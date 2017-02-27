Lily Collins in Elie Saab at the Vanity Fair Oscar party: bunch of bad trends put together?

Lily Collin’s Elie Saab at the Vanity Fair Oscar party reminded me of Kate Beckinsale’s dress at the same party. It’s not like they would run into each other and be embarrassed because their dresses are so similar, but consider that they’re both black sequin with see through skirts and granny panties underneath and that they both bring a bunch of trends into one dress which just don’t work together. In Lily’s case this gown has a deep v-neck, the aforementioned skirt, a giant buckle belt, a tie in the back and that ostrich feather hem. This isn’t terrible or anything, the starry sequins are kind of nice. I see what they’re trying to do and I don’t think it makes a cohesive dress. Also those extreme cat eyes have got to go. At least she wasn’t at the Oscars, right? I think Emma Roberts took her spot.

Elizabeth Banks was also in Elie Saab, in a gold dress with what looks like floral studded armor on the shoulders like she’s ready to go into fashion battle. From the top up, I really like this dress and if it was just that same gold color all the way down with a belt it would work. Instead there’s a nonsensical pastel and black floral pattern along the bottom and sides. It’s like Saab’s designs are trend + trend ≠ a whole gown and instead remains just two parts. Banks can pull off such fashion-forward gowns usually (she’s Effie Trinket in real life too) but this isn’t working for me, especially with those stacked heels.

I remember when Petra Nemcova was a thing, when I first started blogging, and I still like to cover her for that reason. She looks nothing like she used to and part of it is this weird blonde hair color, which doesn’t suit her and I can’t put my finger on what else it could be. Her makeup is off here I’ll just say that, plus this ill-fitting orange Elie Saab gown is a very bad color for anyone with any coloring.

Look at this side view. Allison Williams as a blonde, you see it right?

Freida Pinto was in this mermaid blue (I got that color ID from Fashion Court, they really help us out at awards time by IDing the designers) Elie Saab. I feel like I’ve seen this exact cut on another dress by another designer but it’s not bad. It could be worse, remember what she wore to the Spirit Awards? Do you think it burned Freida to see her ex, Dev Patel, get nominated for an Oscar this year? I think they’re still friendly-ish with each other but I don’t know. I’m just trying to stir sh-t because that’s my job.