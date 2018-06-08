Mandy Moore: Wilmer Valderrama did not take my virginity, he lied

Embed from Getty Images
Howard Stern has a gift. For whatever reason, he’s able to get celebrities to really open up – especially about their love lives. He delivers once again in a recent interview with This is Us star Mandy Moore. Mandy didn’t really dish on her love life per se, she did talk about a past beau, who overshared on the radio years ago.
Back in 2006, Howard conducted an infamous interview with former That 70s Show star – and somewhat notorious Hollywood Casanova – Wilmer Valderrama. During that interview, Wilmer, who sounds like he may be a teeny bit tipsy, claimed he slept with Mandy, as well as Lindsay Lohan, Ashlee Simpson and Jennifer Love Hewitt. He told Howard that “The sex with Mandy was good, but it wasn’t like warm apple pie.” and then played a round of “Sleep With, Marry, or Kill”, saying he’d sleep with Mandy, marry Lindsay, and kill Jennifer. After the interview aired, Mandy told ELLE that the interview was “utterly tacky, not even true, and it hurt my feelings because I like him.” Even if it was true, it’s truly tacky.
Now, when asked by Howard about that interview, she stated that she and Wilmer dated when she was “16 and 17,” adding that, “I love him and I still love him, and he’s a very good friend and that’s why I was so shocked by it because not only was it a fib, but it was so unlike him, it was so uncharacteristic.”
She also elaborated on their relationship, recalling,
“I met him at a photo shoot for like, some teen magazine, literally, when I was 15? 15! I was [pretty innocent!] Again, never French kissed a boy. He was like my first real true boyfriend. [But] he did not [take my virginity].”
After hearing the interview, she was hurt and called Wilmer, asking why he said what he said, telling Howard,
“I remember in the moment he tried to explain it away, that sort of he did get caught up, and like he maybe insinuated more than outright said it. And I was like, ‘No, you outright said it.’”
She was truly upset that Wilmer lied about “snatching” her virginity and when asked if he ever realized he lied on-air, she said, “I don’t know. We don’t talk about it now.” And, proving she’s a better person than I am, Mandy has forgiven and forgotten, revealing,
“I moved past it now. I mean, this was like 2005 or something? We’re not that close, but we’re friendly. We have some mutual friends so yeah, we’ll see each other around every now and then. He came to my house a couple months ago, I had some friends over. I think he was [genuinely bummed about what happened] too. He’s a good guy, he really is.”
Howard told Mandy that after the interview aired, Wilmer asked that he not air the interview anymore, stating that “He felt real bad about it because I guess you weren’t the only one who gave him a call after that interview.” Many laughed, noting ”I’m sure I wasn’t. I think he learned a valuable lesson that day.” Parts of the interview still can be heard via YouTube (the part regarding Mandy is not present, but you can still hear the “Sleep, Marry, Kill” segment). Listening to it made me want to take a shower. What a skeevy guy. I’m glad Mandy has moved on from this.
Of course, Howard did get Mandy to do a little dishing on some of her other previous relationships. Here’s what she revealed:
On Andy Roddick:
“He broke my heart, so I think we parted ways because of that,” Moore recalled. “[The heartbreak] got poured into everything. It got poured into a record that eventually became an album that came out like three or four years after that.”
On her two-year relationship with Zach Braff
“You’re like, ”This is it, I know who I am, I know what I want.’ I knew nothing in reality,”
On the demise of her five-year marriage to singer Ryan Adams
“It didn’t sour my idea of romance or a marriage or monogamy or any of that. I just choose the wrong person. We couldn’t be more different, but that’s what was attractive…we should have dated.”
As for her fiancé, singer Taylor Goldsmith, Mandy said, “I started to absolutely fall in love with him just by communicating.” It seems like as far as love goes, Mandy is due for happiness, and I hope she’s found it with Taylor.
Photos: Getty Images, WENN.com
Wilmer Valderrama is a total creep. I wonder if he’ll ever grow up and learn to keep his mouth shut. This somewhat reminds me of the John Meyer interview about Jessica Simpson.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
wilmer is a total creep no class at all. not a gentlemen whatsoever. he has a habit of doing this. and where is his career? oh right, he doesn’t have one only time his name gets mentioned is high school crap like this. he’s a loser
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, I wish she wouldn’t say “he’s a good guy, he really is” because he’s really not.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love her. I didn’t realize she’d dated so many people! (Not meant in a judgmental way, I just didn’t know!)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I didn’t realize she’d dated so many unappealing men. Andy Roddick is the only one I think doesn’t sound too bad. Maybe Zach Braff isn’t bad, but his face is irritating I think I just decided on my own he was annoying.
I think her list is shorter than other actress’ dating lists, to be honest, but the ones who ARE on her list don’t appeal to me at all. Like, Wilmer? Why? Then she marries the guy who thinks Taylor Swift is Shakespeare??? Someone like Winona Ryder has dated more extensively, but in the time she dated some of the men that she did (i.e Johnny Depp, before everyone knew he was kind of off) I don’t think I ever went “huh? why?”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She dated Wilmer at 16. And he was ‘hot’ back then. We all make bad decisions at 16.
And Ryan Adams is a brilliant songwriter and from what I heard a decent guy. Just not the right guy for her-I don’t the 11 year age gap helped
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I never thought Wilmer was hot (just my opinion — I’m not saying everyone HAS to think this). He was always unappealing to me. . And I’m pretty sure I’m not the only one who thought that. People on the internet have always wondered how Wilmer got the girls that he did. When he dated Lindsay when she was normal, it seemed like people were befuddled. He was relevant at some point, but even then I don’t remember gaggles of girls going “Wow, that guy is hot.”
