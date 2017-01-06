People: Brad Pitt only had ‘one visit with several of the younger kids’ over Xmas

A few days ago, Page Six had an “exclusive” about Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. I didn’t cover it because I thought, “We already know this.” Us Weekly reported a few days after Christmas that Brad “did see the kids at some point for a holiday gift exchange…[he] gave them presents and it was cordial,” at least according to Us Weekly’s “insider.” Considering his team was seemingly complaining ahead of Christmas that he probably wouldn’t even get to see the kids, it seemed like a small moment of togetherness. As for what Page Six wrote… this is how they framed it:

Angelina Jolie only let estranged husband Brad Pitt have one short supervised visit with their kids during the holidays, sources exclusively tell Page Six.

[From Page Six]

Again, Angelina is not “letting” Brad do anything. The visits between Brad and the kids are still being determined by the therapist, who is listening to what the kids want/are comfortable with. Well, I thought the Page Six piece was just a one-off, but no. Yesterday, People Magazine also had a story about how little time Brad got with the kids. Subtext: Angelina is a monster who controls this entire situation! The Leg is all-powerful!

Brad Pitt saw his children over the Christmas holiday, amid his ongoing divorce battle with Angelina Jolie. A source tells PEOPLE that the actor had one visit with several of the younger kids. Pitt, 53, and Jolie, 41, have a voluntary temporary custody agreement in place that allows the actor supervised visitation with the children. Jolie, 41, spent the New Year with their six children — Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 11, Shiloh, 10, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 8 — in Crested Butte, Colorado. The family was seen hitting the slopes and touring the city together. Pitt was not spotted on the trip with his estranged wife, or their kids.

[From People]

It’s news that Brad only got to see “several of the younger kids.” My guess is that Pax and Maddox still don’t want to see him, although that’s just been the story that the tabloids have pushed (and we don’t know for sure). It’s not news that Brad only got to see the younger kids once though. After Christmas, Angelina jetted off to Colorado for a snowy and ice-creamy good time. Again – the therapist is determining the supervised visits and when they happen. Not Angelina.