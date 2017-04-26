ABC releases promo for ‘Dirty Dancing’ remake: are you getting hungry eyes?

May sweeps are just around the corner, and the networks are pulling out the big guns to get you to tune in. ABC is hoping you’ll want to watch a remake of the 1987 movie Dirty Dancing, and they’ve just released a sneak peek of Baby and the gang in advance of the movie’s May 24 premiere.

Back in December, ABC announced the project, a three-hour extravaganza starring Abigail Breslin as Baby, and Colt Prattes, best known from the video for Pink’s “Try,” attempting to fill Patrick Swayze’s dancing shoes as the roguish Johnny Castle. Good luck with that, Colt. The movie also stars Sarah Hyland as sister Lisa, along with Katey Sagal, Nicole Scherzinger and Jennifer Lopez’s ex, Casper Smart. Debra Messing and Bruce Greenwood play Baby’s parents, Jake and Marjorie. The network released some stills from the film a few weeks ago, and with the exception of Katey Sagal getting what appears to be a meaty part (and I love Katey Sagal), the photos as a whole registered a collective “meh” from social media.

According to People Magazine, the remake, which will delve deeper into the film’s main characters, details “what happens to Baby and Johnny after the summer, Jake and Marjorie Houseman’s relationship, and Lisa’s life goals — while also tackling social topics in the country at that time, such as race and women’s rights.” Whoa. And you were just expecting lake lifts and cheesy dialogue.

Debra Messing, who gets her own solo song in the new version, shared the 30-second trailer via Twitter, telling us, “Get ready to dance and fall in love! #DirtyDancing premieres Wednesday, May 24 on ABC.” And now, if you dare, here’s 30 seconds of your life you won’t get back.

I don’t know about you, but this is just so much no, and it’s not just because any goodwill I had for Abigail Breslin went out the door after Scream Queens. True confession: I really didn’t like the original Dirty Dancing. That being said, it had its devotees, who made it a classic. Hollywood has tried so many times to rekindle the magic – with a sequel, a TV adaptation, a Broadway musical and even an ill-fated reality show – but they still haven’t learned. Too bad they just can’t leave well enough alone. If they want to keep bringing musicals to television, how about Hamilton? You got the choreographer, how about the whole shebang? I’m crossing my fingers, as I am far too broke to afford a ticket. Besides, the only dirty dancing I want to see Abigail do, she’s already done.

5th Annual Women Making History brunch - Arrivals

Ariel Winter at The The 22nd Annual Critics' Choice Awards in LA

WP Theater Women of Achievement Awards - Arrivals

Katey Sagal book signing at Barnes & Noble in NYC

Photos: Getty Images, WENN.com

 

44 Responses to “ABC releases promo for ‘Dirty Dancing’ remake: are you getting hungry eyes?”

  1. MunichGirl says:
    April 26, 2017 at 7:12 am

    Awful… and no one can beat Patrick Swayze.

    Reply
  2. Millennial says:
    April 26, 2017 at 7:16 am

    I would take a Dirty Dancing Havana Nights sequel with Diego Luna and Romola Garai though!! (Someone please make this happen!)

    Reply
  3. Lindy79 says:
    April 26, 2017 at 7:17 am

    No, No I am not….

    Reply
  4. cleveland girl says:
    April 26, 2017 at 7:20 am

    This looks awful and completely unnecessary. And the comment about Abigail already doing all the dirty dancing that we need to see is HILARIOUS!!! And completely accurate!

    Reply
  5. PunkyMomma says:
    April 26, 2017 at 7:23 am

    No, no, and NO!

    Reply
  6. Nicole says:
    April 26, 2017 at 7:28 am

    Yea no. Not good. Poor Abigail she’s been getting a lot of praise for her talk about PTSD (horrific but inspiring) but this movie is a no.

    Hamilton won’t ever make it to screen for at least another 5-10 years. Lin’s very protective of his work (as he should be).

    Reply
  7. Zuzus Girl says:
    April 26, 2017 at 7:51 am

    Never liked the original so probably won’t catch this either. Just here for bruce Greenwood, such a great character actor.

