Robert Pattinson & Kristen Stewart spoke to each other & there’s Twihard proof

ROBSTEN!!! God, I actually have pangs of nostalgia right now. It’s not even that I was super-involved with Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart when they were together, but I just have pangs for that era of gossip. It’s weird to think of it as an “era,” but it really was a simpler time. Back then, Kristen was the lip-biting tomboy who enchanted a pale British boy during their sparkly-vampire franchise. They came together and it was love… until she cheated on him and her infidelity was “outed” rather spectacularly by Us Weekly. Public apologies were issued, drama ensued, Rupert Sanders’ marriage fell apart and Kristen’s mom’s Mini Cooper would never be the same.
Rob and Kristen stuck it out for the final months of the Breaking Dawn promotion, then they were over. But the fandom wanted ROBSTEN to be together forever. Rob and Kristen both moved on – he got engaged to FKA Twigs, then they fell apart. Kristen has had a string of relationships with women, and she’s currently dating model Stella Maxwell. But for one brief, shining moment, ROBSTEN happened again in LA. You can see the grainy AF photos here.
Twilight fans never thought they’d see Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart back together again, but this is 2018 and anything’s possible. A source tells E! News the exes reunited at a birthday party for Lily-Rose Depp at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles over the weekend. In photos published by The Daily Mail, R. Patz and K. Stew are seen mingling outside. An eyewitness says the former co-stars—whose relationship was cut short by a cheating scandal in 2012—spent a “few minutes” chatting in the valet area and appeared “friendly” and on “good terms.”
“Kristen smoked a cigarette and Rob stood and talked to her quietly,” the insider describes. “They were both serious, but stood together alone behind a car and exchanged a few words.”
Following the impromptu run-in, we’re told Pattinson departed with a group of friends while Stewart returned to the soiree.
In the years that passed the Mini-Coopering of 2012 and the subsequent Robsten Breakup, I’ve noted again and again how often Rob and Kristen are at the same event or the same city, and how they seemingly take pains to not run into each other. The way they time their entrances and exits from the Cannes Film Festival are especially notable. Like, I don’t think there’s any love lost between them. But I also think that after six years, they’re both mature enough to awkwardly make small talk for a few minutes while they’re smoking outside of a party. Or maybe this is just a precursor to what the Twihards have wanted for so long: ROBSTEN 2.0!
Photos courtesy of WENN.
I always thought their relationship was dreamed up in a Twilight marketing meeting.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Me too!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Okay, phew! So it wasn’t just me who thought that (see my comment below at #8).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree, they had zero chemistry on screen and off screen.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Here come the twicrazies to tell us their breakup was a conspiracy and they are really married with four kids…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Barefeet… Making jam from organicly grown apples… Sure.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A couple of years ago…I read some blogs that were ran by people…who, quite frankly…FRIGHTENED ME…with their dedication to INSISTING that Rob and Kirsten were STILL TOGETHER!!!! Between the pictures…and the insider gossip and the comments…I THOUGHT I WAS IN AN ALTERNATIVE UNIVERSE!!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh yes. Some of them are quite committed to the fantasy, going so far as the say outright that twigs was a “investment” and K’s girlfriends were just buddies. It’s disturbing, really.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I do think kristen is Bi but inclines more towards women…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I still think their relationship was sort of a farce to add to the twilight frenzy. Their showmance must have been a part of their contracts so they dragged it till the release of the last movie.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They probably went outside to call the babysitter and check on Edward Jr. and Kristen Bella #robstenisunbroken
😂
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Do you think they had their secret tweens already or is she still pregnant?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I remember one weird twihard person who claimed their daughter was named “Sweetpea” . No, really.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I always thought that their relationships were a PR romance to promote those movies. Also the quality of these recent photos is nonexistent.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can’t tell that Kristen is in the pix at all. One of them has a guy that looks vaguely like Rob, but it also could be any other random white guy aged 18-47. Most Underwhelming paparazzi pix ever.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I will be absolutely truthful. I was one of those people who was 100% convinced they never actually dated in real life, but were under some kind of studio contract to be a couple to hype the franchise. It sounds silly and I’m usually never a conspiracy-theorist, but in their case there was something fishy about them from day one with me. I always looked at the way they kissed each other in the movies and would say to my husband, “Look at them. Zero chemistry. Those two are NOT kissing each other when not in front of those cameras.” And then I told my husband, “Watch. As soon as these movies have all come out, they will break up.” I told him that way back before the cheating scandal happened. I don’t know, maybe I was wrong, but I’ve never believed we got the whole story.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, I spent years telling people the same thing and predicted they would break up when the last film came out. This was a Hollywood showmance that I was 200% sure about.
