Misty Copeland dragged Timothee Chalamet for asking her to promote ‘Marty’

Yesterday, the Academy confirmed some news about the performances of the Oscar-nominated songs during Sunday’s broadcast. For Sinners’ “I Lied to You,” Miles Canton will be on stage, performing the song alongside songwriter Raphael Saadiq and “an ensemble that includes Misty Copeland, Eric Gales, Buddy Guy, Brittany Howard, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Jayme Lawson, Li Jun Li, Bobby Rush, Shaboozey and Alice Smith.” Meaning, they’re likely going to do some kind of recreation of the infamous performance within Sinners. Misty Copeland’s name jumped out as well – the first Black principal ballerina for the American Ballet Theater, and an iconic American dancer and artist. While it’s likely that Misty Copeland had signed on for this appearance long before Timothee Chalamet’s terrible comments about ballet and opera, the fact that ol’ Timmy will be schooled in person by one of America’s greatest living ballerinas is pretty epic. Speaking of, ahead of her appearance at the Oscars, Misty Copeland went on the record about Chalamet’s comments.

Misty Copeland is calling Timothée Chalamet out following his remarks about ballet and opera. The ballet dancer took aim at the Marty Supreme star, reminding everyone that she was part of a promo for the film.

“First I have to say that it’s very interesting that he invited me to be a part of promoting Marty Supreme with respect to my art form,” Copeland said during a panel for Aveeno. Copeland was referring to an Instagram post from November 2025 in which she wore a Marty Supreme-branded jacket. A second photo on the post showed Copeland as a child dancing ballet with the caption, “Dream Big.” The post was shared on the film’s official IG account.

She continued, “I think that it’s important that we acknowledge that, yes, this is an art form that’s not ‘popular’ and a part of pop culture as movies are, but that doesn’t mean it doesn’t have enduring relevance in culture.”

In her social media post, Copeland noted that, “there’s a reason that the opera and ballet have been around for over 400 years.”

“That’s the work that I’ve been doing my whole career is to bring more people into it,” she said. “So that people do understand the importance and the relevance of it in our communities and our culture, and you see it reflected everywhere.” Copeland also said, “I mean, he wouldn’t be an actor and have the opportunities he has as a movie star if it weren’t for opera and ballet and their relevance in that medium. So all of these mediums have a space and we shouldn’t be comparing them.”