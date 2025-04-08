Cate Blanchett: The Earthshot Prize ‘is a real injection of energised hope’

Over the years, it’s become abundantly clear that the only value Prince William places on the Earthshot Awards is being able to get photo-ops with celebrities. In 2022, he didn’t even invite the prize winners to the ceremony – all of the winners had to Zoom into the show while William gurned and egged his way through the big celebrity meet-up. In 2023, Hannah Waddingham, Lana Condor and Cate Blanchett were tasked with flying to Singapore to stroke William’s ego and pose with the “hot single dad.” In 2024, it was even worse, as William was pretty much exposed for calling up random models like Heidi Klum and asking them to come to South Africa for photo-ops with Peg. Incidentally, I absolutely believe that most (if not all) of the celebrities turning up at Earthshot Prize award ceremonies are getting paid hefty appearance fees.
Well, to hear Cate Blanchett tell it, she’s in it for the love of environmentalism. Cate has absolutely become more interested in environmentalism and sustainable fashion over the years, and I assume that she genuinely believes that Earthshot is an okay program and her support doesn’t come with a price tag. Which is probably why Earthshot people probably begged her to do this dumb interview:
Individuals must not be made to feel burdened with solving climate change alone, Cate Blanchett has said, as she praises the Prince of Wales’s Earthshot Prize. Blanchett, the Oscar-winning actress, said that the “overwhelming nature of the climate challenge can lead to despair, but we don’t have time for apathy and inaction”.
Noting that it is “really important to recognise that many people are struggling” themselves, she told the Telegraph: “Climate can feel like yet another burden to take on – that no one individual can make the changes needed to turn things around. But,” she added, “(and it’s a big but!) collectively, we do have power. Small actions do add up. The way we consume does add up.”
Blanchett, who attended the 2023 awards in Singapore, praised the awards for recognising “innovations that are not only game changing but rapidly scalable… The Prize, I feel, is a real injection of energised hope,” she said.
In an interview with the Telegraph while she was in the UK starring in The Seagull at the Barbican, Blanchett spoke of the “mess” of climate change, and the importance of working together across the globe to find solutions.
”To pit the economy and environment and our humanity against each other is a retreat to the kind of outdated, failed ideological thinking that got us into this mess in the first place, not what’s needed to get us out of it,” she said. “The first lesson that a disaster, a crisis, teaches us, is that everything is connected.”
The Earthshot Prize, she said, “recognises the interwoven nature of the problem – that advances in one corner of the world have ripple effects in others. The interconnected nature of the Prize is part of its power.”
I honestly don’t have a problem with Cate’s general sentiments, that it’s not about siloed individuals, banging their heads against the wall about the environment. It’s about working together towards shared environmental goals as a society. I can understand how Cate looks at Earthshot like “eh, it’s better than nothing.” But again…William doesn’t even speak about Earthshot this way, nor is he capable of expressing these kinds of sentiments. He’s literally just doing it to hang out with famous people and try to convince everyone that supermodels are dying to hang out with him.
Cate, start your own environmental charity. Then you can team up with sustainable designers such as Gabriela Hearst.
Earthshit is dead as a dodo. 🦤
Can Cate name some of the projects that have been awarded some funds and how they’ve progressed since winning??? I’m interested. But there seems to be blanket silence on the *actual* projects so far! WHY???
It’ll be way more productive if Cate could give a shout out to the prizewinning projects, if she’s being interviewed about it. I find that omission puzzling.
I noticed what this interview is missing.
Praise for WILLIAM. It’s briefly mentioned that the earthshit thing is his, but that’s it. No “The Prince of WAles really cares about the environment, I can feel his passion and dedication” or “this couldn’t have happened at all without William deciding only he can save the planet” or even “This is a good thing he does”
Good point. They all know they’re there to make Willie look good. And failing to do so because Earthshit is…INAUTHENTIC! 😂
So whatever money Cate is receiving from Earthshit, I hope it’s worth it for her.
So she’s an actor but not a liar!
Nice try Cate but shouldn’t Peg be out there selling his love for the environment? Shouldn’t he be the one out there doing the work? Nope he does just like the prestige of being with celebrities hence the first earthshit not even flying in those who won the award.
I was just going to say this. Why isn’t William the one making these statements? He only appears once a year and even then he makes no impact. Oh well, Earthshot was never meant to last, anyway. It’ll be gone in 5 years.
It’s the fact that it has been billed as a finite thing of 10 years. Idk I wish all the nominees and award recipients well and hope their ideas go far.
Back in the day, Royals fetched top billing to bring eyes and support to a global cause. This generation of Royals (the ‘working royals’ / ‘senior royals’) now highly rely on celebrities to headline royal causes. Charles, Camilla and William heavily rely on loads of celebrities these days to get attention. 🙄
O how far have they fallen since Elizabeth kicked the bucket. 🤷🏽♀️
They are not serious people.
Earthshot actually could be a significant player in environment science and conservation. Instead, it is diminished in significance because Willy wants time away from his wife in a warm climate and his picture taken with celebrities. So much of the money is spent embiggening Willy that the potential significance is destroyed. Cate really, really is preening hard to be a dame. May she get the Beckham treatment for the next 10 years for groveling to Baldimort.
Iirc, people in Cornwall were angry with Cate about wanting to pave a driveway or something in the lot next to her house. The locals did not consider it v environmental. That said, she eventually dropped the plans and I’m not sure I understand all the details of how that went down.
I remember that — she wanted to turn an adjacent plot of land into a driveway and parking for their “eco-home”. How ecological…the locals wouldn’t have it!
Quick Cate, name the winners in 2023 when you were there or name one of the winning projects. I dare you! Without googling it first, lol. Look at Baldemort trying to take advantage of what’s happening to Sentebale and getting a plug in for Earthshort. “I have a project too and its really significant because Cate said so!”
Cate Blanchett starred in a Woody Allen film and she joked that she named her son after Roman Polanski. I don’t care about what she has to say
Ya that pretty much says all I need to know about her..
William talks about Earthshot like a business, because that’s what it is about to him: the commercial possibilities.
Says she who supports a patron that takes daily helicopter rides most days, right? And who had an empty jet fly how many miles just in an attempt to outdo Meghan and Harry? Come now.
I was just thinking that too, Kellybelle. William has no credibility on the environmental front and her continued association with him and Earthshot is not the flex she thinks it is. His using his helicopter and private jet like an Uber is hypocritical at best, and obscene at worst and her being linked to him looks bad for her. I certainly think less of her despite her admirable acting skills.
@kelleybelle
Yes, I remember! The International Agency was right to compare BRK propaganda to North Korea.
It was a literal royal-media lynching of Harry and Meghan for flying (I don’t remember if with Archie) on a private jet. Then WK made a show and did a photo shoot and a series of articles about how wonderful and modest they are, and better than HM because they fly a scheduled plane to their holiday home. It quickly turned out that yes, they flew a scheduled plane, but an empty one, and the real scheduled plane flew separately. So for the short route, which they could have covered by car, they used two jets. Journalists discovered it, wrote a few articles, but the facts were shouted down, that these are lies and slander.
But one thing that it shows is the lengths to which William can go to “outdo” his brother. He will NEVER succeed, but he successfully shows what an unscrupulous fool he is.
So, after reading Blachett’s comments I have a better understanding of ES, or at least, what she sees as their mission (of sorts). William should be talking about what ES is doing, but he has no work ethic or imagination to do so!