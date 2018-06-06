Duchess Meghan will travel on the Royal Train with the Queen next week

I’ve had my suspicions before this, of course, but the evidence is starting to really pile up: the Queen adores her new granddaughter-in-law. Meghan Markle, now the Duchess of Sussex, will be doing a day of events with the Queen next week. It still doesn’t sound like Prince Harry is invited – this will be a “girls’ day” for the Queen and Meghan. We knew Meg was being fast-tracked, of course, but this seems incredibly quick, given that the Queen’s schedule has so little leeway. But here’s an even bigger sign that Meghan is the Queen’s new favorite: Meghan has been invited to travel with the Queen on the Royal Train’s sleeper car.
The Duchess of Sussex is to experience a sleepover like no other when she travels overnight with the Queen to Cheshire on the Royal Train next week. The monarch has invited Meghan to accompany her for a day of engagements on Thursday and MailOnline understands that, given the distances involved, the train will set off on Wednesday, arriving at Runcorn Station on Thursday morning.
While the Queen always tends to make long distance journeys on her train overnight, it will be quite the eye-opener for her new grand-daughter-in-law. Much of the nine-carriage train currently in service dates back to 1977 when it was extensively used during the Silver Jubilee tours and while a novel experience, it is terribly dated and not entirely luxurious. Her Majesty’s personal saloon is 75ft long and fitted with secondary air suspension giving passengers an exceptionally smooth and comfortable ride.
It has a bedroom, decorated in light pastel shades, with a 3ft-wide single bed in one corner (there are no double beds on the Royal Train) made up with cotton sheets and woollen blankets. While Prince Philip’s pillows are plain, the Queen’s are trimmed with lace, with a small Royal cipher in one corner. The ceiling has subdued strip lighting and there are several reading lamps near the bed. The adjoining bathroom has a full-size bath, but the fittings are modest and functional.
The train operators make sure the carriages are not crossing any bumpy points just after 7.30am: that could make the water slop around when the Queen is taking her bath. The train’s speed is always lower than the normal maximum for any route.
Although she has enjoyed several meetings with the Queen and spent time with her at Windsor Castle, the overnight journey will be unprecedented for Meghan. It will provide the queen for a chance to spend some ‘quality time’ with Harry’s new bride, with relatively few interruptions.
So Meghan will sleep in a separate compartment and she’ll have her own bathroom, maybe? Or does she have to share with the Queen? No, I doubt the Queen shares with anyone. But it will be nice for both of them – I get the feeling that Meghan is quite chatty and she knows how to carry on conversations about many things, from royal history to dogs to anything the Queen might like to discuss. Apparently, the Queen has never even invited Prince William, Kate or Harry to travel by Royal Train overnight either. Meghan’s special. I honestly wonder if the Queen and her courtiers are still looking after Meghan’s dog while Meg and Harry are on their honeymoon.
The Royal Train is only for The Queen, Prince Philip and senior royals like Prince Charles. This is huge for Meghan, so happy for her.
And so soon after the wedding as well!
@ Melania:
I’m an unapologetic Meghan-Stan, so I can completely understand her being thoroughly liked by a significant portion of the royal household, including the Queen.
But, I have to say I’m starting to have questions……this does feel like a concerted effort to stamp a gigantic seal of approval on Meghan as soon as possible, and I’m starting to wonder if there might not be more politically driven reasoning behind all of it?
@Melania
It colud be but I personally believe that she likes Meghan and maybe wants her to feel well accepted because of the fact thats she had to leave her country and her job. Then I think that Meghan is a person with many interests, who knows how to talk about many topics and therefore she can get on well with the Queen.
The fact that Meghan is beloved by people and media can have a small part of influence in the decisions of the Royal Family but I think that mainly TQ likes Meghan and that she’s happy to see Harry finally happy and not alone anymore.
Of course, this is only my thought.
Maybe it’s HM’s way of telling the proud racists in her family to back off?
I think it can be both a political message and because HM genuinely enjoys her company. Between racist a-holes and her rotten family, I think it is important for HM to show that the BRF has joyfully embraced Meghan.
