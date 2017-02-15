Kim Kardashian struts around NYC in a patchwork fur coat: cute or disgusting?

Kim Kardashian arrived in New York on Monday. Kanye West has been in New York for a few weeks, as he prepped his big return to New York Fashion Week, following the disastrous show last September. There’s a lot of drama about Kanye, but let’s talk about Kim first. I’m including photos of Kim from two separate outings. During one outing on Tuesday, she was wandering around in a patchwork fur coat and black boots, and she almost fell in the snow. She was saved by one of her burly new bodyguards. In the second set of photos, Kim was going out to eat in a minidress/jacket thing and those photos are kind of blah. As for the fur… Kim has worn fur for years, much to the dismay of the anti-fur people. I thought Kim was trying to keep a lower profile following her Paris robbery, and I really don’t think wearing an expensive fur coat around New York is the best idea. I also think the really long extensions are a bad idea. But what do I know?
As for Kanye’s show… apparently, Kim came to New York to give her husband some moral support. Sources told People Mag that Kim didn’t want to bother Kanye while he prepped the show, but she did want to show up to make sure that he’s keeping with the program: “They spent the weekend apart so Kanye could focus on the show. There is definitely some concern that the show will be too much stress for him. He gets so involved and it’s hard for him to not get obsessed. Kim keeps checking in to make sure he gets enough sleep.”
At first, Kanye’s Yeezy show was going to be organized much like a sideshow to the NYFW action, and other designers (like Georgina Chapman at Marchesa) were super-pissed that Kanye was trying to pull focus. So he rescheduled his show for later today, at 3 pm. I’m assuming it will be a hot mess, but who knows? At least the CFDA isn’t issuing a fashion fatwa against him anymore.
Photos courtesy of Fame/Flynet.
I am loving it. I don’t know what it is but this 90′s grunge chic crazy thing she has going on lately is right up my alley!
Same!! I’m here for the feet long extensions and what looks like barely there makeup!
Always. Disgusting.
Her hair is awful!
What ever happened to the people that would throw red paint on a$$holes who wear fur? There are some beautiful faux furs out there so there’s no excuse for this POS …
Kardashians are proof money can’t buy taste
… and it’s pretty hilarious that they think it can …
I will not pass judgment about the fur because I wear leather all the time. But I just wish her clothes were prettier. She’s gorgeous to look at, even with all the plastic. It’s good she loves Kanye and supports his awful fashion, but it’s just so unflattering on her.
The difference between fur and leather; leather is a by products of what was already food, ie cowhide and pigskin. Fur is just plain killing for fashion. I don’t eat meat, wear leather or fur, but I can see a difference. I may be wrong, though.
As I wrote below, leather is not necessarily a side product either.
@Crox-I’m so glad you said that. Leather cow, dairy cows and food cows are all different types of cows. Maybe tiny farms try to raise cows that fit more than one thing, but anything you buy in a store is coming from different cows. You eat as much beef from a leather cow as you do mink that was raised for coats. I don’t wear leather, suede or fur, but I don’t much care who else does. I just wish people would stop using the ‘leather uses the whole animal’ reasoning because it’s just not true 99% of the time.
The conditions fur bearing animals are kept in are far worse than that of cows. Cows still spend most of their time in fields, fur bearers are kept in tiny cages without even a proper floor. In order not to damage the fur, in countries including China they are skinned alive, in many other countries they are killed by electrocution, via a device inserted into their anus. It is perfectly understandable that native people in very cold parts of the world wear fur and sealskin, but it really has no place otherwise. I would also never buy crocodile or snakeskin for similar reasons.
When we wear leather, the animal it comes from is also eaten. Not a waste. Rabbits, chinchilla and minks aren’t often eaten.
This is not true. Please educate yourself.
Kill me please. I’m soooooo sick of the Fur thing. Don’t care who’s right anymore.
Fur is made of cat food. Cats gotta eat.
Eeehh, I don’t have same visceral reaction to fur that a lot of people have. I won’t touch fur from any endangered species, but otherwise, if you can eat ‘em, you can wear ‘em. Like Crox, I wear leather and love it. I loathe the PETA types who throw paint on people’s fur coats while they’re scarfing down burgers.
Kardashian doesn’t bother me all that much; I find her more amusing than irritating, but dear God she was blessed in the hair department. I’d be tempted to kill for that hair.
It’s a wig. Personally I think her shorter hair looks better and healthier.
How can you tell? I’m curious where do these people then hide their real hair? If I put a wig over mine, you’d see a bump of my ponytail somewhere. I understand hers is super expensive and professional, but still?
Yeah, that’s definitely not her real hair, she usually wears bad extensions where you can see totally the difference. Her real hair is really damaged actually, from all the tugging and dyeing, the last time I saw it, she was experiencing some serious hair loss.
Crox, for wigs, you have to braid your hair down. Most black women do cornrows, definitely don’t put on a wig while having a ponytail. It looks incredibly synthetic too.
Ayra: But how do you hide the braid or cornrows? They create a certain texture and what’s on top of Kim’s head doesn’t look like there’s enough space for another layer. But I can be easily fooled with these things.
Yeah I wonder about that too. My hair mid length and if I were to do a ponytail, you would see the bump, same with braided hair underneath. Is it maybe in the back you can see? I want to try wigs, but i don’t want to look bad. I’m not sure how you would do white hair under a wig.i know I’ve mentioned it before, I’m still chicken to try it
I think she definitely has extensions. I have hair that long and it’s taken 6-7 years of getting the dead ends cut off every 6 months. Plus I only wash my hair once a week with natural shampoo and I let it air dry. DON’T USE BLOW DRYERS!
