Eva Amurri’s night nurse dropped her two-month-old son & cracked his skull

Actress Eva Amurri is a mommy-blogger, only her blogs are often hyper-dramatic. In the spring of 2016, Eva told a long-winded story about why she fired her daughter’s nanny – the reason was that the nanny was sending sexy texts to Eva’s husband, only Eva turned the whole thing into a five-act drama. Eva’s latest blog is much more upsetting and I genuinely feel sorry for her. She gave birth to her second child, a son named Major James Martino, about three months ago. Like many women of means, Eva and her husband hired a night nurse to help out during the first few months. And the night nurse had a terrible accident – the night nurse dropped the baby.
Eva Amurri Martino is not staying silent about her concerns that she may be suffering from depression. In a blog post shared on her website HappilyEvaAfter.com, the mother of two — daughter Marlowe Mae, 2, and son Major James, 3 months — opened up about her difficult end to the year.
“A couple of days after Thanksgiving, our Night Nurse fell asleep while holding Major and dropped him, and he cracked his head on the hardwood floor,” Amurri Martino, 31, wrote. “Kyle and I were sleeping at the time and were awoken by the sound of his head hitting the floor, and then hysterical piercing screams. He suffered a fractured skull and bleeding on his brain, and was transported by ambulance to Yale Medical Center where I spent two harrowing days with him to receive emergency care and further testing. To say these were the most traumatic and anxious two days of my life is an understatement. But here’s the good part: by the grace of all of his many angels, and every God one cares to pray to, MAJOR IS FINE. Completely fine,” she wrote. “He has been healing well, hitting milestones, cooing, smiling, and generally showing us that he is and will be ok as he grows and develops.”
Amurri Martino also expressed concern about telling the world her story, and feared people might judge her for using a night nurse.
“I chose not to share [for] fear of judgement. The internet can be a peculiar place, where some people forget about humanity and go for the jugular. I know that this news might reach many, and of those many there will always be the people who say that this accident was my fault. That if it had been me in there holding him instead of a Night Nurse, that this never would have happened. That I deserve this for allowing my child to be in the care of somebody other than me,” she wrote. “Well, let me tell you– the guilt I bore in the days and weeks after this accident was more intense and more damaging than anything I would wish upon my worst enemy. I had all those same thoughts and more. I wept in the hospital, telling anyone who would listen that it should have been me. That I was to blame. The truth is, even this woman who came so highly recommended, with a perfectly clean track record, could make a very human mistake. It “could happen to anyone”, and as they told me repeatedly in the hospital, it DOES happen to anyone. More often than you’d like to hear. Obviously, the (extremely upset and remorseful) nurse is no longer working for our family, though we forgive her. And even though I finally made peace with the fact that this freak accident could not have been avoided by me, it has continued to effect me to my core and in all aspects of my daily life.”
Amurri Martino told readers that she can no longer handle anyone but herself taking care of her children.
“It’s nearly impossible for me to trust anyone but myself to take care of Major now,” she wrote, adding that she no longer has help during the night. “Hearing Major cry hard immediately triggers my memories of the moments after the accident and instigates an immediate panic attack– my heart races and tears spring to my eyes.
Eva goes on to say that she hasn’t been eating or sleeping much, and that she overreacts to every little thing, which has led her to believe that she’s dealing with “some form of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, possibly linked to some form of Postpartum Depression.” She says she’s in therapy to deal with it. You know what sucks? I totally get why one of Eva’s first reactions was “people will question why I even employed a night nurse.” That’s the culture of judgy-motherhood and mom-shaming that we have now. It can’t just be a terrible tragedy with a happy ending (the happy ending being that the baby is fine), it has to be a huge “culture of motherhood” moment about whether it’s appropriate to have help. You know that judgy moms and mom-shamers are absolutely side-eyeing her. But… isn’t it perfectly reasonable for women to employ a night nurse, especially if they have the means? And it sounds like it was purely an accident and it could have happened to anyone.
i just don’t understand how could someone as cool as susan sarandon bring up a daughter like her. she keeps having problems with nannies, i’m starting to believe she’s the problem.
As bad as it sounds, that was my first thought too. It’s like a constant drama…
Susan is cool? That is news to me since she acted like an entitled jerk the election. I fault people like her who scream about their conscience, but their conscious doesn’t apparently care much about the increase in hate crimes or that it going to be very bad to be anyone but a rich white person in this country. Apple fell close to the tree.
+ 1,000
Susan Sarandon has a long history of standing up for what is right. Just because you disagreed with her opinion in the election doesn’t make her a jerk.
