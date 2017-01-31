Jennifer Lawrence & Anne Hathaway issue statements about the Muslim Ban

CB has been talking a bit about how we’re not going to stop covering politics and politically-adjacent stories at this point. I’d just like to point out that we really don’t have a choice in the matter – Emperor Baby Fists is from the “celebrity” world and his presidency is the worst reality show in the history of time. As the awards season trudges onward, all of the celebrities are using their platforms to discuss what’s happening in America, as we saw at the Golden Globes and the SAGs. It’s all anyone can talk about, how scared we are, how this orange monster doesn’t represent our values, how we will fight fascism until the bitter f–king end. It’s not like we’re ignoring pleasant, sunny stories in favor of these devastating reaction-pieces from celebrities. This is the only game in town. So here are some other celebrity reactions to all of the sh-t that’s gone down in the past week.
Arnold Schwarzenegger has thoughts. Arnold on the Muslim Ban: “the real problem is that it was vetted badly. If they would run this by the Justice Department and Homeland Security and had the lawyers really study and focus on it and give it some time to do it the right way. To go and ban people who have a green card, that means that the United States of America has given you permission to work here permanently and you are on the way to permanent citizenship… I was in that position. It’s crazy, it’s crazy and makes us look stupid when the White House is ill-prepared to put this kind of executive order out there.”
On Monday, Jennifer Lawrence posted this to her Facebook:
My broken heart goes out to the innocent lives of Muslim refugees that are trying to escape terror and find safety for their families. I and millions of Americans understand that someone’s race or religion should never keep them in harm’s way. It should be every person’s duty to help and protect anyone no matter their nationality. I pray for sanity and compassion to return to the Whitehouse.
And Anne Hathaway posted an Instagram describing her feelings on the matter:
I wasn't planning on coming back so soon, but this moment cannot be met with silence. America is great when she is allowed to be herself- a country powerful enough to accept and absorb those who's lives have been broken by circumstances beyond their control, a beacon of hope in a world ravaged by war, sorrow and destruction ALL WHILE she keeps her own citizens safe. We must continue our tradition of welcoming those in need. If we are not that, we are nothing. My prayers go straight to the heart of the fearful- I am sorry you are scared. We must continue to stand together with love. (If you'd like to take action, support @aclu_nationwide and @doctorswithoutborders.) @nytimes
I’m sure some people will nitpick about celebrities coming out more than 48 hours after Trump signed the executive order, but my thoughts are… many people are still in shock. And for celebrities worried about alienating their fans, they think that if they speak out immediately, they’ll be bashed. But at this point, it’s all hands on deck.
I have no problem with a celeb speaking out, regardless of when it is. I’ve seen countless celebs speak out against it or encourage their followers to donate/volunteer to the ACLU and each one of them gets a plus in my book. Now is not the time to think about “brands” or whatever. This is about right or wrong. So kudos to Jen and Anne plus all the other celebs that have joined in on the fight.
It makes no sense to me that people think celebs shouldn’t talk about politics. We can ask them about every aspect of their personal life, but not politics?
The only reason the right has a problem with celebs speaking out is because they don’t agree with their politics. They’re also total hypocrites because they’ll drag out Kid Rock, Jon Voight and Ted Nuggent at any chance they get.
Exactly! Like they elected TRUMP! The comments left by them on celeb pages are so vile too. Like even the ones who are just like “Please donate to the ACLU which needs your help to fight for American citizens.” Some of them tell the celeb to go die, their out of touch and elite (lol) and that they wish misery on them. I’m just like celebs are people too. Yes they have money and more privilege but everything that’s happening effects them. Besides that, like I mentioned in my OG comment, this is about right and wrong and standing up for those who don’t have a voice.
@Sam outspoken celebs who are Jewish typically receive comments like “get in the oven”. The vileness is unbelievable.
Donald Trump was once just a stupid celeb who posted his opinion on EVERYTHING on Twitter. Hmmmm.
Also, as long as a celebrity isn’t being elitist (think Goop telling us peasants that we need a $550 lucite tray or a jade vagina stone, Leo telling us we need to eat $50 vegan muffins and drive hybrids while he flies around in private jets etc) I don’t mind them using their platform to talk about issues. Not lecture, just discuss. Celebrities are actual people after all.
Just the hypocrisy of the right voting for a rich celebrity “business man” and then calling celebrities elitist is mind blowing.
Totally Jenns! If I had a louder platform to rail against Trump because I was a celebrity, I would use it! And the same folks who criticize celebs for speaking out voted for a reality TV star for president! And keep posting on politics, Celebitchy – we all need to keep fighting every day!
I agree that it is all hands on deck. Thank you Celebitchy writers and editors for facing this fact and covering the most important celebrity story of our time.
While I do agree with them, this “America is the beacon od hope” nonsense is annoying. Stuff like this has happened before and it will sadly probably happen again. And there are countries that are doing far more even though America nas been involved in the wars that made these people refugees.
Self awareness is not exactly America’s strong point.
it honestly made me sick to read that. as you said this crisis is in big parts thanks to american imperialism or as they call it “freedom”. most people in the world dont see it as a beacon of hope but a country that throws bombs at them or has them executed by terror robots in the sky.
Exactly. Which makes Trump’s ban all the more sickening. America is responsible for the mess in Syria and Iraq. So now, after creating this mess, we’re turning our backs on these people? We’re turning our backs on Iraqis who risked their lives to provide intelligence to American soldiers? We’re turning our backs on innocent men, women and children whose lives have been ruined by the actions of our government? The United States has a lot of blood on its hands, and not just in the Middle East. The least we could do is continue to take in refugees from countries we have destroyed for no reason other than to advance the interests of corporations.
“We’re turning our backs on Iraqis who risked their lives to provide intelligence to American soldiers? ”
And don’t forget abut the ones who are fighting alongside our American soldiers.
I despise Trump and all that he stands for. If you use 911 as a reference over 90% of the men involved in the World Trade Center bombing were not from the countries that he issued the ban on. We have a racist ill-informed jackass for a President.
America has tons of issues. So does every other place on earth inhabited by humans. The point is that many great things have happened for many people here because people continually fight for better and to be better. America is a work in progress…emphasis on progress. If you’re offended that people still believe that America can be a light for good in the world if we keep fighting for it, I dunno what to tell you. That’s too cynical for my blood.
Spot on!
Thank you for covering this and the other horrible actions of Emperor Baby Fists. We will continue fighting – Atlanta, GA.
Hathaway take a seat.
“a beacon of hope in a world ravaged by war, sorrow and destruction ” you know AnnE america might have something to do with all of that.
America has always had a distorted view of itself, right from Founding Fathers who thought that only white men should decide leadership. But is this really the time for this? Because it sounds like you are trying to discredit an important message from someone with a platform by any means necessary…including hashing up the irrational hatred for an actress because she wasnt cool enough in her Oscar campaign.
Thanks. We can’t let the perfect be the enemy of the good. We can’t sit and fight amongst ourselves. We do not have the luxury of time or space for that.
America’s ideals have been a beacon of hope.
America’s actions have been mixed. (And so, we might add, have those of every other country on the planet, most of which also seem to feel they are special — right down to Canada, where I live.)
But we still have to fight for the ideals because, in the end, so many immigrants HAVE come to America, HAVE made new lives, HAVE given their children a better chance in life.
I think (and correct me if I’m wrong) QueenB is actually just trying to keep tabs on the hypocrisy of this situation, and unfortunately Hathaway’s well-meaning message used language that has been employed by neoliberals to distance themselves from America’s extrajudicial killings and international war mongering for decades. I think that while the outpouring of support is necessary and beautiful right now, it can rankle a bit that the utter destruction of Yemen or Sudan, for example, haven’t received similar and protracted outrage for the last few years.
All that said, Hathaway isn’t a geopolitical scholar, and I imagine she’s trying her best with her platform. I’d fall on the side of praising her for using her voice, but reminding everyone that this horrific ban feels so visceral now because it’s at home. America has been toying carelessly with Muslim (and other) lives abroad for many years. I think it’s important to remember the latter point now so we don’t forget it once Trump and his ilk are out of office.
@QueenB You have a point. While it is a fact that the American government has been a part of a lot of disgusting, cowardly, and inhumane events in the world, you also have to accept that it is still a fact that people want to come to this country and live. Not because they don’t have any other choices, but because they truly want to live here and believe in the ideals of what this nation is about. If not that than simply because they just like living here. If this was not the case, then what are we protesting for, what are those lawyers doing at those airports, what are the BLM protesters doing, the posts on social media, the First Nation protestors against the pipeline. etc.
America has also given a lot to the world as well. I do agree that America does need to be checked and checked more often.
I have friends in Pakistan who have literally been driven mad by drone strikes over the past few years. Some have killed themselves because they couldn’t take it anymore, some are living with extreme PTSD. Others have died because the US government supposedly can’t tell the difference between a training camp and a market or apartment building. My best friend from my school days has a 7yr old who cries and tears her hair out on nice days, because the drones come when the skies are clear.
All my life America has represented war and horror. Carnage. The fact that you cling so fervently to the idea of glorious America that never was is just more salt in the wound.
I think people are protesting in part because we want America to live up to its ideals. We’ll never get there by saying America has done bad things, so whatever. You don’t have to hate America to hold America accountable. And btw, America isn’t always on the wrong side of every issue. Many of you throwing stones at America enjoy freedom today in part because Americans fought and died to stop the spread of fascism worldwide. Remember that.
America likes to think highly of itself. Being overly patriotic is looked highly upon. The FedEx guy who stopped the protesters from burning a flag in Iowa is now being hailed as a hero. I think he even met with trump. America loves it symbols, but falls short from displaying actual liberty and justice.
Maybe if we didn’t try to whitewash our history so much, people would be more aware.