I tend to think the Queen just likes her because as has been reported she is friendly. HM is sending clear messages. There seem to be many of them involved here. I am not expert enough to decipher them so I am interested to read what they have to say but something is going on.
People read into things what they want to see. I see this as a way for the Queen trying to give Meghan some cover after spending so
much of the taxoayees’ Money on her second wedding, and the bad PR from her family and lack of family at the wedding. You all love Meghan, but I haven’t seen any reliable polls on her popularity and I don’t think she is as beloved by the British as people like to imagine. And I don’t think the royals are crazy about her after the way they acted at the wedding.
I also think the Queen is smacking her down for her comments about not wanting to do
Luncheons and ribbon cuttings, cause what is she doing? A luncheon and ribbon cutting.
I feel like this is an official and public seal of approval for Meghan. The Queen, in her own way, is shutting down the haters and rumors.
@Melania & LadyD I completely agree. I think TQ actually likes MM and finds her interesting and pleasant to be around. I also agree with Missy and this is TQ way of sending a message to her family and subjects that MM has her protection and will not tolerate any passive aggressive racist bull from them. If you are in good with TQ- who is going to mess with you in the family?
+1000
Well done Duchess – begin working for HM POW/the BRF and the people -gov!
A very Regal wonderful day and sleepover for both strong Royals – such a great day – cant wait for the events (and so soon the Duchess is on her way to a very important and hectic first weeks and year of marriage).
Change of subject, but I just love the lilac jacket the Queen is wearing. She always wears such gorgeous, vibrant colors.
Wait, there is a royal train?
Dog lovers stick together
Absolutely this.
Yup lol.
My point exactly
Does the Queen leave dogs behind for a guy? Asking for a dog.
Wow, Veronica, you’ve got such a hard on for Meghan. I have had to leave my 6 year old rabbit behind as I couldn’t subject him to nearly 24 hours of flight plus a month’s long quarantine, it’s bad enough that he cowers during short car rides what more a plane ride. I was prepared to buy him tickets but the airlines only accepted rabbits in the cargo and as much as I would have liked to be selfish and bring him with me, I had to make a difficult decision to leave him with a trusted, responsible and caring family. Responsible pet owners make decisions that sometimes break their hearts for the welfare of their pets.
@Veronica T, what is wrong with you ? Are you equating the love of her life with a dog? You need an intervention.SMDH.
Meghan seems interested and interesting. Good for her, really.
One thing I’ve noticed all these years is that the Queen comes across as a curious person who asks questions and engages in conversations with the people she meets at her events. (And if “The Crown” is to be believed, she regretted her limited formal education and engaged in efforts as an adult to expand her horizons.)
I could see her enjoying Meghan’s company in that way – Meghan has had an interesting career and also seems to be interested in all sorts of things going on in the world.
In fact of all of the younger generation, Meghan seems to be the bright bulb.
This is such a good observation. I think you hit the nail on the head. I could definitely see this as the connection.
I agree that the Queen probably finds Meghan interesting. Meghan seems like a fun and interesting person in general, but her life experiences are so different from the Queen’s and other royal family members that I can see the queen enjoying talking to her.
Duchess of Hazard, I’m I love with your pic of the dog wearing glasses. Too adorbs for words!
MM is remarkable considering there is nothing in her upbringing or background that even hinted this would be her destination. She made her life what is all on her own. I respect that and like it.
Gossip is about to get interesting I suspect.
There’s a Royal Train?! Ooo, I must google for pics. I have a good friend who works for Royal Mail in London. Yes, I think it’s just their postal service, but it sounds much fancier than Post Office.
I’m fairly critical of the Royal family, especially Prince Philip’s racist ass, and I was worried about how they would treat Meghan. This is a good sign, and I also suspect Prince Charles loves Meghan since they seem to have similar interests in the environment and Harry also seems to be his favorite.
I like Meghan, and I’m happy that she’s getting the opportunity to experience so many wonderful things.
me too
I’m shallow: I want to see what she wears for this and TotC on Saturday 😊
But yes, this is a very good “sign” of Meghan’s acceptance into the Firm.
Yes! Clothes, please.
I don’t totally understand why there is only one single bed on the train? What did they do when the Q and Phillip traveled together? Where do all their staff sleep? Maybe Meghan and the Queen will flip a coin to determine who gets the bed and who gets the sleeping bag on the floor?
The article doesn’t explain it well. The beds in the train are single beds, not doubles or bunk beds. Philip has his own bedroom and study on the train as does the Queen. But the beds are singles.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Actually the first one goes to bed and when that person is fast asleep they remove her/him to a wardrobe while the next one uses the bed and so on. They pile them on top of each other in the wardrobe, but this only applies to the Royals. Commoners like Meghan will have to sleep in a hammock which is fixed between two wagons.
No, that’s all not true, they have more than one bed on this train.
Ha! Well done.
LOL. Thanks for the chuckle Claudia Remm.
They call that hot-racking in the navy. LOL!
Haha. I was reading your post and wondering what in the world? Then the lightbulb went off.
Common sense should have made you know that it is impossible to have only one bed on such a train.
I am LMAO. This is so funny to me. Will, Kate or Harry have never been invited…but Meghan gets an invite. I don’t know why this is making my day.
The dorgis vouched for Meghan.
I think it’s very likely Liz does like Meghan and Meghan would sayyes to these kinds of invitations (as would I), but also William and Harry might be a little spoiled and not as enthused about accepting and Kate is standoffish.
That could be it as well. Growing up with this Will and Harry wouldn’t give it a second thought and Kate does have 3 kids.
I think George and Charlotte would have a blast on a sleep-over train. HM should invite them next.
The Royal grandkids must have been on HM/DOE Train in their youth – but working Duchess of Sussex is entirely a wonderful different and WORKING AND so soon after marriage, something waity avoided once married. The Lambridges -Willnot move away after the wedding, No doubt a second bed will be adjusted for the Duchess.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-1078707/Inside-Queens-travelling-bedroom-mobile-home-home.html
Sadly, the link was an empty page on DM for me 😢
I just tried it and it worked for me. Not sure what the problem could be. Sorry!
Love those pics. The train doesn’t look so bad. Definitely not ultra luxury but looks like it could a fun overnight.
What a life to live !
Cute!! Yay for Meghan’
Maybe Meghan just seems more interested in learning new things about her life right away. Not sitting around and waiting, or telling everyone year after year shes really keen to begin work soon. Maybe if kate (or William) showed their interest in anything then I’m sure the queen or people around them would have embraced that.
I wonder what she calls the Queen? Granny, Elizabeth? Madge?
If I had to guess I would say she refers to her as Ma’am. Could you imagine calling the Queen granny? I couldn’t do it.
Her Majesty, Ma’am, and maybe refers to her as The Boss like Harry does when they’re talking about HM (not when talking to her!).
Assuming Meghan neither objects nor is uncomfortable, I would say Granny. I think that when someone marries in they start calling the in-law what the blood relative calls them. Diana reportedly referred to the Queen as Mama and Philip as Pa.
Not sure about that. Nobody in my family has called their in-laws the same thing as what their spouse does.
That being said, my gram will get my husband gifts for birthday/christmas and sign it ‘Love, nanny ___’ because she’s 100% claimed him as her grandson. But he calls her by her first name, I’ll call her nan. His grandmother would sign cards to us from “nanny” as well. It seems to be more one sided in our family, I guess. Older generations calling the younger ones the same as they call the spouses. I’ve never heard my mother refer to my dads mother as ‘mom’ or anything like that – same for my inlaws and their inlaws.
My in laws keep trying to get me to call them Mom and Dad. Ain’t gonna happen.
I call my husband’s parents by their first names, and we both call each other’s respective grandparents what our spouse calls them. I realized about many years into our marriage that my husband has managed to get away without calling my mother anything- to me she’s “your mom” or “somegirl’s mom” and In conversation with her he just avoids any names. It’s been over a decade now, and he’s still getting away with it…
My mother in law refers to me as her child and daughter. She’s not American. I call her Mama or an endearment that my children call her in her native language. I call my FIL the grandparent endearment from that country. However, my mother doesn’t call any of my SILs or BILs her children. They call her by her first name. Once my BIL tried to call her mother and the result was hilarious. My grandmother has a nickname from childhood and everyone calls her that. No one calls her by her first name except my grandfather.