Bring ok with other people getting attacked or murdered is not standing up for what is right. I’m going to call out passive racism. At the end of the day she doesn’t care about those of us already under attack.
Calling Susan Sarandon a racist and someone who doesn’t care is so ridiculous that i am speechless. Almost.
This is a woman who stood up for Haitian refugees against the Clinton administration, risked her life to deliver food and milk to Nicaraguan women and their babies in violation of the Reagan Administration’s policies in that country.
I doubt very much that such a woman is ok with people being attacked considering she’s ALWAYS advocated for revolt against the system in her activism and isn’t afraid to put herself in harm’s way.
Two people embraced by the Clinton campaign, Kissinger and Negroponte, are such reviled human beings for their part in organising death squads, assasinations, disappearings etc in the countries that Susan has tried to help, but you want her to change a lifetime of opposing such people because otherwise she’s a racist and or it means she doesn’t care if people die?!?!
Hoping that people vote for a jerk to bring the revolution faster, screw whoever gets crushed in the meantime, meets my criteria for “jerk.
How is Susan “ok” with other people being attacked? She was a Bernie supporter ……and I’m pretty sure she voted 3rd party (Stein). Far from supporting violence. This “if you didn’t vocally support HRC then you support the devil” is the very essence of a term I’ve come to loathe…….false equivalence.
But yeah…..she raised a drama queen I think.
She proved she doesn’t care. A few minor PR moves don’t hide the reality. When it comes to those of us who face death for walking down the street with the “wrong” skin tone, self-proclaimed activists like Sarandon are never interested.
Sorry Kylie but I think you are wrong on this. LAKs note re SSs many contributions speaks volumes here and gives context to SSs actions. You can disagreee with her voting decision in 2016 but it isn’t a horrific act and it certainly doesn’t negate the good she has done for others through many years . You may not feel positively impacted yourself — but the people of Haiti and Nicaragua (with skin tone of color) do.
I don’t judge Eva having a night nurse (if you can afford one, then who cares), but I judge the f- out of the night nurse who fell asleep on the job and dropped the baby. You had one job, lady, and you failed.
But the night nurse is human too. I do think if she felt herself getting sleepy she should’ve put the baby to bed but woulda, coulda, shoulda. I’m sure this poor woman is still distraught as well.
Ikr? Accidents happen but I can not be rational about something like this. If you drop my baby on his head you better believe I will drop you on yours. Several times.
She has a night nurse, I send my kid to daycare. Most of us have help, nothing to eat ashamed of. I would have loved a night nurse, haha. When my son was a baby, he fell off the bed twice and out of his high chair once when I was watching him. At daycare, he was bit and scratched all the time. It happens. It’s awful and you feel terrible, but it happens. I would sideyee anyone who claims their child made it through the baby years without a SNAFU.
I really hate the term “night nurse”. I doubt this person is a RN or LPN. Which makes the story confusing.
Only if you don’t have little kids!
What does that have to do with my post?
I feel for the nanny, who made a terrible, human mistake and was no doubt going through her own personal hell dealing with it and now the whole world knows about it. Nice one, Eva.
She did fall asleep while holding the baby. It’s not like she was carrying him and then she tripped. Don’t get me wrong, I do feel bad for her – I’m betting she also has a day job and was exhausted. But put the baby down and take a nap in the chair.
Her name has not been published which is good. Eva says she forgives her but I don’t think anyone else will hire her all the same.
“Expressed concern about telling the world her story” — yet here it is, all over the internet, making us ask yet again, WHO is this woman, and WHY should we care?
I agree that a lot of drama seems to surround her life. There is a recent instagram post of her husband in a hospital bed after he fell off a ladder while cleaner the gutters in a rain storm. A week later this nightmare with the night nanny would have happened. I’m glad the baby is okay, that is terrifying and I have no doubt that she should seek help for her PPD.
I hope baby Major is ok.
How in the world can you fall asleep and drop a baby?
Jeeze I’m so afraid to play with my friends kids so not to hurt them.
Very easily unfortunately, looking after babies at night is more exhausting than you can imagine.
Mom-shaming is nothing new. Its as old as motherhood itself.
PPD is one hell of a beast. Many women will even out over time, but some can escalate to some state of psychosis. Her blog reads like a bit of an escalation. I’m glad she’s seeking help and all women should feel comfortable admitting to and treating PPD.
She could always just be a really crazy dramatic person who can’t exist without chaos.
Both are likely here.
