Salma Hayek’s husband is a ‘big kid’ who needs to be ‘looked after’

Salma Hayek still hasn’t said anything following the LA Times article in which Salma was widely called out for not listening to Jessica Williams. We discussed the situation yesterday – Salma and Jessica were part of a women-in-film discussion at Sundance last week and what was supposed to be a conversation about ladies in general ended up getting messy, as Jessica Williams tried to express how dangerous it feels for her, a black woman, to merely exist in this country right now. Salma talked over her, called her “baby” and basically dismissed her. Salma still hasn’t said anything about it.
But Salma is talking about her family and how she has a great life. Perhaps that’s what she can tell all of the worried black women of America: why not just marry a billionaire and live in France, right? To be fair, Salma said all of this to People Magazine before the LAT piece came out. But she’s still pretty annoying here.
Her husband François-Henri Pinault: “I married the right guy. That is probably the most important thing. We support each other in everything we do. We want the other one to strive. Makes you happy when the other one strives. And you know what, we don’t have a very strong social life, because we really like to spend time together. So we do spend a lot of quality time together.”
Being named a ‘best dressed woman’: “I feel a very strong relief. Because my husband is in the fashion business. I’m so happy I made it to the hundred and something. I think it’s going to make him proud. I think of myself as bipolar when it comes to [style]. Because if I’m going to come tonight and find a dress, but then, when nobody’s looking, you’d be shocked, I’d be happy taking a shower, and then just changing into pajamas.”
Husbands take over everything: “Sometimes the hardest things to balance is motherhood with marriage,” she said, adding that husbands can be a little overwhelming. “They take over, oh my God, they take over everything. You just have to remind yourself that you have that other big kid too to look after. He looks like he’s self-sufficient, but they need the tender loving care too. You have to keep reminding yourself.”
Time away from family: “When it comes to my career, what I do is I only do roles that are shot in a way that I’m never more than two weeks away from my family.”
Salma has Real People Problems, just like you! She too has a demanding husband who needs her attention almost as much as their child. I absolutely loathe when women talk about their husbands this way, if you couldn’t tell. But I generally dislike the “boys will be boys” and “men need to be trained” and “I’m married to the biggest kid of all” mentalities. That’s probably why I’m not married, right? As for the real state of Salma’s marriage… we’ve debated this before, but I still believe that she’s just a billionaire’s trophy wife and she just fronts like her marriage is really no different than anyone else’s. But whatever.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Oh Lord. Who voted her best dressed??? That must be a typo.
This “taking care of men” is ridiculous and there is only one way I’ll ever accept it in my relationships. If the guy has a sense of humor and allows me to mock him endlessly. Like if he has man flu. I’ll absolutely indulge him for a day or two but then I get to laugh once he’s better. That sounds super healthy but hey, he gets to laugh at my weird sh*t as well. There must be balance, everything else is just crap. I get the impression that this is not how their relationship works.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Salma either has no sense of style , or she needs a new stylist. Of late, she either looks matronly or like a Latina cliche.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeesh. I think we all need a Salma break. It seems like when celebs talk about how great their marriages are, divorce soon follows. Is that on purpose? Are they trying to avoid gossip before the big announcment ? I see she also had an excuse for not going out with her hubby much. I dunno…this pings.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So probably she should save her patronizing use of the word “baby” for when she is at home.
It was completely unwarranted in her exchange with Jessica Williams.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Also would it be mean of me to say good thing her hubby is a billionaire because he looks like a testicle? Should I not say that? LOL
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought maybe if she’d said ‘big effing ugly baby’ it might have been more accurate, and equally annoying…and to quote a brilliant comedienne “what exactly did you see in the billionaire François-Henri Pinault?” (Caroline Aherne R.I.P)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ironically, almost definitely accurate here but probably not accurate for Debbie McGee to whom it was originally addressed since she’d worked as Paul Daniels’ assistant for 10 years by the time they got married and the marriage lasted another 28 years until his death. I’m fairly sure most gold diggers would have left with the cash years before.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hideous dresses.
And if her husband weren’t extremely wealthy…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh dear god. I’ve been married for 20 years, and with dh for almost 25. I’ve been a stay at home mom/housewife for 18 years. But we are ADULTS. I never feel like I need to “look after” him. And I am raising boys to be the same way. If my future daughters-in-law think they need to baby them I will have failed at my job.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+10000
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly. I recently had someone tell me they don’t date because they don’t want to deal with the emotional BS that comes with dating. More like, you’re immature and your relationships have been immature. This kind of story might be funny to your friends who know you very well but sharing them with the public just makes you and your hubby look ridiculous. Let grown men be men; if they don’t act like men, call it for what it is.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ha! Best dressed??!! Another example of how money and or marriage to a billionaire fashion owner can’t buy you taste or style or a clue. :-/
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She talked about how shocked we’d be at how she dresses at home… Hah, no. I’d swap your hideous clothes for pajamas the moment I could too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
We finna sit here and act like Henri-I have a kid the same age as my Wife-kid with Linda evangelista Pinault is really not her husband?? I bet he is ideally Married to salma and also bonking a number or aged out models for funsies
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You just know he is hitting up bingo night at the retired supermodel home for strange.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Recent blind item:
SAG AWARDS: Some of the biggest whispers last night were for this foreign born A- list mostly movie actress who is an Academy Award nominee/winner. Apparently her husband is the father of a brand new baby to a 19 year old model. Some say the model is a couple of years shy of 19. Salma Hayek (François-Henri Pinault).
You ladies were not too far off. LOL.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
OOP! I didn’t even know that LOL I simply assumed
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Whoa!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
In what circle of hell was Salma named Best Dressed Woman? She SHOULD be, considering her vast resources, but she’s a big fashion fail. Egads, even her jewelry is ugly in the above picture.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The one where her husband is a major financial factor in the fashion industry, obviously. AKA, here. It’s embarrassing that Salma thinks she dresses well. Too many yes-men will do that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
From what I see in the fashion press Francois-Henri Pinault has a reputation of being a workaholic and travels a lot. So as a result Salma had to adopt her life to that.
The industry press also makes it seem like he really loves her. He also very rarely comments about anything other than the businesses. Salma annoys because she in the past she seemed more interesting. As for social life, he was learning Spanish and her French. She still does speak French well so that probably has an impact.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I meant she doesn’t speak French well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Explains why she uses baby frequently when she’s condescending.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t understand why she is not bestie with GOOP.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Those shoes!!! We short legged women really don’t need an ankle strap to cut us off. But what do I know. I’m not on any best dressed lists. I’m just a legend in my circle lillll.
Report this comment as spam or abuse