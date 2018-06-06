Robert Pattinson & Kristen Stewart spoke to each other & there’s Twihard proof

ROBSTEN!!! God, I actually have pangs of nostalgia right now. It’s not even that I was super-involved with Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart when they were together, but I just have pangs for that era of gossip. It’s weird to think of it as an “era,” but it really was a simpler time. Back then, Kristen was the lip-biting tomboy who enchanted a pale British boy during their sparkly-vampire franchise. They came together and it was love… until she cheated on him and her infidelity was “outed” rather spectacularly by Us Weekly. Public apologies were issued, drama ensued, Rupert Sanders’ marriage fell apart and Kristen’s mom’s Mini Cooper would never be the same.

Rob and Kristen stuck it out for the final months of the Breaking Dawn promotion, then they were over. But the fandom wanted ROBSTEN to be together forever. Rob and Kristen both moved on – he got engaged to FKA Twigs, then they fell apart. Kristen has had a string of relationships with women, and she’s currently dating model Stella Maxwell. But for one brief, shining moment, ROBSTEN happened again in LA. You can see the grainy AF photos here.

Twilight fans never thought they’d see Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart back together again, but this is 2018 and anything’s possible. A source tells E! News the exes reunited at a birthday party for Lily-Rose Depp at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles over the weekend. In photos published by The Daily Mail, R. Patz and K. Stew are seen mingling outside. An eyewitness says the former co-stars—whose relationship was cut short by a cheating scandal in 2012—spent a “few minutes” chatting in the valet area and appeared “friendly” and on “good terms.”

“Kristen smoked a cigarette and Rob stood and talked to her quietly,” the insider describes. “They were both serious, but stood together alone behind a car and exchanged a few words.”

Following the impromptu run-in, we’re told Pattinson departed with a group of friends while Stewart returned to the soiree.

In the years that passed the Mini-Coopering of 2012 and the subsequent Robsten Breakup, I’ve noted again and again how often Rob and Kristen are at the same event or the same city, and how they seemingly take pains to not run into each other. The way they time their entrances and exits from the Cannes Film Festival are especially notable. Like, I don’t think there’s any love lost between them. But I also think that after six years, they’re both mature enough to awkwardly make small talk for a few minutes while they’re smoking outside of a party. Or maybe this is just a precursor to what the Twihards have wanted for so long: ROBSTEN 2.0!

  1. NoShame says:
    June 6, 2018 at 8:22 am

    I always thought their relationship was dreamed up in a Twilight marketing meeting.

    Reply
  2. Goats on the Roof says:
    June 6, 2018 at 8:23 am

    Here come the twicrazies to tell us their breakup was a conspiracy and they are really married with four kids…

    Reply
  3. Lala says:
    June 6, 2018 at 8:24 am

    A couple of years ago…I read some blogs that were ran by people…who, quite frankly…FRIGHTENED ME…with their dedication to INSISTING that Rob and Kirsten were STILL TOGETHER!!!! Between the pictures…and the insider gossip and the comments…I THOUGHT I WAS IN AN ALTERNATIVE UNIVERSE!!!!

    Reply
  4. Steph says:
    June 6, 2018 at 8:29 am

    I do think kristen is Bi but inclines more towards women…

    Reply
  5. Udi says:
    June 6, 2018 at 8:29 am

    I still think their relationship was sort of a farce to add to the twilight frenzy. Their showmance must have been a part of their contracts so they dragged it till the release of the last movie.

    Reply
  6. OSTONE says:
    June 6, 2018 at 8:30 am

    They probably went outside to call the babysitter and check on Edward Jr. and Kristen Bella #robstenisunbroken
    😂

    Reply
  7. Molly says:
    June 6, 2018 at 8:31 am

    I always thought that their relationships were a PR romance to promote those movies. Also the quality of these recent photos is nonexistent.

