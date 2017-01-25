Emperor Baby Fists’ boredom, anger & pettiness grows stronger every day

I haven’t watched cable news in months, mostly because I suspect all but a handful of commentators and journalists are working hard to normalize Emperor Baby Fists. Of course I follow the news, but at this point, I’m just reading the news because I don’t want to encounter Baby Fists’ voice or any of his struggle speeches. As I mentioned in my coverage of the inauguration, Emperor Baby Fists was and is SO MAD about the crowd size comparisons of his inauguration, especially compared to President Obama’s 2009 inaugural. Like, this is what has consumed him more than anything else in his first five days as president. All he does is sit around, watching TV and getting more and more pissy-baby about his crowd size. Interestingly enough, there’s a shocking amount of reporting about just how Bizarro-World the Trump Administration already is. You know why? Because people in his administration can’t stop themselves from running to different outlets to complain about how he’s a sucky baby who can’t be criticized for anything.
Politico: Sucky Baby Fists doesn’t like facts and he’ll base his decision-making process based on his anger towards media coverage. That’s seriously the gist of this story. Apparently, the post-inaugural coverage was increasingly focused on the sad turnout and the protests, not to mention the Women’s March, and Trump “was increasingly angered by it, sending his press secretary out to fuzz up the situation and to brag about Trump’s support, in the face of knowable facts that contradicted what he said about record crowd sizes.” One person “who frequently talks to Trump” says that “aides have to push back privately against his worst impulses in the White House, like the news conference idea, and have to control information that may infuriate him. He gets bored and likes to watch TV, this person said, so it is important to minimize that.” Sources also say that he will publicly refuse to admit when he’s wrong and that everyone has to walk on eggshells around him to get him to do anything.
Washington Post: Baby Fists grew “enraged” with the news coverage of his crowd turnout on Saturday, which is why he sent out his press secretary Sean Spicer to blatantly lie about it. Now Baby Fists is mad at Spicer and he might even fire him because… Baby Fists demanded a “fiery” response to accurate reporting about crowd sizes. Sources tell WaPo: “Trump has been resentful, even furious, at what he views as the media’s failure to reflect the magnitude of his achievements, and he feels demoralized that the public’s perception of his presidency so far does not necessarily align with his own sense of accomplishment.” Pissy Baby is so mad that no one gave him a cookie for winning the presidency on a fascist platform!! This WaPo story also details all of the in-fighting among Trump staffers, which… um, that’s why they’re leaking all of these stories!
If only Emperor Baby Fists’ opponent had made the argument that he fundamentally does not have the temperament to be president. Oh, wait. She did that. She did that over and over. And people still voted for him.
What else? Baby Fists and Sean Spicer are still talking about this Alternative Fact that “five million people voted illegally” and that’s why Baby Fists lost the popular vote. Because he can’t admit that nearly three million more people voted for Hillary Clinton.
And finally, behold this Alternative Fact – Trump tweeted out a panaroma view of his BIGLY inaugural turnout. Eagle-eyed viewers might want to check out the date though. January 21st was the day of the Women’s March. His sad, un-bigly inauguration was the day before.
A photo delivered yesterday that will be displayed in the upper/lower press hall. Thank you Abbas! pic.twitter.com/Uzp0ivvRp0
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 24, 2017
Photos courtesy of Getty, Fame/Flynet.
This may all be well and true…however I don’t see any shred of evidence of people backing off their support. In fact judging by my social media feed I’d say they are doubling down more than ever.
Just yesterday a woman in my local news chatter group said something like “thank goodness Trump is taking back the White House, we finally have hope again after Obama turned it into a mosque!” And people liked her comment. I just can’t anymore. I can’t seem to see how this nightmare will end, anytime soon at least.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, I agree. His base is loving him shoving it back at the media and how he’s taking quick action in the White House over a number of issues, which they like. Ugh. His base has actually turned on Republicans, too, not exactly in line with all of Trump’s stances on issues, and feel Trump is the renegade they needed to shake Washington up. They are positively giddy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Update! It’s working everyone!
Commander-in-Pee is so incensed his blood is literally boiling. He’s now insists that an investigation be launched into the FALSE claim that voter fraud occurred.
Obviously his little hands just can’t keep off twitter and the TV where he is being openly mocked by the press as the liar he is. We need to keep needling Emperor Zero on his failing Precedency, bogus numbers, fractious inner circle, and corruption.
He is likely to explode if he hears more embarrassing info related to his illegitimate Precendency. I will continue to post here as long as im allowed to bring this reign of Pol Pot-belly, Orange Julius Caesar, Chicken L’Orange to an end.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ESMOM
That photo of Baby Fists is horrifying from a physical health perspective. He is very toxic looking and unwell. Not sure how long he will live.
I love that “inside sources” are scampering to the media. Shows he doesn’t have the loyalty we assumed. His “people” are horrible scumbags with their own agendas. Given that he ran on the conceit that he’s successful businessman, he’s already proven he’s a horrible leader who doesn’t have any real vision other than Ryan’s.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What?! But Trump’s doctor said he “will be the healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s been aging in dog years since the election. Keep eating those Taco Bowls, Twitler.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m guessing that the “sources” were, like Trump, totally ignorant of the workings of government. They were along for the ride, for kicks, like jocks taking over the cafeteria, and they got their fancy new jobs and saw their names on the tube. Fun times.
Now they’re all waking up to the fact that their back-slapping buddy president is a demanding, petulant child who can’t be controlled or placated, and who will blame them for his own failures, and who yells at them and is nasty to them and why is he so mean? He was never mean before, at least not to them – they’re white! – and the fact that the job they’ve been dumped into is actually really hard and requires a lot more than waving a tiny flag or getting your hair done.
I picture the White House like a hostage situation – all these vacuous fascist twits fighting for Trump’s favour, simultaneously trying to carve their exit routes by slipping stories to the press. Just insanity. This is totally unsustainable.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s gonna stroke out for sure.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Honestly, I don’t know how much longer his health can possibly hold up. He is consumed with anger and stress.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You know how the presidency drastically changed Obama’s hair? Can’t wait to see cinnamon hitler’s.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Trump is – by his own admission – a guy who likes fast food and only sleeps 3-4 hours a night. During the campaign he and his staff ate McDonald’s and KFC almost every day. He is also 70 years old and has never worked a hard day in his life. He is quick to anger and rage very easily. This is not a good combination for staying healthy.
The Presidency is a stressful job – arguably the most stressful in the world. Look at our last two Presidents – Bush II and Obama. Both were young and healthy when they took the job. Both worked out daily and liked exercise. At the end of their terms they looked like they had aged decades. Even in the middle of their first terms they looked haggard at times.
No amount of orange makeup is going to be able to hide the stress and toll the job is going to take on him. And if he’s stroking out every day because of every little slight it’s going to happen that much quicker.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Which leaves us with — wait for it — Pence. Sigh.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree with you Esmom.
His supporters are really invested in him and have such cognitive dissonounce. It’s so depressing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I kind if wonder if he’s upset at the kind of supporters he has. They’re not known to be articulate, well-respected people.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There’s a tumbr that is a collection of tweets from Trump supporters before the election side-by-side with their tweets now. The cognitive dissonance and disappointment are schadenTASTIC!
http://www.areyousorryyet.com/
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Bubbamagnet. Just visited the link and hahahahahaha…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, that tumblr made me feel better, too! 😝
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@BubbaMagnet – no, seriously. How STUPID are people? Holy smackers.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
One woman on the inauguration said ‘Trump is giving the power back to the american people’
Errrhhh… what?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Something is missing… Trump is giving the power back to ‘white’ American people…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@silver. ‘White’ American people who voted for him. Not me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly, SilverUnicorn. This whole “taking America back” is such bullsh*t. Taking America back from whom exactly? A black man? One Trump supporter on the news said something like “Obama always made it about race and that’s not America.” WHAT? First of all, anti-Obama people are the ones who always made it about race because they could never see past the color of Obama’s skin, besides the fact that this country was founded upon racism. It’s ingrained in the American culture. My ancestors have been here less than 100 years, yet people don’t think to question my “American-ness” probably because I’m white, while African-Americans have been here for over 3 centuries and some people still can’t accept that they’re as American as anybody else.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@SusanneToo
That is irrelevant, whether or not they voted for him, it is just a meaningless slogan. The white was directed at the white supremacists supporting him.
@pf
Exactly!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Kitten–Until he starts World War III and their children start getting drafted to fight. Then Canada and Mexico won’t look so bad ( like during the Vietnam War)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Silverunicorn. ” The white was directed at the white supremacists supporting him.”
That’s understood.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Those gargantuan suit jackets are doing him any favors. He looks like 80s David Byrne.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Totally. I am not reading comments on Facebook anymore because it makes me tired with humanity. I’d love to say “just wait and see” because they WILL see. But then, we will be there to see too and I don’t like that one bit.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I had to take a break from FB. It was too depressing to see how many ignorant a$$holes I share this world with.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Do you think they’ll see though? I truly don’t think they will, unless something as catasrophic as WWIII happens.
Someone shared this on FB yesterday and I think this is a fairly good representation of Trumpettes:
http://www.cnn.com/2016/12/01/politics/donald-trump-supporters-check-in-camerota-new-day-cnntv/index.html?sr=fbCNN120116donald-trump-supporters-check-in-camerota-new-day-cnntv0116PMStory
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Kitten, I don’t think Trump’s supporters will ever turn on him, even if he does get us involved in WWIII. He will convince them that we “had to go to war,” that we were being attacked or something. They already believe all of his lies and are convinced that legitimate news sources are “fake news,” so there’s basically no way of getting through to them. They will listen to Trump, and only Trump.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Remember the good old days when you could like your acquaintances because you didn’t know every goddamn thing about them?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah I tend to agree with you, JulP. It’s terrifying how far they will go to excuse his behavior.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m not embarrassed to say I still can’t watch tv news or listen to my old favorite NPR. Just can’t bear to hear baby fists’ hideous nasal voice spout idiocies and hatred. I’ve got my subscription to NYT, Columbia Journalism Review and a few media outlets that have publicly stood up to baby fists in that they outlined how they will not be bullied by Stalinist tactics to shut down our democracy and the free press. I don’t feel I can afford to listen or read any equivocating reporting. We (and I include the entire world because we are not some single country that can stiff everybody else) are under siege from a lunatic and the Republican Party led Congress. Baby fists, McConnell and Ryan, go to hell.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thanks for the link, Kitten. Here’s an article from our local media service, along the same lines:
http://www.news.com.au/world/north-america/this-is-why-it-doesnt-matter-when-donald-trump-lies/news-story/06349b798ee6f6c3044828ddb87eebe9
Orange Cheato’s antics are already trickling down to us, and like America, Australia is replete with rabid Pissy Baby (I love that!) supporters.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lol, @gingercrunch. I feel ya. I’ve defriended and unfollowed people I used to like. Facebook was already kind of toxic and then this election came along and now I’m wanting to just cut people off. I’ve really become sickened by my husband’s family to the point where I just don’t want to see them. The odd thing is, they don’t really talk politics when we’re actually face to face, but I’m subjected to it daily on Facebook and it’s disheartening.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Annakist-Thanks for that link! Good stuff. Shared with family.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s getting to the point where I think his supporters are more of a problem than he is. If every single American wasn’t so damn gullible and ignorant then we could band together and get this guy out of office. Although, I supposed he would have never gotten elected in the first place of his followers weren’t such sheeple.
It just blows my mind that with EVERYTHING that he’s done thus far, Trumpets are still clinging on for dear life.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think they have to, Kitten. The mental gymnastics are necessary to keep them from blowing a gasket, being the fragile and shallow people that they are. If they were to admit to what a complete and hellish miss this already is, they would have to admit that they made a fundamental error in judgment. It would require self reflection and an admission of wrongdoing, both of which these people are not capable of. And so they’re deep, deep in a vacuum of anger and cognitive dissonance and delusion.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They will see because the people that voted for him need the programs most. Red states use the most federal funding and programs. They have the highest ACA enrollees. They will feel it first and when that happens I’ll whip out my tiny violin
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Some of the gullible people I hear still believe Mexico is paying for “the wall.” They must be really embarrassed to have voted an immature ģuý who was clueĺèss about what a presidents job was. Pretending to be happy about how he’s doing is how they cover up their shame.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think what’s even more worrisome are the people who were “never Trump” during the primaries, acknowledging what a joke he was, and still have shifted their allegiance to him. The ones who were always on board are simply idiots, but these newer supporters, twisting themselves so hard to justify their support, seem like the real menace.
