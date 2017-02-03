Ivanka Trump’s clothing line will no longer be sold at Nordstrom, yay

There were so many levels of depression and anger following the election, it was difficult for me to develop a hierarchy of outrage. Like, should I be more disgusted about what Emperor Baby Fists means for the decline of women’s reproductive rights, or what he has already done to communities of color? Am I angrier about his SCOTUS choice (Mr. Fascism Forever) or how Baby Fists is going to dismantle Dodd-Frank? There’s no hierarchy of anger, pain and disgust. You just have to let it all wash over you. I bring this up because this story feels like a silly, unimportant footnote to all of the major catastrophes, but here we go. Immediately following Trump’s “grab ‘em by the p-ssy” video, people started a “Grab Them By the Wallet” campaign to boycott Trump-branded products and department stores selling Trump-branded items. Well, here’s some good news: Nordstrom will no longer carry Ivanka Trump’s clothing line.
Nordstrom will no longer be the place to go for Ivanka Trump fashion. The upscale department store said Thursday evening that it’s no longer going to be carrying the Ivanka Trump label for the new season. While Nordstrom didn’t address the reason directly, it indicated in a statement that it isn’t selling well.
“We’ve said all along we make buying decisions based on performance. We’ve got thousands of brands – more than 2,000 offered on the site alone. Reviewing their merit and making edits is part of the regular rhythm of our business,” the statement says.
Ivanka Trump has an extensive apparel line, including shoes and accessories. The statement came in response to a Bloomberg News report, citing an unnamed source, that Nordstrom is “winding down” its relationship with Ivanka Trump. Nordstrom said that the change is part of the normal comings and goings of the fashion business. Politics was never mentioned.
“Each year we cut about 10% and refresh our assortment with about the same amount. In this case, based on the brand’s performance we’ve decided not to buy it for this season,” it says.
Sure, I guess this is one small victory. I kept hearing anecdotally that Ivanka’s line was selling poorly so this seems less like Nordstrom making a political statement and more like Nordstrom looking at their bottom line and realizing it made no financial sense to carry a clothing line which wasn’t selling at all. So, the boycott worked! That’s good news, I guess.
Bad news though… Ivanka still hasn’t divested from all of her business interests. Neither has Donald Trump, for that matter. According to this ProPublica report, Ivanka is still listed on several management documents for Trump-branded businesses in Florida and New York. She – like her father – promised to walk away from the business while working at the White House. Oh, well.
Photos courtesy of Fame/Flynet and Ivanka’s Twitter.
No support from the deplorables? Too bad.
Just read the Neiman Marcus website dropped her jewelry line today as well. Haha, we’ll get you my pretty and your little dog too!
You know what, her jewelry line has some really good pieces. Elegant, tasteful and understated. But as long as her name is on it, I’ll never spend a dime on any of it.
I would never buy anything from these people. Her clothing is manufactured in China and Viet Nam. I’m sure the jewelry is pretty, never saw a necklace I didn’t want, but I would never purchase anything from her or hers. Everything she does, she learned from her dad. It gets worse by the day and I’m not a doom seeker, more of a truth seeker, the polar opposite of the trumps.
@Carmen Her line is elegant, tasteful and understated because she copies other successful designers, there isn’t a orginal design in her whole line. More often than not I pick up a piece thinking it is Ralph Lauren only to look at the label to see it is Ivanka’s line!
That’s a pretty ugly dress she’s wearing in that pic.
It’s from her Chipotle-foil-wrapped-burrito inspired line of evening dresses.
LOL
That tin foil dress was $5,000. A little too expensive for something that looks recyclable
Way too expensive, it looks terrible.
Maybe she was trying to inspire DIY versions, from rolls of dollar store tinfoil.
Small victory, but a good one. Surprised papa hasn’t tweeted about it. She is him, he is her. Disturbing relationship and the only time she should be in the WH is as a visitor. Shameless.
There’s still time for a Trump tweet. Nordstrom is a disaster. Ivanka dropped those losers. #fakenews #nordstromisfornastywomen
Trump was never going to walk away from his business interests. So, in this instance, what was good for the gander is good for the goose.
Yep!
