LeBron James: ‘No one wants an invite’ to the U BUM White House anyway

I would say something about how much I love it when LeBron James dunks on President U BUM, but after I watched the video… it’s not really joy I feel. I don’t think LeBron James feels any joy or happiness when he trashes U BUM. King James is like the rest of us – sad and tired with the pathetic, thin-skinned narcissist who sits in the Oval Office. As we discussed, U BUM disinvited the Philadelphia Eagles to the White House because A) most of them weren’t coming anyway and B) because of some dumb lies U BUM made up about patriotism and standing for the anthem or whatever. The last time a professional sports team was “uninvited” by U BUM, it was the Golden State Warriors last year, when Steph Curry said publicly that he had no interest in going and then U BUM threw a hissy and then LeBron called him U BUM.

So now we’re all caught up. Ahead of Game 3 of the NBA Finals, players from the Warriors and the Cavaliers both did the required press conferences/media availabilities. Which is why everybody, from LeBron to Steph, got questions about the Eagles being disinvited. Here’s part of what LeBron said:

LeBron on how neither team will go to the Trump White House: “I know no matter who wins this series, no one wants an invite anyway. It won’t be Cleveland or Golden State going.” What he thought of U BUM disinviting the team: James described Trump’s rescinding of an invite to the Eagles as “typical of him… As long as he’s in office, then the communication and things like that are going to continue to happen. It’s a lot of things that we believe in as Americans that we don’t feel that he’s for. There are a lot of people that believe that he’s not for the people or doing things that’s right by the people. So, it’s not surprising hearing the news today with the Eagles.” Kind words for the Eagles: “But I think more importantly, as Americans and especially people in Philadelphia, we shouldn’t let that news take away from what that unbelievable team did and accomplished, what all those players did to sacrifice throughout each and every Sunday, going out and playing the style of football that they played and winning a Super Bowl the way they won it. Let’s not let that accomplishment of things that you will have for the rest of your life, and people will always call you a champion for the rest of your life, let’s not let someone uninviting you to their house take away from that moment. Because I think the championship — winning a Super Bowl or winning a Stanley Cup or winning a World Series or winning an NBA Championship or National Championship — is way bigger than getting invited to the White House, especially with him in there, in my opinion.”

[From ESPN]

All the other players backed up King James – Steph Curry said that if the Warriors won, he would have no interest in visiting the Trump White House, and Kevin Durant said the same, and pointed out that U BUM only wants the photo-op anyway. I have no idea what Steph and LeBron’s relationship is off the court – I suspect they’re respectful of each other but not particularly close – but I enjoy the way that Steph and other players, on all teams, defer to LeBron to speak about these things. In the rare moments that someone wants to start sh-t with LeBron, they all give him cover too. It just shows you that the NBA is much more accepting of their players as individuals too, rather than cogs in some billion-dollar machinery.