Meanwhile, a Badlands park staffer is considered “rogue” for tweeting actual scientific facts. And don’t get me started on what’s happening with the EPA. I’m sick.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Remember during the campaign when Trump would say crazy and outrageous things his campaign and surrogates said we should not take him literally? That was the biggest lie of all.
Trump is doing exactly what he promised to do and I am sure his supporters are elated.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
ESmom: I read about that on NPR. Both the department of agriculture & interior have been told to suspend their social media accounts & the EPA scientists are supposed to have their work vetted by a Trump team before publication or presentation. And The Guardian reports 6 journalists arrested on felony riot charges for covering the protests. I’m terrified now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Kitten – The Trump supporters blow my mind into blithering pieces. Everyday the emperor flaunts his psychotic penile brain with new actions to simply make his companies thrive. He may have signed them over to his sons but who are they kidding!!! Today … govmt ordered no new hiring of civilian employees (opening the way for bloated private contracts … and let’s see how that works when wildfires blaze across western states due to rising temperatures) … signed a memo to ease the way for building the keystone xl and north Dakota pipelines ….
He is @#$%##@#$#@#
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“I read about that on NPR. Both the department of agriculture & interior have been told to suspend their social media accounts ”
And yet we have our Commander in Cheese whining on Twitter. Oh the ironing.
He can’t ‘hand’le being the bigger person because they’re just too small for the task.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bush supporters turned on him after all his catastrophes. The people who voted for trump will do the same when he doesn’t deport 18 million people or revive manufacturing and congress starts tinkering with social security and Medicare. They’re looking the other way at Trump’s embarrassing behavior now but if he doesn’t deliver they’ll grow tire of his unhinged tweeting. I will never forgive the GOP for creating a political climate that allowed this mentally ill racist sexist creep to become president.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Megan, if the Daily Mail (!!) commenters are anything to go by, “elated” is an understatement. The trumpeters comments are so horrifying I can only manage reading the first ten, and have now decided not to bother with any of them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s the joyful embracing of ignorance. It’s like they stopped thinking for themselves entirely and just eat up every lie this administration feeds them.
It’s really scary, cult-like shit.
@AnneC- I was just thinking about how Bush’s supporters eventually came around…after 8 years. But I’m not sure we can compare what’s happening now to Bush’s presidency. We live in a different time: the age of social media, memes, and fake news. Additionally, we are just coming out of 8 years with a very liberal (by neocon standards) black president. I think there’s just too many factors at play here: whitelash, fake news, an increasingly restless white middle class, and a very incendiary, divided political climate. I mean, it’s always been divided but NEVER to this degree.
I think we have to get used to viewing Trump’s presidency as a phenomenon, an anomaly, and a sign of the times. I’m not sure you can compare it to anything else, especially considering everything he’s done up to this point has been largely unprecedented.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Capella… They probably wouldn’t mind fire blazing across the western states and killing off all the damn lib’ruls, so they can then frack the eternal shit out of every square inch.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Trump’s hardcore supporters truly are cult members. It is unbelievable. They really will believe him in preference to their lyin’ eyes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kitten ITA. If this election is not a compelling argument for the total revamping of the US education system, I don’t know what is. That’s prob why Trump picked De Voss AKA Stepford Secretary. WIdespread ignorance is his friend.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kitten–projection, racism, and entitlement are literally all these people have. They cling to their beliefs because the truth means they are horrible people instead of Amurrican patriots.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
After his term is done you’ll find a fractured America and it won’t be easy to heal. Surround yourself with people who will not make your blood boil in anger. This, too, will pass.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
His core supporters no. But some that just always vote republican, maybe. And also, a lot people didn’t vote. Also, wait till some of his supporters get screwed over by his policies.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It makes me sick to see the news and I don’t want to read about it or see it on my Facebook but I feel that is exactly what they want to happen. It is my duty as an American to read good journalism (not good stories but well research and fact based stories) and support a free press. They are going to need it more than ever. However, that does not mean I have to read the comments and try to make completely ignorant Trump supports try and logically explain their position and give them repeated facts and data that they will never accept. They don’t want facts they just want to stand on their soap box spewing hate, basking in the “glory” of their win and never understanding the complex consequences this will have on every American. This will pass, indeed, but how much damage will be done and will there be anything salvageable after the disaster? How many people will fall victim to the propaganda if they don’t have access to truth? It is hard to stay positive when even people who have been in government or journalism for decades like Bernie Sanders, Dan Rather, or Robert Reich have never seen this level of pure disregard for the ideals of democracy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My boyfriend and I LIVE for Sec Reich’s Resistance Report.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
1,000 thank yous for the mention of the Resistance Report. I have added it to my list of daily news to read.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The same people who support Trump, and constantly make racist statements about Obama’s time in office, are the same people who made comments like “he should have complied” when young black males were being hunted and executed for existing in their own neighborhoods. I’m kind of over the outrage about Trump being elected and the general confusion of the how and why when both the HOW and the WHY have been very evident and vocal since, at the very least, 2012.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
His base is actually a really low number. They’re just loud. Check this out it might make you feel better
https://twitter.com/Trump_Regrets
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@evilqueen, before I go looking at the regrets, are they actually doing anything? Are they calling their representatives and actively working against him?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe 1 in 50 wants to or threatened action against Trump. Most are “I regret my actions,” with lots of where’s our wall” and “stop gd tweeting.” A great deal of them want a vote do-over.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I feel the same. I don’t know when this nightmare will end either. I got so depressed yesterday watching Trump push through all the things the Republicans want. They are going to end up supporting him and cheering him on. Once Trump has their backing, he won’t be going anywhere anytime soon. I was hoping for impeachment, but the FBI found no evidence of whatshisname communicating inappropriately with the Russians. We are in for a horrible four years.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And, surprise surprise, he wants Comey to stay on at the FBI. He made a special point yesterday of welcoming Comey like a hero. I’ve got to avoid watching the news unless I stroke out from my DT induced rage!😡
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He found no wrongdoing in only Flynn’s communications with only one person in Russia.
This was written by a former Murdoch employee, so place on this rather speculative but interesting read what you will https://patribotics.wordpress.com/2017/01/17/dear-mr-putin-lets-play-chess-louise-mensch-trump-russia/
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If you want to feel a bit better, check out a Twitter account called Trump Regrets https://twitter.com/Trump_Regrets in which they retweet all the supporters who are yelling at Trump and telling him how they wish they had their vote back. I check it everyday just for a even a small bit of sanity.
Also if anyone is interested their are a bunch of awesome accounts that are kind of leading the resistance against Trump on Twitter
Half an onion in a bag https://twitter.com/HalfOnionInABag
Patton Oswalt https://twitter.com/pattonoswalt
Mark Ruffalo https://twitter.com/MarkRuffalo
Bernie Sanders https://twitter.com/SenSanders
Ana Navarro https://twitter.com/ananavarro
Original Mike Pence https://twitter.com/mikepence
Teen Vogue https://twitter.com/TeenVogue
Merriam Webster https://twitter.com/MerriamWebster
Badlands NPS https://twitter.com/BadlandsNPS
Accounts like these have honestly been the only thing keeping me from going down some kind of depression spiral over the state of the world
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You can add Debra Messing, Don Cheadle, Mollie Katzen and Mia Farrow to those celebrities who have been doing great resistance work.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thanks so much for the links. Every day is a roller coaster. I go from being sort of ok, to terrified and depressed, all at the drop of a hat. Or tweet.
One radio show/podcast that consistently makes me laugh even in the face of the scariest, most ludicrous Trump behavior, is Wait Wait Don’t Tell Me. I highly recommend it. Some weeks it’s literally the only time I can actually laugh at political stuff without immediately wanting to cry.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love this podcast created by 4 former Obama staffers. Funny, irreverent and they’re pissed as hell. It’s called Pod Save America.
https://getcrookedmedia.com/here-have-a-podcast-78ee56b5a323#.lgidfttg3
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Onion has been helping me. The Joe Biden stuff is the most awesome thing in the world, and I do actually mean THE MOST AWESOME.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There are even some Republicans/conservatives – “Never Trumpers” they call themselves – who are also fighting back. I certainly don’t agree with everything they say but they are horrified by Trump and have a lot of good intel on him.
Rick Wilson: https://twitter.com/TheRickWilson/with_replies
Evan McMullin: https://twitter.com/Evan_McMullin/with_replies
John Schindler (former NSA): https://twitter.com/20committee/with_replies
Also, these journalists have been excellent reporting on Trump and what he’s all about:
Adam Khan: https://twitter.com/Khanoisseur/with_replies
David Fahrenthold (writes for Washington Post): https://twitter.com/Fahrenthold/with_replies
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Doesn’t matter if his base keeps supporting him. Keep marching, telling the truth and embarrassing him with that truth and he will do himself in somehow. That’s the good thing about this, there is plenty of fodder, just keep throwing it at him. He has no filter and will shoot himself in the foot. He will do damage, but not four years of it. He won’t last that long.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
from your mouth to God’s ear
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This, he will self destruct
Report this comment as spam or abuse
When he takes away their medicare and medicaid. They are a selfish group of bitter people and only care when they are effected.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
California native, school board member, teacher and liberal. I live in a very red county. “We want our guns, god and getting those illegals out.” Not my cup of tea. But we started a facebook group for the progressives in this county. We just surpassed 800 members, when we thought we would get maybe 100. The resistance is alive.
However it makes me so sad/angry, my aunt who I work with is a trumper thumper. I absolutely refuse to get in to political debates with her as is never ends well. I almost walked out today, so I had to come here for some sanity. She told me that I should stop paying attention to political posts and just be happy because trump will do great things. I just can’t with that mentality. That is partially why we’re in this mess to being with. Trumper thumpers listening to what he says and voting. Not taking any time to research and make themselves more aware and intelligent about any topics.
You guys here on CB, a couple of my facebook groups, like minded friends and a few other things are keeping my sanity intact. Now to stop the eye twitching.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have an aunt who is pro trump too. she and her friend are the only people i know who are pro cheato. i can’t wrap my head around it because they are both immigrant women. they don’t pay attention to the news, won’t even listen when I try to explain things to them. they decided long ago that they’re republicans and they’re sticking to it, even if none of the policies will help them or people they know. It’s so frustrating talking to them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kaiser, you also need to check out Rachel Maddow’s blog about it where she talks to a Trump insider. Let me know if it is okay to share the link.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
share it. they’ll block the comment if they don’t like the link I’m pretty sure.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
http://www.msnbc.com/rachel-maddow-show/trump-struggles-badly-pass-test-presidential-maturity#th4967304-c97395183
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Trump has a third-class intellect and a third-class temperament”
Well shheeeeeiiit, Chait. Sometimes even a blind squirrel gets the nut.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
At this rate he’s not going to last long – once GOP have gotten him to push throu the things they need a scape goat for he’s out and they’ll paint Pence as the saviour of the people.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Betti I agree he won’t last long because he looks to be in very poor health.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If he’s sick and needs health care, he won’t have trouble like the millions of people in the country he’s “president” of
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Crossing fingers and toes…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
We are all sending the same vibes…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This sounds crazy, but I’ve had a relative with early onset dementia. Some of the things Trump does and says remind me of that. Obviously that’s just an opinion from an unqualified observer, but I can’t quite shake the feeling.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think your instincts are right. He’s always been a malignant narcissist, but his language skills have seriously deteriorated over the past couple of years. He used to be more coherent. Still an awful person, but able to construct whole sentences. Think about the pussy grabbing talk with Billy Bush and compare it to the way he talks now without a script.
Someone suggested his decline seems more reminiscent of Lewy body dementia than Alzheimer’s.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve read a lot of people online who say their father or mother or whomever developed dementia and this is exactly how theirs began.
And this is who sits in the White House.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Of course.. which is why he is banning federal agencies to not communicate with the public. HE CAN TWEET ALL HE WANTS.. but government workers are ordered not to.
this man is insane. And I am not joking. He is signing all these executive orders as a means of control and to show his POWER.. the well being of the country be damned
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep and he locked the press out as well. Journalists have also been arrested for covering the march for “felony rioting”. Scientists have been ordered to halt work and will probably be forced to not release fundings to the public or falsify results
We are legit building a baby Russia at this point.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think that was the last straw for my people (I’m a chemist and a physicist). A Scientists March on Washington is now in the embryonic planning stages, inspired by the Women’s March. Probably no pink pussyhats, maybe lab coats would work.
First we were just worried he might possibly delete our data on things he doesn’t believe in such as climate change, which was just contingency planning. But the chaotic attempts to shut up scientists talking about science, as they were hired to do, is just too much.
