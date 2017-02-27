Lily Collins in Elie Saab at the Vanity Fair Oscar party: bunch of bad trends put together?

Lily Collin’s Elie Saab at the Vanity Fair Oscar party reminded me of Kate Beckinsale’s dress at the same party. It’s not like they would run into each other and be embarrassed because their dresses are so similar, but consider that they’re both black sequin with see through skirts and granny panties underneath and that they both bring a bunch of trends into one dress which just don’t work together. In Lily’s case this gown has a deep v-neck, the aforementioned skirt, a giant buckle belt, a tie in the back and that ostrich feather hem. This isn’t terrible or anything, the starry sequins are kind of nice. I see what they’re trying to do and I don’t think it makes a cohesive dress. Also those extreme cat eyes have got to go. At least she wasn’t at the Oscars, right? I think Emma Roberts took her spot.
Elizabeth Banks was also in Elie Saab, in a gold dress with what looks like floral studded armor on the shoulders like she’s ready to go into fashion battle. From the top up, I really like this dress and if it was just that same gold color all the way down with a belt it would work. Instead there’s a nonsensical pastel and black floral pattern along the bottom and sides. It’s like Saab’s designs are trend + trend ≠ a whole gown and instead remains just two parts. Banks can pull off such fashion-forward gowns usually (she’s Effie Trinket in real life too) but this isn’t working for me, especially with those stacked heels.
I remember when Petra Nemcova was a thing, when I first started blogging, and I still like to cover her for that reason. She looks nothing like she used to and part of it is this weird blonde hair color, which doesn’t suit her and I can’t put my finger on what else it could be. Her makeup is off here I’ll just say that, plus this ill-fitting orange Elie Saab gown is a very bad color for anyone with any coloring.
Look at this side view. Allison Williams as a blonde, you see it right?
Freida Pinto was in this mermaid blue (I got that color ID from Fashion Court, they really help us out at awards time by IDing the designers) Elie Saab. I feel like I’ve seen this exact cut on another dress by another designer but it’s not bad. It could be worse, remember what she wore to the Spirit Awards? Do you think it burned Freida to see her ex, Dev Patel, get nominated for an Oscar this year? I think they’re still friendly-ish with each other but I don’t know. I’m just trying to stir sh-t because that’s my job.
I like Lilly’s look. She is one of the few young girls that really has amazing style. Petra is still beautiful but her hair color makes her too monotone. Frieda looks stunning.
Are LIly’s eybrows upset with each other?
Lily looks great.
Did Dev dump Freida or the other way around?
Ok, but only for the sake of gossip. I remember Patel saying that people were shocked that he was with Frieda bc she is way hotter than him.
With age he is becoming really really hot and her not so much, although very pretty.
This year: Patel 1 – World 0.
I feel so petty…
I actually love Lily’s makeup. If the dress hadn’t been sheer and didn’t have that weird feathered hem I’d have loved this look. I think the back is particularly striking. The real winner of this post though, is Lily’s hair. It’s really gorgeous.
Totally agree on the top half of Banks’ dress, but she DOES look spray tanned within an inch of her life which makes the pale lip worse.
WTF happened to Petra Nemcova’s face?! Also, I like that dress and color on Freida Pinto, but something is off with both the midsection and her makeup. Has she been in anything recently? Good for Dev Patel, he seems like a genuinely good guy whose really talented. Glad he’s still working.
I like the look of Lily but I do not have the feathers at the end of the dress
Forgot to mention, i think Lily’s head looks very old hollywood, which I always love.
Idk that there is anything actually bad here, is event/tier/occassion appropriate for all the wearers, to be honest No one is a worst here they acquited themselves well
Lily’s winged liner is wonky, right?
nah, is one of those Negative space deals
IMO the deep V neck doesn’t go with a really high slit. It should be one or the other,
Lily looks divine. Can’t say I know who she is or why she’s famous, but she looks nice. Just wish it wasn’t sheer.
Lily looks beautiful from the waste up. The bottom of that gown is ruined by the underwear. I’m so tired of the nude illusion dress. Also, too much skin showing if you are going for the nude illusion.
I kind of like all of these, except for the see through skirts.
