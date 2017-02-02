Jonny Lee Miller talks about low-T & still being friends with Angelina Jolie

wenn311189

Jonny Lee Miller has long been one of my favorites. He’s my favorite Angelina Jolie Ex-Husband. He’s my favorite Sherlock Holmes (sorry, Bendy Cumberbatch). He’s been my favorite Undercover Hotness for years now, if not decades. While his career hasn’t been as flashy as the careers of his buddies Jude Law and Ewan McGregor, JLM has fashioned a pretty good career for himself overall. I still believe that Elementary (despite their sophomore slump) is one of the best things on TV. I believe JLM is doing his best work on the show too. Anyway, JLM has a new interview with The Telegraph to talk about Trainspotting 2. They totally asked him about Angelina Jolie and that’s totally the quote they used for the headline. To be fair, he mentioned “Angie” before they asked about her. Some highlights from the Telegraph piece:

Whether he’s shy or just fake-humble: “Actually, shy is probably right. I’m a little bit more relaxed these days. But I guess I’m still not that comfortable sitting here talking about myself.”

The return of Sick Boy in T2: “His maturity level is sort of stuck… People thought Sick Boy was so cool in the first film, and I really wanted to get away from that.” Which he does. One of the most poignant scenes in T2 shows Simon touching up his roots with a toothbrush, “because we wanted it to be clear that he was trying hard – only it’s not quite working any more”. And although none of the film’s four lead characters – Renton (Ewan McGregor), Begbie (Robert Carlyle) and Spud (Ewan Bremner) – are thriving, Miller agrees that Simon’s somehow the saddest of them all. “Really, the only winners in the film are women. And that’s intentional. I think so many men have this really sharp feeling of being a disappointment in their mid-forties. There’s probably something chemical about it – the drop of testosterone, the fact that you don’t feel the same way physically – it’s a real thing. You do tend to feel like a disappointment.”

Whether he remembers his fame in the ‘90s with Trainspotting: “Well, I left London to be with Angie in LA [that year]. So that took me away from all the hoo-hah around Trainspotting. But, anyway, I won’t go into that.”

Whether he got a lot of attention for being with Jolie: “Well, there wasn’t one because we were both completely unknown. Angie wasn’t… it was pre all that.” So they were able to have a normal relationship away from all the pressures she’s faced since? “Oh, yes,” Miller replies. Does he keep in touch with her? “Yeah – we’re still friends,” he nods, and before I’m able to ask whether he’s spoken to the actress since the breakdown of her third marriage, to Brad Pitt, he throws me a small smile that says: “That’s all you’re getting.”

His career longevity: “I think I’m doing alright. In terms of success, I’ve been around long enough to know that it’s a long game – and I want to be doing this until I’m old. I also think that if you want to be left alone, you can engineer your life and career that way. [You won’t catch me] attending any award ceremony I haven’t been nominated for”. Miller tells me that “if people know too much about you, I think you become a little less interesting as an actor – your job is to fool people.”

Living in New York and dealing with American politics: “I’m not going to get political.” Does he believe actors should avoid being political? “No – I think if you’re a citizen, you have every right to get political about that country’s politics. And I don’t think that actors should be slagged off for using their voice. Meryl Streep had a right to say what she did. She’s a US citizen, that’s her opinion and if you agree with it, good.”

[From The Telegraph]

“I left London to be with Angie in LA…” What a magical time that was, in the 1990s. JLM was literally living in London with Jude Law and Ewan McGregor and he met a 19-year-old Angelina Jolie and he followed her to LA and they eloped in Las Vegas soon after. They didn’t divorce until 1999, although they stayed friends and were often pap’d throughout the early and mid ‘00s going out to dinner and attending each other’s events. That’s the kind of guy I see her with now, by the way – soft-spoken, British, with an undercover sex appeal. Like the kind of guy who can lay some serious pipe and then make you a cup of tea. If JLM wasn’t happily married right now, I would want them to get back together.

As for what he says about politics… I think (but I’m not sure?) that he lives in New York full-time now and he might even have dual citizenship or something. And his Twitter feed is really political – go here to see.

wenn229105

Photos courtesy of Getty, WENN.

 

55 Responses to “Jonny Lee Miller talks about low-T & still being friends with Angelina Jolie”

  1. doofus says:
    February 2, 2017 at 10:04 am

    oh, I didn’t realize he was married…I was totally going to start shipping them.

    oh, well.

    Reply
  2. Ramona says:
    February 2, 2017 at 10:07 am

    Sorry, what is “low-T” in reference to? I clicked expecting some story about him struggling with low Testosterone.

    Edit: oh never mind, I’ve just seen the reference.

