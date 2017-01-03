Angelina Jolie took the youngest kids for ice cream & caramel apples in Colorado

As we discussed yesterday, Angelina Jolie took her six kids out of state for a nice, snowy holiday just after Christmas. Angelina and the kids traveled to Crested Butte, Colorado for New Year’s, and as soon as people learned that Jolie and the kids were there, paparazzi descended. The Daily Mail had some exclusive photos of Angelina getting ice cream with Vivienne (who is so tall!) – go here to see. And now we have these photos of Angelina with Shiloh and Knox.
It looks like Angelina and the kids battle cold weather with ice cream, which is insane to me. When it’s snowy and cold, I go for hot chocolate or steaming hot soup. But not the Jolie-Pitt kids! They go to Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory for ice cream and specialty caramel apples. Shiloh is getting so tall too, and Knox has an unfortunate haircut that makes him look like Mini Eminem. What else? Angelina’s boots are relatively inexpensive for snow boots – they’re Sorel Cozy Cate boots and they cost $140. In fact, I think Angelina wears snow gear really well. She looks like a real snow bunny.
According to E! News, Angelina and the kids did hit the ski slopes and they had a private ski instructor. I’m sure that poor guy is going to be starring in some tabloid fiction next week, right? Star Magazine will claim that The Leg seduced a ski instructor by the fire. In these photos, it looks like Angelina is being trailed by a bodyguard too.
Photos courtesy of Fame/Flynet.
When I was in high school, we always stopped to get ice cream cones on the way home if it was snowing out.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I just wonder if Shioh really still wants to dress like that or she has simply gotten used to it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m pretty sure she dresses in what she likes, you know… like the rest of us.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hard to believe that this silliness is still being discussed. Imagine a little girl of almost 11 knowing what she feels comfortable in and her parents allowing her to do that. Damn what in the world.
A 2 year old knows what they like to where and don’t. If you don’t believe that; talk to a parent that has had fights with their toddlers about what to put on and how stubborn they are.
She knows what she likes. And this is what she likes. She looks very happy and well adjusted to me.
And she’s absolutely gorgeous to boot.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Whats so unusual about what she is wearing? She looks like a regular kid.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s 10 years old and it’s snowing out. She’s probably wearing what’s warm and comfortable. I don’t think she cares that much about fashion.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is the one in the grey top?
She dresses like me!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Whatever it is, I think she is well past this being a “phase”…I used to pooh-pooh it when people jumped to conclusions, but I don’t anymore.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But none of us have ever had a real conversation(nor will ever have) with the kid so we don’t know what’s going on. I file it under none of my business not that big of a deal in the scheme of things considering.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Who eat ice-cream when it’s freezing?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Everyone in New England.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A lot of people it would seem. If ice didn’t sale it wouldn’t be available in the winter. They don’t close the ice cream stores in the winter. At least not where I live. And it is still bought in the winter in grocery stores.
Shocking I know
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I do!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I did it the night before last while I was still in Nashville. Malted chocolate. So worth it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Most people in Scandinavia and north England.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I once read that Angelina allows the kids to eat whatever they want and rarely do they eat healthy food. I wonder if that is true…..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LMAO..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Starting early I see…..Don’t feed the trolls.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Angelina looks fantastic. It must break Brad’s heart to have to look at these photos of his family enjoying the holidays without him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well then he should get his business together, stop smearing the mother and also throwing his oldest sons to the wolves because he thinks his image is more important.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s a good thing we have Maya here to let us know what’s going on in the inner circle of Brangelina. I’m team no one, because nobody but them know what’s actually going. All we can do is speculate, and I really don’t think either side is perfect.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It is also good that we live in a free world and you can just skip/ignore my posts.
No one is forcing you to read and comment on my posts.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, she looks amazing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Saw pic’s of her & the kids smiling & laughing that’s always great to see,Marianne pearl was also photographed with Angie there..always great to see the Fam
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So good to see Angelina and the children looking healthy and happy.
The fact that the children are smiling/laughing will make Angelina haters crazy because it doesn’t go with their narrative that Angelina is forcing the children away from Brad.
Plus she is there with one of her closest friends Marianne Pearl plus her stunt man Scott and his children.
There goes the narrative that Angelina and her children have no friends.
Hoping that Brad gets his priorities straight, sets the public straight and the family heals.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sorry if it is a stupid question but what is a stunt man ? English is not my first language.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Some who does the dangerous action stunts instead of the actors.
Scott Workman was one of Angelina’s friends and he passed away few years ago.
His children can be seen on the video with Angelina and her children.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The daily fail could not help themselves with that headline, could they? Constantly trying to reinforce the narrative that Bradley is the victim in all this. Can’t Angie and the kids have some fun during this time without the story being made about Brad’s man pain? I wonder what verbiage they would have used if there were photos of Bradley when he went on vacation a few weeks ago.
Anyway, the kids and Angelina look content. I cannot eat or drink anything cold when it is below fifty degrees outside because my hands start to hurt. Candy apples suck. Separately caramel and apples are delicious, together the result is an unwieldy mess.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s cool they are skiing and have an instructor, I wonder if Angelina also skis or if she’s the type to stay at the lodge like me.
As for her looking happy, why wouldn’t she? She’s with her kids on vacation. I can’t imagine her looking any other way, no matter how upset she must feel inside. It’s part of keeping it together for the kids.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hey, good one, Super Creep! I bet they’re ‘stashed’ at home with books or video games or other things that aren’t ski related, because not everyone wants to ski.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have never seen photos of Angelina looking happy and content for a long time. The children are adorable.
Report this comment as spam or abuse