Who knows what’s next? Nobody’s ever seen this kind of behavior before in any Administration. Sure, Reagan tried to dismantle programs and thought it made sense to deal with chemical and radioactive leaks above permissible levels by just changing the permissible levels so they were magically in compliance. But he didn’t move this fast to shut down so much.
President Tweeter forgets that scientists are a gabby bunch. We regularly have conferences and talk with each other in person and know how to set up video conferencing. We actually know how to use e-mail and not just Twitter. Our national organizations not only have magazines that everybody receives, but now they’re online. I have the app now for Chemical & Engineering News (comes with our dues in the American Chemicals Society) and they don’t wait for the next week to get things published any more. We have online-only journals for rapid publication as well as online versions of the traditional journals and some of them have letters columns…. Word spreads pretty fast today.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
jwoolman, I would love if there were also sister marches to the Scientists March. I’ll hand out free copies of “Silent Spring”….. I saw in my Bustle feed that a number of other marches are also in the planning stages. Got to find a way to get people here in SF Bay Area to show our solidarity. Maybe it’s already happening, hoping so!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It is more than just not communicating with the public. They are prohibited from acting on grants and contracts, which means that they are prohibited from doing their actual jobs.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
On that point alone, anyone who works for an organization would not be free to do that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep. He just banned the EPA from publicly reporting any research data/findings about the environment. At the rate he’s going, Americans will soon have to buy air in jars.
Edit: He also stopped all research funding into environmental research so scientists, PhDs etc are now without any money.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well the National Parks went rogue and is operating a separate anonymous Twitter acct (one not controlled by the govt). I suggest all the other agencies follow suit. After all he doesn’t know who posts those things and Twitter will not disclose the identities of the users.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How amazing is that!
And there’s picture out there of the White House with a Resist sign hanging from a crane in the background.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If you all haven’t seen it yet, go watch Keith Oberman new video on baby fists. He seriously talks about how he thinks Trump has a mental problem. Still think he has more of a Personality disorder and is just an awful person in general.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He is a madman.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, he is.
Day 4: signs an executive order on abortion surrounded by men
Day 5: reinstates the Dakota access pipeline
Day 6: he’s going to announce his plans to Build The Wall, and his plans to target immigrants and those seeking to give them sanctuary (aka the Gestapo of 2017)
The scariest part going into this is that we didn’t know if he was going to do everything he said he was going to do, or nothing he said he was going to do. It seems to be the former, and it has gotten real ugly real fast.
Plus, the f*cking sitting president is “bored”… because I guess he doesn’t have enough to do as the God D*mned President.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Day 5: reinstates the Dakota pipeline which benefits a company he owns shares in.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I just posted this on FB. Feel free to copy and paste and/or share.
1. Trump signs health care executive order (Obamacare)
2. LGBT page removed from White House website.
3. Froze U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) funds.
4. Plans to renegotiate NAFTA and plans to meet with Mexico president Enrique Peña Nieto. The GOP is pressuring Trump not to pull out of NAFTA
5. Trump Revives Ban on Foreign Aid to Groups That Give Abortion Counseling
6. Trump Pulls the Plug on the Trans Pacific Partnership
7. Trump orders hiring and payment freeze for much of Federal government. Domino effect result? This executive order affects 623,000 VETERANS.
8. Trump proclaims January 20th to be National Day of Patriotic Devotion (thanks Glorious Leader)
9. House GOP quietly closes investigation into Flint water crisis.
10. Reinstates Dakota & Keystone Pipeline, which benefits a company in which he owns shares.
11. Trump-White House vows to stop China taking South China Sea islands
12. Trump silences government scientists at EPA and USDA with gag orders.
13. Trump ignoring Merkel’s requests for Trade Agreement upholding talks.
14. Six journalists charged with felonies for covering the Inauguration riots.
I modified number 10, but here is the source: http://www.mmo-champion.com/threads/2157366-List-of-things-Trump-has-undone-or-done-since-Inauguration
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Kitten, modification to #2 also removes EPA and women’s health pages from White House website AND removes White House telephone number from White House webpage (you have to look for it and it is not easy to find on the site itself) AND disconnects the comments voicemail feature from the White House telephone.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lightpurple- omg! I didn’t know that about the WH telephone. Crazy. But he’s got all his GOP buddies in zero transparency mode.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you, LightPurple!
I edited #2 on my FB post. If anybody has anything to add or change to the above please let me know. At the end maybe we will have a full list that we can all copy and paste and share. Not that it will change his supporters’ minds, but it’s still good to keep track of these things. So much sheer BAD is happening every day that my head is spinning.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He also removed the civil rights page and replaced it with how to stick up for law enforcement. And everything is in English now, no more Spanish.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
#14 is particularly horrifying. I hadn’t heard or read about that before and if this continues, we won’t be hearing about a lot of the other things.
At the end of the day, most of his supporters won’t care. They weren’t thinking when they elected him and I doubt they are going to start now. Slate has a good article about how people who buy remedies from snake oil salesmen don’t blame the salesmen later – because that would mean that maybe they were, uh, stupid.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Don’t forget forbidding several branches of government from tweeting actual facts. There are several that I can’t remember off the top of my head (just waking up), but Badlands Natl. Park was tweeting about climate change last night, after being told not to, and now their tweets are deleted.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Here’s my list of DT’s atrocities (copied from the Micheal Keaton post):
ever since he won he has:
1. Complained non-stop about criticism from the people he is supposed to serve (citizens).
2. Whined about the media and Hollywood persecuting him.
3. Refused to accept he lost the popular vote
4. Engaged in twitter insults about foreign countries.
5. Pissed off China with Taiwan policy
6. Insulted his own intelligence community and lied about it in a speech to them.
7. Refused to answer questions about his ties to Russia.
8. Taken down the Spanish translation and accessibility pages on the White House site, along with pages on climate change, lgbt rights, and disabilities.
9. Reversed orders on Keystone/Dakota Access pipeline.
10. Started gutting EPA regs.
11. Sent his Press Secretary to lie to press.
12. Suspended communication for NPS and EPA.
13. Prevented women across the world from having access to legal (for now) abortions and reproductive medical care.
14. Pulled us out of the TPP– which will hurt farmers.
15. Angered Mexico by insisting on Wall repayment.
16. Taken steps towards UN exit- insulted UN
17. Been a jerk to his wife at inauguration
18. Focused on crowd size at inauguration
19. Skipped intelligence briefings.
20. Chosen terrible Cabinet members bent on destroying their respective departments
21. Praised Putin
22. Hid behind twitter instead of actual Press meetings
23. Harmed NYC economy with Trump Tower traffic
24. Wasted tax money on keeping wife and kid out of WH
25. Not divested from his businesses
26. Not staffed ambassadors or US attorneys
27. Put his family on staff
28. Profited from his position through business
29. Insulted companies as a way to engage, most likely, in insider trading
30. Gotten embroiled in a prostitute/golden showers rumor
31. Refused to release tax returns despite petition on WH website
32. Already been sued by ACLU
33. Taken steps to kill people through repeal of Obamacare
34. Promised to start Muslim registry
35. Threatened on twitter to essentially start martial law in Chicago
36. Wasted tax money be insisting there should be an investigation into illegal voters– which will find nothing serious
This is all I can think of off the top of my head. And doesn’t include the wall or immigration ban, which he’s pledged to start today.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Rapunzel your list is awesome! It’s broader than the one I posted. I wonder how to distill it down..maybe two lists: one for the legislature he is passing via executive order and the POTUS-related stuff and one just for his personality defect? IDK
Can I share under comment on my FB?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Please don’t forget Emperor Zero’s whopper in front of the CIA and it’s memorial wall of heroes when he implied that given another chance, they would steal oil from countries the US invades.
That, under the Geneva Convention of 1947, would be a war crime.
Nice job Commander-in-Pee
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Day 6 says he wants an investigation on illegals voting, voter fraud.
Also notice he has doubled down on everything after the protests. Think it enrages him that it happen and is out for revenge versus changing his behavior. Honestly think they will embolden him. LBJ said Vietnam protests haunted him and he never got over it. He could hear their chants when they were gone. Trump loathes them and wants to punish and get revenge. He is a madman for sure.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The mainstream media is actually doing a fair job of pressing the issue of lies with the new administration. They seem to have found their button to push. Sean SS Spicer was repeatedly asked yesterday about the false claims that 3-5 million voted illegally and pressing him on what he thought about the claim (the aim there is to catch SS in a lie).
Emperor Zero is in full Diaper Bigly mode with the size of numbers. No, Pol Pot-belly, there weren’t bigger crowds at your inaugural, nor mass voter fraud. And yes, Commader-in-Pee, your approval ratings are at historic lows and falling rapidly. Soon your staunchest supporters among the GOP will have to flee to fight for their seats in Congress because the day of reckoning is nigh and your Precedentcy is doomed on day 5.
Fear the resistance!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
YES. I too have noticed that the MSM has been going much harder on him lately. Still, too little too late as far as I’m concerned.
ETA: I like your fighting spirit.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wish the press would have gone in on Trump’s lies during the campaign, instead of obsessing over Hillary’s emails and her “likability problem.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Eric, huzzah!!!
I believe his day will come as well.
The scary part is, he’s just singing whatever evil his people place in front of him, and they’ll still be there when he’s gone.
But, the “Trump Movement” will take a huge hit when he’s out, in whatever way that comes about. It will do irreparable damage to the hubris of his followers, as the rest of the country is already woke as hell. And that, I think, and hope, will be a turning point.
Insomniac, I completely agree with you. Simpler times. Back when all the sheeple were asleep, and they were convinced the biggest issue was “I can’t trust her.” I hate to tell em, but the writing has been on the wall for some time, to those of us who have been paying attention. I wonder what it must be like to be a Trump person, and to finally be realizing you voted for a monster.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exaclty @insomniac where was the press when they spent more time covering HRC’s emails over the millions of problematic things trump said in the last year? I’m not giving anyone kudos aside from Teen Vogue because they’ve been sticking it to him for a while now
Report this comment as spam or abuse
While I appreciate that the mainstream press should have skewered Orange Julius Caesar’s gross and inappropriate comments during the campaign, I fully endorse their complete dressing down of a standing President. This, despite being too little too late, is “unpresidented” in that the MS media is calling a Precedent 5 days into office a LIAR.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree that the press is doing a good job. I also agree that I wish they’d found a way to deal with him/cover him better than the election but since that ship has sailed it’s really great to hear and read about the press sort of banding together to deal with this “presented” sh^tshow and also uphold the standards of real journalism.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ Eric, interesting that you name Sean Spicer “SS”, you know that H.i.t.l.e.r.s Police was the SS….
Ohhhh
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kitten- share away.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The fundamental characteristic of a narcissist is that they accuse others of what they do themselves. Trump’s a rapist. He accuses Mexicans of being rapists. Etc, etc.
Trump shouts about voter fraud? He either did it himself in the election (possible but unlikely) or he intends to do it going forward by extending voter suppression mechanisms (almost certainly).
So, Celebitches, watch out for further voter suppression as your next #1 thing to be ready to oppose or block.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
His meeting with May will be very interesting – given how much it was mentioned in today’s PMQs. She needs to be very very careful is how she deals with Emperor Baby Fists. In a way am glad its her and not gormless Corbyn bumbling his way with his endless lists of questions written by other people – Babyfists would eat him alive.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m very interested in his meeting with May. I don’t have any sense of who May is so it will be something to follow. Wonder if she will be repulsed by his ignorance and manners.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think absolute nonsense is being talked about the forthcoming May/Trump meeting. It’s just the gatekeepers of the UK pretending everything is hunky dory here because the Americans have elected a fascist clown.
Theresa May is the politician who has ALREADY BUILT A WALL in Calais. She is the politician who sent IMMIGRANTS GO HOME buses driving around the cities of the UK, riling up the citizens even more than they were already riled. She is the politician locking women and children away in abusive – including sexually abusive – conditions in places like Yarls Wood, where they don’t even receive adequate medical care.
And THIS is the woman to challenge Cheeto on human rights? Give me a break.
And the delusion that she might have any influence on him? Laughable. Typical grandiose delusion from politicians with a nonsensical understanding of their position in the world order.
As for Corbyn – some nice redistributive policies don’t excuse him from regarding his astroturf movement as more important than the front bench of the House of Commons. We live in a parliamentary, representative democracy in the UK. Copying populist techniques in order for politicians to occupy democratic institutions isn’t acceptable whether you copy them from left or right. Citizens protest. Politicians represent their constituents and their parties via constitutional means. Thankyouverymuch.
The British situation isn’t “thank the lord we’re not America”. It’s a crisis of its own. All our politicians breast-beating over Trump is just yet more distraction.