I don’t think the Queen has one that lasted beyond immediate family. Wasn’t she Lilabet?
Maybe Meghan calls her Granny like Harry does? I don’t see any other options.
Philip calls her Lilabet and Cabbage, Charles calls her Mummy. Didn’t we learn the grandkids and/or great grand kids call her GanGan or something along those lines?
I’m sure in a few minutes we will hear from the anti-meghan brigade that this is nothing special that this is just Meghan getting little crumbs to prove that the Royals are fine with her being in the family and that Kate will be queen one day and that’s all that matters Megan is nothing her and her husband are just sixth line to throne . And for extra measures they will add that Megan is not a real feminist how no real feminist will marry into the Royals that Megan is anti-feminist and that she chose money and status over Being their definition version of feminism according to them
They’re so pressed about Meghan LOL
Yep! You just listed all the anti-Meghan talking points. People are getting ridiculous with the accusations. They repeat the same mess on every post!
Well you know kate is going to be consort and meghan will hate that and wont get to travel. Also the cambridge kids will take over and harry and meghan will be an after thought. 😉Did I forget anything?
Yes @Guest. You forgot that Meghan said she doesn’t want to eat lunch (misquote of M saying she wants to work & make a difference not be a “lady who lunches” comment) and said she doesn’t want to cut ribbons (never said by M) so as an ironic joke and to put her in her place the Queen is making her do both on this trip.
Think the predictable criticisms are covered now
@Lizabeth, the misquoted lunch comments get me laughing every time! Also, there’s the matter of Guy the Beagle. If he doesn’t show his face again soon, the Ass-on-Fire Feminist Brigade will claim Meghan sent him to the taxidermist, or something.
@Vanessa, you are absolutely right. And don’t you reckon the author knows that – stating that the Queen adores Meghan who is obviously the new favourite, several times! Where would the comments count be if people weren’t arguing about K v M, am I right? So clever.
Oh, may I add one?
The Queen is so horrified by Meghan’s complete and utter lack of comportment and breeding…..so much so, she deems it necessary to personally address her lapses.
It is clear to her that none of the current Aides is experienced enough to tackle this level of gaucheness and so she is bravely taking on the task personally, using this trip as an excuse.
Oh, Princess Diaries in real life! Liz is making Meghan walk around Windsor Castle with a book on her head.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lol…….is that really the plot of that movie? I must see it immediately then. I was put off by Anne Hathaway, but I’ll look past that now…..😁
Also Kate was only 28 when she got married and didn’t have all that actress training so of course she couldn’t do any royal engagements right away.
I’ve seen them say that this is actually a punishment for Meghan. That the Queen wants to keep a close eye on her because she’s just that awful and unsuitable to be royal.
I doubt anyone would call me a member of the anti-Meghan brigade. But personally? I see this as a simple way for both of them to get from London to Chester for their day of joint engagements. This involves a theatre engagement, Meghan comes from an acting career, why not include her?
London to Chester is at least a two hour train ride each way. It doesn’t make sense for HM to travel on the royal train and Meghan travel on a separate commuter train (extra security needed) or Meghan take a helicopter or commuter flight (again, added expense). Or to pay for security of them staying in two different places.
I hope these two do get along. The hints when Philip retired were members of the BRF were going to start joining HM on engagements. This was to make her feel less lonely because she didn’t have Philip at her side. Nice if it turns out Meghan is one of the people who will join her regularly on engagements.
These were my thoughts. I don’t think the Queen would invite Meghan if she hated her, or couldn’t stand her company, but if the queen was going to be taking the royal train, then it makes total sense for Meghan to join her – as a practical matter (rather than have to arrange separate travel) and a PR matter (can you imagine the comments if the queen took the royal train but Meghan didn’t???) This seems to be as much a matter of practicality as a sign that the Queen likes Meghan.
nah, just the president of the anti-kate club.