I am actually hoping to hear from more of them. I have not seen anything from Beyonce during the Women’s march or in the last couple of days. I wonder if her and others will use the Grammys as a possible platform.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Beyonce, who rarely uses social media, endorsed the Womens March a week before it happened. In other words before it became clear that it would be a cool cause to attach yourself to, take note Taylor Swift. But Beyonce also mostly just lets her presence or music speak so lets wait and see. IS she scheduled to perform? If so then I expect it will drive home a powerful point like her BET performance.
oh, I did not know that about her tweet. Good to know.
Yes, she is scheduled to perform with Adele…..
The far right already hates Beyonce because of her Super Bowl performance last year, so she has nothing to lose. Lemonade made a great statement, she does use her music and performances to speak.
@Merry girl you beat me to it, I was just about to start speaking up for Bey. Love her <3
Just because someone tweets about a march before it happens doesn’t mean much. Why not show up at one of those marches. And let’s not act like Bey is a voice. She has only done one album (a song) on that album that says anything about what others are marching or speaking up against. Most of the songs are about her and Jay’s relationship.
everyone needs to speak out. these are just actors so they’re not that important in the great scheme of things, but they have a voice others don’t, so they must speak. it’s imperative. the moment we stop we normalise it, and we cannot let it happen.
Agreed all hands on deck. They both also supported the Women’s March. Jen was filming but posted a statement and I believe Anne was at one. We need every single person to speak up at this point. Anne I think was always pretty vocal but jen has been more so in the last year. We need more of that…celebs who maybe weren’t into speaking up doing so now. They reach people that many of us can’t
This is probably one of the few times I have nothing negative to say about what Jlaw or AnnE has said.
Isn’t it about time to tell those white Trump voters that if refugees are not welcome then they should be the one to leave the country first?
That America belongs to the Native Americans and everyone else are descendants of refugees including Satan Trump himself.
Yup, but many Americans seem to think America belongs to “White” people. It’s mostly the uneducated imbeciles who think that though.
I have an aunt who thinks that. it’s mind-boggling, because she isn’t even white. smh. but she is the least intelligent person I know, so that may explain something.
“a beacon of hope in a world ravaged by war, sorrow and destruction ”
ermmmm i’m not sure the rest of the world, especially the so called “3rd world” countries agree with that….US imperialism has had its fair share of victims
but Trump is something else…He’s a dangerous fascist lunatic
He can’t get impeached soon enough
Trump won in large part because of his big mouth and CELEBRITY for years yapping about all things from his daughter’s body parts and his own greatness to how NOT great America is. Celebrities are citizens and I am proud of them for standing up against injustice and against sheer stupidity and meanness coming out of the current WH. Hopefully they will keep it up and not normalize him in the face of the extreme bombardment of corrupt activities coming out of the WH.
Is it really that shocking? Trump said he would do this if he got elected. He did exactly what he promised. He is a madman. Just offering your “prayers” isn’t going to do anything. There needs to be action. All those that didn’t vote should be ashamed. All those that voted for Trump, hope you can sleep peacefully at night.
No, it’s not shocking. Appalling, yes, but not shocking. He said he was going to do all of this, and now he’s doing it.
Exactly !
There were people who said “oh he won’t actually do all that stuff” and look where we are now. BBC and NPR have some videos with Trump supporters who are absolutely thrilled with his first week in office. People actually want him to waste billions of dollars on that stupid wall.
I thought J-Law’s statement was succinct, direct, and clear. I liked how it was written.
The “beacon of hope” stuff from Anne Hathaway is a cliche, but maybe she was trying to go for eloquence.
Everyone talks about prayers — I wonder if they actually do this in private though. This is just a random thought. (I remember Candace Cameron saying we should pray for Donald Trump, and I was wondering to myself
“Does Candace Cameron really pray for Donald Trump? Is that a thing people actually do?” Sure, praying for your family doesn’t strike me as odd. Praying for an uninjured President is not something that would ever strike me as something I would go out of my way to do).
I know … everyone says they are praying all the time and I don’t believe that they really do anything of the kind. It’s become a political cliché to say “pray” so they should be honest and just say “in our thoughts” because for the moment the situation IS in people’s thoughts.
About prayers, I do believe they are answered sometimes when deeply sincere. But how often are people deeply sincere? Mostly prayers are our wishes to a bearded Santa Claus in the sky. Our flow of thoughts about love, hate, fear and confusion is what’s helping create the bad and good in this world. If we could only think creatively, compassionately, wisely that would have a more positive impact on our world.
I applaud anyone willing to stand up and speak out against him and these horrible policies.
You r so stupid if we don’t converter to Islam law or they will kill us. That mean u can’t be a free woman and u can’t do what u want they can take a peice of ass off u and u can’t nothing about it Isis said they will enter the usa through goodwill just what they r here there will be a war right here in the usa
Wayne, not all Muslims are ISIS. Thankfully the refugees trying to come here despite how the US has behaved on the world stage understand that not all Americans are narrow-minded, frightened little isolationists. Every nation-state that has gotten bogged down in its own “superiority” fell off the world stage. Yes, ISIS is a danger. Alienate the rest of the Muslim world and you will be playing right into their hands.
