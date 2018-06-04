Brody Jenner got married and the Kardashian-Jenners didn’t bother coming

Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter got married over the weekend in Indonesia. Brody and Kaitlynn gave People Magazine the exclusive photos, which you can see here. It’s a lovely shot. Kaitlynn is wearing a simple cream-colored dress with what looks like a silk organza overlay. It has embroidery on the bodice that extends on to the sheer sleeve and the veil looks like maybe it is the same organza as the dress. She looked beautiful and Brody complimented her well in a simple tan suit.

Brody Jenner wed longtime girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter in a stunning ocean-view ceremony Saturday at Nihi Sumba, a resort on Sumba Island, off the coast of Indonesia, PEOPLE can exclusively confirm.

Jenner’s brother Brandon and mom Linda Thompson looked on as the former Hills star exchanged vows with his influencer fiancée.

The ceremony and reception culminated four days of festivities on the breathtaking isle, including horse races on the beach and a white party where the intimate guest list of 50 close friends and family danced the night away.

[From People]

As you can read, not very many of Brody’s family members were there. His mom, Linda Thomson, and brother Brandon made it but his father Caitlyn and his two younger half-sisters, Kylie and Kendall, were not there. Just for continuity sake, it doesn’t sound like his older sister Cassandra Marino or older brother Burt Jenner were there either but I guess that didn’t bother Brody as much.

Obviously, the missing attendee that stands out the most is Caitlyn. Since she is supposedly thrilled for Brody and Kaitlynn and not only attended Kaitlynn’s bridal shower but plans to throw a big shindig for the couple at a later date, what was so very important she had to miss the wedding? A fundraiser in Austria, apparently:

Well, last night Caitlyn was with friend Sofia Hutchins in Vienna, Austria. The reality star attended the LIFE+ Solidarity Gala on Friday night ahead of Saturday night’s Life Ball at City Hall in Vienna, Austria. The Life Ball, an annual charity event raising funds for HIV & AIDS projects, was celebrating its 25th anniversary at Vienna’s City Hall.

[From E!]

It’s a worthy cause, certainly, but one that likely would have accepted a check in lieu of an appearance, I think. The truth is, Brody and Kaitlynn were probably better off with just the people who did attend. But still, it had to hurt. For what it’s worth, Kaitlynn’s family has been supportive of the couple as has Brody’s mom. In the end, you know who has your back and that’s who you lean on. I wish Brody and Kaitlynn a long and happy life together. And I wish Caitlyn would take a long, hard look at her priorities someday.

wenn23314344

wenn22696081

Brody Jenner DJ's at Hyde Bellagio

Photo credit: WENN Photos

31 Responses to “Brody Jenner got married and the Kardashian-Jenners didn’t bother coming”

  1. me! says:
    June 4, 2018 at 7:14 am

    eh indonesia is a sh*thole very far away…

    Reply
  2. Loopy says:
    June 4, 2018 at 7:15 am

    Caitlyn is probably the one who accepted a fat cheque to attend.

    Reply
  3. Elisabeth says:
    June 4, 2018 at 7:16 am

    what is brody famous for (no sarcasm) besides being Caitlin’s son?

    Reply
  4. Runcmc says:
    June 4, 2018 at 7:22 am

    This is pretty crappy. You hit the nail on the head- Caitlin’s priorities are incomprehensible. This is a slightly classed-up version of Thomas Markle…

    Also if Brody’s new wife takes his name she will be Kaitlynn Jenner. Weird.

    Reply
  5. RBC says:
    June 4, 2018 at 7:27 am

    Let’s see if Kendal and Kylie attend the party Caitlyn throws for their brother’s wedding. Still don’t get how Caitlyn could skip her son’s wedding.

    Reply
  6. Tanesha86 says:
    June 4, 2018 at 7:29 am

    This is pretty sad, Caitlyn should’ve been there for her son. Family should come before a fundraiser no matter how noble the cause

    Reply
  7. lobstah says:
    June 4, 2018 at 7:30 am

    I love their job titles: former Hills star (him) and an “influencer” – must be nice!

    Reply
  8. Chaine says:
    June 4, 2018 at 7:30 am

    I bet he could have gotten Kendall and Kylie there if he paid them an appearance fee or agree to allow them to film footage for their reality show…

    Reply
  9. Daisyfly says:
    June 4, 2018 at 7:39 am

    So his half-sisters didn’t show up to their brother’s wedding?

    They went on that shitshow with Rob and Chyna but not a private wedding for Brody?

    If you wanted to know whether they’d do something for their family if it wasn’t on camera, now you know.

    Reply
  10. Beth says:
    June 4, 2018 at 8:18 am

    They’re definitely not a loving family. I thought Kendall was closer to the Jenners than she was to the Kardashians

    Reply
  11. MousieBrown says:
    June 4, 2018 at 8:19 am

    Excluding his parent, they may not even have been invited.

    I think it’s a lot to ask people to go that far away for your wedding, especially when you’re not really involved with each other.

    Reply
  12. Lucy says:
    June 4, 2018 at 8:23 am

    Quite frankly, he’s better off. Congrats to him and Kaitlynn!

    Reply
  13. kyle says:
    June 4, 2018 at 9:09 am

    Burt was there with his young son – at least according to his Instagram. And I’m pretty sure I read somewhere that Cassandra (Casey) had a baby a couple of months ago, so that likely explains her absence.

    From Linda Thompson’s IG posts and comments over the years, it seems as though she and Caitlyn’s first wife made an effort to raise their children as siblings and they seem to have a good relationship amongst the four of them. You see them popping up from time to time on Linda’s IG during the holidays and other family events.

    Reply
  14. SJhere says:
    June 4, 2018 at 10:02 am

    This entire group of people should all accept that they are all a giant hot mess of goofy idiots. I await the day that none of the Kardashians, Jenners, exs, current partners, kids, maids, lawyers, makeup and hair teams all drop outta sight.
    Seacrest should be taxed and jailed for inflicting these humans on America.
    Ugh! Attention seeking and deeply overpaid, every one of them.

    Reply
  15. BearcatLawyer says:
    June 4, 2018 at 10:12 am

    I think there is a far more logical reason why Caitlyn skipped out on the wedding:

    https://www.news.com.au/travel/travel-advice/health-safety/dangers-revealed-in-this-travel-map-of-the-world/news-story/13174b18ac11b3358f21b99ae74905cf

    Indonesia has been considering much stricter national anti-LGBTI laws for a few years now. If I were Caitlyn, I would not risk a trip there. If I were Brody and wanted my father in my wedding, I would not have booked the ceremony there.

    Reply