I’m a frequent Nordstrom shopper (best customer service ever) and I noticed a year ago that the line was gradually being phased out.
so Papa Baby Fists won’t report on the poor sales?
I’m not sure her stuff was ever really popular before the boycott. But good on Nordstrom’s.
Honestly, I don’t shop at Nordstrom often budget and all but I do go to Marshall’s a lot and even though they mark Ivanka’s stuff way down- it doesn’t sell well there either so I believe it. Personally I quit buying her stuff for political reasons but I didn’t think others were doing so as well, I guess there is though.
I feel like every time I see an ugly-ass dress at Marshall’s, it’s one of hers.
I came across a sweater on a Marshall’s rack last fall that seemed cheaply made for the price. Checked the inside tag and it was her line. (Made overseas, of course, and it was ugly.)
I shop Nordstrom’s for shoes sometimes, my daughter and I both have big feet and they have a nice selection. I did email them a few months ago complaining about Ivanka’s line so this makes me happy!
Yes! Nordstrom is a godsend for us big footed ladies!
I have to think poor sales plus customer complaints made this an easy decision for them. And I’m glad they did it.
I’ve never shopped their shoe section, but recommend their bra dept. The women who work at the one near me are actually knowledgeable about the products they carry, proper fit, etc, plus they carry a very wide range of sizes. They are very helpful and it’s definitely a huge step up in customer service from many other stores.
Awe! Poor little rich girl.
Meh. Nordstrom’s is bending to massive backlash probably. Good on ya but let’s wait and see if this kleptocracy continues to siphon millions from American citizens.
Liar liar diaper on fire.
Thank goodness! This small step for womankind would be more meaningful if every store selling her expensive junk followed suit. As for Nordstrom, neither the Deplorables nor I can afford to shop there. The other day I saw a knitted short sleeved sweater about the size of a peanut. When I turned over the price tag, I found it cost two thousand dollars!
Many many Trump supporters and voters were middle class and wealthy (mostly white) men and women. His supporters CAN and DO shop at high end retailers. The myth that only poor. uneducated, disadvantaged people voted for this monster is simply false. We cannot defeat, or even face the ‘enemy’, if we don’t know who it is and where they are coming from – let’s quite telling and believing lies about our opponents.
Yes. I’ve heard from people I know who have direct friends and acquaintances in wealthy enclaves of NY who voted for trump. In some cases these people apparently don’t care about his racism, sexism, bigotry, and in other cases, they actually either expressly (or quietly) agree with him. I was even at UCLA on the westside of Los Angeles (!) one day and overheard doctors discussing how glad they were that “she” didn’t win. One older male doctor then proceeded to say the most outrageous sexist and racist things I’d ever overheard. I was shocked to hear these sentiments in our blue state.
ITA. Many MANY wealthy whites voted for Trump to protect their wealth.
Fact. My cousin is a proud supporter of Cheeto Satan and is a regular at Nordstrom.
Actually polling showed that the most likely 45 supporter was white with a household income over $75,000 per year. It’s a fallacy that the poor all voted for Trump. See here https://www.washingtonpost.com/graphics/politics/2016-election/exit-polls/?tid=a_inl
Those are the ones that make me rage, because they have no excuse for not knowing better. They are not isolated in a rural community and feeling left behind. They generally interact with people of all colors and faiths, and are doing just fine financially. How can they justify the bigotry and lies, it’s infuriating.
Don’t be fooled by media narratives, look at the actual election demographics breakdown. Most of his voters are traditional well to do Republicans and Independents with money and businesses who selfishly voted for him for tax cuts or to stop providing Obamacare type health plans to their employees. Even a good percentage of his voters in the Rustbelt are making $60-70, 000 a year but are cultural warriors.
They can afford clothes from Nordstorms but my guess is they find Ivanka’s clothes just as tacky as we do. LOL They probably wear dresses from Chanel or other refined designers. No one is going to pay for an ugly dress to show support for Emperor Baby Fists and his family of grifters!
