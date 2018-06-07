Controversial opinion: Taylor Swift looks amazing with red hair

Someone in the Snake Fam should write a lengthy dissertation on Taylor Swift’s changing hair styles and what each hairstyle is trying to say about the artist and her ever-changing brand. Fans already do that on social media, analyze her hair choices, but it would be nice to see it all laid out in some kind of chart. Taylor’s current hairstyle is sort of a throwback to her earlier days, when she was still half-country and she hadn’t started flat-ironing the sh-t out of her hair. She’s also been rocking bangs in various states for a couple of years. Her current hairstyle is: dirty blonde, with side swept thick bangs and some loose waves. It’s not the worst, but it’s not the best. You know what’s the best? Taylor Swift as a redhead. Tay donned a red wig to play “the other woman” in Sugarland’s music video for “Babe.” Tay wrote “Babe” and she gave it to Sugarland, and they invited her to be part of the music video. Here’s the teaser:
For one, this video just looks like a knockoff of Sam Smith’s “You’re Not the Only One,” with guest appearances by Chris Messina and Dianna Agron. Secondly, of course Taylor Swift couldn’t use her precious blonde hair to play the evil homewrecking vixen! Homewrecking vixens always have red hair or brown hair and that’s a #fact in Taylor’s world! And my final point: Taylor looks amazing as a redhead. She should try this in real life. She should ditch the bangs (FOR THE LOVE OF GOD) and dye her hair Homewrecking Vixen Red. Have some fun with it, Snake Fam.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, screencap courtesy of Sugarland’s video.
I like this color on her. I think the problem with her hair has always been the cut and styling not the color.
I do too. She would look best with rich brown hair though (like Mary-Kate’s was a LONG time ago)- it would really bring out her eye color.
Wow it actually does really suit her and her complexion. As for red headed villains, didn’t Avril Lavigne also go that route with ine of her videos? Girlfriend maybe?
I mean – I think some of it is if they want to play both types of role in the video – the easiest way to distinguish between them at a quick glance is changing the hair color. If either had been born with super dark brown hair, I’m going to guess red or blonde wigs would be used.
But I agree – the red is flattering.
This is my exact hair color and I’m going to start calling it Homewrecking Vixen Red!
Lol! Me too! What a bunch of red headed sluts we are! Tay looks really hot with red hair. Not everyone can pull off red (cough, Julianne Hough, cough). Her hair was kind of strawberry blonde when she was younger so red tones suit her coloring.
Haha! I’m going to change mine to Homewrecking Vixen Slut! And you’re so right ChillyWilly, red is a hard color to pull off. It’s all about skin tone. Not skin color, skin tone. From photos Tay looks like a neutral skin tone to me and I think that’s why red looks good on her. I’m Nicole Kidman’s color but with cool undertones. I tried on a brunette wig one time to see what I looked like cause I was bored with my hair. Haha, no!! I looked like a Death Eater. I have a theory that when natural redheads try to change hair color we look all kinds of wrong because of our natural skin tones. Of course, I could be just full of crap too but that theory applies to me.
I Love red hair! So pretty and unique.
Me too! I am so jealous of it. I have dark brown almost black hair and I dream of red hair. So beautiful!
I have dark hair with a lot of red tones in it and I want to go red so badly. It’s just beautiful. I have the green hair and freckles and I think it would work ok, just have to get up the courage to do it. I see my stylist next week…
Redheads unite! We rock!
(But I agree with the other posters that she has terrible hair cut/style wise…)
@redonthehead Yesss, agreed! I stupidly dyed my hair brown in college, and it came out black. I looked like I had a Halloween witch wig on constantly, I guess I’m stuck with red hair forever. I’m very jealous of my friends who can switch up their looks frequently, seems like fun. I think Taylor could pull off different hair colors, but I think blonde might be too ingrained with her identity.
Go for it! Just ask your stylist what he/she thinks first. I have a lot of red in my hair and when I tried to warm it up with a reddish highlight, it turned clown red. We toned it 3 times and then it was perfect.
To be clear, that was supposed to be green eyes!!!! I’m dying at my desk right now. That’s one color I’ve never dyed my hair.
My screen name has been Scarlet Vixen for over 20 years now for a reason!! I was the only redhead I knew until I was an adult, so I’m so happy to find other sassy redheads!
HUGE improvement. But honestly, there was nowhere to go but up. She simply does not know how to style and cut her hair. And I realize that she probably pays someone to do that sh*t but that person should be fired.
It certainly is much more flattering than that labradoodle-‘do she has been working as of late.
