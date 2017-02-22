Angelina Jolie isn’t ‘done’ with Hollywood, she’s ‘mulling’ over some offers

Well, this is interesting. We’re coming off of an explosion of Angelina Jolie coverage, some of it good and some of it bad. When Jolie is speaking on her own behalf, the coverage is great. When Page Six is swearing a blood oath to Team Brad, the coverage is not so great. But what happens when The Hollywood Reporter chimes in with some interesting industry gossip? Page Six’s story was about how Brad Pitt has “custody of Hollywood” and that Hollywood people are tired of Jolie’s whole deal. THR seems to indicate that Jolie’s relationship with some Hollywood people is actually tenuous, but that Jolie is still getting offers. I don’t know? Ugh. You can read the full THR piece here. Some interesting tidbits:
Is Netflix going to back up Jolie’s ‘First They Killed My Father’? Noticeably absent from the low-key [Cambodia premiere] affair — held in the Cambodian city of Angkor — were Hollywood A-listers, including Netflix’s chief content officer, Ted Sarandos, who, sources say, paid a whopping $25 million for the Khmer-language release, due out this fall, with an awards-qualifying rollout from a to-be-determined theatrical partner. Netflix executive Sarah Bowen stood in for her boss, joining the evening’s hosts, Cambodia’s King Norodom Sihamoni and Queen Mother Norodom Monineath Sihanouk.
Jolie’s next project: Sources close to Jolie say she is mulling a number of acting offers including reprising her role as the vengeful fairy in Disney’s Maleficent 2 and is in active development on two large-scale Universal projects: an adaptation of Simon Sebag Montefiore’s Catherine the Great and Potemkin: The Imperial Love Affair and World War II espionage drama The Spy Who Loved (based on Clare Mulley’s 2013 book). All the while, she is quietly prepping what may be her next directing vehicle: an adaptation of Alessandro Baricco’s 2004 novel Without Blood, which chronicles the cruelties of an unnamed war. She also has signed on as a producer on Disney kid pic The One and Only Ivan.
Is Jolie interested in acting at this point? …She is long overdue to move back in front of the camera. Her last work as an actress was voicing Tigress in last year’s Kung Fu Panda 3. All the while, she has turned down safe bets like Wanted 2 and a Salt sequel. But there are signs that Jolie is no longer a negotiate-at-all-costs star to the studios. In August, Fox chairman Stacey Snider pulled the plug on the actress’ involvement with Murder on the Orient Express after months of to-and-fro over her script notes. “Stacey said, ‘Thanks, but we’re moving on,’ ” says a source. As to talk that she might play the eponymous role in Universal’s remake of The Bride of Frankenstein — once such a high priority that the studio was willing to bear with her on 2015’s By the Sea (a debacle she directed and starred in opposite then-husband Pitt that cost as much as $25 million and earned a mere $500,000 domestically) — that now may be years down the road, as the studio is still searching for a writer.
She still has Sony’s Shoot Like a Girl in the pipeline: It’s the true story of Mary Jennings Hegar, an American Air Force major and helicopter pilot who served three tours in Afghanistan before challenging the military’s combat policy, which excluded women. The film, initially penned by first-time screenwriter Frank Baldwin, is getting a new draft from Oscar nominee Jason Hall (American Sniper). “It’s the kind of role she gravitates toward, because it’s a courageous woman,” says the film’s producer Ellen Goldsmith-Vein.
The Cambodian premiere cost a lot: Her Cambodian odyssey may mark her last red-carpet for a while, and possibly the last one funded by Netflix. Arranging for travel, accommodation and the other requirements of the star, her family and her entourage, who flew in on a private jet, is estimated to have cost the company more than $1 million. Netflix was so willing to appease its star that Jolie’s 15-year-old son, Maddox Jolie-Pitt, received an executive producer credit on the film. Holding the premiere near the famed Angkor Wat temple complex was a logistical nightmare, which one source called “her Tropic Thunder moment.” The plan was hatched by Jolie and the two women who, multiple sources say, have become her closest confidantes, Lady Arminka Helic and Chloe Dalton, once aides to former British Foreign Secretary and Conservative party stalwart William Hague. Helic, a survivor of the Yugoslav wars of the 1990s, last year was named to the international relations committee of England’s House of Lords.
THR goes on to say that Jolie still has a Hollywood team in place, with an agent at UTA, an entertainment lawyer and her back-again manager Geyer Kosinski. There are rumors that some in Hollywood thought Jolie was trying to wage a “smear campaign” on Brad and that there could possibly be a “backlash” against Jolie for that. Brad still has projects with Netflix too, which is probably why Netflix is treading very carefully with Jolie right now. Oh, and Brad and Angelina were once going to do that Richard Leakey bio-pic together but now, obviously, they are not going to. The technical reason is “budget issues,” as in Angelina wanted to direct it and her proposed budget would have been $130 million. So, no, it probably won’t happen any time soon.
Can’t get enough (of this coverage!) *swoon*
i remember reading an interview she did with domhnall gleeson a few years ago, in which she was saying she was kinda thrown into acting because she came from a well known family in hollywood, but that now she didn’t feel that was quite what she wanted and she preferred directing. i thought it was a shame, because i think she’s a better actor than a director.
I think she is a terrible actress but a decent director with so much to learn.
She is an amazing human being though and no one can deny that.
i agree on the amazing human being, but to me she’s a good actor. maybe i have low standards, but she always makes me feel things, and that to me is good acting.
Yes. I can only think of two roles that I thought she did great at and she won an Oscar for one of them. Most of the other stuff seems to comprise of her mugging with eyes wide opened and a half smile in some sort of half seduction half amusement gambit. Her more emotional scenes like Changeling are just terrible. As for the directing, I’ve only seen By The Sea. Its very beautifully shot but the film critics said that was the cinematographers signature look. I really didnt care about the protagonists and frankly I was more inpressed by the old bartender and the just married girl because the actors had charisma. I dont begrudge her success since she is at least doing something meaningful with it but I really dont think she should be taking acting roles. If I were her, I would focus on doing what Brad is doing; identify stories and directors who otherwise wouldnt stand a chance and help greenlight those movies.
I agree with paolanqar. She should not do the writing and I haven’t been interested in her acting since A Mighty Heart, but she’s a competent novice director with room for growth. The problem was jumping into overly large-scale projects before she was ready, along with the disastrous BTS (and there, the script was the real problem imo). If the Netflix film is well received, she could get another chance, but the diva/entourage/script control demands I’m sure are very offputting. She’ll have to recalibrate there. And enough with the war films ffs!
She’s better in popcorn fare like MAMS, Maleficent, Salt, etc. I’ve only seen By The Sea of the stuff she’s directed, so I’ll reserve judgment on that one.
I think she’s a great director but a terrible actress. I really love Unbroken.
Another hit peace. The tone of that article, from the begining to the end, is like the source was Page Six.
How that nobody is pointing all these articles as Brad’s smear campaign of her? The week of her premiere all these are coming out? The timing is super suspicious.
Just because they dont praise her every move doesnt mean they hate her. Honestly one million for a premiere its a lot… and its not like its a big movie.
Well, read the whole, long article. There is absolutely nothing positive there. The tone is sarcastic and insulting. It doesn’t need to be glowing – I read many HR articles that were written about successes or failures of actors and movies and they were written in a matter of fact tone. This was a smear job.
How do you mean? The only negative points in that article seem to be 1) insiders think she tried to smear Brad 2) Fox ditched her for a film over too many script change demands and 3) Jon Peters said he wouldnt do Leakey with her over her production demands that doubled the budget. Everything else seems devoted to listing all the other offers she is juggling. Its basically just a story about her onscreen comeback.
The Greatest Force in the World is “GOODNESS”. Angelina has it.
I don’t think she cares about being a negotiate-at-all-costs actress to the studios. I love to look at her in films, but everyone knows that’s not where her love is. Humanitarian activism and her children are her priorities.
Also:
“Noticeably absent from the low-key [Cambodia premiere] affair — held in the Cambodian city of Angkor — were Hollywood A-listers, including Netflix’s chief content officer, Ted Sarandos… Netflix executive Sarah Bowen stood in for her boss, joining the evening’s hosts, Cambodia’s King Norodom Sihamoni and Queen Mother Norodom Monineath Sihanouk.”
Much ado about nothing. The Netflix CCO had to send a surrogate to Cambodia because he probably has millions of other things to do. There’s no way that’s evidence that her relationship with Hollywood is tenuous at best.
Plus they gave her son an executive producer credit! The article seems to contradict itself on this point (“They HATE her so they didn’t attend, but were willing to accommodate her requests.”)
Sorry but David Koepp has already written a draft for Bride of Frankenstein and he thinks it one of his best script.
It seems that Angelina has got a lot more projects in the pipeline that I thought.
Good for her – she is an amazing actor and director.
I think that 2 different things are going on.
1) there is definitely bad blood over her divorce
2) Jolie has been making really non-commercial choices, but commands a huge salary and expectation of contribution for her acting work, and those aren’t aligning well as things are currently. Jolie has proven herself a decent but not great director, and while she’s choosing stories with a lot of meaning, they’re never going to be big box office (I can’t believe Netflix paid that much for Father). I can certainly understand why acting may not hold a lot of interest or challenge to her anymore, but if she wants to keep her profile high in order to afford her the other opportunities, she’s going to have to figure out a better balance.
ETA: not to mention, Hollywood tends to cool quickly on high maintenance stars in this vein (I’m also thinking of Edward Norton here). Casting Jolie tends to be a big production now, with the expectation that she gets to give input on the script – and that can make it difficult to make the deal (as seen with Murder On The Orient Express). It’s a turn off for some directors and producers.
I don’t know about 1 but I completely agree on the rest.
Yes to all of this and, sorry, but for a woman on the wrong side of 40, it is infinitely harder. As unfair as it is, studios only care about the ROI in the end, and will work with cheaper, “hotter” talent. I hope she follows Affleck’s lead and works on directing interesting, smaller-scale fare to build her reputation as a skillful director.
I think that she has a presence and if she went back to just regular acting, she’d be back up at the top. She’s magnetic, regardless of age. But that would also mean stepping back from the writing, which I don’t think she wants to do.
When the dust settles she probably won’t have much cache in Hollywood. Like most of life, lots depends on who you know. She knows people, but I don’t think she has made the connections on her own that she needs to to just greenlight a script. Plus, she doesn’t want to do the films that would bring in the big bucks. As for directing, is known for downer films that don’t get paying viewers, awards or critical acclaim. Now, without Brad, she will be on her own to navigate. She’s not an unknown and what is known, these days, doesn’t seem to be in her favor. But, she will definitely need to make big bucks. Her lifestyle costs a lot. Look at the cost of her current housing. Not cheap, or even reasonable. I’m sure Brad will pay reasonably for the children, but it won’t be enough for her to live large and carry an entourage, not in the same way she does now. The Netflix cost included 1 million just for her traveling arrangements, family and entourage. Hopefully enough people will want to watch to make back the money spent. But its not in English, so…
I think the biggest challenge isn’t that she CAN’T navigate Hollywood, but that she doesn’t really seem to want to. And that’s really the biggest contrast between her and Brad here – he makes movies. He obviously acts, but also produces a lot and has a good eye. He wants to be a part of the Hollywood eco-system, and that carries a lot of weight in this contrast of the 2.
Another World War II spy movie? No, thanks but “Catherine the Great and Potemkin: The Imperial Love Affair” sounds very interesting.
ITAWY, I hope she says no to the WWII one.
I am sorry, but it sounds trashy. Just in my opinion. Plus, Catherine – at least according to numerous historical records – was anything but beautiful. Charming and charismatic – maybe, but definitely not a looker. Not that Hollywood would ver let the truth get in the way of a good story
You’re right about that HW doesn’t care about the truth or facts. I mean they also let white actresses play Cleopatra soooo.. ^^
I’m a huge fan but her performance in By the Sea was excruciatingly bad. (I’m not judging, artists need to fail as well succeed to grow.) She’s got to go some distance to getting past it. All the projects described except for a Maleficent 2 sound terrible as well.
+1 on both accounts.
Page Six and THR writers need to stop acting like Angelina will never never act again became she divorced Brad Pitt. In recent years Angelina will pick up an acting job only if it really interests her. She’ll probably work enough to finance her humanitarian work and her lifestyle, but I don’t see her jumping to take every role. Her priorities are her children and humanitarian efforts.
Ouch! Ouch! Can someone call 911 for me? My eyes just rolled so hard I think I’ve strained them
God, we’ve been hearing about this Catherine the Great biopic she wants to star in for almost 15 years now.
