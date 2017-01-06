People: Brad Pitt only had ‘one visit with several of the younger kids’ over Xmas

A few days ago, Page Six had an “exclusive” about Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. I didn’t cover it because I thought, “We already know this.” Us Weekly reported a few days after Christmas that Brad “did see the kids at some point for a holiday gift exchange…[he] gave them presents and it was cordial,” at least according to Us Weekly’s “insider.” Considering his team was seemingly complaining ahead of Christmas that he probably wouldn’t even get to see the kids, it seemed like a small moment of togetherness. As for what Page Six wrote… this is how they framed it:
Angelina Jolie only let estranged husband Brad Pitt have one short supervised visit with their kids during the holidays, sources exclusively tell Page Six.
Again, Angelina is not “letting” Brad do anything. The visits between Brad and the kids are still being determined by the therapist, who is listening to what the kids want/are comfortable with. Well, I thought the Page Six piece was just a one-off, but no. Yesterday, People Magazine also had a story about how little time Brad got with the kids. Subtext: Angelina is a monster who controls this entire situation! The Leg is all-powerful!
Brad Pitt saw his children over the Christmas holiday, amid his ongoing divorce battle with Angelina Jolie. A source tells PEOPLE that the actor had one visit with several of the younger kids. Pitt, 53, and Jolie, 41, have a voluntary temporary custody agreement in place that allows the actor supervised visitation with the children.
Jolie, 41, spent the New Year with their six children — Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 11, Shiloh, 10, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 8 — in Crested Butte, Colorado. The family was seen hitting the slopes and touring the city together. Pitt was not spotted on the trip with his estranged wife, or their kids.
It’s news that Brad only got to see “several of the younger kids.” My guess is that Pax and Maddox still don’t want to see him, although that’s just been the story that the tabloids have pushed (and we don’t know for sure). It’s not news that Brad only got to see the younger kids once though. After Christmas, Angelina jetted off to Colorado for a snowy and ice-creamy good time. Again – the therapist is determining the supervised visits and when they happen. Not Angelina.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Fame/Flynet.
So? This is all because of his behavior.
Right?? And I love how his team is trying to spin this. The real story here is “several of Brad Pitt’s kids want absolutely nothing to do with him still.”
I read a theory that his comments to Maddox may have been adoption-related, so I could imagine the adopted kids are probably still pretty angry.
That’s a theory, or rather what someone imagined could have happened with no basis in fact. As an adopted child, I personally find that putting it out there that a parent who adopts cares less for that child than those born of their own blood, extremely offensive. And in this case, bordering on racism or reverse racism depending on who is saying it, since the genetic kids are white and the adopted kids are not.
From my point of view, it’s far more likely that Maddox, who let’s not forget, is a teenager, may have slung the “you’re not my real father” at Pitt in anger. I did that once to my Dad as a teenager, not because I ever thought or meant that he wasn’t my Dad, but because I was angry and wanted to hurt him. I later apologized because I felt like crap for even having said that. Pitt may have reacted, if that had actually been said, far less calmly than my Dad did. But it’s a hurtful thing to say. And I knew it when I said it. And that’s why I said it. Teenagers can be, pardon my french, assholes at times. We’ve all been there and I’m sure everyone can remember having been, at some point in their teenage years, less than a perfect child. It’s all part and parcel of creating your own identity, ratjer than being an “appendage” of your parents.
@FELICIA
Wow now you’re blaming the kid
I am adopted too and have had family members says things to me like it is “not the same” when talking about family in my presence. On one occasion my older sister (then 52!) told my partner when she met him for the first time that I was not really her sister because I was adopted. People of all ages are jerks.
And in the initial statement to People magazine Pitts pr put it out there that he went “nose to nose” with his son, that statement was then swiftly amended. So lets not blame a minor child to protect an adult who should know how to control himself.
I have seen this “theory” on every post I’ve read! THERE IS NOT ONE SHRED OF EVIDENCE FOR THIS ‘THEORY”….THEORY = MADE UP STORY! There has never been any evidence that Brad treats his adopted kids any different or loves them any less than he does his bio kids! I find this “story” much worse than Brad putting his hands on Maddox. I know parents who have snapped for a second, when their teenager was being a smart mouth. It’s wrong, but it happens, and Brad, kinda, sorta, admitted to it. But, suggesting that, he may have said “you’re not my real kid” or some such crap when NO ONE knows what was said or what really happened on that plane, is so much more hurtful, IMO…
One of those children could read what you say, Runcmc.
How can you even think of putting such speculation on a public forum? Whether it’s true, not true or just off with the larks, this type of public speculation is nothing less than abuse of children.
If something ever happened to put my family in the news headlines and my children were exposed to fantasy speculation about themselves all over the internet, I would never forgive the people who abused them in this way. It’s bloody outrageous. You should be ashamed.
It’s like a never ending supply of recycling stories from sources of both sides. 😫😫😑
I don’t know…. For some reason, and I really have no basis for this, things just aren’t adding up with this whole situation. I don’t buy the abusive drug addict thing. Nor do I think she is an evil witch trying to pin things on him. I just can’t peg this whole dynamic…
The truth is somewhere in the middle, I guess…
When it becomes he said/she said, as this has become, it the truth is usually somewhere in the middle. I wish it would all just stop!
Yeah agreed…I think the truth is definitely in the middle somewhere. We’re not getting anything useful out of these stories – theyre just recycling the same vague garbage.
Well, that’s wrong. Why give so much control to a therapist. My dad was an idiot to me, but at some point wanted him to at least had a good memory of him but never did. So it’s sad to see when someone wants to be with their kids but can’t.
huh??
No. What’s sad is he did something to cause his children to not want to be with him. And it’s sad for them, not him. Maybe your dad was just an idiot and you eventually felt sorry for him. You have no idea what Brad Pitt is like as a dad, and his behavior- whatever it was – is probably still pretty fresh for his older kids.
@Emily Ever heard of a thing called forgiveness? Is it not possible to heal a terrible breakdown in family dynamic? Should Brad (who, by all accounts, is a great father who made some big mistakes) not be given the opportunity to heal his relationships with his children privately?
@Meadowlarky
I know this is a gossip blog and we make assumptions all the time on the private lives of people we dont even know but COME ON. The fact that CPS and the FBI was involved means that SOMETHING happened. Just because he was cleared does not mean that he is an angel and didnt do some sort of damage – hence the psychologist stepping in.
I dont think this is as simple as a situation as ‘brad was a meanie pie’ he did something that was damaging to the children which we may never know, therefore, the situation is complicated and perhaps one visit during Christmas is all the kids are ready for now….
By whose accounts? Angelina’s? Wives have never lied to cover up their husbands’ bad behavior? Of course it’s possible to heal a family, but why are we expecting teenagers/children to forgive their father when it’s been a few months since whatever thing happened that required intervention from CPS, the FBI, and a therapist? Who’s to say if it was one isolated bad incident or the latest in a long pattern of bad incidents? We have no clue. So it seems weird to me that because Brad is claiming he wants more time with the kids, people are like “awww, come on, he’s such a good dad!” And frankly, I can think off the top of my head of plenty of reasons dads who have made lots of big mistakes should not be allowed to be alone with their kids.
@Mousyb I didn’t mean to suggest the family shouldn’t be in therapy– I think that makes perfect sense during a tense divorce and for the huge fight on the plane. If you re-read my original comment, you’ll see that I consider this situation to be horrible and that Brad damaged his relationship with his kids (assuming what’s been in the media). It is significant that cps was brought in, but once he was cleared, he has as much parental right as Angelina. And if he wants more opportunities to heal this thing, he should be allowed to do so. Parents can make mistakes, even really big ones, and still be allowed access to their kids. That’s why joint custody is very probably going to occur in this case.
It’s sad for everyone, honestly. Even the person who’s fault it is. It doesn’t at all validate their bad behavior, but most people aren’t just clear-cut “bad” people. A lot of the time, they’re damaged in some way or another and that’s sad. Whether it’s addiction, or mental illness, poor coping mechanisms, or the product of their own crappy upbringing – it’s sad. It never excuses what they choose to do, but it doesn’t mean that they’re not hurting too.
I think the main thing is doing what you need to do to have peace with it. If you need to cut someone out because there’s no other option – sometimes you need to do that. There are some people who are just genuinely terrible, and have no remorse. But there are a lot of people who WERE great people at one point, and for whatever reason, things changed. If they’re willing to work on it, and are taking actual steps to do so, sometimes it’s better for your own mental well being to allow the relationship to continue – even if it’s in a very reduced version of what it used to be.
Of course, every situation is different. But in this case, I really don’t think he’s a 100% bad person. I think he’s a person who has made some terrible choices, and who has hurt a lot of people in the process – but if he’s recognized that, and can dedicate himself into repairing at least some of the damage he’s done, then good. It’ll take time. It could take A LOT of time, and his relationship with his kids may never be what it once was. But if he does really care about maintaining a relationship with his kids and helping them heal from his actions, then that’s a good sign in my book.
If 2016 taught us nothing, it’s that misogyny and a lack of faith/trust/belief in women is alive and well….
It’s a mans world. Sigh.
Oh yeah – Angelina gave one statement, Brad has smeared her multiple times and yet they are both equally evil.
Hillary had emails and Trump said several horrible things and yet, they are both evil.
Amber is a gold digger and Depp is an abuser and yet she deserves it for being a gold digger.
I could go on and on but it will just depress me more.
This whining through tabloids is getting childish, he signed an agreement he should follow the therapists rules or else go to the court and ask the judge that he get his 50/50 joint custody or else shut up complaining, the world saw the agreement and it clearing said the therapists control the schedule not angelina
Pretty sure going to court for 50/50 custody is what he’ll do the very second the case is (likely) sealed on the 17th. I agree, they. It’s should cool it with the media jabs until then.
This story has legs. What is this, the third thread on the same subject. They are the new Kardashians.
It’s because of the clicks and comments. I confess I now come in here just for the comment festival.
Yep! The last two threads were very popular, so I’ll assume this one will be too. We’re reading recycled stories now.
@Bluhare
That’s for sure!!! Waiting for the lectures and novellas to start in 3,2,1…
Festival, yeah. Or maybe “orgy” is a better word.
Maybe we will see Angelina in a similar series like “Kate Plus 8″ lol.
He really really should focus on thé relationship with his kids especially Maddox. I hope he is doing that. it’s sad all the fighting via press between B and À but the most important thing is those boys who don’t wanna talk to him.
It’s crazy how much weight he lost. He looks good though.
stress, combined with “drying out”, I think. I recall several comments on this site about how bloated he looked over the past year or two. likely “alcohol bloat”, which would support the claims that he’s been drinking more heavily over the past couple of years.
He looks better then he has in a long time. I’m guessing the drug and alcohol testing has something to do with that.
100%….he looks way better.
Ugh, having worked in the legal system long enough to see more than a few divorces my heart breaks for these kids. Divorce is never easy, never good, but I’ve seen plenty that were friendly, cooperative, and minimally disruptive to the kids. This though? This is horrendous. It could be years before they are successfully co-parenting…if ever! The repercussions for these poor kids are going to be considerable.
The therapists follow a schedule visit that will increase in January and February, they are considering the kids wellbeing before the father demand
There is no way that Angelina OR the therapists would be able to withhold access to the kids unless Brad had done something legitimately sketchy/harmful. Why else would the court sign off on an uneven custody agreement, and why on earth would Brad agree to it? And why would therapists be limiting his access? I mean the whole she-witch narrative may be entertaining, but this shit doesn’t add up.
Child molesters and abusers still have access to their kids. This whole situation is sketchy and I’m not buying it.
Higher profile, more expensive and powerful attorneys. Us little people don’t have as much clout with our small time judicial systems. Plus, with evidence something went down the courts will go with an abundance of caution in the intermediate until the actual hearing. Had there been no reason for an FBI and DCFS investigation the judge may have been more lenient to Brad. Considering these two parents are not willing to negotiate privately, a hearing will happen and a judge will make a ruling based on the evidence and testimony submitted in court. It’s pretty standard. It’s just being blown out of proportion due to the publicity around it.
The court didn’t really sign off on it exactly. It was a private agreement made between the two parties before the divorce and custody is finalized. He can ask the court to step in and make a custody schedule that reflects the fact that he was cleared in the investigations and is more equitable. They will listen to both sides and any professional opinion but unless he did something unimaginably awful he will get joint custody. Courts don’t like granting sole custody in a contested case unless it’s completely unresonable or unsafe. Private, uncontested agreements can be pretty uneven but if both parents are happy and it isn’t unsafe the courts generally won’t step in to mediate until they are asked by either party.
January 17th can’t come soon enough. The constant back and forth in the press…the sniping at each other…I hope the Judge puts a gag order on the both of them. We get it…you hate each other. Neither of them are doing themselves any favors with this sort of back and forth. Just stop.
Even if the judge did that, they’d still be able to put info out through “sources” like they’re doing now. It really is sad and damaging for the kids.
Brad’s pity party through the media is really off putting. I can understand if he feels the situation is unfair, but putting out these sob stories is not helping. Meet the obligations of the current agreement and work with the courts for more equal time.
This isn’t new info Bradley. I feel like if we’re going to keep Groundhog Day-ing these posts can we at least get a pic of Bill Murray at the end?
I love the PROP ice cream cone The Ice Queen has in her hand. She’s obviously carrying that for the kid in the camo. Anyone paying attention to her knows she hasn’t eaten THAT many calories in a year, let alone in one sitting. That’s some funny $shit.
Ice Queen? She is certainly not an Ice Queen! And we don’t know what she eats, we’re not with her. Sounds more like thin-shaming/jealousy to me.
don’t feed the trolls.
The therapist’s supposed power (I don’t buy it) will probably be dropped after their court date. They are going to have to start co-parenting soon or these kids are going to be all jacked up about their dad.
Whoever is giving these tidbits to the press, seriously…just stop. Let these kids get over the break up of their family quietly and peacefully. Not everything needs to be publicized, regardless of who did what.
So Us Weekly published an article about this last year – that he met some of their kids – and People Magazine copies this now two weeks after Christmas – okay. I remember when People used to be a reliable source, now they all just copy and paste from each other.
I don’t believe any of the tabloids including People.Us and Page Six claimed he saw “his kids” They never mentioned he didn’t say all his kids.People Magazine claimed he saw some of the younger kids.How difficult would it be to say he saw three kids or four kids .If they were really an inside source they wouldn’t be so vague,IMO.
@BJ: It seems you can’t believe/trust anyone anymore nowadays.
Brad and Angelina always said they don’t care what other people think about them but both sides are leaking stories to the press which shows they do care.
Oh, please! THe power of these therapists is being completely over-stated. Angelina could easily allow Brad to see the kids more, she just doesn’t want to. I understand her reasons for that, but let’s not pretend like she and Brad signed all they’re parental power over to a group of therapists. Come on…
ok, so this is the exact thing I was wondering. I understand that the therapists decide when and how long Pitt can visit with the kids, and that it was all done through the courts.
however, IF Jolie was OK with them spending time together and basically said “F what the therapists are saying…you can have them for an overnight”, would she be able to make a move without the court’s OK? would she get “in trouble” with the court for that? (ETA: this is, of course, assuming that the kids would WANT to see him – I seriously doubt she’d “make” them go if they didn’t want to.)
any of our resident family court/social service experts have any idea?
Ok.
My opinion, and it’s only my opinion, is that the therapist is listening to the KIDS.
It is irrelevant that Angie could do, or what Brad wants, because the therapist is representing where the kids are in this mess, emotionally speaking.
So, there.
Even people magazine is not saying anymore that angelina is preventing him to see his kids as they’re stating the agreement in their write up.
If we didn’t see that agreement tabloids will have keep this narrative that she is preventing him to see his kids
The ski trip pics are so staged. I have nothing against her but “hey there’s a camera, I better smile” plan is ugh.
How ironic – people here claim to be on the children’s side and yet here they are claiming that therapists shouldn’t/doesn’t have the power to decide when Brad shall see them.
The same people are now saying that the children don’t seem to be traumatised so they don’t need therapy and that Angeline is the one pushing for it.
The same people are now ignoring the very fact that Brad signed the agreement agreeing to the therapy, monitored visits and regular drug tests.
But no, Angelina is so powerful and seductive that she has gotten the judge, the therapists, the lawyers, social workers etc on her side.
The same people are also ignoring the most important factor – most of the children don’t want to see or speak with their father. Now why is that? Could it be because he did behave in an appalling way? Maybe said some horrible words parents should never say to their children?
Divorced mom here. Want to clarify something legally. When you have children and the courts oversee visitation your children LEGALLY become wards of the state. It sounds harsh as hell but it’s the truth. Neither Brad nor Angelina get a say in this. They can plead their cases and their lawyers can put in all the petitions they want but it’s the judge’s choice what happens and how at the end of the day. They flat out tell you your children are now wards of the state. It’s basically their way of saying play nice with each other. Judges aren’t going to like the mud slinging in the press. I sure hope their lawyers are telling them to shut their mouths.
I’m actually curious as to which kids made up the “several of the younger kids.” Is it all the younger set or just his biological kids or some other mix?
I think he saw all the kids except Pax and Maddox.
People mag is becoming the Fox News of celebrity gossip.
Making me feel old but back in the day People Mag was your only real source of celebrity gossip that didn’t come off like the National Enquirer with the advent of the internet and all these new sites they are kind of behind because they still want to look legitimate. A lot of these sites just want to break the news first and the stories are just made up crap. At least People Mag still waits to make sure it’s not a load of poo before publishing
Angelina will probably not get many good film roles after this messy divorce. Brad will be fine, he’s a man.
You wrong she is an action movie star she can get any movie she wants but she is not interested anymore in front of the camera, she turned down lots movies role, I think you don’t follow angelina but for the last 5 years she’s been only in 2 movies
I feel sorry for the kids. Divorces are hard whether you’re famous or not. All of this leaking (from both sides), isn’t in the best interest of the kids. I wish they’d all cut it out.
