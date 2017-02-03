Ruby Rose: ‘For me, marriage is more about equal rights’

Is it just the shadows on this Cosmopolitan cover or does Ruby Rose absolutely look like a cartoon? It’s weird, right? Like the real Ruby Rose wasn’t available so they just CGI’d her face and now Cosmo has reached the uncanny valley. Anyway, Ruby currently has roles in two films, John Wick: Chapter 2 and xXx: Return of Xander Cage. She became famous for her role in Orange is the New Black, which is when she became the girl-crush du jour of every gay, bi and straight woman. She rode that new fame straight into some supporting roles in some action movies, thus… she’s on the cover of Cosmopolitan’s March issue. And I honestly don’t hate it. You can see Cosmo’s cover package here. Some highlights:
On social media: “There are things that I’m always going to be very vocal about, like LGBTQ and animal rights. I have a platform and I can open up a dialogue, but I also know that I’m just an actor. I’m just another person with an opinion no better than anyone else’s opinion. I don’t overanalyze. I just write from the heart, post it, and hope for the best. Then I move on.
On being comfortable with her sexuality: “I’m very confident and in tune with my sexuality. I feel very blessed for that, because in different places around the world, people can’t be. I’m lucky I can explore. I have a very healthy sex life, and there’s something very empowering, strong, and feminist about being open and comfortable in that world.
On marriage: “According to the news, I’ve been engaged five times. For me, marriage is more about equal rights than the act of getting married. When you don’t have equal rights, it trickles down to kids who think, My aunt’s gay so she can’t get married, or I’m weird because I feel the same way. So it’s important to break down that barrier. I’m more interested in having a loving, healthy, long-term relationship with someone I might want to have kids with someday.
For some reason, I thought Ruby Rose was like 22 years old, but in reality, she’s 30 years old. So… that makes me think differently about her, honestly. Still, I think she’s talking to a core audience of girls in their teens and women in their early 20s, and considering all of the dumb messaging targeted at that demographic, I don’t hate that there is one genderqueer lesbian out there talking about being sex-positive and feminist at the same time.
Photos courtesy of Ben Watts for Cosmopolitan.
I usually find her very famewhorish, but she comes across really well in this interview.
Judging by OITNB, however, she’s a horrible actress getting parts solely because of her looks. But it is nice to have a genderfluid queer person in the spotlight.
But there are some really great queer actresses. Evan Rachel wood and Sarah Paulson are great talents.
Ruby rose is happening because straight girls thinks she looks like Justin bieber and she’s friends with Taylor or whatever, it’s that whole insta fame thing triumphing over talent.
But Evan and Sarah are not genderfluid, are they?
Ugh, I have no idea why, because while she is beautiful——–she was freaking annoying on OINTB, and they basically brought her on the show as arm candy and to show that Piper was “hard” too. I remember after watching, I asked my friend “I know prison changes you, etc…..but Piper does know that a) she has a loving ish family that won’t let her fail (even if it’s to save them more embarrassment) and b) that she’s only going to be in prison for 18 moths, not 18 years.” It was just a ludicrous storyline—to take it that far with her, I thought.
Well maybe if they’d left out Ruby Rose. Who was frigging gorgeous, but yea.
I find her annoying . She’s also one of the worst actresses ever. She literally cannot act and I don’t know why hw keeps casting her.
She looks like the raging fire of my loins, All of the time, Idk how she does it but I Just love to see her on mute, I Love her style, her face, her hair, these ridiculous ass clothes she stays on… My Inner Slutty Auntie with Leopard predilections Is consumed by her fashion choices
@ daisy
I did say queer actresses. If you want gender fluid there’s still many way more talented people like Miley and Amandla stenberg that identifies as gender fluid.
My point is why is it good thing when she’s lousy actress and generally not much more talented than a kardashians? I just feel like it’s more of that vapid, reality culture where actual ability doesn’t matter as long as you have talent for self promotion that brought us the new president of the USA.
Miley talented? hahahahaha
Genderqueer lesbian – isn’t that redundant?
No, those are two different things. Gender and sexual orientation don’t necessarily have anything to do with one another.
Ruby’s been around a long time, so it’s suprising to hear that people in the US think she’s really young.
While her relationships can be messy, I’ve always liked her for speaking up about her depression. Also, while a lot of actors claim to have been bullied at school, she really was — horrendously so. They put her in hospital.
So, if one kid can feel a bit better about themselves based on Ruby’s story – I’m glad she’s experiencing success.