(Sorry, Betti! This appears under you but I wasn’t aiming it at you or criticising you! Just having a rant!)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
On the upside, I am now watching the second episode of Idris Elba: Fighter, which should put me in an altogether better mood.
ALTITUDE TRAINING!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Sixer: no worries. I feel the same about many things with our gov, esp Corbyn and his LACK of giving a strong opposition to May. We in the UK are just as fkd as you guys in the US. There was a policy passed on Monday that rape victims who end up pregnant have to prove it before they can claim child credits (thou this was not a May thing – it was Osbourne/Cameron).
PS to cheer you up. I saw on Elba’s Facebook page he’s having a comp to win a Valentine’s date in London with him Go on – u know you wanna enter.
https://www.facebook.com/idriselba – he looking mighty fine in his suit.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Sixer. Thanks for that insight.
After you posted the link subscribed to The Conversation and look forward to following.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Sixer
Add me to the rant!
Plus she has snubbed the Irish parliament yesterday and Scots want to secede or separate through another referendum.
Heck at this point if Scots go, I might move there. First thing I do, I gather people and we start putting Trump’s golf course out of business, building a whole wind turbine plant around it 😂
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Don’t forget I’m also British, Betti! I wrote to my MP about the rape clause for the second time this week. Absolutely scandalous.
I am temporarily happier now because sweaty, scantily-clad Idris got in the ring with Frans Botha, no less. This show is hilarious.
Indiana – I hope you like it. Great email digest. And always extending what I know about stuff.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@SilverUnicorn – It Scotland leaves the Union it will end up being another Greece (stinkus mcbroke). The Scottish economy is not great and Wee Jimmy Krankie has done sod all with it, all her rhetoric of independence has scared off already skittish investors. That and upcoming local elections are the reason why she’s shut up about it recently. I’m scottish and there is already a backlash forming against them SNats – her father recently lost his local authority seat (i’m from that area) and the SNP reaction was for the whole lot to walk out en masse leaving the incoming Labour leader with no handover PLUS her mother, the provost, quit. The Scottish Tories are gaining ground – Scottish Labour is dead in the water.
As for the Trump golf course – don’t forget that it was the SNP who made sure he got to build it, the SNP never released how much money he ‘donated’ to the party and IIRC Sturgeon and Salmond were all over him like a bad rash.
As for May and Trump – they have a lot more in common than people can see at the moment. UK press and people are too caught up in what he’s doing to pay attention to what she’s doing or not doing. At least there are other ministers in Parliament who are happy to stand up to her even if the leader of the opposition party can’t and won’t.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Theresa May isn’t as bright or fashionable as she thinks she is. It’s galling that she wants to steer Great Britain out of the EU to hitch our wagon onto this guy though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Trump has reportedly been referring to May as “My Maggie.” I think he believes Thatcher was under Reagan’s spell and Theresa May will obviously fall in line with the Trump agenda while staring adoringly at him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I suppose that is one certain similarity between the US and the UK at the moment: both parties in opposition are in absolute tatters.
I’m no fan of Hilary Benn but at least he’s forced a white paper out of the government. Which is exactly what his front bench should have been doing and weren’t.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@DigitalUnicorn
I’d prefer to live in a broke Scotland than a broke Northern England to be honest. And seats are going to the Tories from Labour here too, Corbyn has been a disaster.
I like Sturgeon (I know you guys call her Krankie) and I find her a better politician than what we are left in England.
In a few words, broke for broke, I would prefer to be in Scotland (which is also the place where I was living until 4 years ago and where my husband is from) .
P.s. Trump and Salmond had a fall out thanks to the wind turbines in front of his golf course, hence my reference above
@dodgy
It is terrible and also a turn of the tide that many Leavers here don’t welcome at all. They swapped one master for another.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@SU – as for Sturgeon, she was never this polished as a public speaker – thats all thanks to the make over and the extensive media training she had before she took over from Salmond. LOL that fall out was epic – 2 narcissist babies having a tantrum but still the fact remains Trump bought the SNP’s support.
@Sixer – ITA, even Ed Milliband was putting up a strong front against her. The opposite party front bench looked like total morons today – made worse when he told everyone that shot NI police officer had died (he isn’t dead). For the sake of the country and Labour, Corbyn has got to go and go now – he does nothing but fight for power with his own party.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am trying to think who Labour have got? It can’t be a relic from the New Labour past and the grassroots won’t accept anyone from the hanging-on-to-neoliberalism wing. And, as we’ve seen with Corbyn, the PLP won’t accept anyone from the Old Left wing (even if they were more competent than Corbyn).
Dan Jarvis? Clive Lewis? Keir Starmer? Lisa Nandy? I like Tulip Siddiq myself. Centre of the party. Very bright. Forceful. Labour needs someone who is good in and at Parliament itself.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@DigitalUnicorn
True but SNP failings don’t make me feel better about Murdoch having May on his payroll…
@Sixer
I think if we were just throwing dice on the names of Labour MPs we could have better chance to end up with a good one 😂
I don’t watch Parliament sessions anymore, they started to get on my nerves!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Sixer – my take on reinventing Labour isn’t popular and involves reducing the influence of the Unions amongst other things. For too long it has been embroiled in in-party fighting with the Unions basically having the ultimate say in who is leader even if its not what the majority of members want. Union support put both Ed Miliband and Corbyn in and look at how well that went. Corbyn has damaged the party badly, under him Labour are seen as ineffective, clueless and divided. They need to change completely and promote the young, they are our future after all.
I like Khan (London Mayor) but we’ll see how he proves himself here.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Digital Unicorn, do you have a derogatory nickname for Mrs May, or is it just for Scotland’s First Minister?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The thing about the voter fraud allegations is that Trump was seemingly wanting to sweep it under the rug even as he kept whining about it. I’m guessing because they were worried about what a real investigation might uncover. I couldn’t believe it when Spicer said something like “there’s been fraud” and a journey was like “wow, what are you planning to do about something so serious?” and he said “well, Trump won by enough of a margin that it isn’t really that much of a concern…” What?! It wasn’t until the press pressed him that he conceded that they “might” investigate and now the ball seems to actually be rolling. Let’s hope that maybe the GOP dirty tricks actually come to light (not that I’m holding my breath).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If you like Conan O’Brien, you may like this clip:
“It’s grey and overcast. Yes, the sun, just one more of the many big stars that refused to show up for this event.”
Triumph Attends Trump’s Inauguration
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OM7B56xok9M
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love how even his supporters in that video look seriously worried. Like they are thinking “We just voted in a guy because he will stick it the OTHERS but odds are he’ll sink us all doing it. Oh crap!”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Some of them only voted for Trump because they didn’t want to vote for Hillary – for whatever reason.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lol. Interesting that among the supporters interviewed none showed the jubilation of the people who attended President Obama’s inaugurations. Those inaugurations were so joyful and wildly festive. Baby fists’ supporters are dull and slow by comparison.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well, hopey changey is a lot more exhilarating than hatred and fear…. Couldn’t believe President Tweeter’s “carnage” inaugural speech. And then he dares proclaim that January 20, 2017 is henceforth the Day of Patriotic Devotion? How wonderfully Stalinist of him. He still seems determined to just scare everybody under the bed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No mention of the Badlands National Park Service twitter that went rogue and started posting about climate change just as Trump was signing executive orders to allow oil pipelines through?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And they were doing it because EPA and Agriculture were silenced. And then he had the tweets taken down, which is probably a major violation of public records laws.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think I read this morning that their gag order was up? I could be wrong though. It’s INSANE. I honestly can’t believe it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I saw that they did that and shared it. https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/energy-environment/wp/2017/01/24/for-a-few-hours-badlands-national-parks-was-bad-to-the-bone-in-defiance-of-trump/?tid=sm_fb&utm_term=.2223e3ff4f5b
I don’t even know what to say at this point. We always knew a Trump win would be a disaster but somehow, he’s managed top even my worst fears. All hyperbole aside, we are living in a nightmare.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Golden Gate NPS and Death Valley NPS also went rogue.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I didn’t think it would get this scary this fast. We’re living under an unstable dictator. And both the Republicans and Democrats are too spineless to do anything about it.
And this is why I can’t the “Give the orange man a chance” BS. I hate Trump voters now more than I ever did. And I want them to suffer the most from his actions. Petty? Yes. But I’m not feeling very kind right now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s even “funnier” for those of us who are from countries that have had dictators for a while. All the times Americans preached to me about how my people are willing slaves for not rising up, how we’re immoral because half of the population supports a terrible man.
Turns out, America is just as bad as any “banana republic”. I suppose it *is* a testament to your system that it took a few hundred years to get here, but I fear that it’s all downhill from now on.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think we’re far worse than those nations, Timbuktu, because we’ve had every opportunity in the world and we’re just willfully allowing this. We’re a mess of a country, an embarrassment.
@Jenns- “Yeah take away my healthcare! Destroy the environment!! Stick it to those libruls!!!”
is the prevailing attitude.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
True. Actually during my USA’s History course of my Masters Degree, we were talking about Trump, and a classmate said that US citizens were about to experience a Third World Country’s politics and social politics…. I think he is right, all of what Cheetolini is doing, we have experience it, and I’m sad to say, that from here it only gets worse.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
..it will get worse, i’m not surprised, he just started, and believe me it will take the USA backwards, well it is already on the way.
This is an uneducated guy who has no empathy for other human beings, he belongs at the sexual offender list, and nobody on that list should be allowed any political function.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
After he met with Obama and it came out what seemed like a bit humbles, I had a tiny bit of hope. Have none and will give him no mercy after his cabinet picks and propaganda tactics.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
… and now the American taxpayers can pay for the Mexico border wall.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If it were possible for find all the people that voted for him and make them pay for it that would be great.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Trump could use the money which he hides in Russia to pay for the wall.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
When he starts a war I want them all found and forced into service.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
#NotMyWall
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@SusanneToo I feel the same way. Let’s be realistic though. I would be truly shocked if many of the people who voted for him could meet the armed forces physical fitness standards or literacy standards.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Amen. When he starts WW3, all of his supporters better pit their big boy/girl undies on, strap on you GI boots, grab a rifle, and march to the front lines. Because this is what you came for. I didn’t ask for this, so I’m not going off to war and you’re not taking my boys when they come of age either. I won’t fight unless the enemy is at my front door (a scary proposition but not impossible).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My feeling is that anyone who voted for him based on his “wall,” should not be allowed to travel to Mexico for anything; not on a cruise ship, no spring break shenanigans, no crossing the border for inexpensive medical/dental care, NOTHING!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Kelly… since qualifications don’t matter for TinyFists or any of his appointees, why should it matter here? Pay for the wall and fight the war, cheetolings.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He has also imposed a hiring freeze so not sure who will actually build this wall. He’ll have to hire contractors. Oh look! Here’s Dick Cheney and Donald Rumsfeld with Haliburton! Or will he hire Binladen construction?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He says Mexico will repay. Mexico said “no way!” Maybe the people building the wall are on the list of jobs he’s promising Americans
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t understand why he thinks he can force Mexico to pay for it. I mean I know he is delusional etc. but this is just so stupid.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s said it may not be in form of a payment. I’m guessing they’d deduct the amount from foreign aid, etc to Mexico for however long. Of course that would impact border security arrangements and combating the drug war but, eh, details shmetails.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kori- he said in his press conference it would be either a check or taxes (import tariffs?), but “probably not a check” What will happen is Mexico will cease dealing with us and take their trade elsewhere, we will get no money, and us taxpayers will foot the entire bill. That is if it ever gets built, cause you know it will get tied up in lawsuits, and probably cost an arm and a leg in legal fees.
Additionally, the lack of trade with Mexico will damage our economy… farmers will earn less, and food stuffs at the store will cost more. Will we pay for it in more than just taxes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What I want to know is, is he planning on also going about 100 feet underground to stop any tunneling. We already know there are tunnels out there that have been/are being used.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They plan on stopping aid to Mexico, not give them money and keep it and it is millions of dollars. Also, don’t surprised all of that Obamacare money goes toward it,our tax money. They will cut social programs to help fund it, guarantee it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Please let the stress kill him before tax season ends!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
🤞🏻🤞🏻🤞🏻🤞🏻🤞🏻🤞🏻🤞🏻From your mouth to ….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I feel like Spicer is one heart attack away from resigning as well, if Trump doesn’t fire him first.
But seriously, can you imagine having that job?
