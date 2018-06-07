Andy Spade on his wife’s death: ‘It was a complete shock. And it clearly wasn’t her’

Just know that I go back and forth about covering the details regarding someone’s death, especially if their death was caused by suicide, and especially so soon after someone’s death. I find these stories to be rather macabre. But I think there was a lot of misinformation in the early reports of Kate Spade’s death, and clearly, there are still questions about all of the circumstances around her death. Even Kate’s blood family, the Brosnahans, are at odds with each other. One sister says that Kate had been suffering from mental illness and clinical depression for years. The rest of the family slapped back at those claims. It’s a mess.

There were also some questions about Andy Spade. Initial reports claimed that Andy Spade was at home in the Park Avenue apartment when his wife killed herself. People now reports that Andy was not there, that Kate was alone in the apartment when she hanged herself. As for why he wasn’t there… People’s sources claim that the Spades had been having “relationship problems” for months, and that he was already living separately from his wife, and he was looking to buy an apartment. Sources also told People that Andy and Kate “both had lawyers and were divorcing… but they hadn’t filed yet.” After all of those stories and more, Andy Spade released a statement on Wednesday:

“Kate was the most beautiful woman in the world. She was the kindest person I’ve ever known and my best friend for 35 years. My daughter and I are devastated by her loss, and can’t even begin to fathom life without her. We are deeply heartbroken and miss her already,” Andy Spade, 55, said in a statement to the New York Times on Wednesday. “Kate suffered from depression and anxiety for many years. She was actively seeking help and working closely with her doctors to treat her disease, one that takes far too many lives. We were in touch with her the night before and she sounded happy. There was no indication and no warning that she would do this. It was a complete shock. And it clearly wasn’t her. There were personal demons she was battling.” “For the past 10 months we had been living separately, but within a few blocks of each other. Bea was living with both of us and we saw each other or spoke every day. We ate many meals together as a family and continued to vacation together as a family. Our daughter was our priority. We were not legally separated, and never even discussed divorce. We were best friends trying to work through our problems in the best way we knew how. We were together for 35 years. We loved each other very much and simply needed a break.” “This is the truth. Anything else that is out there right now is false. She was actively seeking help for depression and anxiety over the last 5 years, seeing a doctor on a regular basis and taking medication for both depression and anxiety. There was no substance or alcohol abuse. There were no business problems. We loved creating our businesses together. We were co-parenting our beautiful daughter. I have yet to see any note left behind and am appalled that a private message to my daughter has been so heartlessly shared with the media. My main concern is Bea and protecting her privacy as she deals with the unimaginable grief of losing her mother. Kate loved Bea so very much.”

[From People]

I was also appalled that Kate’s suicide note was published by TMZ and other outlets, which is why we didn’t even cover that aspect yesterday. It’s none of our business whatsoever and that’s a bridge too far. As for Andy Spade’s statement… it is what it is, a statement from a man who is deeply grieving and possibly blaming himself in private. A picture is beginning to form of Kate’s last months, and how she was a woman battling her demons privately as her marriage crumbled. There is no one answer, one cause, one reason… but I can also see how someone on the edge felt like her life was crumbling beneath her feet.

