Chrissy Teigen’s son and daughter ‘were sharing the same little petri dish together’

If you are a fan of Chrissy Teigen, especially of her cooking, you’re in luck. Not only has the 32-year-old model-turned-masterchef recently released her second cookbook, Cravings: Hungry for More, she also launched her first cookware collection for Target. Now you have something else to grab when you’re in Target “just to grab a few things.” (I think that Dutch oven might be finding its way to my home very soon.)

Chrissy is on the cover of this week’s People Magazine. She talks about her new products, her life with John Legend and their adorable kids, 2-year-old Luna and 4-month-old Miles. Chrissy told the magazine that if she had her way, they would have more. She said, “John wants however many kids I want. That’s the good thing with John — he is down for it.”

He might be down for more, but maybe not right this moment. Chrissy went on to say, “Are we ready right now? No! I really love having two, but I think when I’m 70, I’ll look back and say, ‘Oh, I wish I had more.’ I can’t see myself regretting having a ton of kids.” It may be an uphill battle, as Chrissy struggled with conceiving and used in vitro fertilization to have both of her kids. She shared that “Miles was actually made at the same time as Luna. They were sharing the same little petri dish together. It’s crazy.” If they can’t bring Luna and Miles any siblings “the old-fashioned way” they still have some embryos ready for implanting when they’re ready.

As for the new cookbook, which looks amazing (six words: Skillet Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Blondies) Chrissy said she wanted the new recipes to be “lighter and brighter but still nice and hearty,” and, since having kids, the whole thing seems more family-focused. Says Chrissy:

“I was more accepting of cutting some corners, and that has to come from having two kids now. I was wanting to put together a meal that John and I could eat together but not be exhausted from making it,” she says. “So a lot of the recipes are a bit quicker and have fewer ingredients. It’s like, ‘Wow, you can tell she’s at a different point in her life when she did this.’”

Even though she’s prone to oversharing, I do love Chrissy and her cookbook and new kitchen line looks pretty great. And now I’m hungry.