The guy she married seems talented. I’m not dismissing his talent. But when he said he thought Taylor Swift was like Shakespeare, I did think his personality was unappealing. Talent alone doesn’t make a person unappealing. For some reason, I thought he had cheated on her, but I have no idea how that thought entered my mind. Did I read about it here? I’m not sure if that’s what increased my feeling about his unappealingness. Of course, if I’m wrong about some alleged cheating, I take back what I said and just chalk it up to my own un-objectivity getting in the way.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ryan Adams is an AMAZING song writer who also suffers from depression. I suspect it was very hard on her to be married to someone like that without really being prepared for it. I suspect that’s what she meant when she said they should have dated. But ya. His music is amazing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“I think her list is shorter than other actress’ dating list,” – I see what you did there, @ perplexed😅.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve always liked her, but yea her picker seems to be set at douche.
OT Tangled is my favorite Disney movie because Rapunzel and Eugene have such great chemistry.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s not really many…not for a woman her age.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wilmer is SO gross and skeevy. And he’s constantly dating teenagers (or at least, he was for the 10ish years he was relevant, dunno what he’s doing now). Even if he hadn’t been lying about Mandy it would have been statuatory rape. I’m surprised he hasn’t been picked up for that anyway- what with Lindsay Lohan and Demi Lovato having dated him at like 16.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He is such a disgusting guy. And how pathetic that he needed to lie about it. Honestly wondering how metoo has passed Wilmer by, this was always his reputation with young women.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Honestly I thought he would be one of the first men outed in MeToo, he seems a creep with a predilection for young girls. He makes my skin crawl.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How many people know this guy though? I never watched that 70’s show and had no idea he was an actor or famous until I saw some dating articles on him from Celebitchy. I mean does he even have a job that he can be blacklisted from????
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think he’s on NCIS now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That man is such a sleaze. The way he seemed to chase after female celebs who were barely in their 20s was just disgusting.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“He really is a good guy”
Sure, Jan.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She decided to take the high road and not bad mouth him. Good for her! So she kept it at “He is a good guy”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I heard some of the interview live (wanted to finish but had to get out of my car and go into work!) Mandy Moore is a delight. She comes off as SO genuinely nice. I honestly think she would have a hard time truly considering anyone to be a “bad guy”. She just seems so sweet and forgiving. And while Wilmer’s dating pool of underage, or close to it girls says volumes about him, I suppose it is up to Mandy to decide if she wants to forgive him for lying about her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She is very attractive woman, I am sure Wilmer is not the only guy who would want that “honor”, he just didn’t realise he was fantasizing in public. I hope she does find a man worth of her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Did Andy Roddick cheat on her?! Also, I had no idea she dated Zach Braff.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yahh! She was in a few eps of Scrubs during their relationship.
Watching him kiss on camera makes me feel physically ill – his mouth movements are so gross
Looove Mandy – she’s amazing
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She told Howard they were both really young and she was very hurt. So yes I think she confirmed andy was a cheater.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve always liked her. She was so wonderfully unlikeable in Saved!.
That pantsless coatdress does not work.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Great movie.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I remember this news, but I never recall her denying it or him retracting it. What scum he is!
I do not think Mandee should be defending him. It sounds like he never really apologized or truly admitted it. Why is she still friendly with him? She should not tolerate that!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They say men don’t gossip or kiss and tell but they are actually the worst. Some of them are so intimidated by women, they feel the urge to embellish everything – so a kiss becomes you know what…….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
she comes off very classy, not just regarding Wilmer, but also regarding the other guys (well apart of Andy Roddick). I had forgotten about those two. She became famous really young, so it has been awhile.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wilmer is definitely a jerk but I have heard of few other instances of guys lying on Howard Stern Show back in the day.Unfortunately I can’t think of specific people right now.I think the culture of that show was like a high school locker room with guys trying to impress the popular guy (Stern).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wilmer has been a notorious skeeze for over a decade and she’s so graceful that she still managed to make him look a nice guy who didn’t mean it (even if he doesn’t deserve it)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have no idea why so many beautiful women have dated this slimeball.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s good looking, famous, and probably very charming when he wants to be.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A few years ago Mandy’s fiancés’ band was playing a show, and I was right in the front row. And homeboy had the toughest pants on, like full Robert Plant style. And all I can say is good for you, Mandy Moore. I’d marry that man too. 🍆
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love those orange-y red lipsticks, but man do they bring out the yellow in your teeth. Definitely have to keep up with the teeth whitening if you want to wear them often.
I will now and forever have a soft spot for her. She’s maintained a fairly steady career transitioning from pop while remaining pretty low key. Some clever business savvy in there.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hate the whole “take” or “lost” viewpoint when it comes to the topic of virginity. Just makes me uncomfortable for some reason.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
agreed. its all rooted in the idea that women are objects and posesssions and that their value is inherently tied to their purity – that they are something to be consumed. also wilmer is a talentless mega creep. so gross
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought the same when I read the headline. Like it’s not a decision but an event that causes an irreparable loss to the female.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It also means they probably have no idea how the hymen works, lol.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Howard does have a gift and she was great in the interview.
Side note: my guess is there was some sexual stuff going on between them but just not all the way. That’s why he said what he said then but still should have kept his mouth shut. None of my business or anyone else’s though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
All the people extolling Ryan’s Virtues know he cheated on Mandy with Taylor Swift, right?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nobody should be extolling his virtues anyway because the guy was a massive tool to her when they were actually together. I have no idea why she ever took him back.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Someone point me towards some Ryan Adam songs that are good… Everyone talks about how brilliant he is, but all the songs of his that I’ve heard all sound indistinguishable, and like tepid oatmeal that someone left out on the counter for a few days.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m actually not a particularly huge fan of his original work, but I admit that I adore his cover of “Wonderwall.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse