Hoda Kotb, 52, adopted a baby girl: ‘She is the love of my life’

Hoda Kotb of The Today Show announced in a call-in to the program this morning that she has a new baby named Haley Joy, whom she adopted. On the Today Show they shared a photo of Hoda holding little Haley, above, which is just so sweet. She announced, choking back tears, “That little girl Haley Joy is my daughter.” Here’s more of what she said, and you can watch the video below.
I do have something to tell you. Instead of telling you, I’m going to show you something. Do you have a picture you can put up for me? That little girl Haley Joy is my daughter. [Gets choked up]
I adopted her. That’s her crying in the background. Haley is a Valentine’s baby so she’s a little nugget. She was six(?) pounds when I got her. She is the love of my life.
My mom was here. She goes ‘Hi little miss Haley, we’ve waited so long for you.’
That’s such a nice story! Haley Joy is such a cute name too. For the few people who are going to say Hoda is “too old” to have a baby, I think that’s her decision and that she’s going to give that little girl a wonderful life. George Clooney is 55 and he’s expecting twins. Like George, this is Hoda’s first child. According to People, she was previously married to a tennis coach named Burzis Kanga. They had no children and divorced in 2007. She’s been living with her boyfriend, Joel Schiffman, for a few months.
Matt Lauer opened the segment with the fact that Hoda has been hinting on social media that something has changed in her life. She’s been posting inspirational quotes like these, which are so nice to read in light of this good news. Congratulations to Hoda!
Happy Wednesday xo❤❤ pic.twitter.com/mBHdMFe15r
— Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) February 15, 2017
Happy Thursday xoxo pic.twitter.com/9hfkNLMyRi
— Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) February 16, 2017
I am so happy for Hoda .I know how much she loves kids especially her nieces.
Happy news, congrats to her.
I love Hoda, she just brings so much joy to everyone else..she seems like such a happy person, good for her!
This brings a genuine smile to my cynical old heart. All the best to mama and baby.
My friend’s dad and my dad had older parents. There were downsides and upsides, the best of which is that you are more confident and mellow later in life, which makes for better parenting. Cheers to all the grandparents raising grandkids, too.
Yayyyyyyy!!!! I cried watching the announcement. I enjoy Hoda so much and am so happy for her!!!
I am one of the people that thinks she is too old. Not now when she feels young and may be quite healthy. But later when the child is in her teens, 20s, 30s, and beyond. By that time, Hoda will be in her 70s and 80s if still alive. Its then, her child may miss out on having a parent around to help guide her in life.
I’m sure plenty will disagree with me, which is fine.
This is a really wonderful outcome for this baby’s life. She might not have had a lot of other promising outcomes. Hoda is likely to fill her daughter’s life with other trusted people who would be glad to step in for guidance at all points, whether she is alive or not. Parents can be taken from children at any age. It’s not that I agree or disagree with you, but rather that I think we assume these unwanted children have so many good options. They don’t. Any home, any security, is a good outcome for children who need homes and families. Best of luck to them!
Honestly…what’s it to you, DeeZee? How does someone’s age when they have kids affect you?? Why do you care enough about someone’s life choices to voice your opinion…a disapproving one at that?
I don’t agree with DeeZee, but we all are just expressing our opinions, and a lot of opinions on here are negative. Maybe not this story as much, but still. At least she wasn’t really nasty about it. There are negatives to being an older parent, just as there are negatives to being too young too. Hoda seems smart so I bet she weighed the pros and cons, and hopefully everything will turn out well for her and her daughter. Also, it is true that a lot of these children do not have tons of great options, and honestly this one does seem like a fabulous option.
@deezee Nothing is promised, including the number of our days. I was 43 when I adopted my only child; I’ll be just shy of 61 when she graduates this May. This past week a friend of mine, only 49, was diagnosed with liver cancer, and the prognosis isn’t good. Her oldest daughter will be graduating in May, also.
Awe!! Congrats to Hoda, I just love her! She’s always positive and smiling and laughing, she’ll be a fantastic mother😄 I see no issue with her age, you never know how long you’ll have in this life, I know a few people who lost parents to freak accidents at a young age. Hoda has chosen to spend the rest of her life being a mother to that beautiful baby girl, love it!
Well congrats. Hoda is officially a wine mom now. I’m sure Kathie Lee is thrilled. LOL
Hoda has the resources to stay healthy. Access and affording the best healthcare in terms of prevention and treatment is more than half the battle. I’d bet on her being around to see the kid out and stable on her own as an adult. As parents, that’s the number 1 goal.
Yup, it’s a sad commentary but absolutely true. And, even if money can’t buy Hoda a long life with her daughter, her resources will provide so many opportunities. I’m not saying graduating debt free makes up for losing a parent, but it’s something, for sure. It’s not better or worse than being a younger parent with fewer resources, it’s just different.
Adoption is a beautiful thing. Congrats to her and that beautiful baby. They are a FAMILY..
I love to read/hear about women 50+ becoming mothers! Gender equality!
