Jonny Lee Miller talks about low-T & still being friends with Angelina Jolie

Jonny Lee Miller has long been one of my favorites. He’s my favorite Angelina Jolie Ex-Husband. He’s my favorite Sherlock Holmes (sorry, Bendy Cumberbatch). He’s been my favorite Undercover Hotness for years now, if not decades. While his career hasn’t been as flashy as the careers of his buddies Jude Law and Ewan McGregor, JLM has fashioned a pretty good career for himself overall. I still believe that Elementary (despite their sophomore slump) is one of the best things on TV. I believe JLM is doing his best work on the show too. Anyway, JLM has a new interview with The Telegraph to talk about Trainspotting 2. They totally asked him about Angelina Jolie and that’s totally the quote they used for the headline. To be fair, he mentioned “Angie” before they asked about her. Some highlights from the Telegraph piece:
Whether he’s shy or just fake-humble: “Actually, shy is probably right. I’m a little bit more relaxed these days. But I guess I’m still not that comfortable sitting here talking about myself.”
The return of Sick Boy in T2: “His maturity level is sort of stuck… People thought Sick Boy was so cool in the first film, and I really wanted to get away from that.” Which he does. One of the most poignant scenes in T2 shows Simon touching up his roots with a toothbrush, “because we wanted it to be clear that he was trying hard – only it’s not quite working any more”. And although none of the film’s four lead characters – Renton (Ewan McGregor), Begbie (Robert Carlyle) and Spud (Ewan Bremner) – are thriving, Miller agrees that Simon’s somehow the saddest of them all. “Really, the only winners in the film are women. And that’s intentional. I think so many men have this really sharp feeling of being a disappointment in their mid-forties. There’s probably something chemical about it – the drop of testosterone, the fact that you don’t feel the same way physically – it’s a real thing. You do tend to feel like a disappointment.”
Whether he remembers his fame in the ‘90s with Trainspotting: “Well, I left London to be with Angie in LA [that year]. So that took me away from all the hoo-hah around Trainspotting. But, anyway, I won’t go into that.”
Whether he got a lot of attention for being with Jolie: “Well, there wasn’t one because we were both completely unknown. Angie wasn’t… it was pre all that.” So they were able to have a normal relationship away from all the pressures she’s faced since? “Oh, yes,” Miller replies. Does he keep in touch with her? “Yeah – we’re still friends,” he nods, and before I’m able to ask whether he’s spoken to the actress since the breakdown of her third marriage, to Brad Pitt, he throws me a small smile that says: “That’s all you’re getting.”
His career longevity: “I think I’m doing alright. In terms of success, I’ve been around long enough to know that it’s a long game – and I want to be doing this until I’m old. I also think that if you want to be left alone, you can engineer your life and career that way. [You won’t catch me] attending any award ceremony I haven’t been nominated for”. Miller tells me that “if people know too much about you, I think you become a little less interesting as an actor – your job is to fool people.”
Living in New York and dealing with American politics: “I’m not going to get political.” Does he believe actors should avoid being political? “No – I think if you’re a citizen, you have every right to get political about that country’s politics. And I don’t think that actors should be slagged off for using their voice. Meryl Streep had a right to say what she did. She’s a US citizen, that’s her opinion and if you agree with it, good.”
“I left London to be with Angie in LA…” What a magical time that was, in the 1990s. JLM was literally living in London with Jude Law and Ewan McGregor and he met a 19-year-old Angelina Jolie and he followed her to LA and they eloped in Las Vegas soon after. They didn’t divorce until 1999, although they stayed friends and were often pap’d throughout the early and mid ‘00s going out to dinner and attending each other’s events. That’s the kind of guy I see her with now, by the way – soft-spoken, British, with an undercover sex appeal. Like the kind of guy who can lay some serious pipe and then make you a cup of tea. If JLM wasn’t happily married right now, I would want them to get back together.
As for what he says about politics… I think (but I’m not sure?) that he lives in New York full-time now and he might even have dual citizenship or something. And his Twitter feed is really political – go here to see.
oh, I didn’t realize he was married…I was totally going to start shipping them.
oh, well.
