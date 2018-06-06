Kate Spade committed suicide yesterday in her Park Avenue apartment

I honestly didn’t believe this when the news broke yesterday, I thought it was fake news. Kate Spade committed suicide in her New York City apartment on Tuesday morning. She lived in a spacious Park Avenue spread, and her housekeeper was the one who found her. Reportedly, Spade left a suicide note for her daughter, Frances, who is 13 years old. There’s no mention in any of the coverage about whether she left a note or letter for her husband of 24 years, Andy Spade, although TMZ reported that Andy was “home at the time she died.”
In an absolutely bizarre and macabre coincidence, it seems like Spade hanged herself much like designer L’Wren Scott did in 2014, with a scarf tied to the door. Unlike L’Wren, it didn’t seem like there was much going wrong in Spade’s personal or professional life. I know that doesn’t matter to someone who is clinically depressed, but it’s human nature to look for a “reason” why someone would take their own life. In L’Wren’s case, her business was in financial trouble and her boyfriend (Mick Jagger) was unfaithful. In Kate Spade’s case, she had taken a step back from her massively successful eponymous line in 2007, then the Kate Spade-label was sold to Tapestry last year for $2.4 billion.
Kate’s family released a statement, saying: “We are all devastated by today’s tragedy. We loved Kate dearly and will miss her terribly. We would ask that our privacy be respected as we grieve during this very difficult time.” Her label released this statement:
“We at Kate Spade New York just learned of the incredibly sad news that Kate Spade has passed. Although Kate has not been affiliated with the brand for more than a decade, she and her husband and creative partner, Andy, were the founders of our beloved brand. Kate will be dearly missed. Our thoughts are with Andy and the entire Spade family at this time.”
I don’t have any answers or explanations for this. It’s just sad and awful. By all accounts, Kate Spade was a lovely and generous person who was adored and respected by everyone she met.
Note by Celebitchy: This news comes as a great shock to so many of us. I currently carry a Kate Spade purse and have owned and loved her purses for almost twenty years. The Fug Girls have an essay in Cosmo on how Spade created affordable luxury and an enduring brand, even as she stepped away from her role designing purses. They explain her influence much better than I can. I’m surprised at how much her death upsets me, even as I realize that I knew very little about her. I hope that her family can find peace after this tragedy, particularly her daughter.
My grandmother gave me my first Kate Spade bag when I was in college. I still have it. Holding Kate’s family, friends and loved ones in my heart.
Depression does not discriminate and comes without warning. RIP Kate Spade. Love to her family.
National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255
Devastated to hear the news about the iconic Kate Spade. A reminder that you often times don’t know the internal struggle of another person. For everyone out there who reads this please know you are not alone + you are loved. Sending thoughts and prayers to Kates friends + family
So incredibly sad. I’m kind of surprised by how upset I was at the news. I know very little about her besides that I like her brand (even though she sold it), but I feel like she has just been a part of American fashion life for decades now.
I also did not realize she was so young. Only 55.
Just a tragedy.
Every time I hear about a suicide (famous or not), I always think about how pointless it is. A few years back, I was finally exposed to the work of a man named Richard Seiden, who is a suicide expert in San Francisco – his work is fascinating and sad. He followed over 500 people who had been prevented from jumping off the Golden Gate bridge over the years. And what he found was stunning – out of all of them, 94% were either still alive or had died on non-suicide causes. Only 6% had gone on to end their own lives. Most people who end their own lives are in acute crisis (as opposed to the image of methodically planning it for a long time). His research found that there is “crisis period” – he placed it around 90 days, on average – and if you can get them over that crisis period, by and large, you can save them.
That always sticks with me when I read this stuff. If she just had somebody to reach out to, some support, maybe this would be different. If she had someone to get her through her crisis, maybe it would be different. And now her husband, her daughter, everyone who loved her, will have to live with it. I read that supposedly, her husband may have been looking to move out – I HOPE nobody tries to put this on him. And her poor little girl. Losing a parent is hard in any context. In suicide, it is ten times worse. She has such a road ahead of her.
I have one purse from her and cherish it like it was gold now. I feel terrible that she was unable to cherish life, and was in so much pain she had to end it. I feel so terrible for her daughter. There are rumors flying about concerning what was in the suicide note directed towards her. I shan’t repeat it here, because it would be inappropriate. That poor girl, what she must be going through right now.
That never should have been made public. Disgusting that someone sold that info to TMZ.
TMZ crossed so many lines yesterday it was insane, showing her body on a stretcher being wheeled out was absolutely horrifying on their part.
I agree. People will do pretty much anything for money right now. It is worrisome that people choose a tragedy to gain from it.
I too thought it was fake news. My heart goes out to her family but especially her little girl. Suicide is a difficult thing to understand but even more so for a young mind. I pray that she finds strength and lots of love and support from her father and relatives to see her through.
So according to Daily Mail, her husband wanted a divorce and was planning on moving out. And the note to her daughter read that she always loved her and it wasn’t her fault and to ask her dad. If that is true: ouch!!! I’m leaving this alone. Ouch ouch ouch.
I bought a Kate Spade dress nearly a decade ago for a wedding (from the sale rack). It’s classic. Timeless and I still get compliments every time I wear it.
This made me so sad for her family esp her daughter. To lose your mother at such a young age-my heart breaks for her.
The tragedy of losing a mother at any age is devastating. To be 13 and have to reconcile that your mother chose to leave you (even if that’s not exactly true) will be just enormously difficult to reconcile.
My cousin killed herself when her daughter was 5. And from what I understand is that people who are suicidal often feel like they are causing active harm to those around them. Like they are hurting people by staying alive. It’s so tragic.
I’m seeing reports that her husband wanted a divorce and had moved out of their apartment. I’m still processing it but now that “ask daddy” part of her suicide note has new meaning, and it’s making me sick to my stomach if she did what I think she did….I really hope not.
What do you think she did ?
The contrast between the upbeat, happy image of her designs and this event is what adds to the upset, I think.
Very sad that she, or anyone, was in so much pain and felt so isolated in crisis.
Very sad. The daily mail is also reporting that cashing out early from her brand may have contributed.
For the people around her – what a tragedy. My great grandfather commit suicide almost 100 years ago when my grandmother was 13, and that death still affects the family in ways large and small.
There is no gladness here, but I am grateful for the therapy and understanding and gentleness that will be available to her daughter is so much different from what my grandmother got. My thoughts are with her people.
I read in the NY Post that her sister said she had been struggling with depression for years and every time her family tried to get her help, she backed out. My ex bf bought my first Kate Spade bag (he died three months ago). I’m bipolar, and know how hard depression is to live with. I feel so bad for her. Her designs made me happy. This one hurts.
