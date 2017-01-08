Prince Harry & Meghan spent a week in Norway, to see the Northern Lights

As I mentioned last week, my theory was that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had quietly met up and gone on vacation together around New Year’s Eve. As it turns out, I was right! It’s being widely reported by British and American outlets that Meghan flew to London, then Harry whisked her away to… Norway??? Okay, Norway. The trip actually sounds a lot cooler than “Norway, WTF?” Like, he had a romantic plan involving the Northern Lights.

Romantic Prince Harry has whisked ­girlfriend Meghan Markle to Norway to see the Northern Lights. Loved-up Harry, 32, spirited the 35-year-old actress to the edge of the Arctic Circle for their first holiday together. The couple left London in utmost secrecy on Monday after Suits star Meg had seen in New Year with the royal. Then they jetted into the remote and beautiful town of Tromso on the Norwegian fjords, where they enjoyed trips on the lake, whale-watching and spectacular sunsets in the snow. Then they cuddled up to watch the magnificent Aurora Borealis light up the night skies on their first holiday together. The lovebirds’ cabin on the northern tip of Norway boasts breath­taking mountain views.

A pal said: “Harry wanted to make this first holiday something Meg will never forget. It wasn’t an obvious choice like a glitzy beach resort or tropical island. He’d put a lot of thought into it and wanted to make it as romantic and special as possible. Harry wanted to get away from everyone and be totally on their own — just them. The Northern Lights are at their best at this time of year and­ ­currently have been the most amazing for ages. They really have had an unforgettable time.”

Last Thursday Meghan flew back into the capital to spend New Year’s Eve with the prince. The US actress and her royal beau kept a very low profile before flying out for their week-long break on the edge of the Arctic Circle.

A pal said: “This relationship has moved at lightning speed and they are mad about each other. They speak all the time when they’re apart and count down the days until they see each other again. Friends have even talked about them getting married this year. It does seem very soon, but both of them have talked about it and are ready to settle down. Harry is determined to do everything possible to make this work.”

Us Weekly’s sources confirm all of this, but get a bit more specific – Harry and Meghan apparently spent two nights viewing the Northern Lights which “the pair caught on camera, posing for photos beneath a spectacular display of greens and purple lights in the sky.” They also went “husky sledding” and had some “remote dinner dates.” True story: in many Asian cultures, it’s believed that conceiving a child under a Northern-Lights-blanketed sky is good luck for the child. Not that I think Harry and Meghan are making a baby in Norway, but I bet they practiced a lot (because what else is there to do in a remote part of Norway?).

As for the rest of it… it sounds romantic. It sounds like the kind of thing a guy would plan to propose. That’s what all the unnamed sources are indicating too – not that Harry proposed already, but that he soon will. We’ll see.

Photos courtesy of Fame/Flynet and WENN.

 

35 Responses to “Prince Harry & Meghan spent a week in Norway, to see the Northern Lights”

  1. Sixer says:
    January 8, 2017 at 8:03 am

    Norway is cool! One of my cousins lived in Oslo for years. I was quite disappointed when she and her family came home cos I couldn’t visit any more (and it’s expensive to go without rellies to put you up). The Northern Lights are super-cool.

    Reply
  2. Emom says:
    January 8, 2017 at 8:07 am

    Sounds like a lovely, cozy, romantic trip. Well played, Harry.

    Reply
  3. Digital Unicorn (aka Betti) says:
    January 8, 2017 at 8:09 am

    Nice trip – I would love to see the Northern Lights and travel around that part of Europe. Am obsessed with Iceland at the mo and their amazing waterfalls- Detitfoss in particular.

    Waity must be spitting nails over all this – Prince Whine a Lot NEVER did anything like this for her.

    Reply
  4. Ramona says:
    January 8, 2017 at 8:26 am

    Why Norway? I mean the nights are so cold there, the only way to keep warm is to have constant mad passionate se…..aaah I see your game Harry, your dirty dog you! 👦🏼💍👰🏽

    Reply
  5. Odette says:
    January 8, 2017 at 8:42 am

    I hope these two have the strength to ignore the Daily Mail Crowd. Rooting for them!

    Reply
  6. suze says:
    January 8, 2017 at 8:48 am

    No one expected them to be there, maybe that is part of it.

    Maybe they like quirky and different.

    We will never know. I am just hoping for my flying Elvi.

    Reply
  7. The Original Mia says:
    January 8, 2017 at 9:33 am

    Wasn’t sure if they were together. Good for them. Norway and the lights are lovely and the location isn’t one where most people would look for them. Together.

    Reply
  8. notasugarhere says:
    January 8, 2017 at 9:38 am

    HM well enough to go to church. W&K and the rest of the Middletons along for the pap stroll.

    Reply
  9. Mira says:
    January 8, 2017 at 9:38 am

    “Norway??? Okay, Norway.”

    BUT Norway is AMAZING, the nature is out of this world, stunning on any normal day and if you are lucky enough to catch the northern lights your mind will be blown away. And well… the men are like HOT and tall.

    Reply
  10. Luca76 says:
    January 8, 2017 at 9:50 am

    God bless them. I’d love to see Norway and the Northern Lights one day but if I get there it’s going to have to be in the absolutely warmest time possible. I detest being cold. It was snowing all day yesterday and I was absolutely miserable. The very last thing I’d do is go somewhere I’m going to be freezing on purpose and call that a vacation. I’ve come to terms with preference every darn time I go on vacation a beach has to be involved.

    Reply
    • Mira says:
      January 8, 2017 at 9:56 am

      In order for you to be able to see northern lights it has to be dark. In the summer there is something called midnight sun, basically means its light all day and night some places or just dark for a few hours in others so its highly unlikely you will see any northern lights during the summer.

      Reply
  11. TheSageM says:
    January 8, 2017 at 9:55 am

    Apparently that’s where he took Cressida too. So special.

    Reply
  12. kri says:
    January 8, 2017 at 10:11 am

    I would love to go there! I am so jealous. Denmark and Sweden are on my list..

    Reply
  13. Nympha says:
    January 8, 2017 at 10:20 am

    Sigh.
    The Northern Lights.
    I couldn’t make a trip to Finland with my friends this New Year, and they cannot stop talking about amazing Northern Lights they have seen there (I think even the same ones the article describes). I went several times in the previous years, but missed them. So jealous.

    Reply
  14. TeamAwesome says:
    January 8, 2017 at 10:26 am

    I would take Norway, with or without Harry, over Mustique any time. But really, how lovely and romantic that all sounds. Honks!!

    Reply