Sean Spicer and Kelly Anne Conway = Professional Propaganda Minsters.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There are rumors that Spicer and Conway don’t get along and that Trump didn’t trust Spicer during the campaign. Conway is allegedly backstabbing Spicer in private. Meanwhile Jared Kushner doesn’t like Kellyanne “Alternative Facts” Conway and feels she goes rogue to often. He wants to minimize her role. She allegedly got into a physical altercation with a man at an invitation only inaugural ball and punched him in the face. Not sure if I can post a link to an outside source, but just google “conway inaugural ball punch.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Holy crap I had no idea about all this infighting.
A bunch of incompetent, ass-kissing liars all battling to be the first to lick Trump’s nuts?
I love it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Dippin Dots and Target might push Spicer over the edge.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Remember, Conway is bought and paid by the Mercer family. She has no convictions of her own. The Mercers were front donors for the Trump campaign and are against the Republican ‘establishment’. Currently, the Mercers are vying for government contracts. Because of course. That ghoulish son in law should be worried.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LightPurple-Did you see NRA suing Massachusetts for ban on assault weapons?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank goodness for this place. This feels like one of my few safe havens anymore; everywhere else is slowly being swallowed by The Batshit. I don’t think I will ever recover from the number of people I know who voted for this lunatic even *knowing* he was a lunatic.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Insomniac, exactly! Causing major discord in my family. Two of us have agreed to try not to discuss politics anymore as we just end up in a heated argument every time. The sad thing, they think much less of me now and vice versa. But I will not stop protesting, calling my representatives and opposing all the evil this Cheeto Mussolini tries to enact. No, sorry not being gaslighted and that is exactly what his supporters seem to be doing right now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My partner discovered his mom voted for Trump and he’s still reeling. I never liked her very much and we always disagreed on politics so i’m not surprised. He was visiting over the holidays and his father outed her. She was furious, which is what i don’t understand. If you voted for him, why be ashamed of it? Own it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I couldn’t believe it when both of my parents vòteď for Trump! They’re both on Medicare and I’my disabled on Medicaid. Now she sees he’s breaking promises and is as bad as I said she yells, “I don’the want to talk about politics! ” and storms out of the room.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m with you on everything, especially about this forum being a place on sanity during insane times.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed, thank goodness for this space. I said this the other day, as much as I love my boys I can’t stop thinking that I was an idiot to bring kids into this world. And even though I know many amazing teens and young adults with the abilities to affect real change, I’m still terrified for them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Last night I was talking to my fiancee. The conversation was about “if he will lie about the crowds what will he lie about” and he looked me dead in the eye and said “I’ve seen the photos. Honestly I don’t know what real and what’s not.” I was speechless and honestly, I was scared.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Someone on jezebel called Trump “Kim Jong Orange,” and I’m definitely going to call him that from now on because it fits perfectly.
I’ve also stopped watching cable news. I used to watch CNN religiously, but I just can’t anymore. I have been following every action Kim Jong Orange has taken since his inauguration, and it’s just so depressing: 1) raise FHA mortgage rates for first time home buyers (cause he’s totally for the middle class, you guys!); 2) reinstate the global gag rule; 3) undermine the ACA; 4) federal hiring freeze (totally gonna help the economy!); 5) slowly destroy the EPA; 6) move forward on the DAPL; 7) block refugees from the Middle East. And, last but not least, slowly undermine democracy and freedom of the press by presenting your lies as “alternative facts.” I’m probably missing some things. And that sad thing is, he’s only been in office since Friday! We are doomed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh those are some I forgot to add to my list. Thank you!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Fuzz up the facts … don’t think I’ve heard a more astute observation of Trump madness. His people act like they’re in a cult. No one dares defy the fuzzy facts and outright lies of corrupt p*ssygrabbing conman Trump. And by the way, while cable news tries to grapple with all the gossipy bits has anyone in the media anywhere mentioned that Trump’s fellow-bully Putin is still waging war against the Ukraine. Ukrainian boys are dying in Eastern Ukraine as Russia continues to whittle away at their territory to achieve pre WW2 status. Does America care? No America just wants to be “great” again like Russia.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Your post makes me think a lot of people are going to die because Trump is president. There’s a lot of sorrow coming with him. A lot.
I remember being angry and scared the second time Bush was elected. I thought for sure WW111 was going to start. Didn’t know how good our countries had it.
What will Trump’s effect on Canada be, I wonder?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Probably not good but obviously less than what our American friends will go through with the exception of the environment. that will hurt ALL of us and his actions may tip the balance to huge disasters followed by extinction. I know that sounds alarmist but really, it can easily happen – not for us, but for our poor children.
Here’s the thing though, at first there will be a semblance of improvement – look at the Dow today. The idea of new jobs and growth (through the wall, new infrastructure spending, tough talk to China, renegotiating NAFTA etc) will appear positive. But long term is a different story – the wall will be expensive and like everything else given to private contractors, a massive opportunity for graft. Other programs will need to be drastically cut, same for infrastructure spending, otherwise where will the money come from? Removing and blocking illegal immigrants will sound great (at least to his supporters) until prices rise – whether for fruits and veggies at the grocery store, for the services illegals provide (who wants to work for less than min wage cleaning hotels, cutting grass etc).
Finally, China will take a leading role globally in the power vacuum created – and Canada, Germany etc – we wont have a choice but to fall in line with them as the only alternative provided. I try to look at this through an economist lens rather than a humanist horrified by the death and suffering Trump is creating – and I am not exaggerating this either. The impact of his EO to defund agencies providing even counselling on family planning is horrific. That’s where I plan to donate.
On a smaller, immediate scale it will affect us Canadians less – our healthcare is not under threat, our reproductive rights are safe (for now, better be careful who we vote for next), but our economy will suffer depending on what happens to NAFTA. Lucky for us, that’s one of the things where Trump will face serious internal opposition because so many states’ economies are intrinsically tied with ours. Yes he can hurt us – but he will hurt them too and that wont fly for long.
As for his idiotic attempt to bully the automakers, it made me laugh. I work for one and I have been part of the strategy planning team that develops the decade long plan on where and how we invest. These plans can’t change on a dime because Trump. Also, the moron doesn’t understand the first thing about manufacturing – since he never had anything to do with it. You can’t have a plant (despite all our flexible manufacturing improvements) switch over from SUV one day to small vehicle tomorrow, from a car meeting emissions standards in USA and Canada to a cheaper one with less aimed at the South American market and so on. The industry is coming off a decade long high of productions and everyone is predicting lower sales coming up – which will be way lower once the impact of some of the disastrous decisions hit – from losing health insurance to less spending as prices rise and people get scared, which in turn triggers a depression. We’ll see. My feeling is that he doesn’t understand economics at all and he will blunder like a bull in china shop, destroying everything even of that was not his intention. All he’ll accomplish is making himself, his family and his cronies super rich. That’s for sure. And yes, I am bitter enough to look forward gleefully to the dismay of his voters as all the wonderfulness they expect wont materialize. Sadly, it will come with a lot of suffering by those who didn’t.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love how Cheetolini publicly praises the photographer, who is Iranian, on the same day as stating that he will block all Iranians from entering the US…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
His staff are going to have a great time dealing with Trump when he goes on his first official overseas trip. How will he take it if a foreign leader does not agree with his views? If he thinks the domestic media/reporters are mean to him, wait until he has to deal with the foreign press.
My prediction: some high profile members of his staff will quit before too long. Sounds like a toxic work environment
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t understand what the staffers were thinking when they signed up. However, being so talkative within 72 hours suggests some realize this is not a positive situation.
I don’t ever recall such chaos within the first weekend or week of a new administration. The rumblings and leaks usually start much later, or after the guy is out of office.
On a side note, I have a parody coloring book depicting the Nixon players. As a child, I found it funny how adults were portrayed in really insulting ways. Of course, today we have memes almost instantly, but I was thinking yesterday how Spicer and others would likely be in the orange version of that coloring book.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
God, when one remembers that Obama’s staff was loyal to the max and he ran one tight, scandal-free ship, it’s heartbreaking.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
In the last few hours, he has threatened the city of Chicago with martial law.
Called for wasting tax dollars on an investigation into dead people voting.
Enacted a hiring freeze and is going to Executive Order the building of his Bigly Wall, despite the fact that he has no money with which to build his Bigly Wall, only Congress can appropriate the funding to build his Bigly Wall, and with a hiring freeze, he can’t hire workers to build his Bigly Wall.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes. That Chicago tweet was terrifying. Let the military parades commence
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This wouldn’t be the first time Chicago has had soldiers sent in. It’s pretty sad how the city can’t get its shite together. It was an absolute disaster last year. At this point I think it’s hopeless :/
I also hate executive orders. I hated when Obama used them and I hate it when Trump uses them. They’re a great way to bypass checks and balances.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That is the scariest thing. Military should NEVER be on the streets treating civilian stuff. Just see how that moronic strategy turn out in Mexico (and they were chasing drug lords), it became a bloodbath.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Apparently the Chicago tweet happened because he was watching the O’Riley Factor. Priorities. But to me it also feels like yet another dig at Obama.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes but its more an attack on Rahm Emmanuelle for fighting him on the sanctuary cities thing and publicly humiliating him. The Obama dig is a happy coincidence
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was at O’Hare airport and I saw men with rifles and military uniforms patrolling. This was right after the Ft. Lauderdale attack and there had been someone at ORD a few days earlier trying to hurt people but the sight of these men was so unnerving. I’ll never forget it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The irony is that the murder rate in Chicago pales against the number of people likely to die from Trump’s meddling with the ACA. I’ve seen estimates as high as 43,000 people killed with a stroke of a pen.
I think he wants to test martial law in Chicago and then extend it. President Bone Spurs actually wanted a military parade for the inauguration, with tanks and missiles.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you for this terrifying insight, Jwoolman. It had not occurred to me. Think about it, urban areas tend to have higher concentrations of liberals. Cities are where we March and protest. He wants to shut that down because, clearly, it humiliates his fragile ego. All he has to do is send the military in any time there is a march, and poof, our freedom of speech is squashed. Along with his suppression of the free press, we are under attack by a dictator. We need to fight. Now. Harder than we ever have.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I loved how the DOD shut down that crap with tanks and missiles. Luckily they had valid reasons so he couldn’t squawk.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Juls – I would worry about martial law being declared during an election in 2018 or 2020, too late for absentee ballots (which can be hard to get in many places). I would suggest people vote as early as they can in 2018 since you never know what will happen. Even just long lines again (“gee, the machines broke”). We also really need to insist on paper backup for those damnable machines before 2018, in addition to taking local and state governments to court about voter suppression tactics. Obama wants to work against gerrymandering, but if the voters are blocked and the votes are not properly counted, gerrymandering won’t matter. So I hope he broadens his goals.
I actually wondered at one point if Bone Spurs was going to declare martial law at his inauguration …. He was talking about quick roundups of millions of immigrants at the time. The usual authorities really can’t handle more than about 400,000 per year so I wondered if he would use the military and construct internment camps. We’ve actually come closer to that than I care to remember during Oliver North’s time. He had detailed plans to round up protesters against US wars in Central America. Many people around the country had actually signed a Pledge of Resistance if such wars became hotter although Reagan and Bush managed to do plenty of damage in other ways. They intended to use old military bases to house us. I always figured that all they needed to do would be to run free current movies on cable and most people would be fine with martial law….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Jwoolman, I know we may sound like paranoid psychos, but nothing is outside the realm of possibility at this point. It’s like we are in bizzaro world. I am a logical, sane person, but all bets are off. I have been bingeing on WW2 documentaries and the parallels are frightening. Everyone denies what is happening until it’s too late. All of us that dissent are at risk. I read your post about being a scientist, pardon the layman term. My sister and her husband are both PHD chemists, and I am in fear that they will be targeted, based on Trump’s latest moves. Maybe I sound crazy. Or maybe you and I see what is happening and I am terrified because it’s happened before and CAN happen again of we don’t FIGHT!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Juls – no, you’re not paranoid. Bad things can happen. Our problem with President Bone Spurs is that he is so unpredictable and we don’t really know for sure who is in charge and how well they can control his thirst for vengeance. That makes all of us edgy and we’re trying to do some contingency planning. Government scientists must be feeling very uncertain right now, in a few short days Bone Spurs has turned things upside down and who knows what his ultimate plans are.
Scientists also have to worry about being used for war, which Bone Spurs makes more likely. I remember decades ago when I found out about the specialist draft during the Cold War. I suddenly realized that I could be drafted both because of my scientific fields and the fact that I could read Russian. I decided that the shock of it all would certainly drive every bit of knowledge of Russian and science out of my head and I would barely be able to speak English. Seemed like a solution to me. I would spend the rest of my days babbling about cats.