I think it probably does say something that so many of her projects seem to end up in development purgatory or just get dropped entirely. The reason is almost always that she didn’t like the script, or director or so on, and there’s nothing wrong with being picky, but it’s telling that it’s always the studio who stops trying to make it work, not her. She still wants to make Catherine and Cleo and so on and the studios just like ‘nah, let’s just drop it for now’. She was open to Wanted and Salt sequels, but after the first pitch was rejected it was the studios who decided not to come up with a new script. Usually it’s the actors who walk away first.
I think she probably does overestimate how much power and capital she really has. Rudin was rude about her in the Sony emails, sure, but they also revealed she was acting like a producer on a project she was only meant to act in, trying to poach Fincher from other projects when the actual producers didn’t want him. That kind of thing will burn bridges in any industry, but especially in Hollywood, so I have no trouble believing she’s not a person people are dying to work with. And yeah, getting your 15yr old kid an executive producer credit on your movie doesn’t look great, nor does staging a 1 million dollar premiere in one of the worlds poorest countries.
Denzel Washington, Clint Eastwood, David Fincher and pretty much everyone else she has worked with all said they would love to work with her again.
She gets the best people to work with her on her projects and yet she is not liked by Hollywood????
As for Rudin – he is the most hated man in Hollywood and he was forced to go into hiding after those leaked emails. Not Angelina but Rudin.
Scott Rudin definitely didn’t go into hiding over Angelina. He’s an incredibly successful producer whose films are almost always nominated for Oscar plus he’s got loads of projects lined up. ‘The most hated man in Hollywood’? Maybe you hate him, but Hollywood loves success and money and he brings both.
Denzel hasn’t worked with her in almost two decades, Clint Eastwood would probably love to work with Donald Trump, and David Fincher is working on the World War Z sequel with Brad.
I think she should just do the Disney movie and then line up some interesting directing gigs with smaller budgets. She really hasn’t proven herself yet, and it takes time to learn anything well.
They said they’d love to work with her again (which is really just a standard response), but they haven’t exactly sought her out. Eastwood didn’t come back to her with a bunch of possible projects, Fincher hasn’t tailored any roles for her…she’s never had that kind of relationship with any director or producer.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her high-salary gigs in acting in something like Maleficent and commercials/ads overseas, etc., are what bring in the dollars so she can do what she is passionate about, her humanitarian work and writing and directing.
ted sarandos is team brad…for a number of reasons, not only business
Gawd, even reading about those potential projects makes me weary. Why does she always have to be so ‘worthy’? I have a lot of respect for Angie but her acting career is very hit and miss and her directing even more so. I really wish she’d call it a day, acting and directing-wise, and just focus on what she does best and what she seems to take most pleasure from, her humanitarian work.
Jennifer Aniston could be in it!
If she spends the rest of her days in Hollywood as a producer, I think that would be fine. Her interest in “The One and Only Ivan” is a sure bet – kids love that book and it has a message that fits into what i perceive as her world view. Brad is a successful producer, I think that might be a good fit for Angelina too. Unfortunately, people aren’t paying to see her act in movies and this divorce mess is not going to attract more people to her fan base.
Here is a great article below regarding How Angelina views Hollywood.
http://www.sheknows.com/entertainment/articles/1132185/angelina-jolie-brad-pitt-hollywood
I hope FTKMF will be successful but people are so lazy nowadays that they probably won’t watch it because it’s not in English and they would have to read subtitles.
She is an awesome action film actress. I hope to see her in another action role before she gets tired of acting or stunts or goes into directing full time. I find that in her serious roles, I see Angelina the magnetic film star, not the character.
I think angie’s film career is hit & miss because of her lack of passion for it, especially acting. When she first started out she was so passionate & would fully go into a role. When she became a mother & activist her interest waned. As much as i love seeing her films. Think if your heart is not in it? Then walk away & do what interests you most. Also think angie has an issue with control? in that she fully wants to take charge of her life & career. That is in no way a bad thing. Hollywood doesn’t like strong, direct, take charge women. Think what’s best for angie is to step away for a while. Let all the gossip die down & focus on herself. Her health, her family & what she really wants to do in life. Always felt she was more content when she came away from the industry. Whatever she does? I wish her the best. She is a strong character that deals with all the vileness thrown at her. Huge respect for that.
