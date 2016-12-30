Rob Kardashian was briefly hospitalized because of complications with diabetes

Rob Kardashian was hospitalized for about twelve hours Wednesday night and into Thursday. He checked himself into West Hills Medical Center because he was having some sort of complications related to his diabetes. Blac Chyna and Kris Jenner arrived separately to check on him, and TMZ reported that Rob left in his own car (a Maybach). So what was really going on with Rob?
Rob Kardashian has been released from the hospital after his health scare on Wednesday night, which was due to his diabetes, a source close to the 29-year-old reality star tells ET. Our source says the current stress in Rob’s life is what led him to become sidetracked in regard to his health.
“He was diagnosed with diabetes and has been very good at monitoring it, but has fallen off track recently,” the source says. “It was everything from the new baby’s arrival, filming the show, craziness with the holidays and then some drama with Chyna that all boiled up and sidetracked his health. He is OK, they are just monitoring him right now,” the source adds.
The source also confirms that Rob was not at Kris’ big Christmas Eve party on Saturday, which was attended by all five of his sisters, including Kim Kardashian West and her husband, Kanye West. Interestingly enough, Rob was hospitalized and diagnosed with diabetes at almost the exact same time last year. But in an episode of Rob & Chyna, which aired in October, Rob said he was told by his nutritionist that he was “completely free” of diabetes.
Us Weekly also reports that Rob has been “depressed” and “stressed out” recently because of all of his drama with Blac Chyna, and that’s been affecting his diabetes, because he hasn’t been taking care of himself or eating correctly. Which I believe – Chyna cared about his diet and fitness a lot, and she made it her mission to get Rob to lose weight and live a healthier life. Although I think he fell off the wagon (so to speak) in a big way over the past few months in general. Honestly though, I’m only following Rob and Chyna’s drama with vague interest. The real drama is going down with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian. Rob and Chyna are the sideshow.
I feel like I can never believe one thing about this couple
TMZ first inaccurately reported Rob was hospitalized due to some nervous breakdown situation and later changed their story to a diabetic problem. Whichever, I got nervous. With people dropping like flies lately, I thought, no, please not someone else. Even though he seems to be getting stranger the older he gets, I always felt bad for him living in the shadow of his sister’s butts (couldn’t resist). Kim in particular treats him poorly. Get well Robert.
He’ll eat himself to death.
he is obviously mentally troubled. he probably is pulling some attention getting stunts to get blac chyna (typing her ridiculous name makes me giggle) to rush back and nurse him. this one either backfired or worked perfectly. i can’t tell which.
i know a married couple where their thing is that she is ill and he is the caretaker. she gets sick and goes into the hospital with one of her various invisible illnesses. he is the good man who rushes in to handle the doctors and nurses and papers and puff her pillow and gives her water like a little bird. when she “got better” for a year he ended up straying from the marriage and when she “relapsed” it saved it. it is really disturbing.
Coincidentally, West Hills Hospital is where my late father was taken by ambulance for an ultimately deadly complication of a 25+ year history of Type II Diabetes. I hope Rob starts taking this insidious disease seriously ASAP. It killed my dad slowly, destroying his quality of life bit by bit, until he became an invalid. It also helped kill my mother, who was dad’s devoted caretaker. Sorry for the rant, but this guy is still young enough to turn this thing around.