    Reply
  8. L84Tea says:
    June 6, 2018 at 8:32 am

    I will be absolutely truthful. I was one of those people who was 100% convinced they never actually dated in real life, but were under some kind of studio contract to be a couple to hype the franchise. It sounds silly and I’m usually never a conspiracy-theorist, but in their case there was something fishy about them from day one with me. I always looked at the way they kissed each other in the movies and would say to my husband, “Look at them. Zero chemistry. Those two are NOT kissing each other when not in front of those cameras.” And then I told my husband, “Watch. As soon as these movies have all come out, they will break up.” I told him that way back before the cheating scandal happened. I don’t know, maybe I was wrong, but I’ve never believed we got the whole story.

    Reply
  9. WMGDtoo says:
    June 6, 2018 at 8:35 am

    I think they were in a relationship. Maybe for PR at first. But it was real. I also think they probably stayed together longer than either of them wanted. Perhaps Kristen knew it was over before Rob did. Which maybe why the relationship with the Director happened. She was trying break it off without realizing it. Anyway they were kids at the time. And like any young relationship it ended. They just had a group of rapid fans going nuts about it. Hopefully most of them have grown up too and had some real life experiences. Makes a difference when you realize life is not some movie.

    Reply
  10. jasper says:
    June 6, 2018 at 8:35 am

    As a person who had to really put an effort (and still mostly failed) to avoid my ex after a messy break up, I give them kudos for being so successful at it for so long.

    Other than that, if they really are able to talk to each other no matter how awkwardly, I’m happy for them. It means they (looking at you, Kristen) are growing up, maturing…whatever the right word is.

    Reply
  11. Darla says:
    June 6, 2018 at 8:36 am

    She’s way more interesting now.

    The most interesting thing about their previous relationship is that orange moron weighing in after the cheating “scandal”.

    Reply
  12. Tig says:
    June 6, 2018 at 8:52 am

    I have an easier time believing they actually cared for each other than they faked a relationship for 4/5 years. Remember, for bunches of folks, neither of them can act!😀
    I can also believe time heals most wounds, and exchanging small talk at a party is not proof of anything except civility. I have witnessed same at events where the exes present had broken up in a spectacular fashion.

    Reply
    • Tiny Martian says:
      June 6, 2018 at 9:34 am

      Yeah, they were really young at the time. I guess I just can’t imagine anyone that young “faking it” for that long? Because a year is an eternity at that age.

      And it’s been a number of years since all the breakup drama, hasn’t it? So I would hope that enough time has passed that they could bump into each other socially once in a while without it being a big deal……for them, anyway. For the crazy fans, I’m sure it will always be huge!!

      But mostly: my how time has flown!

      Reply
    • Div says:
      June 6, 2018 at 9:55 am

      I always figured they were young, like I think she was still a teenager even, and probably good friends before that scandal and got suckered by the studio into playing along until the franchise was over. The fact that the same studio tried to do a very twi-hardy like secretive romance PR push with Shailene Woodley and her costar in that Hunger Games rip off—although Shailene and her costar were a bit older and didn’t play along—was shady.

      Anyway, the whole twihard era was ages ago, but I remember that the gossip sites/BIs always thought they were fake and the rumors about them being a fake couple wasn’t only because she seemed more into ladies before she even came out.

      Reply
    • Pam_L says:
      June 6, 2018 at 3:49 pm

      Kristen was 18, but Rob Pattinson was 22 years old when the first Twilight film came out. Are you really a kid at 22?

      Reply
  13. Sunny says:
    June 6, 2018 at 8:52 am

    Did they really date? I mean it seemed like it was a marketing ploy all along. They were like a pair of two logs with each other.