If in 15 years, Meghan is as unprofessional, lazy, spendthrift, and childish as Kate? Then sign me up for being a big critic. As it stands? Kate has had 15+ years being royal-adjacent to show us who she really is. All we needed was the first year or two to realize her true nature.
London to Runcorn Station is less than two hours on the train, no need for an overnight journey at all. They could easily drive up or get the 7am train and be in Cheshire before 9am. I can’t imagine the earliest appointment is before 9am. The Queen has obviously chosen to make this overnight journey with Meghan because she wants to, not because it’s the easiest or they have no choice. It’s a very nice thing she’s doing for Meghan, and a chance for them to spend time together.
I actually don’t understand the mechanics of the journey. Unless the train absolutely crawls the entire way, I’m going to assume it stops for long periods of time during the night, because there’s simply no way to make a less than 2 hour journey take a whole night.
Meggles,
Apparently the train moves very slowly so as not to disturb the queen at all. Like way slower than any normal train. That’s probably why it takes so long – it wouldn’t move quickly enough to get there in 2 hrs.
While I very much know the Queen like Meghan it would be a pretty bad PR move if the queen used this expensive ass train and Meghan used an expensive ass helicopter to get to the same place, especially after there was griping 9ver the security bill for the wedding. It would look like they’re just throwing money out the window.
I would be so frustrated being on such a slow-moving train.
Bwahahahahaha 😂😂😂😂😂 this made me ROTFALMBO
I think this comes down to a Grandmother who wants her Grandson, who lost his mother when he was young, to be happy and make sure his wife is included in the family. They are not just Royals, but a family with many dynamics. After watching “ The Crown “I have discovered a new fondness for the Queen.
+1
But to explain any of this and the comparison to the older grandson – Lazy waity marriage is magnified in the difference of work ethics and welcome to The Monarchy Firm.
Duchess of Sussex, Megan Wales is all Duties/HM/POW/BRF royal work! The Duchess respects her position HRH Status – HM/The Monarchy Institution AND the people. – taking nothing for granted. Well done please continue!
Overnight?? She’s getting the royal keys early.
+100
At this rate – The Duchess of Sussex will earn HM Royal Family Order within a year!
I was actually think of that with the last photos of Kate we saw. I was wondering if it was against protocol for Meghan to receive it before Kate.
Vanessa, calm down and take a deep breath. 😁😁😁😁😁😁
The Queen’s schedule gets planned so far in advance, especially longer days like this one, so this didn’t happen on a whim. I think the Queen saw the amount of work Meghan put in during the engagement period and liked what she saw. The girl really walked off set one week, and started putting in numbers the next. I guess we should have known she was in good with Liz once she started hanging with Guy Sussex instead of one the random aides that would typically have that job lol. Poor Harry didn’t even get invited along for the day.
Pictures of them in cold cream and curlers or it didn’t happen.
Oh my goodness I’d love to see that!! Remember Michelle Obama mentioning a sleepover with the Queen as well, I imagine HM likes having people over to chat…she seems very friendly in the videos I’ve seen of her. Can’t wait for Saturday and then Queen+Meghan day!! Looking forward to all the photos
OMG I almost forgot about the sleepover with the Obamas at Buckingham. Also she have Sasha and Malia a carriage ride.
Yes. Wearing oversized sleepshirts and socks.
It doesn’t dawn on the haters that if the queen didn’t like Meghan she would not have given consent to the marriage. Two, Kate as a future queen should have had the royal engagements early on because her status is higher than Meghan. With the Hollywood background Meghan is familiar with working with crowds but it’s still not the same as working with the queen. But this is exciting and I’m glad for the new duchess.
side note: Trump is coming to the UK next month (sorry Britain) and of all the people he hasn’t attacked for criticizing him it’s Meghan. The queen/duchess road trip may be a signal to Bigly don’t go there with the queen’s granddaughter in law.
Kate should have held to her promise about work to “hit the ground running” instead of hitting the ground running, hiding, and being publicly lazy for 7 years. If she had shown any sign of being willing to work, we would have seen her out doing engagements with HM much sooner.
