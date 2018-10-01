Chrissy Teigen’s son and daughter ‘were sharing the same little petri dish together’

If you are a fan of Chrissy Teigen, especially of her cooking, you’re in luck. Not only has the 32-year-old model-turned-masterchef recently released her second cookbook, Cravings: Hungry for More, she also launched her first cookware collection for Target. Now you have something else to grab when you’re in Target “just to grab a few things.” (I think that Dutch oven might be finding its way to my home very soon.)
Chrissy is on the cover of this week’s People Magazine. She talks about her new products, her life with John Legend and their adorable kids, 2-year-old Luna and 4-month-old Miles. Chrissy told the magazine that if she had her way, they would have more. She said, “John wants however many kids I want. That’s the good thing with John — he is down for it.”
He might be down for more, but maybe not right this moment. Chrissy went on to say, “Are we ready right now? No! I really love having two, but I think when I’m 70, I’ll look back and say, ‘Oh, I wish I had more.’ I can’t see myself regretting having a ton of kids.” It may be an uphill battle, as Chrissy struggled with conceiving and used in vitro fertilization to have both of her kids. She shared that “Miles was actually made at the same time as Luna. They were sharing the same little petri dish together. It’s crazy.” If they can’t bring Luna and Miles any siblings “the old-fashioned way” they still have some embryos ready for implanting when they’re ready.
As for the new cookbook, which looks amazing (six words: Skillet Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Blondies) Chrissy said she wanted the new recipes to be “lighter and brighter but still nice and hearty,” and, since having kids, the whole thing seems more family-focused. Says Chrissy:
“I was more accepting of cutting some corners, and that has to come from having two kids now. I was wanting to put together a meal that John and I could eat together but not be exhausted from making it,” she says. “So a lot of the recipes are a bit quicker and have fewer ingredients. It’s like, ‘Wow, you can tell she’s at a different point in her life when she did this.’”
Even though she’s prone to oversharing, I do love Chrissy and her cookbook and new kitchen line looks pretty great. And now I’m hungry.
Photos: Getty, Instagram
All the stoneware is beautiful. She did a great job. I want!
I really dislike that cover. Chrissy is now successful in her own right; did they really need the inset picture of John Legend to remind people who her husband is?
Just to comment the embryos are not “ready for implanting” , as if embryos were “implanted” into the uterus you would get pregnant everytime. Rather, embryos are transferred into the uterus and if you are lucky (only 25% of IVFs work) the embryo WILL implant. the term transferred is better.
-someone who has had 4 transfers and no pregnancy.
@Sarah. Doing IVF now. First transfer failed. Looking to move forward at another clinic, IVF holiday really since we’re in the Bible Belt and our options are limited. I thought the chances were closer to 30-60% depending on clinic/genetic testing etc. My guess is she’s using the best of the best and her success chance is much higher than my peasanty self can afford. If she already has embryos on ice, then she’s through the worst part (other than the wait to see if it works, that’s the worst mentally but easy physically).
Success percentages vary depending on who is getting the transfer. For me, the percentage was 50/60% and both my transfers were successful (though one was ectopic).
she needs to fire her stylist. she is such a beautiful woman naturally, but the moment she gets “glammed” up she looks totally overdone. less is more!
I love her.
John Legend was so good at the Global Citizens festival this weekend btw. I they’re both great.
I probably wouldn’t buy her cookware, or new cookbook (unless I found it at the $1 store, again). But she’s harmless, she definitely tries to be the celeb who always says “I’m relateable!”
I have both her cookbooks and they are amazing! I highly recommend them to anyone who likes to cook and eat
She’s grown on me and their family is lovely. The cookware looks really nice, too. Maybe it’s time to replace the pot I bought at Target when an old one broke and the only half-decent one they had was from Giada D. I roll my eyes a bit every time I wash it, lol. I do like it though, stainless steel cleans up so easily.