    Reply
  14. tt says:
    June 6, 2018 at 9:04 am

    Here’s the rub though, since the ‘run in’ Stella hasn’t been at kristen’s House since which makes it look less innocent. They broke up over this. Must not be a simple conversation if it ended a long term relationship.
    I know twi fans be crazy but I think they’re onto something here. Their Robsten unbroken fantasies really are coming true

    Reply
  15. Enn says:
    June 6, 2018 at 9:11 am

    The summer of 2012 was such a good time for gossip. The Robsten/Rupert/Liberty scandal and Katie’s ninja divorce filing were fascinating, plus Leann/Brandi back when Brandi was still a sympathetic figure.

    The good old days.

    Reply
  16. Llamas in pajamas says:
    June 6, 2018 at 10:05 am

    Aww, Kristen and her Joan Jett hair. Those were the days of us queer women counting the signs and telling our radars to be patient. Oh and hetero gossipers screaming at us about “gal pals” and “no, she’s not making the sign language sign for lesbian” when photographed with hooters girls. Fun times.

    Reply
  17. Lizzie says:
    June 6, 2018 at 10:12 am

    i loved that black sequin dress and leather belt. she looked beautiful on that press tour. was really coming into her own style.

    Reply
  18. FreeSpiritedGirl says:
    June 6, 2018 at 11:02 am

    Oh please.

    Reply
  19. Fed Up says:
    June 6, 2018 at 11:27 am

    The thing that still bothers me the most about the Robert Pattinson/ Kristen Stewart relationship was the OTT slut shaming that Kristen endured following those US Weekly pics of her and the Snow White director. She was 22, he was almost twice her age and as her director, was in a more power welding position, yet she got the brunt of blame and hostility. The Twilight fans were batsh-t crazy but the Robert Pattinson fans were just as looney and absolutely cruel despite the majority of his fan club consisting of middle-aged women who hated Kristen Stewart with a passion. I remember reading Twitter comments back then and some of his fans actually referred to the US Weekly pics and breakup as “an early Christmas gift”! Wtf??????

    Reply
  20. bma says:
    June 6, 2018 at 12:06 pm

    I’ve always hoped they salvaged a friendship out of the ashes of that mess. I think both have matured/grown (esp KStew) in terms of relationships and what they want. But they also went through those movies/promotion together and were the only ones to experience that kind of insanity which I’m sure impacted both of them quite a bit. I think it’d be nice if they buried the romantic hatchet, realized their relationship was always doomed (if only bc she seems to prefer women over men) and had an actual friendship.

    Reply
  21. KiddV says:
    June 6, 2018 at 12:11 pm

    You do not go to the Chateau Marmont if you’re trying to hide a relationship. That’s pap central.

    Reply
  22. Rori says:
    June 6, 2018 at 2:26 pm

    I could be wrong, but I’m pretty sure they’re on good terms and have spoken occasionally via phone or text. Just going off the way they reference each other in interviews and the like, that’s the vibe I get. Especially considering her bisexuality (her words) post-breakup, and his general chill vibe, it wouldn’t surprise me if he had kind of an “aha” revelation/better understanding of her now.

    Reply
  23. Shelly says:
    June 6, 2018 at 2:44 pm

    Anyone who thinks that they were pretending to have a relationship for 4 years while spending birthdays, new years and hanging with each others families and friends are even crazier than the ones who think they will get bk together now.

    Like wow ….

    I don’t know why you think there is no love lost between them. The fact that they go to such lengths to schedule their arrivals etc apart shows there is some contact. Ive always thought they are cool with each other and share mutual friends but getting on with their own lives. The fact that were only seen together now is more to do with the shit storm they know it will cause v any hard feelings. Neither of them liked Twimania.

    Rob might be spending more time with older friends now that he isnt with Twigs and her crew any more. I don’t care what anyone says, i think its nice that they are friendly. They did experience a lot together.

    Haters on both sides just have to grow up too.

    Reply
  24. Yes Doubtful says:
    June 6, 2018 at 3:05 pm

    Are those movies/books still a thing? It seems like those fans would have grown up by now and realized how awful the franchise was.

    Reply