I hadn’t realized clearly until then how repulsed I was at the thought of helping to kill other people in a stupid war. I had some inkling of it when an Army recruiter was interested in me in college since I was a chemistry major. I thought to myself “he wants me to work on chemical weapons!” and quickly moved away from him. As a translator years later, I avoided work on military contracts (hard to do in some of my fields). One client did persuade me to work on one project about dismantling chemical weapons, so I broke my rule for that. Figured if I was going to complain about their existence, I shouldn’t turn down a job about destroying them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Juls, you and JWoolman do not sound paranoid. No one could have reasonably predicted that we would be where we are today, yet here we are. Anything can happen and we need to be prepared.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think you are right. Watch for a “trumped-up” terrorist attack of some kind in a large city, that he will use to begin curfews everywhere and break up marches and protests. He and his henchmen are run by Putin, and they know how to create attacks and drama and blame it on their opposition. He is a madman, and he is coming for anyone who opposes him.
I still can’t believe that the anti-Hillary independents did not think that the electoral college might mean their vote was not a throw-away but actually could bring fascism to power. The fantastic notion that “things just need to get worse to bring on the revolution” is irresponsible at best, and suicidal at worst. Would it really have been so hard to just suck it up and then push the Clinton administration more to the left? I’m a lesbian who lived through her husband signing the Defense of Marriage Act, for godssake. I hung on and kept pushing via legal activism, and we finally got marriage equality and trans rights recognized. Things might move too slowly, for sure, but geez, did we have to do this?? Ugh, I’m just rambling now, sorry.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sad, sad, sad little man. My hope is that by the time he leaves office (preferably forcibly) his reputation is beyond repair, his loans get called in and he feels the full effect of his decision to repeal the Affordable Care Act.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My hopes for his eventual fate are a little more extravagant. I admire your restraint.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes! Every sleepless night he has is a step in the right direction.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“He gets bored and likes to watch TV”
So on top of everything, he’s lazy? My 78 years old retired neighbour who is president of his chess club doesn’t have enough free time to “get bored and watch tv”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This lines up with what others claim about his lack of reading, attention span, etc. I picture him zipping from channel to channel with tremendous impatience.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This has to be a joke. Is this a sitcom?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s clearly a photo from Jan. 20 — the seating, the band is there, etc. The photographer put the wrong date on it. The crowd *that close to the Capitol* was fuller — BUT this is a limited shot and it didn’t extend back from there in the same way the Mall was filled in 2009, or the next day during the Women’s March.
But this crap is smoke and mirrors! Trump’s behavior is a distraction from the real story, which is what Pence and Co. are shoving through via executive order and Congress. They feed his ego, allow him to run “The Apprentice: DC Edition” and are evilly dismantling decades of work to protect the environment, civil and human rights. THAT is the story to stay focused on, not this Potemkin Village president’s Twitter-trums.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, the crowd beyond the ticketed area was significantly sparser and shifted to one side for some reason. People had plenty of room to move. The Obama picture taken at the same point (just before the oath) showed a crowd packed solid like sardines all the way back, with people overflowing to the sides.
Trump could only see the ticketed area and he must have extrapolated in his pointy little head that has been exploding ever since. It seems disrespectful of his own supporters. Some of them came a distance at their own expense on a weekday to see him inaugurated. 250,000 is a decent number and comparable with other Presidents. It’s just that Obama was and is far more popular than Trump and got more of the popular vote as well.
Obama was also our first black President, which in itself would draw a huge crowd of all colors who saw it as a hopeful sign. Hillary would have drawn a large crowd also because she would have been our first female President, even though like Trump she got about 1/4 of the eligible voters. We’ve had loads of pale males as President. Like all of them before Obama…. Might as well stay home and watch in comfort. Add in Trump’s Amazing Vanishing Popularity, which was down to 32% by the Inauguration, and he should have quite pleased with 250,000.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@jwoolman, I’m wondering if you’re a fellow Friend . . . It caught my eye in another comment when you mentioned Quakers, and here you are replying to me.
xo,
Lucretia (as in Mott)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lucretia — Not officially a member (not a joiner), but was once called a Fellow Traveler by an old birthright Quaker … Have no trouble with the label Quaker since it certainly matches, but shhh- mustn’t upset the Orthodox since I’m not official. Some don’t think membership is the key criterion, however. And yes, my internet name is relevant, as is yours! Long story.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree, Lucretia. I feel like Trump’s aides and his White House staff are basically babysitting him while Pence and Ryan do the real work behind the scenes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Found this through link on tumbler. I assume it is a Netherlands style version of late night TV. You have to watch this if you have not yet already seen this. I hope the link is accepted cause it is worth it. I’d the link doesn’t work or celebitchy doesn’t accept links, it’s currently trending on YouTube at number 1.
The Netherlands welcomes Trump in his own words
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ELD2AwFN9Nc
The whole world was watching for the inauguration of the 45th president of the United States: Donald J. Trump. Because we realize it’s better for us to get along, we decided to introduce our tiny country to him. In a way that will probably appeal to him the most.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOLs and political shrewd comments! Yay for The Netherlands.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That Netherlands video is amazing and perfect!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That has been floating around FB for the past week and it is wonderful.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah it’s been shared a million times, and rightfully so because it’s hilarious.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s just under 6 millions hits now, Kitten.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you for posting this!! Omg well done Dutch people!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh, my, that is exactly how Trump speaks, such a small vocabulary. I am so embarrassed by our president. Great video.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hilarious! (It’s true.)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I had a Dutch friend send it and I’ve been sharing it. Hilarious.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kori – The version I saw had the Dutch introduction with English subtitles, then a wonderful Trump impersonator doing the narration in English with English subtitles. Was the original that way also or was it in Dutch or in English with Dutch subtitles? I know quite a few people in the Netherlands can understand English at least from school and having the English subtitles would make it even easier to follow (at least it would for me in a foreign language, my brain doesn’t work very fast for spoken languages except for my native language English).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why does he care about support? He’s now the President. He’s got a country to run and he needs to shut up do that rather than spending time on this petty stuff.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
His lifelong obsession with bigness is overcompensation for his tiny dick.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Speaking of overcompensation, is it me or are the shoulder pads in that picture where he’s wearing a coat seem HUGE! We all know those aren’t his actual shoulders….he needs to take it down a notch.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“His tiny, nonfunctional dick” Fixed it for you.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s too thin skinned to handle the tiniest put down. Dangerous way to be as president of the free world
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh he’s running the country alright…..running it right into the fucking ground.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Who knew it would only take 5 days to turn the USA into a proto-fascist country?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
We have a President who is a child. He is petty and jealous and needs to have his ego stroked endlessly. From Rachel Maddow’s blog:
An Axios report added this morning, “[T]he notion he will surrender the remote, or Twitter, or his grievances with reporters is pure fantasy. Aides talk of giving him ‘better choices’ or jamming his schedule with meetings to keep him away from reading about or watching himself on TV. ”
But like some preadolescents, Trump also has intemperate tendencies and mood swings. The New York Times reported over the weekend that the new president “grew increasingly angry on Inauguration Day after reading a series of Twitter messages pointing out that the size of his inaugural crowd did not rival that of Mr. Obama’s in 2009. But he spent his Friday night in a whirlwind of celebration and affirmation. When he awoke on Saturday morning, after his first night in the Executive Mansion, the glow was gone, several people close to him said, and the new president was filled anew with a sense of injury.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
One practical description of malignant narcissists I read said they tend to be emotionally 6-10 years old.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s just so fricking insecure. His twitter is showing him to be increasingly defensive. He is gonna totally end up stroking out I’d he keeps this up.
Seriously though- don’t like what people say about you, DT? How about changing the narrative by actually listening to what people are complaining about?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The thing about chaotic, self-absorbed people is that they are sometimes the last person standing (no matter how unhealthy they appear). They drive others to high stress levels, but just seem to thrive on the reactions and chaos they create.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Have you checked out the #ThanksTrump tag on Twitter? 😂😂😂
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Just read that Barack & Michele Obama are visiting Richard Branson’s private island in the British Virgin Islands. There was a picture of them with locals and I started crying, wishing they were back here in the White House instead of this maniac and his ilk.
Orange Glow and his supporters screamed and carried on about Obama signing all those illegal executive orders and not working with Congress. It’s been what, 5 days, and that’s all that fuck up has done is sign disastrous executive orders and his fan base loves it. I hate people.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Paul Ryan whined constantly about Obama’s executive orders, alleged they were unconstitutional, and tweeted repeatedly that there would be no more executive orders under his unified Republican government. He has pulled down most of his Tweets about executive orders.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yup. And the republicans called Obama a “dictator” because of his executive orders (and Obama is in the middle of the pack for # of executive orders when compared to other presidents. Notably, he issued fewer executive orders than GW Bush…). But when their guy does it, it’s ok! The hypocrisy of the republican party is honestly one of the things I hate most about them. (That, and the fact that they are sociopaths).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The right is so mad that despite their best efforts, Obama will always be a landmark president. And this tw@t will only be remembered in comparison. I love it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They won and they are still angry, bitter and mean.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
His total lack of any sort of social skills continues to amaze me. I just read last night about why the CIA speech was to a crowd of people standing. I thought they didn’t put chairs in the room or something. Nope. There were chairs, the people were sitting in them, but rose out of respect when he came in the room, and he didn’t have the decency to tell them to be seated, so they had to stand through the entire speech (which was about crowd size). And he bragged that they gave him a standing ovation. SMH
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I honestly think he is wired differently. He reminds me of my uncle who we all thought was just a twinge on the asperger’s spectrum. Socks had to be just right, a clean towel every day, no tags in his shirts. And he could definitely be an asshole from time to time. But man, he was smart and he worked hard and was successful. And my Aunt adored him. He was great at building business relationships and making great deals. He would also help you out in a heartbeat if you were in a jam. But things definitely had to be his way or the highway.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well, great, but your uncle wasn’t destroying our country.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is beyond a few quirks. He’s not just wired differently, he’s mentally ill.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
OCD is far different than what some professionals suspect is going on here.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know you want to humanize Trump because you voted for him. But the truth is he’s not a sweet, hardworking uncle. He is an evil man.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Your uncle worked hard and was successful–that’s very nice and quite admirable.
Trump inherited Daddy’s Money and filed for bankruptcy four times, in 1991, 1992, 2004 and 2009. He’s not a “successful businessman” and any insinuation otherwise is just more alternative facts. And as others pointed out, he’s not your fun, quirky uncle–he’s actually a full-fledged narcissistic lunatic who is in charge of this country’s welfare.
So I guess I’m having trouble seeing the parallels here….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Trump is not smart; he does not work hard; multiple bankruptcies (somewhere between 4 and 6 but who is counting; and two failed marriages, which indicate lack of love. And he reminds you of your uncle how?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Aww, so so touching. He reminds you of your uncle. The avuncular Trump. BTW, what was your uncle’s position on women, POC, and starting a war with China?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Okay, but none of those qualities sound anything like this turd-in-chief.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He brought 40 of his own people. A lot of the clapping was from them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I guess it’s fine for now in his first week, but how will people feel once the economy goes tits up?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
To all the Canadian CBers, come on, we’re all friends, you can tell us – you’ve secretly started building a wall on our border, haven’t you?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOL
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Actually we did this
https://outabouter.com/2017/01/18/concerned-canada-quietly-plants-privacy-hedge-along-entire-u-s-border/
Great piece of satire that Snopes actually had to de-bunk LOL
Report this comment as spam or abuse
😂😂😂😂 You polite Canadians, nicest people on earth. 👍👍👍👍 You sure you don’t want Bieber back? We’ll keep Keanu, the Ryans, and the Shat, thank you very much.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
We’ll never tell!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Every morning while I eat breaksfast and watch CNN, I cringe at the news about Donald Trump. I say to my myself: he is NOT my president, I did not vote for him and my conscience is at peace. Please anyone let me know about websites where I can sign my name to prostest Trump.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
https://petitions.whitehouse.gov/ I signed several of these yesterday. There are petitions asking Trump to release his tax returns, to resign as president, to divest from his businesses, etc.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The applause section he plants at all these press conferences is hysterical and then brings up all the applause.
What a narcissistic mental case.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
President is one job where I don’t believe you have the time to be “bored”. Jesus H. Christo….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think that lackey Pence does it. I remember video on the campaign trail with Rump and Pence standing behind him: Trump says something, Pence initiates laughter, the frist few rows in the audience start laughing, they laugh a bit to long, Pence makes a gesture of ‘OK, you can stop now’, Trump keeps talking, Pence initiates thunderous applause.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Best thing i did was add the Chrome extension on my browser that turns any pic of Trump into a picture of kittens. I can read the stories but don’ t have to see his face, very soothing.
