Paris Hilton’s dog is missing and she’s hired a pet psychic and pet detective

Paris Hilton is famous for her purse-sized dogs. She pays a ridiculous amount of money for them and carries them around like an accessory. A few years back, she was collecting miniature Pomeranians for tens of thousands of dollars. Following that spending spree, she got a teacup Chihuahua she named Diamond Baby. D-Baby pops up on Paris’ IG frequently and stars in a few of her Hilton commercials. Unfortunately, Diamond Baby is missing. Paris told the world on Tuesday that she must have gotten out last week while Paris was moving, and she’s devastated. She posted the Instagram above offering “a big reward” for her return with no questions asked. She’s also hired a pet detective, a pet psychic, a dog whisperer and is currently investigating dog finding drones.

Paris Hilton is on the hunt for her furry companion. In a heartfelt plea on Instagram, the DJ announced Monday that she’s searching for her four-legged friend Diamond Baby, who went missing last week. “This is so incredibly hard for me to post because I’ve been at a loss of words,” Hilton captioned an Instagram post. “I was at a photoshoot and we’re moving houses and one of the movers must have left a door open. My family and friends have been helping me search high and low throughout my entire neighborhood and have gone door to door, but we still haven’t found her.” The “This Is Paris” podcast host said she’s doing “everything in my power” to recover Diamond Baby, including hiring a “pet detective, a dog whisperer, a pet psychic,” and even researching “dog-finding drones” that could help locate the dog. She told fans she’s “been in tears” and “so sad and depressed” without her treasured pet. “Anyone who has ever loved a pet and lost a pet will understand this pain that I’m feeling,” Hilton wrote. “My heart is broken I have been in tears, so sad and depressed. I feel like part of me is missing and nothing is the same without her here. Diamond Baby is my everything, truly like a daughter to me. We were inseparable, she was my best friend and always by my side.” She added that she was reluctant at first to make it public that the dog was missing “because people can be cruel and I worry about her safety.” “But I’m desperate and the more time that passes, the farther away I feel from the chances are of me getting her back,” she continued. Hilton included an email address where people can submit tips about the whereabouts of her pet. She also declared she’s offering a “NO questions asked” reward for the dog’s safe return. Hilton is known to be an animal lover, and boasts a collection of furry companions that she affectionately calls the “Hilton Pets.”

[From Huffington Post]

Just to get it out of the way, young Paris had a bad history as a pet owner. I mean, criminal. But Diamond Baby and Prince Hilton have been with her for several years and they seem to be in good health. As do the rest of the pets featured on Hilton Pets IG. Let’s hope Paris is a reformed pet owner. I don’t expect she did her homework on the dogs’ breeder, as miniature breeds are usually overbred to the point of health issues, but Paris seems like she treats them well once they come to live with her. I do feel for her here because losing a pet like this is devastating. Moves are hell on pets. I lost a cat the same way Paris lost Diamond Baby. I let it out of the carrier in a closed off room, which was my error, and a mover opened the door thinking it was another room. The issue, for those who’ve never had pets, is the animal hasn’t familiarized itself with the sights, sounds and smells of their new home and can’t find their way back. Sometimes, a determined pet ends up at their old home. I don’t blame Paris for hiring anyone she thinks might help. She has the money to do it and it’s better than not being able to do anything, which is a horrible feeling. I really don’t want to think that someone would hurt a dog because of the way they feel about Paris. I very much hope I get to report back to you with a happy ending to this story. But I’ll warn you, in Southern California, a dog that size, missing for as long as Diamond Baby has been, it rarely is a happy ending. Remember Orlando Bloom went through this heartbreak as well.

Just a PSA for anyone with pets coming up on a move, if you have family/friends they can stay with or if you can afford to board them or put them in day care for the day it’s better for them. The whole event is stressful, and they don’t understand. I also got the tip for dogs that when you pick them up from wherever they’ve spent their move day, walk them through your former empty house so they can see all the stuff is gone before you take them to the new house. I have no idea if that last part actually helps. I did it with my dogs. They looked confused and were overall just happy to see all their family again when we got to the new house.