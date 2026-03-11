Misty Copeland dragged Timothee Chalamet for asking her to promote ‘Marty’

Yesterday, the Academy confirmed some news about the performances of the Oscar-nominated songs during Sunday’s broadcast. For Sinners’ “I Lied to You,” Miles Canton will be on stage, performing the song alongside songwriter Raphael Saadiq and “an ensemble that includes Misty Copeland, Eric Gales, Buddy Guy, Brittany Howard, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Jayme Lawson, Li Jun Li, Bobby Rush, Shaboozey and Alice Smith.” Meaning, they’re likely going to do some kind of recreation of the infamous performance within Sinners. Misty Copeland’s name jumped out as well – the first Black principal ballerina for the American Ballet Theater, and an iconic American dancer and artist. While it’s likely that Misty Copeland had signed on for this appearance long before Timothee Chalamet’s terrible comments about ballet and opera, the fact that ol’ Timmy will be schooled in person by one of America’s greatest living ballerinas is pretty epic. Speaking of, ahead of her appearance at the Oscars, Misty Copeland went on the record about Chalamet’s comments.
Misty Copeland is calling Timothée Chalamet out following his remarks about ballet and opera. The ballet dancer took aim at the Marty Supreme star, reminding everyone that she was part of a promo for the film.
“First I have to say that it’s very interesting that he invited me to be a part of promoting Marty Supreme with respect to my art form,” Copeland said during a panel for Aveeno. Copeland was referring to an Instagram post from November 2025 in which she wore a Marty Supreme-branded jacket. A second photo on the post showed Copeland as a child dancing ballet with the caption, “Dream Big.” The post was shared on the film’s official IG account.
She continued, “I think that it’s important that we acknowledge that, yes, this is an art form that’s not ‘popular’ and a part of pop culture as movies are, but that doesn’t mean it doesn’t have enduring relevance in culture.”
In her social media post, Copeland noted that, “there’s a reason that the opera and ballet have been around for over 400 years.”
“That’s the work that I’ve been doing my whole career is to bring more people into it,” she said. “So that people do understand the importance and the relevance of it in our communities and our culture, and you see it reflected everywhere.” Copeland also said, “I mean, he wouldn’t be an actor and have the opportunities he has as a movie star if it weren’t for opera and ballet and their relevance in that medium. So all of these mediums have a space and we shouldn’t be comparing them.”
Oh, he approached her to promote his terrible movie but then heaped disrespect on ballet? Gross. I actually wish she had dragged him much harder, but Chalamet is getting dragged everywhere, by everyone at this point. He still hasn’t apologized either, although his PR has convinced outlets like Vanity Fair and the NY Times to publish weird “Timothee was right” pieces. Please. He insulted ballet and opera as art forms and he insulted the people who enjoy ballet and opera.
IF he wins at the Oscars, I truly wonder what the reaction from his peers is going to be like.
I’m truly excited to hear about the Oscar performance! That song, with Miles singing it, gives me chills just about every time. And Alice Smith! And Buddy Guy! That’s appointment tv for me.
Chamalet can suck it, what a douche move. I haven’t paid that much attention to this, but the fact he has reached out and used ballet cache for this! Movie! And then went out of his way to dunk on it tells me everything.
Apparently his mum and sister were/are ballet dancers?
Even Jeopardy was trolling him with their “Ballet and Opera” category lololol
Sorry, something about him rubs me the wrong way. Just cannot put my finger on it.
What is that saying? You stay the age you were when you got famous? So, 16-17 year-old boy? Teens can be remarkably ignorant and self-involved, but in most cases mature out of that state of mind.
What’s been kind of funny is his core fans believed he was such a deep thinking poetry reading man. He’s a frat guy. Always has been.
I’m glad she pointed out that he asked her to help promote his film. And she did. And yet it must feel weird to hear him say that afterward, an element of being used.
That is truly next-level white boy devious–use the African-American ballet dancer to promote your own movie & then completely trash her art form when promoting that movie.
I saw a video explaining that he lucked out with his face because he can’t really act & they posted clips and well yes I have to agree.
For instance Willy Wonka Gene Wilder played him in a way which made you wonder, making him have a little sinister side. Meanwhile Timothee’s WW is just him in a hat. Doesnt act with his eyes, doesnt have a commending voice etc.
I loved him in Beautiful Boy. Now, his ego’s bigger than his body. I guess it was only a matter of time.
I believe his name is Miles Caton, not Canton.
Yes, it’s Caton. Best song is another tight race. He’s phenomenal. And I’m excited to see the performance. Along with Golden. Might the Oscar’s be good this year???
I *loved* that part in the movie; actual chills (loved the whole movie even though I’m a big scaredy cat; the whole thing is just amazing). I’m so excited to see this performance! This may get me to tune in.
The whole thing is weird. Why can’t people just apologize when their stupid “joking” off-the-cuff remarks fall flat or insult people?
His mother was a dancer and he grew up in a performing arts colony building in Hell’s Kitchen. I don’t think he was making a serious comment on the state of performing arts.
