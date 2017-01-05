Kim Kardashian pap-strolled in gloriously hideous jeans: did you miss this?

Please let me have this: I’ve genuinely missed writing about Kim Kardashian’s street style. Call me vapid, call me superficial, call me a Kaiser Kardashian, I don’t care. It’s been months since Kim has pap strolled down a sidewalk in some unfortunate outfit and I have truly missed it. I’m so glad she’s back! These are photos of Kim in Bel Air on Wednesday. She was flanked by bodyguards for her outing, and I truly thought that woman was Lisa Rinna, but it’s not. It’s Carole Bayer Sager.
As for Kim’s unfortunate outfit… I’m so excited we get to talk about it! When I was a kid, professionally “holed” jeans were just starting to be a thing. Like, it was a brand new movement in denim, to buy jeans that were professionally holed and ripped. I wanted a pair so badly. And my parents bought me a pair – acid washed jeans with tiny little holes and rips all over the legs. I thought they were amazing. I think I was 11 years old? Kim’s jeans are like the more expensive version of my late ‘80s jeans. And they look gloriously awful!!!
Also: some commenters suggested that Kim’s three-month absence from pap strolls and social media meant that she was recovering from some plastic surgery, perhaps even a butt surgery, like a de-butt-ification, perhaps. I think her butt looks the same? If anything, these jeans are so unflattering, it looks like she’s gained some weight. That being said, I bet she did get some face work done.
Last thing – while Kim and Kanye West spent Christmas in LA, barely communicating with each other, the Kardashian-Wests did fly to Oklahoma City for New Year’s to visit Donda West’s gravesite. They flew by private jet and TMZ reported, “We’re told it was the first time Kanye had taken the whole family to see where Donda West is buried. They hooked up with other members of the West fam as well during the trip. Kanye’s been very present with Kim and the kids over the last weeks as he recovers from his breakdown — and we’re told this family pilgrimage was extremely important to him.” Well, that’s actually really nice.
Photos courtesy of Fame/Flynet.
My eyes! MY EYES! Auuuuggggghhhh!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was really hoping she would go back to dressing the way she did pre Kanye, I thought she was the most stylish while dating Reggie Bush and Humpries.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
IMO, the brand Kardashian is done. No one is interested anymore, no one missed her when she didn’t leave the house after the robbery etc.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Dislike the woman, love the hair. And the beautiful skin colour. Oh my. I know this sounds weird but this is the best she has looked in a long time, from my point of view. Maybe because she’s not overexposing her t&a for a change, and looks like an actual human being.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was going to say the same… her hair is perfection and I love her makeup here too. She looks really good.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Mauled by Ferret brand?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It just looks so uncomfortable. I feel like all those little strings would be tickling me, and I would get stuck on doorknobs with all those holes.
Non functional pants to the max.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah she looks slightly bigger to me (not surgically, weight-wise). Doesn’t look like she got her butt “taken in” at all!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m glad she’s feeling well enough to get back to her old routines………….. I did not miss her though. Life was actually really ok without her. Poor Kylie must be shook and calling the family doctor for an a** re-up right now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If the pants are that ripped, what’s the point?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve been out of the loop but I saw a picture of her as princess jasmine and her butt was way smaller.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She has all the money in the world but not fashion sense. I guess there are things money cannot buy and style is one of them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Did I miss something? Since when does Carole Bayer hang with the Ks?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How much did those jeans cost?
Report this comment as spam or abuse