Chris Brown: ‘If I love you, bitch, ain’t nobody gonna have you’

For months, we’ve been discussing the “normalization” of certain kinds of destructive, reductive, racist, misogynistic, fascistic and deplorable behaviors, issues, politics and people. It absolutely feels like we’re through the looking glass and every a–hole, homophobe, transphobe, racist, Nazi and misogynist is just letting their freak flag fly proudly, out in the open. Chris Brown is one of those people, unshockingly. Breezy posted an Instagram story (it’s just an IG video) in which he rants to the camera about how he’s a stalker. I’m not going to post the video, but you can see it here.
Chris Brown may want to rethink his approach to romance. In an expletive-laden video, the 27-year-old singer ranted about his love life in an Instagram Story Monday. “Ladies, y’all be complaining about n—as being, like, stalkers and in love with y’all, kinda crazy and s–t and you get tired of it. Well, guess what? I’m one of them n—as! If I love you, bitch, ain’t nobody gonna have you. I’m gonna make you miserable,” he warned his followers. “I’m going to chase that n—a out and I’m gonna chase yo ass around, and it’s done.”
It’s unclear what—if anything—prompted the R&B singer’s announcement. Later that evening, it was back to business as usual, as he promoted his Black Pyramid clothing line on social media.
Some fans questioned whether Brown was merely joking in his Instagram Story, while others saw it as an opportunity. “Come get me then,” one fan teased. Others were more critical of Brown’s message and pointed to his volatile relationships with Rihanna and Karrueche Tran. “This man needs help,” another user wrote. “Nothing cute about this behavior.” After seeing the video, one of Brown’s fans said his words sound “like the intro to an episode of Dateline…”
Um, yes, that Dateline comment is dead-on. People who are treating this like a joke are absolutely normalizing really scary behavior. “If I love you, bitch, ain’t nobody gonna have you. I’m gonna make you miserable. I’m going to chase that n—a out and I’m gonna chase yo ass around, and it’s done.” That’s what he did to Karrueche Tran, remember? He just couldn’t let it go when she broke up with him. There’s a mental health conversation to be had, for sure. But there’s also a conversation to be had about consent, autonomy and respect and that conversation needs to be had with boys and girls. If a guy ever says “If I love you, bitch, ain’t nobody gonna have you,” run to the nearest police station, get a lawyer and a restraining order and report it every time he drives by your house. Believe the abusive a–hole when he brags about abusing women.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Absolutely disgusting. This guy might be a sociopath. Sad that after beating Rihanna he still has fans.
How so very romantic. :-/
OJ Simpson Jr.
I see how much he has benefited from his anger management classes.
I just don’t understand how anyone, especially a woman, is able to condone his actions. How is this cute? It’s disgusting and is blatantly showing him to be an emotional abuser. Does it have to be written on his forehead for people to understand?
It’s actually incredibly scary, and to think this is a man that has a little girl..
Saying he was joking is on the same level as Trump’s “grabbing the pussy” is locker room talk. He needs help and the next one he “loves” (and what he conceives as love is just a big NO), may not be so lucky.
The fact that this asshat still has a career is an affront to society.
I have watched enough ID television to know that comment will have a bad ending for someone . That’s so scary .
I hate you, bitch, and ain’t nobody gonna have you. As in: you are irrelevant, psychotic, and disgusting. And I ain’t havin’ it. Bye.
But seriously, this is OUTRAGEOUS. He beat a woman almost to death, suffered zero consequences, and as a result he feels bold enough to spew this crap in public. He needs to be in prison.
He even has fans who say things like ‘beat me’ etc. The idiot who told him to come and get her? Girl you in danger and you don’t even know it. We need to do a better job educating our girls.
He doesn’t want a partnership, he wants an object to display.
Gross. That just made my stomach turn.
Go away you foooooool.
Misogynist sociopath, he clearly doesn’t see women as human being but as merely objects for his use – needs a straitjacket.
I think a woman will have to die before he is stopped. Tragic.
Is he speaking of Karrueche Tran. He has been vocal about making the women he dates famous, and with her, it is somewhat true. Before their breakup, she was constantly posting close to x rated pics of them. After the split, she’s found work with his name attached. Not a fan. Rihanna is another story. He beat her up, but not down. She felt guilty for whatever reason and went back to him only to find out what she probably already knew, she’s a better person than he can dream of becoming. He is full of hate, jealousy and has a violent nature. Who knows maybe he can grow up to be president.
That’s what his cell mate can say to him.
He’s vile.
Cue all the “good men” saying they can separate Chris Brown’s tirades from his music talent. And then keep buying and listening to his music. Hey, don’t worry, babe! Ugh.
