David & Victoria Beckham’s spokesperson says they’re not getting a divorce

I’ve been having bad and weird vibes about Victoria and David Beckham for a few months now. It all started, for me, with that suspicious Us Weekly story about how the Beckhams’ marriage is really strong despite the fact that they are barely together. Then there was Victoria’s 44rd birthday, which didn’t seem to involve much from David other than one awkward Instagram (see above) and a piece of watermelon shaped like a cake (sad!). Then there were the photos of the Beckhams at the Royal Wedding, wear Victoria looked like she had been crying and David looked like he couldn’t have cared less about her. Their body language was so “off” at the Royal Wedding, I still can’t get over it.

So, there was a vibe. There were whispers. Whispers about… well, the same subjects that have been around for years. That David fools around. That he’s checked out of the marriage. That maybe Posh & Becks are finally done, for real this time. The Beckhams heard those rumors. And they had their spokesperson issue a statement:

David and Victoria Beckham’s spokespeople have slammed rumours that the couple are to split, labelling wild social media speculation “nonsense” and a ‘crock of s**t’. Thousands of Twitter and Facebook users shared claims a divorce was imminent between the showbiz power couple – with the rumours even becoming one of the internet’s most discussed “trending topics”. But as Victoria posted a gushing message to her husband saying she “loves and misses” him, representatives said the unfounded gossip was “bizarre” and “fake”.

The former Spice Girl wrote next to the snap on Instagram: “Morning cuddles x So much love. We love and miss u @davidbeckham.”

A spokeswoman for the couple said: “There is no statement due, no divorce, and a lot of Chinese whispers and fake social media news. This is all very bizarre and an embarrassing waste of time. It’s a crock of s**t.”

It comes after bookmakers released a statement announcing they had suspended betting on the couple splitting, fuelling the speculation even further. A spokesman Paddy Power said: “We’ve decided to suspend betting on the separation between Posh and Becks.”

[From The Sun]

Personally, I don’t think their marriage is very strong right at this moment. Maybe it’s just a rough patch and they’re committed to weathering the storm. Maybe he wants to leave but is staying for the sake of their kids. Maybe she’s over it and she’s happy to spend a lot of time away from him too. I don’t pretend to know. But I can guarantee you, everything is not sunshine and roses over at Casa de Beckham. Does it follow that their split will happen any day now? I don’t know, this statement would seem to indicate “no.”

  1. Alissa says:
    June 10, 2018 at 7:49 am

    I initially read the headline as the spokesperson said they were getting a divorce, and while I was sad I wasn’t surprised. I’m honestly more surprised to realize that I misread and they aren’t getting a divorce.

    also, what the hell does Chinese Whispers mean?

    Reply
    • TQ says:
      June 10, 2018 at 8:29 am

      I think they’ve been living separate lives for years.

      Ugh about ‘Chinese Whispers’ reference. It’s the UK’s version of the ‘Telephone’ game’. But seriously, a little clueless on the part of their spokesperson to throw that stereotype-based idiom into the mix.

      Reply
    • CherHorowitz says:
      June 10, 2018 at 4:18 pm

      I know for a fact that David got Harper’s teacher pregnant, they’ve been separated a while and the baby is nearly here/already here. (Sources – friend’s kids go to he same school and all the mums at the school know about it, and friend’s brother also worked on the injunction case) He has an injunction on the story but i know two uk papers with the story that can’t print it. It’s bizarre watching them denying there’s an issue!

      Reply
  2. Jane says:
    June 10, 2018 at 7:49 am

    I think they’ve been “going through a rough patch” since the Rebecca Loos affair. I think that’s when David checked out of the marriage. They won’t divorce though, because of Brand Beckham, unless David really did knock someone up who refuses to stay silent.

    Reply
    • Honest B says:
      June 10, 2018 at 8:12 am

      That’s my view too, unless he’s knocked someone up they’re staying together for the business.

      Reply
    • Mia4s says:
      June 10, 2018 at 8:26 am

      “unless David really did knock someone up who refuses to stay silent.”

      Yeah that particular whisper is definitely getting louder. If it’s true, he’s garbage; and if there is any truth to it being his daughter’s teacher and her having to switch schools? Then he is garbage x 10000. Ugh I really hope these are rumours but it’s not like the current celebrity landscape has been full of pleasant surprises.

      Reply
  3. Caity says:
    June 10, 2018 at 8:03 am

    So twitter gossip says he knocked up one of Harpers schoolteachers. And that Victoria is doing/has done a tell-all with Vogue and they’re keeping a lid on things until the interview comes out

    Reply
  4. Ally says:
    June 10, 2018 at 8:08 am

    I don’t think he’ll leave until Harper is older. He seems to be the only one trying to give her a healthy food and body image. Can you imagine if he wasn’t around all the time?

    Reply
  5. crogirl says:
    June 10, 2018 at 8:10 am

    I have no idea what’s really going on but I doubt any marriage is just sunshine and roses.

    Reply
    • Clare says:
      June 10, 2018 at 8:44 am

      This – no marriage is happy and strong 100% of the time. Frankly I’d be more surprised if in like 15 years of marriage they hadn’t had one or more rough patches. I can’t presume to know their personal shit, but a rough patch does not equal imminent divorce – regardless of the brand and/or money.

