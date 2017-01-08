Prince Harry & Meghan spent a week in Norway, to see the Northern Lights

As I mentioned last week, my theory was that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had quietly met up and gone on vacation together around New Year’s Eve. As it turns out, I was right! It’s being widely reported by British and American outlets that Meghan flew to London, then Harry whisked her away to… Norway??? Okay, Norway. The trip actually sounds a lot cooler than “Norway, WTF?” Like, he had a romantic plan involving the Northern Lights.
Romantic Prince Harry has whisked girlfriend Meghan Markle to Norway to see the Northern Lights. Loved-up Harry, 32, spirited the 35-year-old actress to the edge of the Arctic Circle for their first holiday together. The couple left London in utmost secrecy on Monday after Suits star Meg had seen in New Year with the royal. Then they jetted into the remote and beautiful town of Tromso on the Norwegian fjords, where they enjoyed trips on the lake, whale-watching and spectacular sunsets in the snow. Then they cuddled up to watch the magnificent Aurora Borealis light up the night skies on their first holiday together. The lovebirds’ cabin on the northern tip of Norway boasts breathtaking mountain views.
A pal said: “Harry wanted to make this first holiday something Meg will never forget. It wasn’t an obvious choice like a glitzy beach resort or tropical island. He’d put a lot of thought into it and wanted to make it as romantic and special as possible. Harry wanted to get away from everyone and be totally on their own — just them. The Northern Lights are at their best at this time of year and currently have been the most amazing for ages. They really have had an unforgettable time.”
Last Thursday Meghan flew back into the capital to spend New Year’s Eve with the prince. The US actress and her royal beau kept a very low profile before flying out for their week-long break on the edge of the Arctic Circle.
A pal said: “This relationship has moved at lightning speed and they are mad about each other. They speak all the time when they’re apart and count down the days until they see each other again. Friends have even talked about them getting married this year. It does seem very soon, but both of them have talked about it and are ready to settle down. Harry is determined to do everything possible to make this work.”
Us Weekly’s sources confirm all of this, but get a bit more specific – Harry and Meghan apparently spent two nights viewing the Northern Lights which “the pair caught on camera, posing for photos beneath a spectacular display of greens and purple lights in the sky.” They also went “husky sledding” and had some “remote dinner dates.” True story: in many Asian cultures, it’s believed that conceiving a child under a Northern-Lights-blanketed sky is good luck for the child. Not that I think Harry and Meghan are making a baby in Norway, but I bet they practiced a lot (because what else is there to do in a remote part of Norway?).
As for the rest of it… it sounds romantic. It sounds like the kind of thing a guy would plan to propose. That’s what all the unnamed sources are indicating too – not that Harry proposed already, but that he soon will. We’ll see.
Photos courtesy of Fame/Flynet and WENN.
Norway is cool! One of my cousins lived in Oslo for years. I was quite disappointed when she and her family came home cos I couldn’t visit any more (and it’s expensive to go without rellies to put you up). The Northern Lights are super-cool.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I reconnected with a lovely gal from Norway who came to the US for one year to study during high school. I was intrigued with Norway years ago, and more so now. It looks like a truly beautiful, low-key place.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It is the best. Spent a fantastic vacay there over the summer.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ditto!!! It’s so beautiful. And thankfully off the beaten track of ski poseurs. The mountains are heavenly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My ex boyfriend is norwegian, most evolved progressive member of the male species i have ever dated.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
In my experience, Norwegians are charming people. Calm, aware, intelligent, tolerant. More reserved than I’d expected but not in a rude way, just a quiet way.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You have sent me off to learn Norwegian. The immigration policies can’t be that tough, right?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sounds like a lovely, cozy, romantic trip. Well played, Harry.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Absolutely! My kind of vaca, company and all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nice trip – I would love to see the Northern Lights and travel around that part of Europe. Am obsessed with Iceland at the mo and their amazing waterfalls- Detitfoss in particular.
Waity must be spitting nails over all this – Prince Whine a Lot NEVER did anything like this for her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The idea that Kate is “spitting nails” over Harry taking Meghan to Norway is predicated on the idea that Kate would want to go to Norway on vacation. If she doesn’t want to go to Norway on vacation, then she wouldn’t be “spitting nails” over Harry taking Meghan there.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was referring to that fact that William never made or continues to make any sort of romantic gestures like this to Kate. He has and continues to treat her like a door mat. This is the guy that took a group of his friends on their honeymoon.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Perhaps the idea is more that William wasn’t prone to the grand romantic gesture for Kate, not whether it was Norway per se.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He took her to India. We all saw those pictures!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why Norway? I mean the nights are so cold there, the only way to keep warm is to have constant mad passionate se…..aaah I see your game Harry, your dirty dog you! 👦🏼💍👰🏽
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hope these two have the strength to ignore the Daily Mail Crowd. Rooting for them!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Me too. And I don’t get the hate on DM-people are absolutely venomous.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I made the mistake of looking at the comments on the DM re. the article about Michelle Obama’s final speech as FLOTUS. Could not believe the bile.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No one expected them to be there, maybe that is part of it.
Maybe they like quirky and different.
We will never know. I am just hoping for my flying Elvi.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Arctic Circle in December certainly cuts down on the likelihood of paps waiting in the bushes to snap your photo.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wasn’t sure if they were together. Good for them. Norway and the lights are lovely and the location isn’t one where most people would look for them. Together.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
HM well enough to go to church. W&K and the rest of the Middletons along for the pap stroll.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And yet the Middletons couldn’t go to Sandringham for Christmas but return there weeks after to get in the photos. What famewhores. Let HM have her day.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I guess that was the price TQ had to pay to see her great grand kids, allow herself to be papped with that family. Am hungover today so seeing their smug mugs made me even more ill. Kate and Willy are determined to elevate her family into royal status by association.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think Wills is sending his message, however awkwardly, that it’s not the Queen he has a problem with. Well, he shouldn’t. LOL. That is the way his bread is buttered and even he isn’t thick enough to not know that.
“Look, my grandmother has no problem with my REAL FAMILY THE MIDDLETONS even if my daddy does.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Norway??? Okay, Norway.”
BUT Norway is AMAZING, the nature is out of this world, stunning on any normal day and if you are lucky enough to catch the northern lights your mind will be blown away. And well… the men are like HOT and tall.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed! Norway is one of the most beautiful places I’ve ever seen. Unfortunately I missed the northern lights but I would go back in a heart beat. This sounds way better than a beach vacation.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
God bless them. I’d love to see Norway and the Northern Lights one day but if I get there it’s going to have to be in the absolutely warmest time possible. I detest being cold. It was snowing all day yesterday and I was absolutely miserable. The very last thing I’d do is go somewhere I’m going to be freezing on purpose and call that a vacation. I’ve come to terms with preference every darn time I go on vacation a beach has to be involved.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
In order for you to be able to see northern lights it has to be dark. In the summer there is something called midnight sun, basically means its light all day and night some places or just dark for a few hours in others so its highly unlikely you will see any northern lights during the summer.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Apparently that’s where he took Cressida too. So special.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t believe that’s correct. Cressida and Harry went to Switzerland and Kazakhstan.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He took Cressida to Kazakhstan
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I would love to go there! I am so jealous. Denmark and Sweden are on my list..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sigh.
The Northern Lights.
I couldn’t make a trip to Finland with my friends this New Year, and they cannot stop talking about amazing Northern Lights they have seen there (I think even the same ones the article describes). I went several times in the previous years, but missed them. So jealous.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I would take Norway, with or without Harry, over Mustique any time. But really, how lovely and romantic that all sounds. Honks!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse