Kanye West is tired of the Kardashians’ ‘neverending whirlwind of drama’

Kanye West posted this photo on his Twitter on Tuesday, seemingly trying to present a “happy family” image to the world, despite the fact that there are consistent rumors that Kim is thinking about divorcing him. Even People Magazine could barely put a bow on the state of Kimye these days, with sources telling People that while Kanye did come to the Kardashian-Jenner’s family Christmas party, Kim and Kanye barely interacted. But now sources tell Page Six that everything is fine between them. Sure.

Kim Kardashian’s marriage to Kanye West is in trouble after a tough year, according to insiders — but, they add, rumors that the pair are on the brink of a disastrous divorce are greatly exaggerated. While sources close to the couple tell us that relations between the pair are indeed strained after a traumatic 12 months, friends say the claim that their 2 ½-year-old union is over is “ridiculous.”

A guest at Kris Jenner’s annual Christmas Eve party — which had sent gossips into a tizzy because West was absent for some of the evening and Kardashian wasn’t wearing her wedding ring — says that the reality superstar was in good spirits throughout, and was later joined by Kanye. The couple spent Christmas Day with their children, North, 3, and Saint, 1, at sister Kourtney’s house with the rest of the family.

A source close to Kim Kardashian told us, “They are still a couple, there’s no discussion of a separation of a divorce. But they have absolutely had a tough year. They’ve been through a lot.”

Insiders point out that the absence of her wedding ring is to be expected, since Kardashian no longer wears expensive jewelry outside the house after she was robbed of her pricey baubles in Paris in October. But we are also told that the rapper is losing patience with the extended Kardashian clan’s never-ending whirlwind of drama, and has begun to separate himself from the reality-stardom-chasing side of the family. Insiders say that the marriage has also been tested by the fallout from the robbery and from West’s breakdown in November, after which he spent a week recovering in the hospital. Reps for the couple didn’t comment.

Um, wot? KANYE is tired of Kim’s drama??? Kim is the one who was a victim of an armed robbery, and she’s been doing everything to dial down the drama ever since. She’s gone dark on social media, she has barely left her house (or her mother’s house) and she’s reportedly in therapy to deal with the trauma. Meanwhile, Kanye has been ALL drama, what with public pronouncements about his allegiance to Donald Trump and actually visiting Trump in New York. Kanye has been attention-seeking, Kim has not. And despite Page Six’s sources claiming that the separation rumors are ridiculous, I still believe that Kim is plotting her exit strategy.

Photos courtesy of Fame/Flynet, Twitter.

 

30 Responses to “Kanye West is tired of the Kardashians’ ‘neverending whirlwind of drama’”

  1. NastyWoman` says:
    December 28, 2016 at 8:43 am

    And we’re off to the races!

    The Kardashians are indeed social climbing leeches, but Kanye just seems tiresome and self-centered.

    Reply
  2. Sam says:
    December 28, 2016 at 8:44 am

    That’s funny because his life is never ending drama because of the crap that he says and does. He’s Kanye Kardashian. He fits right in with that family.

    Reply
  3. Louise says:
    December 28, 2016 at 8:44 am

    Didn’t Amber Rose make some comment when they were fighting on Twitter about a year ago saying wait until the Kardashians are done with you and spit you out. Something like that. She knew it would happen eventually….

    Reply
  4. Hannah says:
    December 28, 2016 at 8:44 am

    Imma let you finish, but Kanye is the best dramatic person of all time.

    Reply
  5. Shambles says:
    December 28, 2016 at 8:44 am

    That’s rich.

    Reply
  6. Louise says:
    December 28, 2016 at 8:46 am

    And I am team Kanye. We all say whatever about Kanye but look at the state on Kylie. Where is Kris Jenner in all this seeing her daughter look COMPLETELY UNRECOGNISABLE. Looks like she just had her butt done again. Yeah, so looking at it holistically, I am team Kanye!

    Reply
  7. swak says:
    December 28, 2016 at 8:46 am

    While Kim, herself, has not been attention seeking, there are many stories out there where “friends” have posted pictures of her. IMO, that way she can say she stayed out of the limelight, yet she still gets the attention. Also, on one outing she was wearing a simple gold wedding band – nothing ostentatious – so even that is off. We’ll see.