      Reply
      • Mia4s says:
        June 10, 2018 at 8:55 am

        I would definitely agree….but…I don’t think ( allegedly) impregnating your daughter’s primary school teacher due to an extramarital affair qualifies as a mere “rough patch”. That’s a reason to end a marriage if I ever heard one. Still her call, of course.

    • Sherry says:
      June 10, 2018 at 11:51 am

      Thank you. My husband and I just celebrated 22 years of marriage on June 8. I always side-eye those people with the gushing tributes. No one’s relationship is that perfect.

      I also hate when people describe the Clintons’ marriage as “not a real marriage.” It is a real marriage and as long as they’re happy with it, then it’s none of our business. Same with the Beckhams – they may have numerous rough patches, but have decided to work through them and stay together as a family.

      Everyone’s marriage is different and you do what works for you to keep it going.

      Reply
  6. Seraphina says:
    June 10, 2018 at 8:11 am

    I think this is all PR for their brand. Both are smart enough to know that them together is way more powerful together. What ever floats their boat. But Posh always looks miserable so who really knows.

    Reply
  7. Mariposa says:
    June 10, 2018 at 8:14 am

    Love that Paddy Power got a mention…my uncle started it (and I think my grandfather is the ‘Paddy’).

    Reply
  8. Jussie says:
    June 10, 2018 at 8:27 am

    I think they were about to announce it, but that that was meant to be part one of a slow, calculated roll-out and they had to back-track fast when their secrets started pouring out.

    There’s definitely something going on. In the UK the rumour that an announcement was incoming was really loud and really insistent. That doesn’t come out of nothing, it’s not the same as a few tabloids making up a story. This was everywhere within a couple of hours. It reeked of a major PR rollout, so either they were setting the stage or someone went to a lot of effort to screw with them.

    Reply
  9. EEK says:
    June 10, 2018 at 8:28 am

    Yep I think something is going down here, particularly with the denials and sketchy newspaper reporting (feel like there’s some sort of injunction in place so the papers are reporting without reporting?). I don’t think they usually respond to speculation either? I’m leaning towards believing the gossip that he got Harper’s teacher pregnant for some reason. I feel for Victoria, she looked miserable at the royal wedding. Maybe they had some sort of open relationship but this was just a step too far?

    Reply
  10. Surely Wolfbeak says:
    June 10, 2018 at 8:31 am

    I know it’s been a while since the wedding, and this is off topic, but I just realized that the way she chose to wear those sleeves is BONKERS.

    Reply
  11. minx says:
    June 10, 2018 at 8:38 am

    They wouldn’t be the first couple to issue denials and then split shortly after that.

    Reply
  12. Mumzy says:
    June 10, 2018 at 8:39 am

    The body language in that top photo is telling. David leaning away — blocking VB with his lower body, as though he’s waiting for his actual date to come and sit to his right. VB looks as though she is filling the space he has created by his posture but her hands are elsewhere. I don’t know about the state of their marriage, but the moment this photo was taken, all was not well.

    Reply
  13. Paperclip468 says:
    June 10, 2018 at 9:21 am

    Agreed, Kaiser. My feeling is that they’re so entrenched with each other financially that it will take a good bit of time to unravel the knots. They may simply choose to live separate lives to keep the money and brand intact until or unless it can be untangled.

    Reply
  14. FHMom says:
    June 10, 2018 at 10:21 am

    They look like 2 strangers in that top photo. I hope they stay together, but I wouldn’t be surprised if they split.

    Reply
  15. Digital Unicorn says:
    June 10, 2018 at 10:22 am

    They won’t divorce unless something major gets into the press, like knocking up a teacher at Harper’s school. Rumour is that it wasn’t actually Harper’s teacher (a teacher from another class) and that she had the baby, a little girl. Twitter apparently identified the woman involved but her mother has denied it’s her – this particular lady no longer works at the school.

    I never got why people thought he was a nice guy, he’s always been a cheating douchebag – he’s very typical of the British footballer in that they are not very bright and can’t keep it in their pants.

    Reply
  16. JustWondering says:
    June 10, 2018 at 11:26 am

    They are a business brand and that’s the only reason they are still together. I don’t know about her, but he’s a well known serial cheater. No surprise if they get divorced, but probably they’ll try to keep this poor excuse of a marriage going on.

    Reply
  17. Harla says:
    June 10, 2018 at 12:14 pm

    I have some friends that have been together more than 20 years even though the woman is still married. Apparently her and her husband have several joint businesses and decided long ago, when they split, that since neither of them wanted to remarry it made more sense financially not to split up their businesses. Actually the husband comes up several times a year to go fishing, skiing, etc and he gets along great with her boyfriend of 20+ years. So I guess it’s just different strokes for different folks.

    Reply
  18. Meggles says:
    June 10, 2018 at 2:49 pm

    The divorce rebuttal is because of a very specific rumour stating that DB had impregnated a teacher at Harper’s school and that Harper had moved schools as a result. It’s fairly widely known that DB has a teen daughter from another woman already.

    Reply
  19. BJ says:
    June 10, 2018 at 3:41 pm

    They will anounce a split in a few months.

    Reply