And wouldn’t you know it? That’s EXACTLY what happened.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yup, it was right on schedule. The last film came out and then, boom, they break up literally like 2 months later. What a shock…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think they were in a relationship. Maybe for PR at first. But it was real. I also think they probably stayed together longer than either of them wanted. Perhaps Kristen knew it was over before Rob did. Which maybe why the relationship with the Director happened. She was trying break it off without realizing it. Anyway they were kids at the time. And like any young relationship it ended. They just had a group of rapid fans going nuts about it. Hopefully most of them have grown up too and had some real life experiences. Makes a difference when you realize life is not some movie.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
YES to all of it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, I believe they were in a relationship too. Mostly because they were very young and at that age, spending that much time together lead these kind of romances. My high school and college years and friends can attest to that. But at this point they are both obviously over it. They both had other serious relationships so it would not be impossible for them to have some small talk.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I also think their relationship was real because they took great pain to not talk of it and to “hide” it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
OMG they were so obnoxious about hiding it LOL. I mean I don’t really blame them but looking back I do think they were a bit precious about it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Same. And I don’t even think it was PR – the studio totally used the relationship to promo the movie, of course – but I think KS and RP got together organically. I was waaaay into Twilight gossip at the time and I remember all the messiness that came before they actually got together. That ish was very real!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As a person who had to really put an effort (and still mostly failed) to avoid my ex after a messy break up, I give them kudos for being so successful at it for so long.
Other than that, if they really are able to talk to each other no matter how awkwardly, I’m happy for them. It means they (looking at you, Kristen) are growing up, maturing…whatever the right word is.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s way more interesting now.
The most interesting thing about their previous relationship is that orange moron weighing in after the cheating “scandal”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have an easier time believing they actually cared for each other than they faked a relationship for 4/5 years. Remember, for bunches of folks, neither of them can act!😀
I can also believe time heals most wounds, and exchanging small talk at a party is not proof of anything except civility. I have witnessed same at events where the exes present had broken up in a spectacular fashion.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, they were really young at the time. I guess I just can’t imagine anyone that young “faking it” for that long? Because a year is an eternity at that age.
And it’s been a number of years since all the breakup drama, hasn’t it? So I would hope that enough time has passed that they could bump into each other socially once in a while without it being a big deal……for them, anyway. For the crazy fans, I’m sure it will always be huge!!
But mostly: my how time has flown!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I always figured they were young, like I think she was still a teenager even, and probably good friends before that scandal and got suckered by the studio into playing along until the franchise was over. The fact that the same studio tried to do a very twi-hardy like secretive romance PR push with Shailene Woodley and her costar in that Hunger Games rip off—although Shailene and her costar were a bit older and didn’t play along—was shady.
Anyway, the whole twihard era was ages ago, but I remember that the gossip sites/BIs always thought they were fake and the rumors about them being a fake couple wasn’t only because she seemed more into ladies before she even came out.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kristen was 18, but Rob Pattinson was 22 years old when the first Twilight film came out. Are you really a kid at 22?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Did they really date? I mean it seemed like it was a marketing ploy all along. They were like a pair of two logs with each other.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Here’s the rub though, since the ‘run in’ Stella hasn’t been at kristen’s House since which makes it look less innocent. They broke up over this. Must not be a simple conversation if it ended a long term relationship.
