Angelina Jolie: ‘We are focusing on the health of our family’

It didn’t even occur to me that Angelina Jolie would give additional exclusive interviews while in Cambodia for the premiere of First They Killed My Father. She gave her first post-divorce interview to the BBC, which I thought was smart, and now it looks like she gave her second exclusive to Good Morning America. She was interviewed by George Stephanopoulos via satellite on Thursday’s show. I get the feeling the interview was pretaped days earlier maybe? Here’s the interview:
Jolie talks happily about Cambodia and why she made the film, but once George got to more personal questions, Angelina once again seemed a bit shaky. Something similar happened in that BBC interview – you can see her take a deep breath and really think about which words she wants to use in describing the current situation. George asked Jolie “Is your family healthier now?” in reference to Jolie’s statement about how she filed for divorce for the “health of the family.” She takes a deep breath and says, “We are focusing on the health of our family. So we will be. We will be stronger when we come out of this because that’s what we’re determined to do as a family.” I think that comes across well – she didn’t want to say “yes we’re a lot better now because Brad’s not in the picture!” She doesn’t know how the kids are going to handle the divorce long-term, but she made a choice to do what she thought was best.
George also asked Jolie about politics and the fact that refugees are being blamed for terrorism. She said: “To use fear tactics and summarize groups of people based on their backgrounds based on their religion and to accuse them all of being people we should be afraid of is policy based on fear and is not nearly close to the reality of what is happening and who these people are.” You can read more about the interview here.
Screencap from GMA, additional photo courtesy of Getty.
So I guess after all the “Angelina can’t find a PR team” she’s handling her public image fairly well. Rule number one in dealing with personal questions: just reply the same thing over and over about focusing on health and happiness. Good for her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well, she certainly looks physically healthier! She looks like she’s gained some much needed weight and she looks rested. It does make me wonder how stressful her life was with Brad. It would seem, just as a casual observer, that she’s doing better and feeling better without him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think her going through the double mastectomy and the fear that she can die from cancer made life very stressful for them both.
People deal with things in different ways and while Angelina seems to have become stronger by it, Brad took the alcohol route.
Now after that incident on that plane and Brad was forced to become clean, the stress seems to have gone.
Once the stress was gone they both started to look better – he lost weight while she gained some.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
they both seem to be doing far better without each other. they weren’t in a very good relationship i think. that said, her eldest child siding with her during that argument was very telling of the sort of dynamic in that couple.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The same can also be said about Brad Pitt. He looked much better than when he was Mr Jolie (unkempt and slovenly hobo chic).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, but ‘Brad has Hollywood’.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Such a warm, caring and well educated woman.
Despite the constant media attacks and Brad’s cowardly silence, Angelina never attacks anyone.
It’s obviously a painful situation and it’s clear that she is trying to heal her family. She could easily have told the world exactly what happened but instead chose her children.
Brad’s silence has given sexist newspapers the opening to write vile articles about her. His silence has also given Trump the ammunition to attack Angelina indirectly for her articles about immigration and refugees.
As the great Martin Luther King said – a time comes when silence is betrayal. Brad has betrayed his wife and children with his silence.
Hopefully one day he will realise that he has lost a lot more by being silent. Truth always comes out and the plane incident will come out one day.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Come on Maya Trump has nothing to do that article from page six. I give you a hint page six was the first tabloid to break the news that Brad was on holiday on thanksgiving day because he couldn’t see his kids and afterward every tabloids got confirmation from Brad team that it was true, is that help and see where page six stand in this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Didn’t Page Six run a story about Brad and Russian hookers/affair with Marion though? There is no ‘team’ anyone, they print whatever sells.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Maya…I agree with you for the most part; but I have begun to think that the incident on the plane is not all that is in play here. I am beginning to think that Brad’s silence is do to some legal issue. Maybe , he can’t answer without incurring some type of legal jeopardy.Not maaking excuses for Brad…he had to have fuc5ed up really badly for her to have filed. Also, after hearing the way she answered the questions about Brad being a good father/divorce, I still believe that these two people are going to work through their issues and be back together at some point. These two share a great love…never mind the plate thowing. This marriage is not over.JMO.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love how poised and diplomatic she is. I respect her so much!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks really happy and healthy. Good for her! Living with an active addict is hell.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Did she change her makeup style? In the header picture you can see the difference in the main shot and the inset shot. I like what she did with her brows. Made her look less severe.
Is she on the outs with Universal, after the magnificent floppage of By the Sea? ABC seems like an odd choice considering her previous closeness with Universal/NBC.
Does this mean we will see Maleficent 2 (as ABC is Disney property?)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Funny how people seem to only focus on one flop and not the other hits.
By the sea may have been a flop but Unbroken & Maleficent combined earned almost 1 billion.
She is being courted to play in their Monsters series and already signed to play Maleficent 2.
She will be fine plus Universal chairwoman Donna Langley is a close friend of Angelina’s.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m not sure about her being on the outs with universal since they still want her for Bride of Frakenstein. But you are right about Mal 2 they are planning to do it and currently are working on the script so I guess that’s her tie to ABC. Plus George always gets the exclusives with her when she goes on GMA so they must have some form of a relationship there.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was wondering why she did her interview with ABC. She almost always used NBC before.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She can’t even say the word divorce the 2 interviews she did so far, also the statement she issued the first time she didn’t used the divorce and the 2 other statements after that no once she used the word divorce .
She really looks hurt when talking about her family.
Brad is a coward hiding behind his image, if he doesn’t say anything when it is his time to promote his next movie which is Netflix as well and say that he hurt and lost his family because of his attention, then I will never look Brad the same way again.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Totally with you – my issue with Brad has always been his silence.
Not his alcohol issues or whatever happened on that plane. It’s his actions and silence afterwards that made me lose respect.
If these two get back together then it’s good for them and their family. But I will never support him in anything unless he breaks his silence to protect his wife and children.
Report this comment as spam or abuse