    Reply
  8. als says:
    December 28, 2016 at 8:47 am

    Considering this report, Kanye is also planning his exit strategy. He is delivering to the public exactly the right words (he is done with Kim, the ‘fame whore’) and is avoiding taking any responsibility whatsoever.

    I see another ‘man brought down by a horrible woman’ campaign on the horizon.

    Reply
  9. Adele Dazeem says:
    December 28, 2016 at 8:47 am

    Nothing against celebitchy, I love you always…but today seems like a day of “water is wet” news.
    The Kardashians are drama queens.
    Kate doesn’t work.
    Trump is an idiot.
    Chrissy Tegen is on social media.

    Then again, obvious news is better than that bitch 2016 taking more from us.

    I’ll shut up now.

    Reply
  10. Patricia says:
    December 28, 2016 at 8:49 am

    That is one sad and depressing holiday photos. Jeez.
    Kanye is a drama monster like no other. He’s the dramatic one by far.

    Reply
  11. Anname says:
    December 28, 2016 at 8:53 am

    Those kids are beautiful. But that family is so crazy, I can’t help but worry about what’s ahead for them.

    Reply
  12. Tiffany27 says:
    December 28, 2016 at 9:04 am

    It’s beginning. So his sources are Page Six and the Kardashians have People and US Weekly. This will be ugly, but hopefully not for the babies.

    PS- I have never seen a more miserable holiday photo.

    Reply
  13. Kate says:
    December 28, 2016 at 9:09 am

    Er, Kanye is the one with the drama. Say what you will about the Kardashians, their propensity for drama is on the minuscule problem turned overblown reality TV side, rather the deranged ranting and colluding with Trump side.

    When something actually dramatic happened to Kim, she went dark.

    Reply
  14. Belle says:
    December 28, 2016 at 9:14 am

    Has Kim had more work done on her face?? The Daily Fail posted a photo of the girls , rob and kris in pjs in one previous Xmas, and the difference esp in Kim, Khloe , Kylie and Kendall was very obvious even when you take into account the changes age will bring with the younger two

    Reply
  15. Jem says:
    December 28, 2016 at 9:19 am

    It’s an incomplete comment, really. He’s tired of their drama getting in the way of his drama. It should be all about HIM.

    Reply
  16. Tessa says:
    December 28, 2016 at 9:19 am

    Kanye is ill. Let’s not forget that. He may be an @hole but he is still unwell

    Reply
  17. Chetta B. says:
    December 28, 2016 at 9:20 am

    That’s an appropriate Christmas card, with the big ol’ bolt-ons half out as usual! No smile, botox frozen-face. Ugh. Drama? Didn’t he know all about the Kardashians before he “got” with Kim? Careful what you wish for …

    Reply
  18. lightpurple says:
    December 28, 2016 at 9:23 am

    Is that a mall Christmas tree? A cheap, tawdry mall Christmas tree?

    And North looks like she is trying to hide her lips so they don’t inject them full of whatever crap Kim and Kylie have injected into theirs.

    Reply
  19. Tate says:
    December 28, 2016 at 9:24 am

    Kim barely has a nose now.

    Anyway, yeah judging from this pic the divorce is coming in 2017.

    Reply
  20. AG-UK says:
    December 28, 2016 at 9:29 am

    Kim looks like a character from the Adams family Morticia?

    Reply
  21. Pandy says:
    December 28, 2016 at 9:45 am

    They are ALL beyond tiresome!!!

    Reply
  22. Tray says:
    December 28, 2016 at 9:47 am

    Omg her face is so tweaked. Kim is just as much a narcissist as Kanye and living with her must be constant drama. These two are reaping everything they have sowed.

    Reply
  23. jwoolman says:
    December 28, 2016 at 9:55 am

    Actually, Kim looks nice from the front at least. Kanye looks unusually calm, but that might be a sign that he’s on the right dosage of any medication. It’s an odd picture with no smiles from anybody. But I think it was probably taken on the spur of the moment when everybody was in the same place at the same time. Kim probably just swooped up Nori before the kid could run off… It’s not a professional photo.

    Reply

