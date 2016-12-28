Kanye West is tired of the Kardashians’ ‘neverending whirlwind of drama’

Kanye West posted this photo on his Twitter on Tuesday, seemingly trying to present a “happy family” image to the world, despite the fact that there are consistent rumors that Kim is thinking about divorcing him. Even People Magazine could barely put a bow on the state of Kimye these days, with sources telling People that while Kanye did come to the Kardashian-Jenner’s family Christmas party, Kim and Kanye barely interacted. But now sources tell Page Six that everything is fine between them. Sure.

Kim Kardashian’s marriage to Kanye West is in trouble after a tough year, according to insiders — but, they add, rumors that the pair are on the brink of a disastrous divorce are greatly exaggerated. While sources close to the couple tell us that relations between the pair are indeed strained after a traumatic 12 months, friends say the claim that their 2 ½-year-old union is over is “ridiculous.”

A guest at Kris Jenner’s annual Christmas Eve party — which had sent gossips into a tizzy because West was absent for some of the evening and Kardashian wasn’t wearing her wedding ring — says that the reality superstar was in good spirits throughout, and was later joined by Kanye. The couple spent Christmas Day with their children, North, 3, and Saint, 1, at sister Kourtney’s house with the rest of the family.

A source close to Kim Kardashian told us, “They are still a couple, there’s no discussion of a separation of a divorce. But they have absolutely had a tough year. They’ve been through a lot.”

Insiders point out that the absence of her wedding ring is to be expected, since Kardashian no longer wears expensive jewelry outside the house after she was robbed of her pricey baubles in Paris in October. But we are also told that the rapper is losing patience with the extended Kardashian clan’s never-ending whirlwind of drama, and has begun to separate himself from the reality-stardom-chasing side of the family. Insiders say that the marriage has also been tested by the fallout from the robbery and from West’s breakdown in November, after which he spent a week recovering in the hospital. Reps for the couple didn’t comment.