I had the same reaction. Like, how adorable would it be? I am so disappointed in how this whole Brad Pitt fiasco went down, and I am so sorry for that entire family. I have always adored her-even in her blood wearing days. She’s just her own person, and I love that.
You really think that would stop her if she wanted him? Before anyone attacks, in the interest of equal time, it likely wouldn’t stop Jennifer Aniston either.
God, he was so beautiful in the 90s. Him and Jolie were so hot together. lol
http://3.bp.blogspot.com/-aJYXzM6ySHY/Ty3wurZ6r0I/AAAAAAAABvM/jvs1fjRIQLA/s1600/jonny+lee+miller+angelina+jolie+hackers+1995.jpg
Sorry, what is “low-T” in reference to? I clicked expecting some story about him struggling with low Testosterone.
Edit: oh never mind, I’ve just seen the reference.
Me too, cause I have a bf with that and we’re medicated him to alleviate so I was wondering but it was less than a blurb
I’m still missing the reference. I expected to see him shilling a low testosterone drug.
It naturally declines with age, though more dramatically in some. It’s their version of menopause, and like most male reproductive symptoms, is way less taxing than female reproductive issues despite managing to generate significantly more emotional drama.
He’s also my favourite Mr Knightley (2009 Emma with Romola Garai as Emma is the actual best).
I’m really glad for him that Elementary worked out so well.
right on. i love that movie and their chemistry!
Ooh! I’ll have to check that out! I 💛 JLM and Romola Garai (and Goop makes me itch – her Emma is so irritating).
lol I misread your comment and thought you said ROMOLA was the irritating one, and I was ready to fight you until I caught the word Goop! You should def. check out Romola’s Emma, she’s fantastic and lovable and everything Emma should be. But then she is a fantastic actress in general.
Yeeeeeeeees! best Emma and knightley ever! He was also good in Mansfield Park.
He was a little dreamboat in mansfield park
OMG I just watched that, and am in love! I’m glad I gave “Emma” another chance, because I tried to watch the Goop version, and turned it off because she was so annoying.
and I am on the third season of Elementary and I love it! I find his Sherlock a lot more real than Benny’s (who is also entertaining)…………but I like that he isn’t a brat. It’s two different interpretation though–I can see why the ‘Batch’s Sherlock acts the way he does vs. JLM’s.
I’m loving all the Emma love! Romola was what really made Emma click in live action for me, because she just nails it in a way Goop could never even touch.
After the BBC’s 1995 P&P, Emma and 2007 Northanger Abbey (with Felicity Jones and Carey Mulligan) are my favourite Austen adaptations, they just get the wit and tone so right without needing to be all Hollywoody melodramatic like 2005 P&P.
I never made it past two episodes of Elementary, it’s just not my style but the casting was perfect.
Oh yes!! Me too!
Yes!
YEs—he was perfect in that role.
I’m just here for the vintage Angelina pics. ♥ ♥
Blonde is not her best colour but damn she is gorgeous.
Agreed. I prefer dark hair on her but she is SUCH a stunning woman. Sigh.
She had the blonde hair for that CIA movie–”The Good Shepherd”.
Are those “vintage”? I came to say that I love that lip color and it makes her look so much younger. LOL She looks amazing in those photos.
I saw Jonny Lee Miller in New York once. I thought it was hilarious because at first I was like wow that guy is really hot. But then I looked at him again and it clicked. So he is really good looking in person still.
Cool. Sounds like when my husband sat near Heidi Klum at a restaurant and I asked him how she looked and he said “smokin hot,” and way more beautiful than how she looked on Project Runway, which we watched at the time.
I was in the crowd at the recent Trainspotting 2 premiere in Edinburgh and JLM looked pretty good, as did Ewen.
JLM is my favorite Sherlock as well, for a minute Bendy was almost catching up then he just fell off. There is just something about JLM that I love, he has always been my favorite of Angie’s ex’s. In my head they always made perfect sense as a couple.
