Chris Brown: ‘If I love you, bitch, ain’t nobody gonna have you’

For months, we’ve been discussing the “normalization” of certain kinds of destructive, reductive, racist, misogynistic, fascistic and deplorable behaviors, issues, politics and people. It absolutely feels like we’re through the looking glass and every a–hole, homophobe, transphobe, racist, Nazi and misogynist is just letting their freak flag fly proudly, out in the open. Chris Brown is one of those people, unshockingly. Breezy posted an Instagram story (it’s just an IG video) in which he rants to the camera about how he’s a stalker. I’m not going to post the video, but you can see it here.

Chris Brown may want to rethink his approach to romance. In an expletive-laden video, the 27-year-old singer ranted about his love life in an Instagram Story Monday. “Ladies, y’all be complaining about n—as being, like, stalkers and in love with y’all, kinda crazy and s–t and you get tired of it. Well, guess what? I’m one of them n—as! If I love you, bitch, ain’t nobody gonna have you. I’m gonna make you miserable,” he warned his followers. “I’m going to chase that n—a out and I’m gonna chase yo ass around, and it’s done.” It’s unclear what—if anything—prompted the R&B singer’s announcement. Later that evening, it was back to business as usual, as he promoted his Black Pyramid clothing line on social media. Some fans questioned whether Brown was merely joking in his Instagram Story, while others saw it as an opportunity. “Come get me then,” one fan teased. Others were more critical of Brown’s message and pointed to his volatile relationships with Rihanna and Karrueche Tran. “This man needs help,” another user wrote. “Nothing cute about this behavior.” After seeing the video, one of Brown’s fans said his words sound “like the intro to an episode of Dateline…”

[From E! News]

Um, yes, that Dateline comment is dead-on. People who are treating this like a joke are absolutely normalizing really scary behavior. “If I love you, bitch, ain’t nobody gonna have you. I’m gonna make you miserable. I’m going to chase that n—a out and I’m gonna chase yo ass around, and it’s done.” That’s what he did to Karrueche Tran, remember? He just couldn’t let it go when she broke up with him. There’s a mental health conversation to be had, for sure. But there’s also a conversation to be had about consent, autonomy and respect and that conversation needs to be had with boys and girls. If a guy ever says “If I love you, bitch, ain’t nobody gonna have you,” run to the nearest police station, get a lawyer and a restraining order and report it every time he drives by your house. Believe the abusive a–hole when he brags about abusing women.