A lot of people voted for Trump simply because they hated Hillary—she was a very unlikeable candidate to most. I have a white friend who is married to a black man and thus has mixed raced children, she admitted she voted for TRUMP! I was like wth? She said she hoped he would help cut down her healthcare costs (they spend $300 on their son’s medicine and $200 on her husband, so $500 total per month!). She also was upset because her husband was denied the right to vote, even though he had the slip with him showing he was supposed to vote in that particular place. She believed it was suppressing his vote due to him being black so thus she voted for Trump. Makes no sense to me at all.
“The failing store Nordstrom has just discontinued Ivankas amazing clothing line. Everybody says Ivanka has the greatest clothes, did you see her at historic my inauguration? The sexiest woman there, period. And now Hillary supporting Nordstrom has refused to stock them. Sad.”
LOL you win the internet!
Poor Ivanka, this is not working out at all the way she expected.
Well I mean that’s kinda what happens when you sell your soul for short term gain to an unstable con man. I hope karma continues to work overtime on her.
We see celebrities go overboard trying to paint a perfect life/relationship, which is something she’s well-versed in doing. Yet we’ve observed how such efforts can be far from the person’s reality.
So, let’s toss this around — What if her dear husband starts to wander? Of course, she’s likely used to how her father allegedly treated wives, so maybe that’s no big deal to her. I just have a feeling the clothing line is going to be the least of her personal concerns.
Eh, I think their (the first family – gag) strategy is to pull so many shenanigans that we run out of time/energy/patience/resources to fight them on all fronts. h=Here’es hoping this isn’t a bait and switch and Nordstrom don’t pick the line back up in a couple of seasons.
If it isn’t selling well, they they have no reason to do so. Like some else said above, the discount stores (TJ Maxx and Marshall’s) are chock full of Ivanka Trump merchandise. It isn’t selling so it ends up there. I wouldn’t contribute a single cent to that family, regardless of the price.
I have a question about this aspect of his presidency that I don’t fully understand. Or rather not at all and Google hasn’t been helpful. So if he had placed all his assets into a blind trust, how would the trustees be chosen? Who chooses them? How long does the process take? Seems to me this can’t be done in a matter of days or even weeks. And it’s not like his knowledge of all his holdings etc. disappears. He knows what he owns, where he’s invested. I would think his businesses are set up in a rather complicated way so it’s not like the trustees would re-structure them just so agent orange really can’t be sure where his money is tied up. And then after his term he goes back to running his businesses, right? None of this makes any sense to me. Am I missing a vital aspect of this set-up?
Blind trust is a joke. Here in TN, our governor (the wealthiest in the country) supposedly went the “blind trust” route when he took office. He then immediately began to sell off all state-owned office buildings, citing “operating and maintenance costs” and proceeded to rent out office space for state employees. The company he personally selected to sell off these buildings and act as realtors to find rental space? Surprise, surprise, a company he is personally invested in. And nobody even raised an eyebrow.
Sadly, I believe these rich dudes only enter politics to line their pockets further, not to benefit or serve “the people”. That’s why Trump is in it – to dismantle any enviro protections that would stop him from building wherever he wants. And an added bonus, he gets to help out his other billionaire buddies. I predict he has America at war within six months, if he lasts that long. I’m sure a few of his buddies are in the munitions business – if he himself isn’t already invested.
This is fantastic! She is the chief enabler for her father’s mental illness. Her relationship with her father is bizarre at best. Is she his daughter/wife? The Trump family does not have as much money as people think. Which is why Ivanka decided to branch out and find her own income. Trump is hoping to cash in on the presidency. But the Trump brand has now become toxic. This hurts them where it really matters. The only God in the Trump household has been money.
Yes. So true.
This is good news, but probably small change to the global Trump brand.
Let’s not forget he rents out trump tower for security – security needed for his family.
Just saw that he hosted the prayer breakfast at a property he owns- probably billed it as well-so he is not losing money.
There is so much more corruption that we don’t know of. The things we hear about are only the visible tip of the iceberg.
This is just the beginning Trump family and co.
I used to buy all of her shoes..like id walk into nordstrom pick up a shoe id liked and it was her brand….but for the last 2 urs her shoes have been sucking….ppl probably just dont like them
“Grab them by the wallet”
This is actually a great strategy…. boycotting their business will make them freak out
I’m boycotting both Trump and his associates. There’s a list floating around somewhere of all the people and companies that have contributed to Trump, there were a few that surprised me. My spending won’t make a dent in their bottom line, but I won’t be buying anything from any of them for the next four years.
