Robert Pattinson & Kristen Stewart spoke to each other & there’s Twihard proof

ROBSTEN!!! God, I actually have pangs of nostalgia right now. It’s not even that I was super-involved with Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart when they were together, but I just have pangs for that era of gossip. It’s weird to think of it as an “era,” but it really was a simpler time. Back then, Kristen was the lip-biting tomboy who enchanted a pale British boy during their sparkly-vampire franchise. They came together and it was love… until she cheated on him and her infidelity was “outed” rather spectacularly by Us Weekly. Public apologies were issued, drama ensued, Rupert Sanders’ marriage fell apart and Kristen’s mom’s Mini Cooper would never be the same.

Rob and Kristen stuck it out for the final months of the Breaking Dawn promotion, then they were over. But the fandom wanted ROBSTEN to be together forever. Rob and Kristen both moved on – he got engaged to FKA Twigs, then they fell apart. Kristen has had a string of relationships with women, and she’s currently dating model Stella Maxwell. But for one brief, shining moment, ROBSTEN happened again in LA. You can see the grainy AF photos here.

Twilight fans never thought they’d see Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart back together again, but this is 2018 and anything’s possible. A source tells E! News the exes reunited at a birthday party for Lily-Rose Depp at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles over the weekend. In photos published by The Daily Mail, R. Patz and K. Stew are seen mingling outside. An eyewitness says the former co-stars—whose relationship was cut short by a cheating scandal in 2012—spent a “few minutes” chatting in the valet area and appeared “friendly” and on “good terms.” “Kristen smoked a cigarette and Rob stood and talked to her quietly,” the insider describes. “They were both serious, but stood together alone behind a car and exchanged a few words.” Following the impromptu run-in, we’re told Pattinson departed with a group of friends while Stewart returned to the soiree.

[From E! News]

In the years that passed the Mini-Coopering of 2012 and the subsequent Robsten Breakup, I’ve noted again and again how often Rob and Kristen are at the same event or the same city, and how they seemingly take pains to not run into each other. The way they time their entrances and exits from the Cannes Film Festival are especially notable. Like, I don’t think there’s any love lost between them. But I also think that after six years, they’re both mature enough to awkwardly make small talk for a few minutes while they’re smoking outside of a party. Or maybe this is just a precursor to what the Twihards have wanted for so long: ROBSTEN 2.0!