You know I’m not a big Kate fan, but she follows Willam’s lead. Much of the the blame can lay at his feet for both of their work-shy attitudes.
Harry has been pretty lazy too..he’s been in the BRF from birth…when is he going to “hit the ground running”??
I feel weird for even wondering this but is there any chance Kate struggles with mental illness? My behaviors are very similar to hers when I’m struggling with anxiety and depression. If that were the case I’d feel pretty bad for her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
nah, I think Kate care’s about herself and her family. She’s not introverted, depressed or anxious, she just doesn’t care for some of the tasks she has to do in her role…imo.
What is your excuse for her decade of not working before William finally caved and married her? She’s bone-deep lazy, which may be why William finally settled for her. He certainly didn’t want a partner who would be any effort to win or would challenge him to be committed to his role.
Her own cousin (the professor not the stripper) said KM struggles to find anything outside her immediate sphere interesting (vacations, shopping, working out, immediate Middleton family). That isn’t depression or mental illness, it is an innate lack of curiosity or caring about the world around her.
But according to Tumblr the wedding was fake, and the Queen personally staged it to lull Meghan into a false sense of security, while she puts the final touches on her plan to expose Meghan and kick her out of the family.
Lmao, I can’t 🤣
The scary part is not the person who came up with that conspiracy theory, but the many folks who believe it…🤐
That sounds like something nutty Meghan’s half sister would cook up.
deleted.
It’s so amazing that the Queen is making an effort to include her. I don’t know what it is but I am so nervous for her – Meghan, that is.
I’ve been fascinated to watch Meghan work the politics of this and how much of that has flown under the radar, while the media focuses on messy buns, hugs, and the threat of feminism. She’s been building an internal reputation. Same skills Meghan used to navigate the politics of agents, producers, studios, and networks. Meghan went from the supporting lead on her first television show to the network president calling Meghan a friend.
I have watched that same thing about her and it is impressive. She has some deep skills that will one day be revealed but she knows how to work it and do it well. A woman gets a very thick hard skin from navigating the entertainment industry but a smart one learns. Meghan clearly understands getting along with HM and Charles is the smart way to go.
She’d be smart to follow Sophie’s lead on getting in good with HM, and adapt that to getting in good with Charles. I don’t think Sophie naturally had an interest in military history, horse racing, or carriage driving. By *choosing to be* interested in those things, she’s endeared herself and her kids to HM and Philip.
+1000
Bonnie Hammer paying for extra security and then attending the wedding. If Meghan can continue to develop that level of relationships and influence as part of the BRF, look out.
To begin with, I know that this is not the way it works, but my fantasy is:
Meghan and Harry show so much hustle and William and Kate continue to show so little that the Queen and Chuck do a magical overpass so that Harry becomes the new heir. That’s my dream.
I’d like that too! Never say never, the order of succession is a point of law not a divine right and laws can be unmade – may be wishful thinking but they can be – if Waity and William prove themselves to be (even more) useless, who knows what could happen. Edward 8th was got rid of with convenient blame on Wallis, Disraeli invented the Empress of India title to get Victoria out of the house and prevent a revolution, William and Mary got invited to rule over better claimants and Charles 1st lost his head long before the french revolution.
William has actually been doing a steady amount of events so far this year. I think he is finally stepping up but it’s not publicized as much. Apparently by the end of March his workload had increased by 103%. So good on him!
William has done a LOT more work than Harry ever has.
I doubt that will happen.
So, a few days ago, I said we would see pap shots of Kate at the train station with a snack lunch the day after Meghan and HM’s big day…what the heck will she do now to get attention? Announce a 4th baby?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Meghan is the shiny new star. Yes she has lots of haters but the spotlight is on her. Anyone who partners with her now gets extra pr so maybe this has something to do with all of this. The birthday thing for Charles got a lot more press attention than it normally would with H&M there and this engagement with The Queen will with Meghan. I think TBRF is more about pr now than ever and are taking advantage of there new found attention as best they can. Just a thought.