The flat out lies and denials despite plenty of evidence just makes me rage. Shocking to me how many people still support him, just do not get it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
OMG I’m going to download that extension! That’s genius!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s called “Make America kittens again” and it works great. Any story where the pic is tagged Trump, poof – he is gone. Love it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes it is so bizarre when people you thought were reasonable blindly support this baby. Someone I know posted that Trump was not controlling free media but was “suppressing media lies” face palm
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wouldn’t want sweet kittens associated with Trump or a story about him in any way. Kittens are sweet and cuddly. I don’t want them to soften anything attached to him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That I agree with but seeing kittens instead of him or any of his people, tamps down the rage and nausea I feel every time I see him. I just know now that if I see a story with kitten as the pictures, just scroll on by.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah this is how I feel, Jayna.
But I completely get the revulsion. My mom is the same: she can’t stand to look at him or hear him talk.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It would be nice to have one like my ad blocker on iPhone that lets you easily turn the ad blocking on and off right on the page. So you could get your dose of kittens before or after looking at President Tweeter, or both. Whatever your psyche needs at the moment.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t want to look at Trump, but also don’t want to taint kittens. We need an app that replaces any picture of Trump with a picture of Sauron.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The same extension also replaces Kardashian pictures with kittens. That was kind of a jolt.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I haven’t even read this article yet on EBF but I’ve got to say & ask – I’m seriously depressed about EBF & the GOP being in charge. Am I alone? I need some strong meds, maybe a sedative, because each day is a waking nightmare.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No, I’ve been very depressed as well. I feel completely hopeless, and the more news that comes out about the actions of Trump and the Repub Congress, the worse it gets. I honestly don’t know if I can take 4 (or possibly 8) years of this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I taught at a university in China 20 years ago. Many of my students talked with me about being sad and hopeless, because they didn’t have any control over things we consider simple–such as deciding whether or not to move to a new city, or being able to go to college if they wanted, or just spending time alone on a weekend if they didn’t want to go out. Their whole lives were regulated. I’m not a psychologist, but I would say that many of them were clinically depressed. I would guess this is the condition of many people in authoritarian societies. Trump wants to discourage us all and make us give up so he can control us. Don’t listen to his noise.
Do whatever it takes to keep yourself positive and hopeful!! It helps me to read celebitchy, and even though I am an introvert I try to call friends and talk about other subjects just to get a break. I also spend more time with my pets and outdoors now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The building union officials in an interview are excited by Trump’s move to use U.S. steel only and revive the pipeline projects. They said they support any president, and have in the past, who can start putting blue collar workers back to work. They said he had a long meeting with them, and he is dedicated to getting blue collar workers back to work.
We can diss Trump all we want, but he is giving hope to many struggling in the blue collar fields, construction industry, etc.
My brother is in construction field, a subcontracting business, a blue collar worker, but owns his small business, but he does fine, and hates Trump and thinks no matter the successes he may have as POTUS, Trump will ultimately be bad for the country. We both feel in the long run the economy will suffer under him. But his best friend from high school on, who is in the same business, feels the exact opposite, and is encouraged by Trump as far as getting the economy going. They can’t talk politics much. LOL
My brother feels, and I agree, he is going to make healthcare a mess by trying to dismantle Obamacare. I feel he is going to create a mess on his hands and receive a lot of backlash, him and the Republicans, and putting forth no viable alternative.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, but those projects come at the expense of our environment. It’s nice that some people are happy they might have jobs, but those jobs may end up costing their children and grandchildren access to clean water and air.
And maybe in the short-term these people will have jobs again, but at the end of the day, coal and oil are non-renewable resources. We should be investing in renewable energy resources like solar (which employs more people than coal). Hillary wanted to offer people in the Rust Belt free vocational training to re-train in a new field. It’s unfortunate they chose not to seize that opportunity and are instead clinging to a dying industry.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah I’m sure the people getting jobs are happy but they must think about their children’s futures. This pipeline is going to do major destruction to the environment.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Your brother is way smarter than his friend. If he needs reasons here are some:
1. The money to pay for all these projects does not exist. He will either borrow more (because Reps only hate the deficit when a Dem incurs it) or will slash a ton of social programs to get the money.
2. He will subcontract to private firms – his cronies, with both parties to the shady deal getting lots of money out of it.
3. Yes, some jobs will be created – how many and how well they’ll pay we shall see.
4. Since they’ll be built privately many of these projects will be toll based. Not so great when you want to actually use them.
5. The environment will be screwed and that affects us all.
6. This initiative, coming from a guy who used Chinese cheap steel in his own buildings, illegal immigrants on his golf courses and didn’t pay his own contractors – nothing can go wrong there, right?
Finally, his numerous misguided policies will raise the cost of living – not just for the hopeful blue collar workers who will ultimately be disappointed, but everyone. When China retaliates against tariffs, they wont be able to go to the dollar store or whatever and fill their cart with $1 tees and $5 shoes. (Personally I applaud that, but I am also full aware of my privilege – I can afford to buy only one pair and insist it’s made in Italy. Most can’t.) Or when the price of fruits and veggies goes up because let’s be honest, only poor immigrants are willing to work 12 back breaking hours in the sun with no breaks, miserable living conditions and legal protection , or minimum wage. Once they’re gone, who will do that? And again, I think in a way it’s great, because no matter who is doing the job should have decent working conditions a living wage, but this is still from my place of privilege, affording to pay extra for organic, locally farmed produce.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
His self awareness is -100% . He is so dumb that he doesn’t even realize how petty & pathetic he comes off. He’s got to be not only the dimmest person ever elected, he’s also the craziest.
I can’t stand this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And we thought GW Bush was the dumbest…ha !
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I genuinely cannot believe I’m sitting here almost nostalgic for Dubya. Simpler times, when we only started fabricated wars in other countries and our president nearly choked to death on a pretzel.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But while bush partied away with booze and pretzels, his henchmen shoved the Patriot’s Act through, which is going to allow trump to shut the press and protests down by simply shouting “terrorist.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They also erased the Spanish page from the White House website. Some analysts are seeing that as an open declaration not only to Latinos in the USA but showing this governments disdain towards Puerto Rico.
Also, today starts NAFTA renegotiations, so my country is pretty much scr*wed…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Academy should have the Obamas present the Best Picture Award. The standing ovation and outpouring of love and respect for them would cause Emperor Baby Fists head to explode…lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
OMG that would be incredible. And it would throw baby fists into a stroke inducing fit.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I miss the Obamas so much, and it’s not even been a week they have been gone. This is going to be a loooooonag four years.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
…or 8 years…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why stop at 8? They will be able to control the elections and I’m sure that an all republican congress could be convinced to extend the number of terms a president can be in office. Of course, Trump probably won’t live much longer than 8 years, but Jared could always step in.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This needs to start trending.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Awesome idea. I never watch the Oscars, but would make an exception if the Obamas were there.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’d say what I really feel about King Cheeto, but Celebitchy has those silly commenting guidelines…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Situation in US is right out of Harry Potter books.
Trump supporters( death eaters), Muslim registry (muggle registration), blacks, Jews, women, Latinos etc. (mudbloods) Agent orange (Voldemort) etc. Very scary.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kellyanne always reminds me of a J.K. Rowling character. I can just imagine how Rowling would describe her and her lines are right on target.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Umbridge right down to the pussy cat buttons on that nutcracker coat:-)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I truly despise this man. He has had so many chances to take the high road, but he just can’t. When Meryl Streep made her speech about him insulting the disabled reporter, he was the President-Elect and a proper response (if he needed to respond at all) would have been something to the effect of “Meryl, I know you have differing opinions from mine and you doubt my policies, but give me a chance to prove you wrong and let’s work together and bring back jobs and make this country very successful” or something like that. But no. He had to tweet that she was overrated – an actress who just received her 20th Oscar nom!
So, at every corner he chooses the exact WRONG way to approach things and respond to critics. It is people like that who have no integrity (those who attack others personally who dare to disagree with them) . I cannot look up to or respect such people. Donald, start acting like a true leader and with some shred of dignity. If you don’t, then you can look forward to four more years of this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Heather, expecting Trump to be able to respond as you’ve suggested is like expecting a blind man to distinguish colors. He just can’t, it’s part of his disordered personality. He doesn’t even realize there is anything wrong. He is emotionally a young child, just not cute.
People who have to deal with him, such as the press, had better get very familiar with malignant narcissistic personality disorder with a touch of sociopathy…. and a good dose of attention deficit problems that seem untreated .
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s unfit, unintelligent, unstable and a pathological liar. Sadly the world is watching.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah well it seems like it’s the bad people that always get ahead in life…that’s why so many people HATE their bosses. It’s the biggest jerks that get promoted.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How is Trump getting away with all these executive orders? Isn’t there a way Congress can block it? It’s like he has dictatorship not a presidency. Every day I just feel sick to my stomach, and how is he not violating human rights, ecological rights, and womens and minortities rights? I feel bad for our Native Americans who are once again having their rights and history trampled on by him isn’t there to be another march in April? Also how is he able to use feds like that in Chicago? Doesn’t it have to be a huger reason then the one he gives? We are losing our freedom and rights to speech bit by bit what Constitution is he perserving? I don’t see it at all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They can block some of his crap by not funding it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Obama started doing a lot by Executive Order simply because the Republicans were so obstructionist. Otherwise he couldn’t get much done. But that made them vulnerable to President Tweeter easily getting rid of them quickly by Executive Order. So it’s legal, just unfortunate.
Paul “Satan” Ryan used to rail against them as unConstitutional and bypassing Congress etc. but he loves them now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The world seems so chaotic. Power, money and control for the 1% is all that today’s politicians care about. The 99% are the problem and are pitted against one another to keep the 1% wealthy and in power. The 99% are lied to, manipulated, conned to go against their best interest and made to fight for crumbs. Where are we headed? What’s the solution? Another civil or world war?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
aw, he’s so butt hurt less than 25% of the voters voted for him now he has to make up 5 million fake voters.
how many calls have been made to putin complaining they didn’t rig it “right” so he that received 100% of the votes?
he’s about 100 tweets away from stroke embolism heart attack whatever.
MUST SATISFY EGO. IT’S HUGE!
and how is nobody making the connection that ringling- barnum&bailey is ending this year? presidentRump is the greatest (sh¡t) show on earth! no way to compete with that.
seriously, he represents less than a quarter of the country and that’s if you believe the Russians didn’t assist his numbers.
and much like the grand poobah himself, those that actually did vote for him will bore and tire quickly. it is exhausting continually trying to defend him and themselves. especially when the sh¡t show comes to their neck of the woods and they find they are struggling far worse for it.
and much like drumpf, they will blame anyone and everyone else.
presidentRump is definitely going to be remembered. only not the way he thinks.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am sure hoping you are right, @poppy. I am banking on the fact that neither he nor his fanbase are qualified to govern, or even understand basic political principles. And pence, paul ryan and their ilk only know how to go against things. They are for nothing, except their own personal gain. If opposition groups can unite, then we should be able to push them back. At least the monsters are all out in the open now, where we can see them. No more lies about how republicans are moderates.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is why I’m coming to absolutely despise any Texas elected official.
A Republican lawmaker in Texas who proposed a bill that would criminalize abortion said the policy would force women to be “more personally responsible” for their sexual behavior.
“Right now, it’s real easy,” State Rep. Tony Tinderholt (R) told the Texas Observer. “Right now, they don’t make it important to be personally responsible because they know that they have a backup of ‘oh, I can just go get an abortion.’ Now, we both know that consenting adults don’t always think smartly sometimes. But consenting adults need to also consider the repercussions of the sexual relationship that they’re gonna have, which is a child.”
Tinderholt’s bill, the Abolition of Abortion in Texas Act, would ban abortion at every stage of pregnancy and amend the state’s penal code to allow women and providers to be charged with murder for the procedure. The bill has no exceptions for rape or incest, because Tinderhold said he doesn’t think “there should be any exceptions to murder, no matter what.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But I bow down to this woman’s amazing comment to this.
