on him? I know that’s a controversial opinion, but from what I’ve read on this he clearly never wanted the child to begin with. I can’t call a man a deadbeat if he admitted to never wanting the child to begin with. That’s how I see it anyway. Then again I don’t think I’d keep the child personally if I got pregnant and the man demanded an abortion. It would be apparent to me he never wanted me to begin with because if a man loves you he isn’t going to let a child ruin that love.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s the wonderful thing about having utility to make choices about your own body. Drake had those same choices. If he didn’t want to have children, there are things he can use to prevent conception! He’s young, rich and should know better. He was paying russian roulette by having unprotected sex and the bullet reached its destination. The child’s mother had the same choice. Now a child is here and Drake has to do right by him if he’s the father.
My husband and I don’t want children so we made sure we’re never having any. It’s not that difficult to do.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You’re right, but as we learned in abstinence only sex education, the only guarantee to not get pregnant is not to have sex. Condoms, pulling out, birth control, and even surgery doesn’t guarantee 100% you’re safe. I don’t want to shame women or men for having sex just for fun, but I also don’t think we should shame a man if he accidentally impregnates a woman. I’m 100% pro choice and it’s her right to keep the child, but I can’t be one to call him a deadbeat if he expressed he never wanted a baby to begin with. Sure it makes him look like a jerk considering he has the resources, but it’s not place to judge him. There’s plenty of women out there who keep the baby to keep a man or to get money. No one is completely innocent and we don’t know his side of the story just the media’s side at this point.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If you don’t want to father a child then you use a condom. It’s that simple. Men shouldn’t get free passes on being responsible adults because they are rich and horny.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The same could be said of woman
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t totally disagree with you.
I have a friend who was in a long term relationship with a man who was very clear he never wanted children. His lifestyle has no room for children and he didn’t feel the pull to ever be a father. Ever.
They had an accidental pregnancy that was terminated and he was upset about it but had no regrets and it didn’t change his stance. For her though, it was devastating and she actually got pregnant on purpose a few years later. She thought once the child comes he will change. He hasn’t. He pays but it is not present in the child’s life in any significant way. There are phone calls, birthday gifts, limited visits but nothing more. He loves the child and isn’t mean or unkind but he has no interest in being a full time parent.
So, of course, he dumped her when she refused to have an abortion. From the outside, it looked cruel but in his view, she broke his trust in a fundamental way and forced an unwanted responsibility on him. He has never forgiven her and they have a terrible relationship now.
She martyrs herself and loves to complain about how distant he is and how insensitive he is but he isn’t the same as a man who has a child then AFTERWARD decides he doesn’t want to be involved.
From the very beginning, this is who he was and he never lied to her. She can’t understand how he can be as great as he is with children in general but not want to be a parent. I love her dearly and she is a great mother. She and her child are truly adorable and the child is a loving sweet little thing and she doesn’t regret one day of motherhood however it isn’t ideal and at times single motherhood is hard.
In some cases it is a little more complicated. I am not saying it is the same here but I don’t automatically think deadbeat without some details.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why did he not get a vasectomy if he was so dead set on having a kid?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t know how it works in other countries, but in the States, child support is a children’s rights issue, and not something a mother can waive without a lot of legal wrangling. Children have a claim on their fathers no matter what the circumstances, not because of what the mother needs but because of the child’s right to parental support. Men need to understand that if they don’t want the financial obligation, they should never have unprotected sex.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have…very mixed feelings about it. Because on one hand, I do think there are situations where I’m fine with the men walking away if there’s consent from the mother and the child is otherwise cared for financially and emotionally. On the other hand, pregnancy is a potential result of sex. If you have sex, you need to be prepared for the possibility of a child. Simple as that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What made me laugh was Minaj defending Drake when she didn’t say a damn word when her own bf Meek went after him. She’s so fake.
I think putting an innocent mother and child on blast is going too far to be honest. Pusha’s reasoning of his fiance being brought up was a stretch since Drake didn’t even diss her. It says a lot about Pusha’s character (as well as Drake) that he went there. I agree with another poster who said Pusha probably had this track ready and waiting. He said in a recent interview he has more dirt so Drake better be wise about this beef! Regardless, Drake’s popularity will be fine and Pusha will be forgotten about by the mainstream again.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Drake has pretty much lost this beef, IMO. What to watch for is how he comes crawling back into everyone’s good graces in the future.
This being said, you’d be tripping to have me think Pusha wasn’t entirely calculated in his maneuvers here. Nobody has that much dirt without some careful planning. He knew what he was doing.
(Also, calling Drake out on black issues? Dude, you produced an album with a guy who says slavery was a choice!)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Tell that to Amber Rose, ‘Ye.
Report this comment as spam or abuse