Since you mentioned me, I want to point out that I am fully aware that leather and fur are not necessarily side products of meat industry. Animals have to be fed differently to produce great meat or great skin, you often can’t have both. And I have never checked if my leather pants come from a separate industry or as a side product.
I think to each their own. I like fur and eat meat but I always research how the animal is treated prior to me either wearing it or eating it. It’s more expensive but worth it as long as the animals are treated right. I won’t support a company that causes unnecessary hurt towards an animal.
Plus FYI, a lot of the fur industry is actually aiding in jobs for many aboriginal people in very remote parts of Canada (where I live). They in fact are already consuming many beaver, rabbit, etc. meats and then use the leftover fur to make clothing. They use skills that have been passed down for generations to earn an income to support their families. There are two ways to look at the industry.
I’m not chastising anyone for wearing fur. I’m saying it would be hypocritical of me to go after fur wearers because I wear leather and am well aware animals do suffer (or at least give their lives) for my pants and shoes (and dinners). I just don’t want to be a part of “but leather is a side product of meat” narrative.
the difference is, though, that getting a large piece of fur from an animal almost always equals treatment akin to torture – on the other hand, it IS possible to slaughter animals for meat in ways that are LESS horrible than for fur. Also, for me, food and fashion fall on very different parts of the ‘is this ok for..’ spectrum. But I can see where you are coming from – I’ve just seen too many videos of animals being tortured for fur. I am vegetarian but I’d sooner eat a hamburger than wear a fur coat. (I do, wear leather shoes, though, so I admit to being a hypocrite)
leather wearing vegetarian of 12 years here.
if I buy plastic boots, I buy 2 pairs a season because boots are all I wear in the cool rainy season here. if I wear leather, I can usually get several years from one pair, and fixing a hundred dollar pair of boots is worth it for more wear, while fixing a pair of $26 pleather boots is just dumb to be because they won’t even look good long enough to make repairs worth it. a lot of chemicals and processing go into plastics, which in turn isn’t healthy for the animals in that environment.
so I try to appreciate the life that went into my boots and clean and polish regularly, repair and care for them, and make the most of that animal’s sacrifice, keeping the big picture in mind that there is likely more indirect harm in going for what seems like an easy animal safe option like pleather.
@wiffie. Very well put. As a veggie this is my conundrum. But as you said so well, I try to respect the product I buy and maintain for as long as possible. There’s something really satisfying repairing a well worn pair of boots! Sad I know!
She looks ridiculous.
bigly ugh.. I could go downtown L.A and buy cheap clothes at lesser prices and look exactly like this. It won’t cost more than $15 then of course the wig at $70 on Hollywood Blv and look like a sugar daddy is taking care of me (being the 3rd mistress of his harem).
My thing is no NEW fur. Vintage/secondhand only, so I am not contributing to the direct industry. I was raised in Chicago and have awful circulation, and my grandma’s fur was basically the only thing I was actually warm in walking in the wind. But I wear leather all the time, so maybe I shouldn’t judge.
But if you’re gonna wear fur… wear a cuter one?
Okay, I won’t lie: I had a fur coat decades ago. But I passed it on to my aunt when I realized that a good down coat keeps you just as warm, is easier to maintain, lighter to wear, and is one hell of a lot cheaper.
Just be aware that down is not less problematic than fur, cruelty-wise:
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2016/jan/14/winter-coat-ethically-produced-down-goose-feathers
It’s so weird, I feel like most people are kinda over the Kardashian antics.
Thank god.
Hey where is her Khusband? did they separate already?
I’m a “PETA type”, imo anyone who chooses to wear real fur is scum.
She’s disgusting 24/7, but fur just makes her even more seemingly vile and soulless.
Will never accept fur. Will ALWAYS hate it (watch the videos, for all those “live and let live” people). Don’t wear leather. Don’t eat meat. So yes I do try to live animal welfare across the board. But seriously- how can you turn a blind eye to the torture? 😔
I think the coat is gorgeous! Sad that it’s fur but it’s still beautiful.
In response to the headline, something can be both cute and disgusting. KK is the epitome of this – good looking yet totally completely gross.
the coat is gorgeous! very subtle patterning
Why do Kardarshian sources always try to portray Kim as the doting mother looking after her infantile son Kanye?
I noticed that too. Think he himself has picked up on it? I feel like he has no control over his image anymore.
Happy days, when this kind of stuff was
the most upsetting thing you could read about. . . .
I wish that coat wasn’t made with the corpses of tiny animals bc it’s beautiful
I don’t understand people who think wearing fur is barbaric, but EATING OTHER LIVING BEINGS is okay. Killing animals is WRONG. Period. Wearing them is tacky. Eating them is gruesome and disturbing.
Well, I put my well-being and food and medicine before the well-being of animals. I’m fully aware of that and I don’t loose sleep over it. Yes, I am that tacky and barbaric.
And technically, plants are living beings as well. Try to define animals in another fashion next time.
At least you acknowledge your motives… It’s very possible, arguably even more possible, to prioritize your health and allow animals to live and not be exploited. Also, if you want to try the plant argument, look into how much environmental damage is caused through the production of meat vs. a vegan diet.
