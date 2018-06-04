Brody Jenner got married and the Kardashian-Jenners didn’t bother coming

Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter got married over the weekend in Indonesia. Brody and Kaitlynn gave People Magazine the exclusive photos, which you can see here. It’s a lovely shot. Kaitlynn is wearing a simple cream-colored dress with what looks like a silk organza overlay. It has embroidery on the bodice that extends on to the sheer sleeve and the veil looks like maybe it is the same organza as the dress. She looked beautiful and Brody complimented her well in a simple tan suit.
Brody Jenner wed longtime girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter in a stunning ocean-view ceremony Saturday at Nihi Sumba, a resort on Sumba Island, off the coast of Indonesia, PEOPLE can exclusively confirm.
Jenner’s brother Brandon and mom Linda Thompson looked on as the former Hills star exchanged vows with his influencer fiancée.
The ceremony and reception culminated four days of festivities on the breathtaking isle, including horse races on the beach and a white party where the intimate guest list of 50 close friends and family danced the night away.
As you can read, not very many of Brody’s family members were there. His mom, Linda Thomson, and brother Brandon made it but his father Caitlyn and his two younger half-sisters, Kylie and Kendall, were not there. Just for continuity sake, it doesn’t sound like his older sister Cassandra Marino or older brother Burt Jenner were there either but I guess that didn’t bother Brody as much.
Obviously, the missing attendee that stands out the most is Caitlyn. Since she is supposedly thrilled for Brody and Kaitlynn and not only attended Kaitlynn’s bridal shower but plans to throw a big shindig for the couple at a later date, what was so very important she had to miss the wedding? A fundraiser in Austria, apparently:
Well, last night Caitlyn was with friend Sofia Hutchins in Vienna, Austria. The reality star attended the LIFE+ Solidarity Gala on Friday night ahead of Saturday night’s Life Ball at City Hall in Vienna, Austria. The Life Ball, an annual charity event raising funds for HIV & AIDS projects, was celebrating its 25th anniversary at Vienna’s City Hall.
It’s a worthy cause, certainly, but one that likely would have accepted a check in lieu of an appearance, I think. The truth is, Brody and Kaitlynn were probably better off with just the people who did attend. But still, it had to hurt. For what it’s worth, Kaitlynn’s family has been supportive of the couple as has Brody’s mom. In the end, you know who has your back and that’s who you lean on. I wish Brody and Kaitlynn a long and happy life together. And I wish Caitlyn would take a long, hard look at her priorities someday.
Photo credit: WENN Photos
eh indonesia is a sh*thole very far away…
Ummm….what?! I am in Indonesia, and I hope you are joking!
I think it’s a joke about Caitlyn’s political views. She’s a republican trump supporter, and that sounds like something he’d say (so, she would possibly condone/agree with)
Caitlyn is probably the one who accepted a fat cheque to attend.
Yep. She skipped the wedding for a check, not a cause.
Ugh, deplorable.
what is brody famous for (no sarcasm) besides being Caitlin’s son?
He was in Laguna Beach/The Hills as Lauren Conrad’s love interest.
He started out on… Princes of Malibu or something… for being David Foster’s stepson, and then he was on The Hills. He’s did both of those shows before the Kardashians. So he’s famous for being a reality show personality basically.
I knew who he was before I had even heard of the Kardashians.
Same.
Same here.
This is pretty crappy. You hit the nail on the head- Caitlin’s priorities are incomprehensible. This is a slightly classed-up version of Thomas Markle…
Also if Brody’s new wife takes his name she will be Kaitlynn Jenner. Weird.
YES! That name would be so weird!!!
Let’s see if Kendal and Kylie attend the party Caitlyn throws for their brother’s wedding. Still don’t get how Caitlyn could skip her son’s wedding.
This is pretty sad, Caitlyn should’ve been there for her son. Family should come before a fundraiser no matter how noble the cause
Caitlyn was an indifferent parent when the boys were younger, and remains so.
I’m guessing if E had decided this was worth covering and provided big $ and cameras, they all would’ve shown up as one big happy family
I love their job titles: former Hills star (him) and an “influencer” – must be nice!
I laughed at “influencer.” My almost-college age sons and I keep talking about possible majors and careers for them. Funny that becoming an influencer has not (yet) come up, lol!
I bet he could have gotten Kendall and Kylie there if he paid them an appearance fee or agree to allow them to film footage for their reality show…
So his half-sisters didn’t show up to their brother’s wedding?
They went on that shitshow with Rob and Chyna but not a private wedding for Brody?
If you wanted to know whether they’d do something for their family if it wasn’t on camera, now you know.
They’re definitely not a loving family. I thought Kendall was closer to the Jenners than she was to the Kardashians
Excluding his parent, they may not even have been invited.
I think it’s a lot to ask people to go that far away for your wedding, especially when you’re not really involved with each other.
Supposedly they were invited. And these girls will go to the opening of an envelope, so distance isn’t the issue.
Not only supposedly, he confirmed it himself for TMZ. They didn´t even bother to RSVP.
Quite frankly, he’s better off. Congrats to him and Kaitlynn!
Burt was there with his young son – at least according to his Instagram. And I’m pretty sure I read somewhere that Cassandra (Casey) had a baby a couple of months ago, so that likely explains her absence.
From Linda Thompson’s IG posts and comments over the years, it seems as though she and Caitlyn’s first wife made an effort to raise their children as siblings and they seem to have a good relationship amongst the four of them. You see them popping up from time to time on Linda’s IG during the holidays and other family events.
Yes. Chrystie Jenner and Linda are friends and co-parented all their kids.
Really confirms what a terrible parent Caitlyn was to her non-Kris kids. Sheesh. Kudos to those mothers. That’s not an easy thing to do. Says a lot about them that they made that effort when their ex-wife was a POS.
This entire group of people should all accept that they are all a giant hot mess of goofy idiots. I await the day that none of the Kardashians, Jenners, exs, current partners, kids, maids, lawyers, makeup and hair teams all drop outta sight.
Seacrest should be taxed and jailed for inflicting these humans on America.
Ugh! Attention seeking and deeply overpaid, every one of them.
I think there is a far more logical reason why Caitlyn skipped out on the wedding:
https://www.news.com.au/travel/travel-advice/health-safety/dangers-revealed-in-this-travel-map-of-the-world/news-story/13174b18ac11b3358f21b99ae74905cf
Indonesia has been considering much stricter national anti-LGBTI laws for a few years now. If I were Caitlyn, I would not risk a trip there. If I were Brody and wanted my father in my wedding, I would not have booked the ceremony there.
