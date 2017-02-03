Drew Barrymore on getting a divorce ‘it was just like my worst nightmare’

Drew Barrymore was a guest on Ellen earlier this week. She’s promoting Santa Clarita diet on Netflix, in which she stars with Timothy Olyphant. It’s a dark comedy where her character becomes a zombie who is still able to function and obtain victims with the help of her family. It’s like iZombie meets a family sitcom I guess, it’s out today and reviews so far are middling. I’ll watch an episode and see if I’m hooked or not.
Drew went through a divorce last year from her husband of about three years, Will Kopelman. They have two daughters together Olive, four, and Frankie, two. The way it was reported in the celebrity press Drew and Will tried to make it work, it didn’t and Drew in particular wanted out, and now they’re successfully coparenting. Drew remains close with Will’s family and calls them like a second family. She’s said some things that make it sound like it’s harder than she lets on, like she’s called herself a failure regarding her marriage and on Ellen she called divorce her “worst nightmare.” Then she brought it back around and made everything sound ok again:
“You know, it’s interesting – I saw this article the other day written about me – and I never see articles written about me – and it was like, “My Modern Family.” And I was like, I like that; that has a nice ring to it. And you know, it was just like my worst nightmare. I so wanted to raise kids in this ultra-traditional way and do everything so the polar opposite of my experience. And you know, it really is about the tone you set and you can talk until you’re blue in the face, but kids watch what you do every since day of your life, all day long, and that behavior and that example and that love and community and honesty is just, I think, what’s making everything feel safe for my kids. And that’s really the intention I had as a parent was how do my kids have this incredible sense of like freedom inside their hearts cause they know I’ve got them and their dads got them and Grammy and Poppy – I’m wearing Grammy’s necklace right now – like their cousins and Jill. I got two families. I went from like zero to two and it’s a miracle and a blessing. And we do it, you know, in a way that I think a lot of other people are probably doing it too. And sometimes again, the road is different than what you try to make it or what you expected and you just figure it out and you figure it out with grace.”
I like listening to Drew. She can be a little esoteric but there’s something so genuine about her and you get the sense that she really means what she says. Now she’s trying to coparent and that sucks in a lot of ways surely but she’s not talking about that and she’s focusing on the big picture and on her kids’ well being. So many couples lose sight of that out of hatred for each other.
Here’s Drew promoting Santa Clarita Diet yesterday (in the very goofy black dress with poof sleeves and a sequin bow. Why?!) and on January 20th (in a much cuter black pantsuit with better styling). There’s something off about her body language with Olyphant but I think that’s how she is with most costars.
Photos credit: FameFlynet
I might have an opportunity later to think on Drew’s comments but right now…
all I see is Timothy Olyphant. So sexy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I so agree. Olyphant is crazy hot. Swoon!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Aaahhh, Timothy. I had to wait a full year to watch the final season of Justified, just couldn’t stand to see Raylan go.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That dress is…she chose………badly. TO is amazing. As for Drew, I’m sorry for her cause I always liked her. I hope she finds happiness. As for a divorce, well. I have my divorce decree framed and on my wall in my bookroom.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I watched the first episode this morning while eating breakfast. I’m not really sure yet. I’ll keep watching but I’m not sure. I have a lot of love for Drew , and Timothy Olyphant is my forever crush, so I always want them to succeed . It was definitely quirky…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think she has aged really beautifully. She may have gotten work done, like most Hollywood stars, but I hope she stops right here. She looks prettier to me than she ever has. Keep doin’ you, Drew.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed, she looks so lovely. And natural.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Drew who……I am here for Timothy Olyphant. Happy place……
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“I so wanted to raise kids in this ultra-traditional way and do everything so the polar opposite of my experience.”
