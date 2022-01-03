Dean McDermott has pneumonia, which is why he couldn’t be with Tori on New Year’s



We’ve been hearing for months that Tori Spelling is having problems in her 15 year marriage to Dean McDermott, which is not surprising considering how obnoxious and unlikable these people are. I thought their issue was that they’re having financial and parenting issues, but maybe it’s something a little more serious than that. Tori took her kids to Lake Arrowhead, CA for New Year’s because she has to continue her family tradition despite the fact that she’s broke and we’re in a pandemic. Meanwhile Dean is in bed somewhere, having posted a New Year’s video of himself stating that he has pneumonia. Here’s part of E!’s writeup on this and I appreciate the fact that they have all of Tori and Dean’s children listed with their ages.

According to Tori’s Instagram, she took a trip to Lake Arrowhead, Calif. and enjoyed New Year’s Eve with her and Dean’s five children: Liam Aaron, 14, Stella Doreen, 13, Hattie Margaret, 10, Finn Davey, 9, and Beau Dean, 4. “The kiddos and I were so excited to continue our family tradition since my oldest were babies,” the Beverly Hills, 90210 star captioned her Instagram on Jan. 1, alongside a sweet photo that showed the family at the Lake Arrowhead Resort and Spa. “My parents used to bring my brother and I here growing up. I wanted my kids to continue that tradition. I can’t wait for my kids to bring their kids here one day!” In a separate post, the Stori Telling author shared another candid snapshot of her children smiling from ear to ear and dressed up in snow gear. “My 5 little cuties snowbound…,” Tori wrote. “In Lake Arrowhead Village. Same pic I’ve taken for 13 years.” She continued, “Love my big beautiful family. They teach me everyday how to be the human I want to be. Love you Liam @liammcdermott2007, Stella @stella_mcdermott08, Hattie, Finn, and Beau.” Although Dean was noticeably missing from the family trip, there was a reason for his absence. The actor took to Instagram on New Year’s Day to reveal that he was feeling under the weather. “Happy New year Everyone!!! I’m down but not out!!” his message read. “Pneumonia sucks, but I’m not going to let it dampen my spirits!! I hope your 2022 is full of love, light and prosperity. Much love to you all.” Alongside his caption, Dean said in a video that he was “sick as a dog,” adding, “2022 is gonna be awesome. 2022, we’re gonna get through.”

[From E! Online]

E! goes on to remind us that Tori and Dean were apart for Thanksgiving because he was in Canada filming or something. I do think that they’re separated, as Hecate has been covering, and that they would get a divorce but they don’t want to pay for it and would rather use their marriage problems for free press. This brings up a more serious issue. Is Dean vaccinated? Tori got her second Pfizer vaccine in late April and she posted a video afterwards in which she started crying because she was understandably feeling emotional about it. I cried after mine too and watching that made me like her a little more. She also wrote a long caption stating that it she did it for her children. Since Dean has been working in Canada and is still employed it’s very likely he’s vaccinated. I tried googling if he is and came up with nothing though. If he’s not, it adds another layer to their split, one that would make me team Tori. I sincerely hope that Dean is vaccinated, that he recovers quickly regardless and that his pneumonia is not related to covid.