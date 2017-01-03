Eva Amurri’s night nurse dropped her two-month-old son & cracked his skull

Actress Eva Amurri is a mommy-blogger, only her blogs are often hyper-dramatic. In the spring of 2016, Eva told a long-winded story about why she fired her daughter’s nanny – the reason was that the nanny was sending sexy texts to Eva’s husband, only Eva turned the whole thing into a five-act drama. Eva’s latest blog is much more upsetting and I genuinely feel sorry for her. She gave birth to her second child, a son named Major James Martino, about three months ago. Like many women of means, Eva and her husband hired a night nurse to help out during the first few months. And the night nurse had a terrible accident – the night nurse dropped the baby.

Eva Amurri Martino is not staying silent about her concerns that she may be suffering from depression. In a blog post shared on her website HappilyEvaAfter.com, the mother of two — daughter Marlowe Mae, 2, and son Major James, 3 months — opened up about her difficult end to the year.

“A couple of days after Thanksgiving, our Night Nurse fell asleep while holding Major and dropped him, and he cracked his head on the hardwood floor,” Amurri Martino, 31, wrote. “Kyle and I were sleeping at the time and were awoken by the sound of his head hitting the floor, and then hysterical piercing screams. He suffered a fractured skull and bleeding on his brain, and was transported by ambulance to Yale Medical Center where I spent two harrowing days with him to receive emergency care and further testing. To say these were the most traumatic and anxious two days of my life is an understatement. But here’s the good part: by the grace of all of his many angels, and every God one cares to pray to, MAJOR IS FINE. Completely fine,” she wrote. “He has been healing well, hitting milestones, cooing, smiling, and generally showing us that he is and will be ok as he grows and develops.”

Amurri Martino also expressed concern about telling the world her story, and feared people might judge her for using a night nurse.

“I chose not to share [for] fear of judgement. The internet can be a peculiar place, where some people forget about humanity and go for the jugular. I know that this news might reach many, and of those many there will always be the people who say that this accident was my fault. That if it had been me in there holding him instead of a Night Nurse, that this never would have happened. That I deserve this for allowing my child to be in the care of somebody other than me,” she wrote. “Well, let me tell you– the guilt I bore in the days and weeks after this accident was more intense and more damaging than anything I would wish upon my worst enemy. I had all those same thoughts and more. I wept in the hospital, telling anyone who would listen that it should have been me. That I was to blame. The truth is, even this woman who came so highly recommended, with a perfectly clean track record, could make a very human mistake. It “could happen to anyone”, and as they told me repeatedly in the hospital, it DOES happen to anyone. More often than you’d like to hear. Obviously, the (extremely upset and remorseful) nurse is no longer working for our family, though we forgive her. And even though I finally made peace with the fact that this freak accident could not have been avoided by me, it has continued to effect me to my core and in all aspects of my daily life.”

Amurri Martino told readers that she can no longer handle anyone but herself taking care of her children.

“It’s nearly impossible for me to trust anyone but myself to take care of Major now,” she wrote, adding that she no longer has help during the night. “Hearing Major cry hard immediately triggers my memories of the moments after the accident and instigates an immediate panic attack– my heart races and tears spring to my eyes.