    Reply
  3. teacakes says:
    February 2, 2017 at 10:09 am

    He’s also my favourite Mr Knightley (2009 Emma with Romola Garai as Emma is the actual best).

    I’m really glad for him that Elementary worked out so well.

    Reply
  4. Kitten says:
    February 2, 2017 at 10:13 am

    I’m just here for the vintage Angelina pics. ♥ ♥

    Reply
  5. Amanda says:
    February 2, 2017 at 10:18 am

    I saw Jonny Lee Miller in New York once. I thought it was hilarious because at first I was like wow that guy is really hot. But then I looked at him again and it clicked. So he is really good looking in person still.

    Reply
  6. Erica says:
    February 2, 2017 at 10:20 am

    JLM is my favorite Sherlock as well, for a minute Bendy was almost catching up then he just fell off. There is just something about JLM that I love, he has always been my favorite of Angie’s ex’s. In my head they always made perfect sense as a couple.
    Also I wish CBS would get their crap together with the timing of Elementary, it is easily one of the best shows on TV and definitely the best on CBS yet they are always shifting it around like its a dud.

    Reply
  7. Nicole says:
    February 2, 2017 at 10:23 am

    I have discovered Elementary on Hulu. I’m here for it. He is effing hot.

    Reply
  8. robyn says:
    February 2, 2017 at 10:26 am

    I went to his Twitter feed. It’s great and he seems on top of things! Good for him!!!!

    Reply
  9. Zapp Brannigan says:
    February 2, 2017 at 10:27 am

    “soft-spoken, British, with an undercover sex appeal. Like the kind of guy who can lay some serious pipe and then make you a cup of tea” I want to see her with Ralph Fiennes when they were both peak hot, make it happen universe, we deserve it after president-in-Cheeto.

    Reply
  10. Harla Jodet says:
    February 2, 2017 at 10:27 am

    Sigh….he is just luscious!!! I have about 20 Sherlock episodes saved on my dvr (plus the series dvds) and it drives my husband crazy! lol I will say the I really look forward to episodes where JLM has a shirtless scene, they are few and far between but grrrrr!!!

    Reply
  11. shelly says:
    February 2, 2017 at 10:34 am

    I love Elementary, I think he’s a perfect modern day Holmes, whereas Cumberbatch, imo just seems weird and nerdy.

    I also loved him as the ghastly serial killer, Jordan Chase, in Dexter.

    Him and Jolie made a great couple, but as he is happily married to an awesome Woman, that ship has sadly sailed.

    Reply
  12. QueenB says:
    February 2, 2017 at 10:34 am

    the pictures with her look like he photoshoped himself in there. hard to believe they were a couple.

    Reply
  13. Toniko says:
    February 2, 2017 at 10:50 am

    It’s funny that she’s already pregnant with Shiloh in these pics. (blond hair, grey outfit)

    Reply
  14. Paisley says:
    February 2, 2017 at 10:51 am

    AJ is gorgeous in these pics.

    Reply
  15. Naja says:
    February 2, 2017 at 11:11 am

    Love him in elementary…
    I feel for Jolie the way her family imploded, I hope she finds happiness and peace, will forever be my girl crush Lool.

    Reply
  16. dodgy says:
    February 2, 2017 at 11:31 am

    The Telegraph (or the Torygraph) is a Right Wing paper (although a bit more respectable than The Daily Mail) so I can understand him not wanting to share his politics that way.

    Reply
  17. SusanneToo says:
    February 2, 2017 at 12:57 pm

    He was wonderful in Eli Stone, which was a terrific show.

    Reply
  18. Carmen says:
    February 2, 2017 at 3:03 pm

    I like him better for her than Brad. He’s not so damn full of himself.

    Reply
    • O.o says:
      February 2, 2017 at 4:03 pm

      I agree, if it weren’t for the beautiful kids she has with Brad, I wish we could turn back time to 2004 and see Angie choose Jonny rather than Pitt. I think she and Miller were really into each other at that time, they had matured since their divorce and could have made it work. Instead she got a man who permanently brought the baggage of his ex wife into her life, never truly stood up for her publicly and became such a whining failure at the end.

      Reply
  19. Loganski says:
    February 2, 2017 at 3:48 pm

    Thank you Kaiser — for this little pick me up today. He has been my secret heart throb for years as well. Love watching Hackers, loved him in Eli Stone, Dexter and now Elementary along with just about everything else. Love how he talks about his family. And yes, he and AJ were great together.

    Reply
  20. Anitas says:
    February 2, 2017 at 4:15 pm

    They both look so genuinely happy in those pics. Ah well…

    Reply

