Kim Kardashian struts around NYC in a patchwork fur coat: cute or disgusting?

Kim Kardashian arrived in New York on Monday. Kanye West has been in New York for a few weeks, as he prepped his big return to New York Fashion Week, following the disastrous show last September. There’s a lot of drama about Kanye, but let’s talk about Kim first. I’m including photos of Kim from two separate outings. During one outing on Tuesday, she was wandering around in a patchwork fur coat and black boots, and she almost fell in the snow. She was saved by one of her burly new bodyguards. In the second set of photos, Kim was going out to eat in a minidress/jacket thing and those photos are kind of blah. As for the fur… Kim has worn fur for years, much to the dismay of the anti-fur people. I thought Kim was trying to keep a lower profile following her Paris robbery, and I really don’t think wearing an expensive fur coat around New York is the best idea. I also think the really long extensions are a bad idea. But what do I know?

As for Kanye’s show… apparently, Kim came to New York to give her husband some moral support. Sources told People Mag that Kim didn’t want to bother Kanye while he prepped the show, but she did want to show up to make sure that he’s keeping with the program: “They spent the weekend apart so Kanye could focus on the show. There is definitely some concern that the show will be too much stress for him. He gets so involved and it’s hard for him to not get obsessed. Kim keeps checking in to make sure he gets enough sleep.”

At first, Kanye’s Yeezy show was going to be organized much like a sideshow to the NYFW action, and other designers (like Georgina Chapman at Marchesa) were super-pissed that Kanye was trying to pull focus. So he rescheduled his show for later today, at 3 pm. I’m assuming it will be a hot mess, but who knows? At least the CFDA isn’t issuing a fashion fatwa against him anymore.