I know twi fans be crazy but I think they’re onto something here. Their Robsten unbroken fantasies really are coming true
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Tell me you are joking.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Please sell crazy somewhere else. We are all stocked up here.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Twihards used to make these crazy statements/assumptions based off nothing or stalking instagram and act like they were facts on ONTD. I always felt bad for RPatz and KStew’s significant others too since the twihards, regardless of whether they were into “robsten” or not, would leave these crazy abusive, homophobic, and/or racist comments on their so’s instagram back in the day. The only crazier fandom was Cumberbatch’s.
@tt
If Stella and KStew are over, and it doesn’t look like they are at all, its far more likely that the relationship ran it’s course over the past few years rather than because KStew adn Sparkles are civil exes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The summer of 2012 was such a good time for gossip. The Robsten/Rupert/Liberty scandal and Katie’s ninja divorce filing were fascinating, plus Leann/Brandi back when Brandi was still a sympathetic figure.
The good old days.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sigh… it really does seem like a much happier & more innocent time.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Aww, Kristen and her Joan Jett hair. Those were the days of us queer women counting the signs and telling our radars to be patient. Oh and hetero gossipers screaming at us about “gal pals” and “no, she’s not making the sign language sign for lesbian” when photographed with hooters girls. Fun times.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
i loved that black sequin dress and leather belt. she looked beautiful on that press tour. was really coming into her own style.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh please.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The thing that still bothers me the most about the Robert Pattinson/ Kristen Stewart relationship was the OTT slut shaming that Kristen endured following those US Weekly pics of her and the Snow White director. She was 22, he was almost twice her age and as her director, was in a more power welding position, yet she got the brunt of blame and hostility. The Twilight fans were batsh-t crazy but the Robert Pattinson fans were just as looney and absolutely cruel despite the majority of his fan club consisting of middle-aged women who hated Kristen Stewart with a passion. I remember reading Twitter comments back then and some of his fans actually referred to the US Weekly pics and breakup as “an early Christmas gift”! Wtf??????
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is a really astute observation, especially in light of the exposure of the imbalance of power in Hollywood.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes. I’ve been reading a lot about the redemption of Monica Lewinsky and how bad many people feel over their treatment of her. It’s true, it is an unfair balance smothered in misogyny.
It has been nice to see Kristen rise above it all and have a great career despite the gross commentary. The best part was when she hosted SNL and roasted Trump
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve always hoped they salvaged a friendship out of the ashes of that mess. I think both have matured/grown (esp KStew) in terms of relationships and what they want. But they also went through those movies/promotion together and were the only ones to experience that kind of insanity which I’m sure impacted both of them quite a bit. I think it’d be nice if they buried the romantic hatchet, realized their relationship was always doomed (if only bc she seems to prefer women over men) and had an actual friendship.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You do not go to the Chateau Marmont if you’re trying to hide a relationship. That’s pap central.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I could be wrong, but I’m pretty sure they’re on good terms and have spoken occasionally via phone or text. Just going off the way they reference each other in interviews and the like, that’s the vibe I get. Especially considering her bisexuality (her words) post-breakup, and his general chill vibe, it wouldn’t surprise me if he had kind of an “aha” revelation/better understanding of her now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You are assuming he didn’t know she was also attracted to girls.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Anyone who thinks that they were pretending to have a relationship for 4 years while spending birthdays, new years and hanging with each others families and friends are even crazier than the ones who think they will get bk together now.
Like wow ….
I don’t know why you think there is no love lost between them. The fact that they go to such lengths to schedule their arrivals etc apart shows there is some contact. Ive always thought they are cool with each other and share mutual friends but getting on with their own lives. The fact that were only seen together now is more to do with the shit storm they know it will cause v any hard feelings. Neither of them liked Twimania.
Rob might be spending more time with older friends now that he isnt with Twigs and her crew any more. I don’t care what anyone says, i think its nice that they are friendly. They did experience a lot together.
Haters on both sides just have to grow up too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Are those movies/books still a thing? It seems like those fans would have grown up by now and realized how awful the franchise was.
Report this comment as spam or abuse