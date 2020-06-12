Prince Andrew’s charitable trust was forced to shut down due to illegal shenanigans

There are so many moving parts to Prince Andrew’s downfall, it’s hard to keep up. In the past week, we’ve heard that the Department of Justice is making big moves to interrogate/question Andrew over his friendship and crimes with Jeffrey Epstein. Andrew’s lawyers, in turn, threw a hissy fit about how the federal prosecutor for the Southern District of New York was merely a clout-chaser trying to get famous from attacking Andrew so publicly. Andrew claimed that he’s offered a witness statement, and the SDNY is all “lol, we know you did crimes, you’re not just a witness.” Anyway, that’s just a recap! Because of that drama, I somehow missed *this* other drama, which is all about how Andrew used charity funds to pay off his former employee Amanda Thirsk. Did you know that the Prince Andrew Charitable Trust has now been forced into shutdown?

Prince Andrew stepped down from his role as a senior royal over his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein and his confusing defenses of both the friendship and allegations made by one of Epstein’s accusers. But almost immediately, other aspects of Andrew’s life as a senior royal attracted scrutiny, including his connections with businessmen and the goings-on at his charities. Now, amid criticism from the U.S. government about his lack of cooperation on the Epstein investigation, the U.K. government’s Charity Commission has found that the Prince Andrew Charitable Trust violated the law by improperly paying a trustee. In a statement, the commission said that the charity paid £355,297 to a former trustee who was an employee of Andrew’s household. The payments happened over the course of about five years, and Andrew has since repaid the money to the charity, according to the Financial Times. The commission said that the charity will now shut itself down. The commission added that the investigation began after Andrew’s BBC interview. “This issue came to light after the charity reported to the Commission a potential reputational risk arising from significant media coverage of an interview with the Duke of York, broadcast by the BBC, in November 2019. The Commission found that resulting action taken by the charity and its subsidiaries was appropriate,” the statement said. “However, proactive examination of the charity’s accounts and records at the time identified other issues of concern that required further attention.” In March, The Telegraph first reported that Andrew was still interested in returning to his public role, and had hired crisis P.R. specialist Mark Gallagher to help rebuild his reputation. According to the newspaper, a Monday statement from his lawyers questioning the motives of Geoffrey Berman, a U.S. Attorney for the SDNY handling the Epstein case, was one prong of their strategy. In the statement, Andrew’s lawyer’s claimed that they have made at least three offers to assist the Department of Justice. Royal sources who spoke to The Times last month said that talks of Andrew’s return to royal life are a nonstarter, and the family has “no plans to review” the terms of his resignation last fall.

[From Vanity Fair]

This was kept super-quiet, right? This Vanity Fair story is from a few days ago, and it got buried in the (legitimately) bigger story about Andrew and the Southern District. But Andrew’s sad, corrupt charitable trust was forced to shut down because Andrew was using it as a slush fund to pay off ex-employees who knew too much, and the charity commission was like “you can’t do that.” Andrew’s charitable trust was the umbrella organization which oversaw Pitch@Palace, from which Andrew has already stepped away.

Also: the Financial Times did a short review of Nigel Cawthorne’s new biography of Andrew, and FT is being shady as hell about it! They say that any examination of Andrew’s life will raise “deep questions about the size and modus operandi of the British monarchy. These have become more pressing as the focus moves to the next generation and talk of a reformed “Firm”.”