I’m sorry, I can’t. When these people speak publicly they have to acknowledge they live in a different world than the rest of us. Then, maybe, then I can deal with you. So I assume said ‘night nurse’ is employed even when Ms. Amurri and her husband don’t work a gruelling schedule, huh? These people are not even working exhausting 9-5s and yet they are incapable of raising their OWN children.
Stop it. How ridiculous. Have you ever had a newborn? Have you ever gone literal months without getting more than a three hour stretch of sleep at a time? I did this while recovering from a csection on top of it.
My son was the worst sleeper I’ve ever heard of. If I could have afforded a night nurse I would have had her come occasionally so I could get an actual night of sleep and not be up 5-8 times every single night.
Sleep deprivation is actually dangerous over time. I would have been a better mom if I had some help to occasionally get the very human need of a night of sleep fulfilled. I’m pregnant again and if I have another bad sleeper I WILL be getting occasional help even though I’m a stay at home mom. My toddler and baby don’t deserve for their mama to hit near-psychotic levels of sleep deprivation and be an exhausted and unsafe basket case who can’t even drive a car around town or think straight. You really really shouldn’t judge what it’s like to have an infant that doesn’t sleep. Help is human and help is deserved.
I would have a night nurse if I was a wealthy mom. Accidents happen but that is a major one! Tbh, I would be hysterical if that happened to my baby. Also feel sorry for the nurse, accidents do happen. But I can see how that would scare you off having someone watch your baby. Her husband is cute!
I do feel for the night nurse however it’s her job to stay awake. Glad the baby is ok, baby drops/falls are terrifying!!!
I once nearly fell over a foot stool when my first daughter was a baby, I threw it out and developed a weird 6th sense for stuff in the way!
The handle of the bassinet I used slipped from my hands and my newborn just rolled right out, onto some concrete steps. I freaked.
She was fine.
Then my 2 year old boy tripped and split his chin, neighbour rushed us to emerg, and I got to hear him scream while having stitches.
And that is nothing compared to the school traumas and friends and backstabbing and being teased, milk money taken, etc.
so I definitely feel for her and only wish I could have afforded a night nurse.
I’m so sorry to hear about her baby, that’s terrifying.
That said, she had me and then she lost me.
“Well, let me tell you– the guilt I bore in the days and weeks after this accident was more intense and more damaging than anything I would wish upon my worst enemy.”
I understand where she’s coming from, but that last paragraph descends very quickly into woe-is-me, over the top dramatics that I don’t have time for. She takes a story about her son and makes it completely about herself and about how she’s just so precious and fragile and is the biggest martyr in the world for hiring a night nurse, and none of us can imagine the anguish she’s bearing. Good lord.
Yes accidents do happen. There were times that I would be holding my son and walk by the wall and not be so good at judging the distance from the wall and my child’s head. However, you hire a night nurse so you can sleep while the nurse is there to take care of the few middle of the night feedings. That’s her job. If she’s falling asleep while being on shift at night to care for your child then she’s clearly not doing her job properly. I do judge the night nurse and I’m sure she’s devastated but what if the baby didn’t make it? This isn’t some small accident and she was very irresponsible.
Only the most snobbish of celebs have a night nurse. It all sounds very British:
Posh Spice interview (circa 2000)
“Whilst having tantric relations with Becks, our night nurse watched carefully over little Romeo.”
She’s a spoiled, privileged drama queen and I don’t feel sorry for her at all, which is what she wants us to feel. I’m glad her baby is ok and yes I know stuff happens. But a newborn baby wakes up in the middle of the night crying and wants to be comforted by its PARENTS. This woman is too much of a snowflake to comfort her own baby. Give me a break. If this were someone else, say Duchess Kate, the comments would be scathing and unforgiving.
As a woman with sleep issues and two kids who were up every two hours, let me tell you – there is nothing wrong with having a night nurse if you can afford one. Sometimes that extra bit of sleep means you will be a much better mother and wife. I would have loved to employ one, it would have helped out a lot in my house and balls to anyone who dare pass judgement on me for it – until you were experiencing what I was experiencing, you have NO IDEA and you have NO RIGHT to judge.
If a night nurse falls asleep on the job she doesn’t deserve forgiveness – she deserves to be fired and pay any associated medical costs. Unbelievable.
It was a horrible accident. I had a similar experience – my son was squirming while I tried to settle him in my arms one night and kicked himself loose. He too cracked his skull. I suffered from horrible guilt and trauma regarding that night for years. I still will get sick to my stomach when I remember and it’s been 23 years. I can well imagine she does feel horribly guilty – I don’t fault her for having a nanny, but I understand the reaction. I think it’s natural for a mother to blame herself.
