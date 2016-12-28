Kanye West is tired of the Kardashians’ ‘neverending whirlwind of drama’

Happy Holidays pic.twitter.com/fxLFQQWJG7
— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) December 27, 2016
Kanye West posted this photo on his Twitter on Tuesday, seemingly trying to present a “happy family” image to the world, despite the fact that there are consistent rumors that Kim is thinking about divorcing him. Even People Magazine could barely put a bow on the state of Kimye these days, with sources telling People that while Kanye did come to the Kardashian-Jenner’s family Christmas party, Kim and Kanye barely interacted. But now sources tell Page Six that everything is fine between them. Sure.
Kim Kardashian’s marriage to Kanye West is in trouble after a tough year, according to insiders — but, they add, rumors that the pair are on the brink of a disastrous divorce are greatly exaggerated. While sources close to the couple tell us that relations between the pair are indeed strained after a traumatic 12 months, friends say the claim that their 2 ½-year-old union is over is “ridiculous.”
A guest at Kris Jenner’s annual Christmas Eve party — which had sent gossips into a tizzy because West was absent for some of the evening and Kardashian wasn’t wearing her wedding ring — says that the reality superstar was in good spirits throughout, and was later joined by Kanye. The couple spent Christmas Day with their children, North, 3, and Saint, 1, at sister Kourtney’s house with the rest of the family.
A source close to Kim Kardashian told us, “They are still a couple, there’s no discussion of a separation of a divorce. But they have absolutely had a tough year. They’ve been through a lot.”
Insiders point out that the absence of her wedding ring is to be expected, since Kardashian no longer wears expensive jewelry outside the house after she was robbed of her pricey baubles in Paris in October. But we are also told that the rapper is losing patience with the extended Kardashian clan’s never-ending whirlwind of drama, and has begun to separate himself from the reality-stardom-chasing side of the family. Insiders say that the marriage has also been tested by the fallout from the robbery and from West’s breakdown in November, after which he spent a week recovering in the hospital. Reps for the couple didn’t comment.
Um, wot? KANYE is tired of Kim’s drama??? Kim is the one who was a victim of an armed robbery, and she’s been doing everything to dial down the drama ever since. She’s gone dark on social media, she has barely left her house (or her mother’s house) and she’s reportedly in therapy to deal with the trauma. Meanwhile, Kanye has been ALL drama, what with public pronouncements about his allegiance to Donald Trump and actually visiting Trump in New York. Kanye has been attention-seeking, Kim has not. And despite Page Six’s sources claiming that the separation rumors are ridiculous, I still believe that Kim is plotting her exit strategy.
And we’re off to the races!
The Kardashians are indeed social climbing leeches, but Kanye just seems tiresome and self-centered.
That’s funny because his life is never ending drama because of the crap that he says and does. He’s Kanye Kardashian. He fits right in with that family.
Didn’t Amber Rose make some comment when they were fighting on Twitter about a year ago saying wait until the Kardashians are done with you and spit you out. Something like that. She knew it would happen eventually….
Imma let you finish, but Kanye is the best dramatic person of all time.
Love this comment 😂
+1Billion.
That’s rich.
Very rich. And the irony is to die for.
And I am team Kanye. We all say whatever about Kanye but look at the state on Kylie. Where is Kris Jenner in all this seeing her daughter look COMPLETELY UNRECOGNISABLE. Looks like she just had her butt done again. Yeah, so looking at it holistically, I am team Kanye!
Yep. Look at their eyes in the Xmas photo. He is the only one that doesn’t look pissed off. Even the kids don’t look happy. Maybe Kanye has his escape plan in the works.
It’s hard not to be Team Kanye, isn’t it? Kim has for maybe the first time had it hard, but it’s hard to pull out the sympathy because of the family’s past. It’s like the boy who cried wolf. And he’s destructive and may not be strong enough to be a good husband and father, but I truly think it’s chemical. Not pure attention seeking. I’m rooting for them because I hate to see a marriage end, but this one isn’t looking good.
Agreed.
While Kim, herself, has not been attention seeking, there are many stories out there where “friends” have posted pictures of her. IMO, that way she can say she stayed out of the limelight, yet she still gets the attention. Also, on one outing she was wearing a simple gold wedding band – nothing ostentatious – so even that is off. We’ll see.
Considering this report, Kanye is also planning his exit strategy. He is delivering to the public exactly the right words (he is done with Kim, the ‘fame whore’) and is avoiding taking any responsibility whatsoever.
I see another ‘man brought down by a horrible woman’ campaign on the horizon.
Nothing against celebitchy, I love you always…but today seems like a day of “water is wet” news.
The Kardashians are drama queens.
Kate doesn’t work.
Trump is an idiot.
Chrissy Tegen is on social media.
Then again, obvious news is better than that bitch 2016 taking more from us.
I’ll shut up now.
And Taylor Swift posted a video of herself doing the nicest thing for a fan to remind us all what a wonderful person she is.
That is one sad and depressing holiday photos. Jeez.
Kanye is a drama monster like no other. He’s the dramatic one by far.
Those kids are beautiful. But that family is so crazy, I can’t help but worry about what’s ahead for them.
It’s beginning. So his sources are Page Six and the Kardashians have People and US Weekly. This will be ugly, but hopefully not for the babies.
PS- I have never seen a more miserable holiday photo.
Er, Kanye is the one with the drama. Say what you will about the Kardashians, their propensity for drama is on the minuscule problem turned overblown reality TV side, rather the deranged ranting and colluding with Trump side.
When something actually dramatic happened to Kim, she went dark.
Has Kim had more work done on her face?? The Daily Fail posted a photo of the girls , rob and kris in pjs in one previous Xmas, and the difference esp in Kim, Khloe , Kylie and Kendall was very obvious even when you take into account the changes age will bring with the younger two
It’s an incomplete comment, really. He’s tired of their drama getting in the way of his drama. It should be all about HIM.
Kanye is ill. Let’s not forget that. He may be an @hole but he is still unwell
That’s an appropriate Christmas card, with the big ol’ bolt-ons half out as usual! No smile, botox frozen-face. Ugh. Drama? Didn’t he know all about the Kardashians before he “got” with Kim? Careful what you wish for …
Is that a mall Christmas tree? A cheap, tawdry mall Christmas tree?
And North looks like she is trying to hide her lips so they don’t inject them full of whatever crap Kim and Kylie have injected into theirs.
Kim barely has a nose now.
Anyway, yeah judging from this pic the divorce is coming in 2017.
Kim looks like a character from the Adams family Morticia?
They are ALL beyond tiresome!!!
Omg her face is so tweaked. Kim is just as much a narcissist as Kanye and living with her must be constant drama. These two are reaping everything they have sowed.
Actually, Kim looks nice from the front at least. Kanye looks unusually calm, but that might be a sign that he’s on the right dosage of any medication. It’s an odd picture with no smiles from anybody. But I think it was probably taken on the spur of the moment when everybody was in the same place at the same time. Kim probably just swooped up Nori before the kid could run off… It’s not a professional photo.
