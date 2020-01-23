Jason Momoa visited a children’s hospital in Pittsburgh for the Make-A-Wish Foundation



Jason Momoa is currently in Pittsburgh filming the thriller Sweet Girl for Netflix. He plays a husband and father seeking revenge for the death of his wife. Marisa Tomei joined the cast in December. Jason switched gears earlier this week and visited children at UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh. This was the story that I needed to read today.

Jason posted on Instagram pictures and a video taken during his visit, including a couple with a boy named Joshua, who “beat” Jason at arm-wrestling. That post is above! (Jason now owes a very lucky Joshua Aquaman’s trident and will be visiting the Aquaman 2 set.)

The hospital tweeted its thanks to Jason for visiting:

Thanks to actor Jason Momoa, for stopping by this morning to visit the patients and families at UPMC Children’s! pic.twitter.com/SIcMhy8UEy — UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh (@ChildrensPgh) January 20, 2020

People pointed out that Jason really enjoys visiting with children who might be able to use some cheering up and fun distraction:

In July, the Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice star teamed up with the Make-A-Wish Foundation to make dreams come true, giving kids a tour of the Warner Bros. Studios and an inside look at some of the costumes from its biggest movie franchises. “My first @makeawishamerica I will do this for life.😍😍😍😍,” Momoa wrote in the caption. “Such an amazing day with Eva Eros and Kalice and all the ohana.” He continued, “Mahalo Warner bros for setting up an amazing tour for these beautiful children All my aloha j.”

[From People]

Like I said, this was the story that I needed to read today. I’ve spent time in the hospital, and once I got a stuffed animal from a staff member, but nothing so cool and fun as a visit from Aquaman. The more I read about Jason, the more I really respect and admire him. He doesn’t take himself too seriously, and is deeply committed to making the world a bit better. I’m really moved by the fact that Jason surely knew how much his visit meant to the children he surprised, but, judging from his post, his day was made better, too. I bet he continues to do this in every city that he films in.