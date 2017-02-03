Mariah Carey reminds Beyoncé that she had twins first

Mariah Carey has commented on Beyoncé’s pregnancy announcement, y’all. Like, it was super exciting when Beyonce dropped the news so spectacularly on Wednesday, but now it’s official because La Mimi has recognized that it’s happening. And she did it in glorious Mariah style. She slipped in a comment on Beyoncé’s announcement:
Mm’hmm. It’s like congratulating someone while they’re on the red carpet, “Oh? Am I in your shot?” Secondly, can we talk about that sign off? “Mariah and the Twins”. Not “the kids,” not “Moroccan and Monroe,” – THE TWINS. The ones she had – first – before you.
Before anyone thinks I am (totally) serious, I know Mariah and Beyoncé are tight and I think it’s great. I would love to be a fly on the wall when these two get together because when goddesses collide, they make THUNDER! But I also don’t think Mariah, whom I adore, is above redirecting someone else’s spotlight. So there is not a doubt in my mind that Mariah has a message here. But I also assume she gave a slow clap to Beyoncé’s style. That announcement is just a-butterfly-choir-holding-a-banner shy of a Mariah album cover.
So Beyoncé blessed us with a twin pregnancy and Mariah has blessed Beyoncé’s blessed pregnancy and all was good… because Beyoncé chose her timing well. Wednesday, mid-week, first day of Black History Month, all eyes were on Beyoncé. And she got all the attention for Wednesday and Thursday. But that was then and this is now. Because today isn’t Twin Day anymore, folks. Today is day that Mariah drops her new “James Packer can kiss my diamond crusted heel as it walks away from him” anthem – I Don’t.
Mariah posted the pics below when Beyoncé came to her concert in December. I wonder if she gave Mariah the heads up, like the strategized their announcement strategy:
Beyoncé: “I’m going to announce the pregnancy on February 4th because of my connection to the 4th.”
Mariah: “My single drops the 3rd.”
Beyoncé: “So I was thinking the first day of Black History Month would really make a splash.”
Photo Credit: Instagram and Fame/Flynet Photos
J.Lo also had twins. Diva twins club!
I would laugh if J.Lo “just happened” to post a new pic of her and her children.
She doesn’t know her so it doesn’t count lol
Haha 😂
ahaha true!
A girl has no name.
Had nobody revered Mariah yet for being the first mother of twins in the history of space?! how could we have forgotten her and so ignorantly applauded this conception copycat?
poor Mariah.
She’s a nutjob.
I honestly don’t see any shade. Beyoncè is probably one of the few people Mariah likes and respects in the showbiz.
Agreed. They both share a love of being over the top.
2 things: those kids are adorable.
Kim’s going to go for twins…
I think she will need a triplets to uspstage this.
You are so right! That made me laugh – thanks.
Nah, Kim hates being pregnant. She will just adopt a couple of refugee kids. Besides, she can’t get pregnant if Kanye isn’t around.
Am I the only one that thinks twins are becoming somewhat common amongst the rich and famous lately? Like they are a fashion trend…
“Having a baby dahrling? Just the one then? That is so…singular. Twins are in this season dahrling. Or if you order triplets, you may just kick off next season’s must-have accessory!!”
On a more serious note, does this mean that infertility is on the rise? Or there is a combination of arranged, sexless marriages and/or serious fertility issues?
I think maybe with busy celebs, it is just easier to time a pregnancy with invitro. Added benefit they can chose the sex(es). And, they are celebs so we watch and they tell…normal people (those not in the public eye) don’t do that.
I think women with lifestyles like Beyoncé’s and Mariah’s (for very different reasons though) understandably struggle to concieve. Beyoncé is like a high level athlète. Mariah is, well, I’m sorry because I love her, but well she has huge alcohol issues.
Duplicate post
It is a bit curious that a lot of these celebs have boy/girl twins. I had no idea you can order that through IVF. I wonder how much it would cost.
I think it’s fertility issues.
If you maintain a very low body weight, or are older than 35, things can be tricky.
IVF increases chance of twins right? We had a few midwives/doulas around that know this stuff inside and out.
Darling, lovely, are you around? I hope you are safe, NY is crazy rn.
Oooooooh it’s so cute when parents make children all about themselves.
Then we wonder why celebspawns are crazeballs.
Cleopatra FTW
Question– are there no pap photos of Beyoncé from the last 4-5 months ? How did she disappear for this long and no one noticed ?
The same way she records an entire album and crazy videos filled with everyday people and no one notices or utters a word. The woman is a sorceress
Jk. Celebs have often said that there are spots that are known for the paps that everyone knows to avoid if they want to go unseen
I didn’t sense any shade in her comment. I think it was genuine.
Twins are common via IVF because there is a higher success rate with implantation of multiple embryos. And yes, it is possible to choose gender because they are implanting fertilized eggs.
The odds of having fraternal twins after 35 also goes up (without ivf). the body will spit out 2-3 eggs at a time when ovulating in a ‘go!go! Go! Time is running out!’ kind of way.
who is the other little girl near Blue holding a fan in that photo?
I’m pretty sure Romulus and Remus were twins also.
#alternativefacts
Well she does have a PhD in petty so I wouldn’t expect anything less.