I wonder what the occupancy rate of the Trump hotels has been. I do feel bad for all the people that work there if everyone starts to actively boycott them.
I saw this article last night and was too tickled with glee. The local Ross carries her brand though. Nordstrom Rack has pretty decent clearance shoes, you can get some deals but you have to really look.
Ivanka posted a video of her kid singing a song in Chinese as her father killed an 8 year old girl in Yemen. She is a monster.
Glad I can shop Nordstrom’s again. Greatest shoe department.
This is what I love. People power at work! I think Ivanka and her husband really were in over their heads in terms of any power and influence they could have. She is just as wretched as her father is.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But he is ignoring the court orders.
Another impeachable offense… come on Republican Congress – act on it!
I know @LightPurple. But it provides more ammo to use against them to take them down. Republicans don’t care as along as their draconian laws are passed through the congress and senate. Someone needs to exploit Bannon’s weakness (the focus being on Twitler’s mental health instead of what he is doing.)
No not oh well, their not taking the steps to divest their businesses is not okay, in fact it should be impeachable.
It is impeachable, the Republican controlled Congress just won’t act on it.
I hope Hudson’s Bay in Canada does the same thing soon. I love that store, but every time I go in there and see the Ivanka section I feel like pulling my hair out and screaming. The only thing that gives me solace is the fact that it’s the only part of the store that is usually as deserted as a nuclear exclusion zone. Nobody wants to be seen buying something that will fund money into President Dumpster Fire’s family.
I know!! Hate that her crap has spread into our stores.
I called The Bay this morning – I’m a VIP member who spends a lot there. I will not shop there until all of the Ivanka Trump line is delisted. I suggest you do the same.
I won’t say where, but at my job I handle alot of Ivanka’s merchandise. If I didn’t believe that doing so is morally wrong, I’d systematically irreparably damage everything I laid hands on. ‘Cuz I sure as hell WANT to!
Neiman Marcus is also pulling Ivanka’s jewelry line from their stores.
Racked tweeted about that late this morning.
Nordstrom originated, and it’s headquarters are located, in Seattle. The Nordstrom family members who still help run the business are besties w Seahawks players, Amazon execs, and have shown themselves to be contributors to many charitable causes that have zero affiliation w the Rights agenda . Knowing a bit about the family and it’s business practices, I would say their decision to drop IT merchandise is two fold, bottom line and politics.
Good! It’s a win for those who are putting their money where their mouth is and saying I won’t shop if you carry her products!
Good on the boycotters.
POTUS No. 45 is a disgrace, money and power is the only language that family knows or cares about so I hope they take a walloping in the pocketbooks and get DAILY reminders for the rest of their lives about how hated they are.
Ha-ha-ha-ha-ha-ha.
I despise Ivanka these days. I didn’t respect her after becoming so involved with his presidency run and what I felt were awful stances on many issues for women and his hate-filled campaign.
BUT, when I came to despise this woman was after he won the election knowing she and her husband actively support an administration with Steven Bannon at the top, a disgusting human being as far as what he spews, and what her father is doing to this country. Well, her husband is a huge part also.
She and her husband are power-players, and she has sold her soul, as far as I’m concerned. I have zero respect for her. And I hope their fall is a swift one. I love how far her popularity has already fallen.
I agree with every single word!!!
I will hang my head in shame and admit that I used to watch the Celebrity Apprentice. It was so absurd and over the top — I loved it! Such a guilty pleasure. I actually liked Ivanka and Don Jr. on the show — they both seemed pretty even-keel and smart and had good senses of humor. I even liked Trump himself, although that was mostly because he was such a ham. He was like the best reality TV star ever. And now I can’t with any of them. They’re all horrible, and we’re now living in the worst reality TV show of all-time.
I was looking for boots for my daughter on Zappos and unfortunately, one pair that I thought was cute was Ivanka Trump’s. So I looked for a cute pair that was NOT her brand. Fuck the whole lot of them.
