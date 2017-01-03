Angelina Jolie took the youngest kids for ice cream & caramel apples in Colorado

As we discussed yesterday, Angelina Jolie took her six kids out of state for a nice, snowy holiday just after Christmas. Angelina and the kids traveled to Crested Butte, Colorado for New Year’s, and as soon as people learned that Jolie and the kids were there, paparazzi descended. The Daily Mail had some exclusive photos of Angelina getting ice cream with Vivienne (who is so tall!) – go here to see. And now we have these photos of Angelina with Shiloh and Knox.

It looks like Angelina and the kids battle cold weather with ice cream, which is insane to me. When it’s snowy and cold, I go for hot chocolate or steaming hot soup. But not the Jolie-Pitt kids! They go to Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory for ice cream and specialty caramel apples. Shiloh is getting so tall too, and Knox has an unfortunate haircut that makes him look like Mini Eminem. What else? Angelina’s boots are relatively inexpensive for snow boots – they’re Sorel Cozy Cate boots and they cost $140. In fact, I think Angelina wears snow gear really well. She looks like a real snow bunny.

According to E! News, Angelina and the kids did hit the ski slopes and they had a private ski instructor. I’m sure that poor guy is going to be starring in some tabloid fiction next week, right? Star Magazine will claim that The Leg seduced a ski instructor by the fire. In these photos, it looks like Angelina is being trailed by a bodyguard too.

32 Responses to “Angelina Jolie took the youngest kids for ice cream & caramel apples in Colorado”

  1. lightpurple says:
    January 3, 2017 at 7:55 am

    When I was in high school, we always stopped to get ice cream cones on the way home if it was snowing out.

    Reply
  2. Loopy says:
    January 3, 2017 at 7:58 am

    I just wonder if Shioh really still wants to dress like that or she has simply gotten used to it.

    Reply
  3. freebunny says:
    January 3, 2017 at 7:59 am

    Who eat ice-cream when it’s freezing?

    Reply
  4. Jane says:
    January 3, 2017 at 8:00 am

    I once read that Angelina allows the kids to eat whatever they want and rarely do they eat healthy food. I wonder if that is true…..

    Reply
  5. Pix says:
    January 3, 2017 at 8:05 am

    Angelina looks fantastic. It must break Brad’s heart to have to look at these photos of his family enjoying the holidays without him.

    Reply
  6. Adorable says:
    January 3, 2017 at 8:09 am

    Saw pic’s of her & the kids smiling & laughing that’s always great to see,Marianne pearl was also photographed with Angie there..always great to see the Fam

    Reply
  7. Maya says:
    January 3, 2017 at 8:10 am

    So good to see Angelina and the children looking healthy and happy.

    The fact that the children are smiling/laughing will make Angelina haters crazy because it doesn’t go with their narrative that Angelina is forcing the children away from Brad.

    Plus she is there with one of her closest friends Marianne Pearl plus her stunt man Scott and his children.

    There goes the narrative that Angelina and her children have no friends.

    Hoping that Brad gets his priorities straight, sets the public straight and the family heals.

    Reply
  8. Aiobhan Targaryen says:
    January 3, 2017 at 8:14 am

    The daily fail could not help themselves with that headline, could they? Constantly trying to reinforce the narrative that Bradley is the victim in all this. Can’t Angie and the kids have some fun during this time without the story being made about Brad’s man pain? I wonder what verbiage they would have used if there were photos of Bradley when he went on vacation a few weeks ago.

    Anyway, the kids and Angelina look content. I cannot eat or drink anything cold when it is below fifty degrees outside because my hands start to hurt. Candy apples suck. Separately caramel and apples are delicious, together the result is an unwieldy mess.

    Reply
  9. Esmom says:
    January 3, 2017 at 8:25 am

    It’s cool they are skiing and have an instructor, I wonder if Angelina also skis or if she’s the type to stay at the lodge like me.

    As for her looking happy, why wouldn’t she? She’s with her kids on vacation. I can’t imagine her looking any other way, no matter how upset she must feel inside. It’s part of keeping it together for the kids.

    Reply
  10. mkyarwood says:
    January 3, 2017 at 8:39 am

    Hey, good one, Super Creep! I bet they’re ‘stashed’ at home with books or video games or other things that aren’t ski related, because not everyone wants to ski.

    Reply
  11. Sushi says:
    January 3, 2017 at 8:40 am

    I have never seen photos of Angelina looking happy and content for a long time. The children are adorable.

    Reply