Also I wish CBS would get their crap together with the timing of Elementary, it is easily one of the best shows on TV and definitely the best on CBS yet they are always shifting it around like its a dud.
I so agree Erica! CBS needs to quit treating Elementary like this. On another note, I so love Watson’s fashion on the show that when I turned the big 5-0, I went to Nordstrom for a wardrobe makeover and used Watson’s style as a guide for the stylist there. I love that she wears outfits that are well put together but not stuffy, that show a bit but not too much and most importantly are comfortable.
THIS so much, I love Joan Watsons style.
Yes and I DVR it and it is never recorded and I get some show with Tea Leone! And then I go to on demand and the episodes are either gone or I have to watch them without being able to forward and if I Pause it too long it reverts back to the beginning and I have to sit through the whole show and commercials again without being able to forward it to the part I left off at. I’m going to have to wait for it to be on Netflix. Sigh.
I hate that it’s now on Sunday when football, golf or some other sports event messes up the timing.
I know!!! I loved these two together and I unashamedly LOVE Hackers. Wish he wasn’t married He’s a cutie
Completely agree. My tryst with Bendy was short-lived. Elementary and Miller’s Sherlock have proven to be far more interesting long-term. ESPECIALLY after the dumpster fire of Sherlock S. 4.
I have discovered Elementary on Hulu. I’m here for it. He is effing hot.
I went to his Twitter feed. It’s great and he seems on top of things! Good for him!!!!
you are all forgetting amazing, tragic Jeremy Brett. he was Sherlock and no one can top that.
as for JLM, he was always a good guy. but so are his buddies, because despite messy love life, Jude Law does do good and does stand up for what he believes in.
“soft-spoken, British, with an undercover sex appeal. Like the kind of guy who can lay some serious pipe and then make you a cup of tea” I want to see her with Ralph Fiennes when they were both peak hot, make it happen universe, we deserve it after president-in-Cheeto.
Sigh….he is just luscious!!! I have about 20 Sherlock episodes saved on my dvr (plus the series dvds) and it drives my husband crazy! lol I will say the I really look forward to episodes where JLM has a shirtless scene, they are few and far between but grrrrr!!!
Lol I was about to say that the whole series is on Hulu!
Thank you! I’ll catch up on Hulu!
I love Elementary, I think he’s a perfect modern day Holmes, whereas Cumberbatch, imo just seems weird and nerdy.
I also loved him as the ghastly serial killer, Jordan Chase, in Dexter.
Him and Jolie made a great couple, but as he is happily married to an awesome Woman, that ship has sadly sailed.
the pictures with her look like he photoshoped himself in there. hard to believe they were a couple.
It’s funny that she’s already pregnant with Shiloh in these pics. (blond hair, grey outfit)
AJ is gorgeous in these pics.
Love him in elementary…
I feel for Jolie the way her family imploded, I hope she finds happiness and peace, will forever be my girl crush Lool.
The Telegraph (or the Torygraph) is a Right Wing paper (although a bit more respectable than The Daily Mail) so I can understand him not wanting to share his politics that way.
The Telegraph are total lickarses for the establishment/Tories/royals.
I liked their fashion pages back in the day but that was it.
He was wonderful in Eli Stone, which was a terrific show.
I loved that show !!!!!
One of my favorite shows ever. The first season with George Michael was when I fell in love with his music all over again. It got screwed by the writers strike.
I like him better for her than Brad. He’s not so damn full of himself.
I agree, if it weren’t for the beautiful kids she has with Brad, I wish we could turn back time to 2004 and see Angie choose Jonny rather than Pitt. I think she and Miller were really into each other at that time, they had matured since their divorce and could have made it work. Instead she got a man who permanently brought the baggage of his ex wife into her life, never truly stood up for her publicly and became such a whining failure at the end.
Thank you Kaiser — for this little pick me up today. He has been my secret heart throb for years as well. Love watching Hackers, loved him in Eli Stone, Dexter and now Elementary along with just about everything else. Love how he talks about his family. And yes, he and AJ were great together.
They both look so genuinely happy in those pics. Ah well…