I think this sentence is key. I think she wanted kids and wanted them to have what she didn’t as a child. Her intentions were good, but ultimately, I think she too much of a free spirit to stay in a marriage.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’ll is a good mother regardless of her own experiences and even with the divorce. That whole Barrymore family was dysfunctional for generations – glad she broke the cycle.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I read her autobiography that came out a year or so ago. A big theme throughout was how desperately she wanted a family when she was a little girl and how she wanted to be this amazing mom to her girls because she never had that. It was really heartbreaking.
I think she gave it her all, but ultimately, I think Drew will always be sort of a free spirit floating around. It makes me happy though that she realizes that “traditional” isn’t always the best and isn’t beating herself up over it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Drew is starting to look like one of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bless her. She seems lovely and kind. Also, OLYPHANTASTIC IS BACK.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Watched 3 episodes this morning (sick baby). It’s pretty good but, was she always a bad actress? I love her, 90′s girl that I am but she is not good in the role.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah I love Drew, but she has never been a good actress. She comes across as likeable, and funny, which is why she succeeds. I truly think she is a good person and can’t imagine her being mean/rude to anyone.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve always liked Drew and agree she’s very genuine and sweet and warm.
Her new show sounds like a zombie Twilight, not sure what I think of that. I’d watch for her but I gotta say — and I realize I am in the minority, at least here — Olyphant just creeps me out. I only really know him from Damages but there’s just something about him that can’t get me on board.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Watch a few episodes of Justified. You’ll be on board. Fully on board.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I dont dislike many female celebs. I even have a high tolerance level for Goop and Madonna. But I dislike Drew. I cant be sure but I think it has to do with her insanely high number of insipid movies, her attrocious accent work and her tendency to unexpectedly show up to ruin a perfectly good film like she did on Confessions of a Dangerous Mind. I also dislike her voice and the way her jaws move. I watched a documentary about her grandfather and the previous generations of her family who were accomplished stage actors and I disliked her even more for missing out on the talent gene but persisting in tormenting me with her celebrity. I know this will annoy some of you and yes, none of what I have typed will heal the world but I needed to unburden myself. Before I see myself out, I hope whatever she is flogging fails and she retreats back to whatever her business empire is.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am not a fan either. I do not dislike her acting because I avoid movies she is in. She just does not do anything for me personally
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree with everything you say. It’s not that I actively dislike her, but when I see her I’m immediately put off. mainly it’s her sylabent es’s. It comes off as contrived, like “sexy baby cutesy” contrived. I know it’s how she talks, but that combined with the way her jaw moves (dog licking peanut butter of the roof of his mouth) totally takes away from any role I’ve seen her in. She’s a good business woman, is politically aware, has carries herself beautifully, and seems to be a genuine person; just not my cup of tea.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think she’s really boring in movies, but I do think she seems nice enough. She’s good at giving life advice so I think she’d fare better at doing a lifestyle type website because of her sunny disposition on life.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I say unload, girl! Love a criticism that mentions how someone’s jaw moves loll.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like Drew. She’s been in the tough movie industry forever and managed to survive heartache, addiction and create successful projects for herself which is really difficult for most folks who started out as child actors. Can’t put my finger on why she looks different but Drew is and always was beautiful imo. Above all she is a survivor!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
i love her. i just think shes so beautiful and seems like she would be a genuinely good friend to have around
We just rewatched The Wedding Singer and I fell in love with her all over again <3
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Is it sad that I know most of the lines in that movie?
Love that movie. Sandler and Barrymore had great chemistry in that film. That’s one of those films where every single scene was memorable.
Julia GOOGLIA. Still gets me everytime!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Me too!!!
Sadly that was the last time anyone saw any glimpses of Adam Sandler’s humanity. Yesterday while flipping channels we stopped on one of his crappy movies with Kevin James et al, and for an entire five minute scene all they did was try to get two sisters to kiss. Of course Sandler was clad in a huge hockey jersey and looked like the abject shitstain that he is, and of course he had two hot stripper looking chicks WHO ARE SISTERS NO LESS fighting for him. Of course.
Over that bullshit.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Timothy Olyphant looks gorgeous! Wow.
Report this comment as spam or abuse