US: Jennifer Garner is ‘getting serious’ with ‘soulmate’ John Miller



A couple of months ago, there was an ultra rare sighting of Jennifer Garner and her on-again boyfriend, fast food technology entrepreneur John Miller, out together in New York City. Those photos came out in mid August. That was almost a month before Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s amazing red carpet debut, so I don’t think the timing was too suspect. It does seem like Garner wants us to know that she’s with John though. There’s an article in US Magazine about how serious they are and how things are moving to the next level. These two first started dating in 2018, broke up in the summer of 2020 and got back together again sometime in the spring, after everyone got vaccinated I’m assuming. US has a new article saying they’re going to take it to the next level. I’m quoting the print edition here because there are more insider quotes than in the online article.

Jennifer Garner couldn’t be happier with the way her love life is currently going. [Garner and] John Miller are so in sync that an engagement is definitely on the horizon. “They are totally set on a long-term future together,” the source tells US… “It took a while for them to be this committed… but [it's now clear that] being with someone as down-to-earth and calm as John is exactly what Jen needs in a partner. Plus, she finds him incredibly sexy.” While Garner and Miller prefer to stay under the radar, they have enjoyed plenty of romantic vacations together and often go on date nights.” “He’s rapidly turning into her soulmate… it’s hard to remember Jen being this happy.”

[From US Magazine, print edition, October 25, 2021]

I would love it if these two got engaged, and we’ve heard rumors about that before. We heard in January, 2020 that John was the one pushing for an engagement but that Jennifer wasn’t ready. I’m glad that she’s happy and hope this works out for her. As I always say, I don’t think John is comfortable with her level of fame but we’ll see. Wouldn’t it be amazing if both Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck got engaged to their partners around the holidays? You know they would be trying to one up each other in the press and I would be here for that.

Jennifer Garner spotted with on-again beau John Miller in New York after quietly rekindling romance https://t.co/oLDouePc80 — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) August 19, 2021