“Peg Murphy · Cornell University Government Dept
You might have some credibility if men gave any indication of taking responsibility over the last few centuries. No woman is that casual — not to mention callous — about abortion. That attitude is strictly a male convention. I’ve heard several men make similar remarks in a tone that suggests, “not my problem.” The primary reason for abortion is economic. Women are paid much less than men in the same jobs. They are less likely to have health insurance. And I could go on. Finally, you lawmakers are only interested in these potential children until they’re born. After that, there is no funded daycare, no job training, no help with food, shelter, clothing, education, or anything else that children need. Otherwise, you really only interested in power. Your power over me and every other woman. So until you people are prepared to step up, keep your big mouth out of my life and off my body.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
WOW. That was fantastic.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This:
http://twitter.com/lolgop/status/824085749180092417
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There was a huge discussion about this on my FB feed last night. Many men agreeing with Tinderholt. When asked, why aren’t the men also held responsible, no answer was given. Also, as I read this thread on FB, I wondered how many men wanted the woman to have an abortion and bullied them into it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I saw someone on twitter say that if abortions are illegal, then they should make it illegal for the men to leave or run away from their responsibilities as well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, except Trump has used Chinese steel for his own construction projects and at one point imported Polish construction workers (some of whom did not even have the proper visas). Plus his and his daughter’s clothing lines are made in China and Vietnam, and the fabric is from there also. No sign yet of that changing soon.
Even funnier – the red Make America Great Again hats on a recent batch were clearly labeled as made in China and Bangladesh…. Earlier batches were sewn together here in the USA by a small company in Los Angeles, but experts who examined the fabric pieces that were sewn together said they could not identify the origin except it did not match what the company said it was. (They claimed some place in the US, but the experts said it came from elsewhere than claimed although they could not tell if it was domestic or foreign.)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A friend on FB asked how many different countries produced goods for Trump. I googled it and found an article on the Washington Post. The article stated there are at least 12 countries that make them along with other countries that help package and ship them. He is the biggest hypocrite around.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Has anyone else noticed that the movies “The Dead Zone” and “1984″ have been playing in heavy rotation on cable lately? Coincidence?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
apparently 1984 is the best seller on amazon right now and there’s a yuge demand for it, so Penguin is publishing more copies.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Russia went forward today with a law decriminalizing certain forms of domestic violence against women and children. To all you Trump supporters, you have normalized crazy here at home and that is a look at what it will lead to if we allow this man to continue onward unopposed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
We already did something similar in Oklahoma. Given this administration, I have no doubt it will spread: http://countercurrentnews.com/2017/01/oklahoma-court-forced-oral-sex-is-not-rape-if-victim-is-unconscious-from-drinking/
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s insane.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You know, I agree with Our Royal Inexcellency. The election was a total sham. In fact, I am so very outraged by the fraudulent votes that I think we should nullify the results immediately and have a new election.
And hey, just so His Royal Inexcellency can feel confident in the vote, let’s not even bother the Electoral College. They did their job. No need to bother them for another four years (if ever). Let’s just have a straight majority-wins ballot.
In fact, let’s also go ahead and undo the congressional gerrymandering in states like Michigan ahead of this new election. You know, to really make sure we get it right this time without any underhanded tricks.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Cinnamon Hitler’s lie about the sun coming out at his inauguration is taken right out of the first episode of “The Young Pope” on HBO. I watched it last night! Trump watches too much tv!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I keep hoping the novelty of being president wears off quickly and he decides to move on before something catastrophic happens. I know Pence is not ideal but he is not likely to declare war on someone because of a tweet.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is a pretty good article about the importance of not burning ourselves out too early in this presidency. Most of us appear to be struggling with anger and hopelessness, but it’s going to stay hard to fight that battle we need to for the next four years (hopefully it’s not that long) if it’s exhausting us already. https://medium.com/the-coffeelicious/how-to-stayoutraged-without-losing-your-mind-fc0c41aa68f3#.jo7th5gw7
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Greenpeace is flying a giant “Resist” banner from a construction crane next to the White House!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This guy is so sickening its almost SCI FI.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can’t believe that he’s really building a WALL.
Or that he’s trying to stop women from having abortions.
But most of all I’m shocked to realize that America isn’t really a democracy. The MAJORITY of people did NOT vote for him and yet he still won – how in God’s name is that democracy??
And how does ONE PERSON have so much executive power in the US???
The American president is actually more a King than the Queen of England.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Two important things
1. The National Park Service has gone completely rogue and set up an alternative Twitter account on which they are tweeting everything he took down yesterday plus more stuff from the EPA and NASA and other federal agencies. It is more than one person and they are rangers from different parks.
2. Trump’s senior staff, like Bush’s before it, is using private email accounts on the RNC server. You know, what he wanted to lock Hillary up for doing. This is a blatant attempt to skirt FOIA. I’m bombarding Chaffetz’s office with demands for investigation
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Number one is awesome – I take my hat off to the National Park Service. Now off to complain to my congressman about the private email accounts.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Amazing. America fighting back against Dictator Trump.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s awesome. Do you have link to Twitter account?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
altnatparkser
They’re adding stuff about registries and the Japanese internment camps
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Here it is
http://twitter.com/altnatparkser/status/824091198457573376
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Also, you might want to download this before it disappears.
http://twitter.com/debramessing/status/824123951160893440
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What’s your source on the private server? This would be awesome if true.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Newsweek
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I came here just to see if someone had posted this. The rogue account is my light in this dismal time.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m waiting until he goes for the Library of Cobgress and starts to try to pull things off http://www.thomas.gov Do NOT mess with librarians.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The is also a rogue EPA account
@ungaggedEPA
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ther is a roguenasa account too!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you! Just followed
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Many agencies have now set up rogue accounts, NASA, EPA, National Cyber Security – they are ridiculing his statements about intelligence and hacking, HHS – going after Pence, the NIH, CDC, Forest Service, the FDA, fish & game. By tomorrow, they probably all will have gone rogue. He has no idea what or who he is dealing with.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Congratulations, Trumpsters! You voted in a 3 year old throwing constant tantrums, and we ALL get f%cked!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wonder if Susan Sarandon is following all this?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m starting to feel the tiniest glimmer of hope. MSNBC’s coverage (minus Van Susteren) has changed since the inauguration. Their coverage has been non stop about Trump and his administrations failings, calling out his lies, and talking about the women’s marches in glowing terms. CNN described Spicer’s Saturday press conference as a “rant”. ABC World News has changed it’s coverage to a certain degree, too.
I feel like the mainstream press has been awakened. These people were raised on stories of Woodward and Bernstein, and a great number of them probably idolize these journalists. They became journalists for a reason, and I can see an intensity in the political journalists’ reporting that I haven’t seen before. They are hungry. They want their own Watergate, Pulitzer, book, and movie. W & B became household names, and have stayed that way for almost five decades. There are editors who would love to be the next Ben Bradlee. And there’s probably someone within Trump’s administration who wouldn’t mind being the mysterious Deep Throat.
Nixon had an enemies list, and a contentious relationship with the press. Same for Trump. Let’s hope that Trump is stupid enough to document his treachery, too.
BTW, it feels like a sacrilege to see that moron standing behind the presidential seal.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He denigrated every other candidate in the Republican primaries, has deeply insulted many longstanding politicians such as Mitt Romney and John McCain, and is already making enemies in several federal agencies. I doubt it will be hard to find folks willing to squeal. The only problem I can see is that Pence, Ryan, McConnell, etc., will clean up his messes and threaten anyone who has dirty laundry to air.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Dirty laundry after the golden showers….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
HHS seems to have dirty laundry on Pence. The alt twitter account is targeting him and Price.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It would have been great It the media started doing their jobs before we got to where we are today.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They were too busy entertaining us.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
F@cking jerks in the media. We can go to the movies to be entertained. They had a huge hand in this travesty.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This morning I stopped at a convenience store I visit fairly frequently. I just assumed all the ladies who work there voted for trumpkins, because, you know, this is Alabama. One was saying to another, “I don’t think he could get re-elected.” I said, “Lots of people who voted for him are going to get hurt.” She agreed with me. So , there’s that. Just one person, but it gives me a bit of hope that there’ll be more as we move along.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Most people don’t vote. If most people vote, it shows liberals usually win. If moore people vote in the south it could flip. South actually some low voter turnouts, especially in Appalachian areas compared to other states.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Dow hit the 20,000 mark for the first time ever, indicating evidence of optimism by investors in our economy.
Trump’s ego is going to be out of control.
http://money.cnn.com/2017/01/25/investing/dow-20000-stocks/
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Somehow, I doubt the economy will ultimately do as well under the madman as it did under President Obama.
http://soapboxie.com/us-politics/14-Facts-About-The-Obama-Presidency-That-Most-People-Dont-Know
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It won’t in the long run. I just hate it hit this so he can go on twitter and gloat.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The investors are optimistic that Herr Trump will roll back all regulations.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bingo!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The March for Science is now organizing as well.
“There are certain things that we accept as facts with no alternatives. The Earth is becoming warmer due to human action. The diversity of life arose by evolution. Politicians who devalue expertise risk making decisions that do not reflect reality and must be held accountable. An American government that ignores science to pursue ideological agendas endangers the world.”
http://www.scientistsmarchonwashington.com/
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/speaking-of-science/wp/2017/01/24/are-scientists-going-to-march-on-washington/?utm_term=.f1feab911848
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh my god if that happens I HAVE to go.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
right? its heartening more people are realizing he’s bad for social justice, bad for the environment, bad for the economy.
I wish Canadians protested this hard against Harper’s gag orders, and now Trudeau is supporting 45s oil push into Alberta.
Canadian and American policies and politics are inextricably entwined, as much as 45 hates it, and as much as Canadians hate it. 45 is the world’s problem, not just America, because the reins of power for an entire nation are in the tiny hands of a puerile reactionary moron who doesn’t believe in science or justice.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m so gonna watch those speeches on C-Span!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m in! I find it so frustrating that these idiots are spreading anti-science lies using technology that their pea brains can’t even fathom. Give up the damn phones if you don’t believe in science! Throw out your laptops! Oh, and give us back the damn light bulb too!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Kitten, our Secretary of State Galvin, who quietly kept his cool through 6 years of being “acting governor” for Swift and Romney to tell Cheetolini bluntly to “put up or shut up” and pointed out that Trump didn’t question the MA primary vote that he won. When Galvin emerges to rip into you, you’ve gone way too far.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How was this man-baby idiot elected POTUS? Nancy Pelosi hits the nail on the head on his insane declaration 3 to 5 million votes were illegal.
http://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/nancy-pelosi-donald-trump-vote-fraud-claims_us_5888cd7ae4b0441a8f722a2e?l4dwfggoy5mgkqpvi&
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Haven’t read the link yet, but it’s quite obvious why Trump claims 3-5 million illegal votes – Hillary beat him by three million. If she beat him by 5 million, his claim would be 5-7 were illegal. It’s painfully obvious and pathetic, and Trump must be the least self-aware creature on the planet.
I did find it hilarious that he specifically stated he wants people who are registered in more than one state investigated. Steve Bannon is registered in NY and FL, and one of the addresses he never lived at, and is a friend’s of his. Coincidentally, this friend’s grown sons are registered at this address as well. There’s some fraud right there.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You cannot trust a single thing this crook says or does. Is he trying to keep investigators busy with a bogus investigation to take people off the Russian influence and hacking investigation?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Treasury nominee Steven Mnuchin is also registered to vote in multiple states.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Another day, another alternative truth by Trump. The man is insane.
hehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/316010-cnn-responds-to-trump-tweet-claiming-fox-news-had-more
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Woops. Incomplete link.
http://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/316010-cnn-responds-to-trump-tweet-claiming-fox-news-had-more
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am hoping there IS mass voter fraud…. with HIS voters! Can they “recall” an election? It would be interesting, no?
KAISER – I love your postings on “Emporer Baby Fists”!! Very entertaining indeed
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I guess these people that don’t believe in science should ignore their docs when they diagnose an illness and suggest a way to fix it. Apparently, they know more than those really f**king smart men and women who take all those super hard math & science courses in college and then study climate change for decades. I literally want to grab their shoulders and shake some sense into them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
who is in charge of changing his diapers.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I must admit I cried when I saw a live stream on Facebook. There were so many New Yorkers from all walks of life who came together for a protest against Trump’s executive orders to ban Muslims, punishing sanctuary cities and build that mother effing wall on the border of Mexico.
It made me so happy to see New Yorkers come out and support their minority brothers and sisters. The unity was beautiful to see.
I believe everyone deserves to build a better life away from destruction, war, poverty and violence.
Trump has another thing coming if he thinks that he is going to make Mexico pay for that wall.
Trump has awoken a sleeping giant.
No ban. No Wall. ✌️
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Drumpkin is so deluded watched that interview freaking obsessed about that stupid crowd number moron. He needs to read that date on that picture says Jan 21 pathetic mess he is.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Alt-FEC is a thing of beauty. Waiting for Rogue IRS and Rogue Office of Government Ethics
Report this comment as spam or abuse