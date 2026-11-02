Heidi Klum was her own dismembered hand for Halloween



Heidi Klum is to Halloween what Mariah Carey is to Christmas. (Minus a seasonal hit song generating kabillions in royalties.) So while many herald November 1 as the beginning of Mimi Szn, for Heidi it starts the one-year countdown to developing next year’s costume. I’m not even exaggerating. At her annual Heidi Klum Halloween bash in NYC on Saturday, Heidi herself told reporters that her look came together after a year of brainstorming and four months of construction — and that was with plenty of helping hands. That joke is hilarious because that’s what Heidi went as this year: her own dismembered hand. Her face peeked through from the gory severing point at the wrist, while her legs were dressed as her middle and ring fingers, the latter donning replicas of her engagement and wedding rings. I’m guessing the rest of Heidi’s body said to her hand: “In anatomy, one day you’re in and the next day you’re out.”

Klum had only her eyes and mouth showing as she attended her annual Halloween party in New York on Oct. 31, appearing as the grotesque severed human hand. The bloody costume was complete with long red nails, replicas of her engagement and wedding rings.

“I was looking at my hand and I was like ‘Hmm … I wonder if I could fit in a hand,’” she tells PEOPLE at the event. “I was looking at my fingers, and I was like, ‘Fingers could actually be legs.’”

“Then my arms could be more fingers and I could put my body in there somehow, so that’s what I proposed to [makeup designer Mike Marino],” she says.

Marino admits to PEOPLE that he wasn’t initially in favor of the severed hand idea because of the “difficulty” pulling the look off.

He says that it took four months to make the costume after a year of brainstorming.

Klum arrived at her Halloween party joined by helpers wearing blood-stained hazmat suits.

While reflecting on her previous looks, she tells PEOPLE, “I still have all of my costumes. I saw something the other day where people were like ‘Oh that they all go into the garbage,’ but they don’t … I come out of this, it’s not completely ruined, they all get stored and they are all in a box in storage.”

Having revealed that she comes up with her costume ideas alone, Klum adds, “We all do different things.”

Klum began teasing this year’s costume in an Instagram post shared on Saturday, Oct. 24.

“What’s my costume?🤪,” she asked in the caption alongside a close-up image of what seemed to be an extravagant prosthetic that will likely make her look unrecognizable. “One week to go…”

The Project Runway host also shared a short video to her Instagram Stories showing herself browsing the aisles of a store filled with thousands of fabrics.

On Tuesday, Oct. 27, Klum teased another costume detail on Instagram, sharing a photo of what appeared to be prosthetic intestines.

In September, Klum told PEOPLE that she was already hard at work planning her next big costume. While she didn’t reveal her exact plans, she did tease that it would be a “very bloody” look that “goes very well with red wine.”