That’s exxxxxactly what it looks like. Anf ungroomed labradoodle. The thick floppy bangs in her eyes are the absolute worst. Vogue is the one who gave her bangs yeaaaars ago and she seems afraid to lose them. But it is TIME. Maybe there should be a #TIMESUP campaign for Taylor’s bangs. Its like she thinks every album has to have a dusting hair era but the reputation one is the most awful. Along with her oversized baggy gangster look.
I wish she’d experiment with her hair color for real. She does look great as a redhead. I know being a blonde is part of her image, but she should switch it up. The golden locks are getting boring at this point, which is probably why she’s trying to be “fresh” with her current, slightly awkward hairstyle.
I don’t know. Which type of hair does she have? I have fine hair and had a 2 year streak of coloring it, but I ended with it in a sad state. Too much maintenance, an too much damage.
she should go red and start wearing her curls again! to do that though she needs to get a curly cut and treat her curls right! (I say this as a curly gal who loves curly hair and wishes more people would let their curls fly!
I hate her new hair style lately. It does not look good on her. Her very thin eyebrows ruin this look for me too.
Also, conspiracy alert. Taylor fans that think she is gay always believe that Diana Argon cheated on Tay, and that this song was about their situation. So very ominous that this video is similar to a Diana video 👀
Please, Taylor…. please ditch the bangs!!! They do nothing for you!!
Agree, much more striking and chic.
Love the color.
I just think she looks great without those stupid bangs.
The featured male is Brandon Routh, not Chris Messina.
Messina was in Sam Smith’s video, which is mentioned in the story.
The Sam Smith song is “I’m not the only one,” though. (I can understand the confusion… it sounds fierce the other way.)
I’m really into Brandon Routh playing the cheating husband in this video. I’m also really into Jennifer Nettle’s voice. That’s all I’ve got.
I just want to add for no other reason than because, I just love Jennifer Nettles voice.
Love it!!!
Oh no, does this mean she is attempting “acting” on a larger scale? ..because that would be beyond horrid….eeeek! Like the red on her though. It softens her face somehow.
It is so hard to tell, what is worst – her singing, dancing or acting. She is such a wooden corn child without personality. But hey, her BF Selena can be in movie, so why not a Snake.
Reminds me a bit of Jessica Rabbit. Total bombshell. Looks good on her!
It reminded me of a try-hard, wannabe Joan Holloway (even down to the brooch), but to each their own I suppose.
Fun fact. It is believed that Tay Tay had a relationship with Diana Agron who was in the video of I’m not the only one, so for the people who doubt about Taylor being gay, this is too much of a coincidence….
Or it means the original video was memorable for Taylor because her friend Diana was in it, she liked it, and decided to rip off the concept. Plagarism and sexual orientation are usually not inter-dependent.
I think I’m in the minority here but I don’t like it at all. It looks harsh, fake and doesn’t suit her at all. In fact it looks like a bad wig. Big no, sorry.
Second. I think the color is good, but it’s a cheap looking wig. Whoever did those edges on that hairline did not do a good job. And they need to comb it out more so it doesn’t look quite so cheap. It reads as a budget party city wig.
Yes, kind of, lol. I like her natural colour actually. No complaints about her hairstyle … completely up to her.
Agreed. I think it’s likely her natural color is light brown, as is the case with lots of adult women, and I think she generally goes with a blonde shade that’s too light for her skin tone. The red is a bit richer and really flatters her.
I think she’s a darker blonde than what she colors it as, but otherwise, she’s always been a natural blonde. All of her childhood and teen pictures show the same shade. If anything, the ash tone is what’s different.
Best look I’ve seen in her by far.
Yes, she looks great.
Brandon Routh from Legends! Love that show.
She will never change her hair. In her plastic fantastic Barbie world, only blonde girls are innocent and good. All bad things come from redheads, brunettes and people of color. Old stereotype, which was so popular in old HW.
And she build all her career on her poor, inocent, white blond girl. She wwill be buried with this bangs.
And this song is so boring – no hit here.
Omg I may have to steal “plastic fantastic Barbie world.” Hahahaha
Your welcome.
She’s ugly on the inside, so it doesn’t matter what the outside looks like.
🐍
The red may be a little too cartoony for her, but IMO, a strawberry blonde would look good on her. It’s the cut that’s always been the problem.
Looks a lot like young Nicole Kidman. Nice.
Agreed. Reminds me of Kidman in Moulin Rouge.
I think she looks really good with this color, or darker hair.
For all her money, I’ve often thought her hair has awkward cuts and styling. Maybe her hair is hard to manage, I don’t know, but it never looks great. This however, is a good look for her.
