Mariah Carey reminds Beyoncé that she had twins first

Mariah Carey has commented on Beyoncé’s pregnancy announcement, y’all. Like, it was super exciting when Beyonce dropped the news so spectacularly on Wednesday, but now it’s official because La Mimi has recognized that it’s happening. And she did it in glorious Mariah style. She slipped in a comment on Beyoncé’s announcement:

#MariahCarey congratulates #Bey and #Jay on their baby News!

A photo posted by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

Mm’hmm. It’s like congratulating someone while they’re on the red carpet, “Oh? Am I in your shot?” Secondly, can we talk about that sign off? “Mariah and the Twins”. Not “the kids,” not “Moroccan and Monroe,” – THE TWINS. The ones she had – first – before you.

Before anyone thinks I am (totally) serious, I know Mariah and Beyoncé are tight and I think it’s great. I would love to be a fly on the wall when these two get together because when goddesses collide, they make THUNDER! But I also don’t think Mariah, whom I adore, is above redirecting someone else’s spotlight. So there is not a doubt in my mind that Mariah has a message here. But I also assume she gave a slow clap to Beyoncé’s style. That announcement is just a-butterfly-choir-holding-a-banner shy of a Mariah album cover.

So Beyoncé blessed us with a twin pregnancy and Mariah has blessed Beyoncé’s blessed pregnancy and all was good… because Beyoncé chose her timing well. Wednesday, mid-week, first day of Black History Month, all eyes were on Beyoncé. And she got all the attention for Wednesday and Thursday. But that was then and this is now. Because today isn’t Twin Day anymore, folks. Today is day that Mariah drops her new “James Packer can kiss my diamond crusted heel as it walks away from him” anthem – I Don’t.

#IDONT 02.03.17

A video posted by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on

Mariah posted the pics below when Beyoncé came to her concert in December. I wonder if she gave Mariah the heads up, like the strategized their announcement strategy:
Beyoncé: “I’m going to announce the pregnancy on February 4th because of my connection to the 4th.”
Mariah: “My single drops the 3rd.”
Beyoncé: “So I was thinking the first day of Black History Month would really make a splash.”

I love you @beyonce thank you sooooo much for coming out tonight! ❤️😘🎤🙌🏽💋#merrychristmas

A photo posted by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on

Backstage at Christmas time with our beautiful children. @beyonce 😘 #christmas #family #love

A photo posted by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on

FFN_GG_VH1_DIVAS_ARR_1222016_52247097

FFN_GG_BEYONCE_1052016_52195708

30 Responses to “Mariah Carey reminds Beyoncé that she had twins first”

  1. Sassback says:
    February 3, 2017 at 7:05 am

    J.Lo also had twins. Diva twins club!

    Reply
  2. Wiffie says:
    February 3, 2017 at 7:10 am

    Had nobody revered Mariah yet for being the first mother of twins in the history of space?! how could we have forgotten her and so ignorantly applauded this conception copycat?

    poor Mariah.

    Reply
  3. paolanqar says:
    February 3, 2017 at 7:17 am

    I honestly don’t see any shade. Beyoncè is probably one of the few people Mariah likes and respects in the showbiz.

    Reply
  4. Ashamed 2 b a Fl girl says:
    February 3, 2017 at 7:21 am

    2 things: those kids are adorable.

    Kim’s going to go for twins…

    Reply
  5. Secret squirrel says:
    February 3, 2017 at 7:27 am

    Am I the only one that thinks twins are becoming somewhat common amongst the rich and famous lately? Like they are a fashion trend…

    “Having a baby dahrling? Just the one then? That is so…singular. Twins are in this season dahrling. Or if you order triplets, you may just kick off next season’s must-have accessory!!”

    Reply
  6. Slowsnow says:
    February 3, 2017 at 7:39 am

    Oooooooh it’s so cute when parents make children all about themselves.
    Then we wonder why celebspawns are crazeballs.

    Reply
  7. QueenEllisabet says:
    February 3, 2017 at 7:39 am

    Cleopatra FTW

    Reply
  8. Sally says:
    February 3, 2017 at 7:44 am

    Question– are there no pap photos of Beyoncé from the last 4-5 months ? How did she disappear for this long and no one noticed ?

    Reply
    • ElleBee says:
      February 3, 2017 at 8:08 am

      The same way she records an entire album and crazy videos filled with everyday people and no one notices or utters a word. The woman is a sorceress

      Jk. Celebs have often said that there are spots that are known for the paps that everyone knows to avoid if they want to go unseen

      Reply
  9. Bubbles says:
    February 3, 2017 at 7:57 am

    I didn’t sense any shade in her comment. I think it was genuine.

    Reply
  10. Amelia says:
    February 3, 2017 at 7:58 am

    Twins are common via IVF because there is a higher success rate with implantation of multiple embryos. And yes, it is possible to choose gender because they are implanting fertilized eggs.

    Reply
  11. Scal says:
    February 3, 2017 at 8:10 am

    The odds of having fraternal twins after 35 also goes up (without ivf). the body will spit out 2-3 eggs at a time when ovulating in a ‘go!go! Go! Time is running out!’ kind of way.

    Reply
  12. MissMerry says:
    February 3, 2017 at 8:12 am

    who is the other little girl near Blue holding a fan in that photo?

    Reply
  13. Eric says:
    February 3, 2017 at 8:25 am

    I’m pretty sure Romulus and Remus were twins also.
    #alternativefacts

    Reply
  14. HK9 says:
    February 3, 2017 at 8:27 am

    Well she does have a PhD in petty so I wouldn’t expect anything less.

    Reply

