Meghan Trainor: ‘When you have a kid you realize life is precious’

Meghan Trainor gave birth to son Riley just 10 months ago. She was so excited to be a mom, she announced her pregnancy the minute she could. So we’ve been involved in much of her journey to motherhood. However, as happens with most fantasies, that journey has not been as smooth as Meghan envisioned. The first wobble happened when she had to deal with gestational diabetes. Riley was breech, which meant she gave birth via cesarean, something she thought she was prepared for but ended up struggling with. However, Riley had breathing complications that led to a five-day NICU stay. But it didn’t end there. Although Meghan thinks being a mother is “worth every stitch,” the first few months have challenged her. She’s choosing to look on the bright side, though. Seeing each lesson as an example of how precious life can be.
On breastfeeding: When you google it or look it up on YouTube? They don’t tell you why it can suck. I’ll tell you why it might suck! Sometimes your nipples aren’t big enough for your baby’s mouth. I didn’t know that was humanly possible!
On stretch-marks: A lot of women are out there posting their stretch marks, and they write, “I love my tiger stripes, they gave me my boy.” I love my baby, but I can’t look at my stretch marks and honestly say, “Wow, I love them,” you know?
On postpartum creativity: It feels like I’m telling my truth. I heard that when you have a baby, you get more creative, and my lyrics are changing. Instead of writing songs to make everyone feel better, I’m writing about how I feel in this moment. But it’s not like every day is sad. It’s more like: Yes, I am a badass, but this ain’t easy, and I have to get up and keep going.
On her parents: I just felt super-loved by my parents. They were really good to us. Still are—they’re at our house every day. I think that’s why I always wanted to be a mom too
On being a working mom: (It was) scary at first but it really helped that the team included so many other moms. I think about moms who don’t get to bring their kids to work, which is pretty much everybody, and it’s crazy to me.
What her therapist told her: “You’re not a bad mom, you’re a working mom, and you’re working to support your family and to love your family.” I think when you have a kid you just realize, ‘Wow, life is beautiful and precious. I want to be the best for my kid.’ I’ve never been more motivated.
To put some context on Meghan’s quote about realizing life is precious when you have a kid, remember that Meghan struggles with anxiety. So I don’t think she’s saying only people with kids understand how precious life is. Kids can be an incredible motivating factor when dealing with mental health. Not the only one, but a big one. Much of what Meghan discussed in her interview hits home with me. I couldn’t wait to be a mother and it was very different than I thought it would be. People don’t understand how you can love your kids a frightening amount but not love being a mom. I’m not saying that’s what Meghan’s saying. But it sounds like what she thought it was going to be like was very different. Because that’s what the SuperMom Complex tries to sell you. So it’s nice to hear people like Meghan admit things are hard sometimes, although I’m sorry to hear she struggled.
There weren’t any pull quotes, but the article talked a lot about Meghan’s husband and poop-partner, Daryl Sabara. She called him “Superdad.” He sounds like a great father. I hesitate to call him a Superdad because he appears to do what moms do every day, but I am happy that Meghan has such a wonderful support network with her husband, parents and brothers around her. Especially now that I know things have been bumpy for her. My family rallied around me when I was having a tough go of it. I don’t know how I would have made it without them.
OMG, Riley is so cute!
Why does this baby’s face (in the first pic) look like he’s about to break up with her? 🤣
“Honestly, it’s not you; it’s me. I’m just focusing on me right now. I gotta get up on two legs without falling over, conquer more solid foods, I’ve got these teeth coming in…”
For the life of me, I don’t understand the bias against c-sections. I didn’t have a choice about having one, it was planned, but I don’t understand why some parents treat it like a nightmare scenario? I’m genuinely confused by the whole thing.
And what Moms do everyday makes them superheroes, so a Dad doing the same makes them a superhero too. 🙂
or how precious being healthy is when you get an illness and are no longer healthy or you now you have a terminal illness and are dying or a family member is?
sick of hollyweid acting like they discovered having kids and how precious they are….
I think some of it too comes from the more recent “natural” push regarding child birth. The idea that epidurals and other medical interventions are not necessary and sort of interfere with what your body is “meant to do” is an idea I’ve been seeing crop up a LOT while pregnant.
Every woman should have a choice and control over her body, but those medical interventions exist for a reason, too. I’m hoping to go into childbirth with an open mind and remember that my main goal is a healthy baby and mama after everything.
Songs, not sure about now, but there was a time when c-section was forcibly suggested by certain doctors because they got paid more for that over natural births. So our parents were warned by family doctors to not go the C-section route unless it was necessary, because they were suggesting women who didn’t even need to have one, to do it. Also, C-section has a longer healing period for mothers, and higher risk of complications after the birth.
My mom had 9 kids, with a c-section on her 6th and 8th. She said she would never recommend one unless it was the only option, because her healing after Cs was so long and more painful compared to after all of her natural births!
Ugh the Superdad thing bothers me. My husband got called Superdad at the doctors office when he took our five month in for Covid tests solo because I was too sick. Yet I do a good portion of the day to day work solo. Just because he took the twins out solo ONCE, suddenly he’s Superdad. We also have a 6 and 7 year old and my husband works night, so a lot of the time I’m doing four kids solo. I don’t think I’ve ever been called Supermom.