    Reply
  8. Beth says:
    April 26, 2017 at 7:52 am

    Absolutely not.

    Reply
  9. Mary says:
    April 26, 2017 at 7:54 am

    No, no, just no. This is a movie that never needs to be remade. It looks terrible, I mean really awful.

    Reply
  10. slowsnow says:
    April 26, 2017 at 7:59 am

    My husband, bless his heart, made our kids watch Dirty Dancing. For some reason, he (who only watches russian endless films and the like) thinks it was an important film for him when he was a kid.
    I don’t understand the hype about this thing, as I didn’t understand Jurassic Park, Titanic, Bridget Jones etc, etc, etc.

    Reply
    • skyblue says:
      April 26, 2017 at 8:36 am

      Thank you! I never really liked Dirty Dancing either. Patrick Swayze never did it for me and the movie was too much. And I hated the main song, I cringed every time I heard it. I was crushing too hard on Sting during the the 80s to ever get on the Swayze train. A three hour tv musical extravaganza makes me ill.

      Reply
  11. Lafawnda says:
    April 26, 2017 at 7:59 am

    I’m not completely against remakes but I feel like this one should have been left alone. The original was perfection. Plus, this feels so disrespectful to Patrick somehow. Just wrong.

    Reply
  12. Redgrl says:
    April 26, 2017 at 8:05 am

    Finally! Someone else who didn’t like the original! As much as I have a soft spot for Patrick Swayze I couldn’t stand that movie…

    Reply
    • BengalCat2000 says:
      April 26, 2017 at 8:19 am

      Same. Hated it then, hate it now. Jerry Orbach was wonderful tho.

      Reply
    • Cookiejar says:
      April 26, 2017 at 1:10 pm

      I loved the original, but I was a teen. Have to admit it was totally unrealistic. So much BS going around. The poor, hot guy with the rich preppy girl, the Ivy league asshole and the poor defenseless girl who believed his lies (or something?). The idiot sister…. going for said Ivy league asshole… I mean, really??? Wouldn’t a preppy girl want a guy just like that, without knowing what his family was about? Weren’t those girls not only marry the guy but marry into the family? They wouldn’t want a poor, Ivy league guy that was working as a waiter during the summer (rich guys have/had summer internships in places like NYC, Boston, etc. courtesy of Daddy, daddy’s friends and Co.)

      Reply
  13. Orli says:
    April 26, 2017 at 8:06 am

    NOPE.

    Reply
  14. Originaltessa says:
    April 26, 2017 at 8:21 am

    They just remade it scene for scene with a less talented cast and a smaller budget? WHY?

    Reply
  15. Digital Unicorn (aka Betti) says:
    April 26, 2017 at 8:45 am

    Nope, this looks as interesting as a basin full of dirty dishes. So not feeling the leads, the worst choices.

    No one can fill Swayze’s shoes. That guy had moves.

    Reply
  16. Kiki says:
    April 26, 2017 at 8:55 am

    I will start things off with WHY HOLLYWOOD WHY? You will not learn your lesson.. Do not fix what it is broken. I am not fan of Dirty Dancing because I though it was cheesy and still is cheesy. So why would they (ABC the channel I absolutely hate) would want to remake a 30-year old Cheese Fest of a show for everyone to see. These people will never learn. Hollywood need some new ideas and start treating people with respect.

    Reply
  17. Diane says:
    April 26, 2017 at 9:32 am

    How many ways can you spell SUCK ?

    Reply
  18. Pumpkin Pie says:
    April 26, 2017 at 9:42 am

    No hungry eyes or ears for me. Imo the appeal of the original movie was the social/cultural context.

    Reply
  19. Laura says:
    April 26, 2017 at 10:10 am

    Someone’s got some Lohan teeth. I know whitening is bad for the enamel, but…

    Reply
  20. Chelsey says:
    April 26, 2017 at 10:13 am

    Oof…that was painful

    Reply
  21. QQ says:
    April 26, 2017 at 10:35 am

    I neither asked for this nor will I use it *Return to Sender ASAP* #STOPTHEF*CKINGREMAKESFFS

    Reply
  22. OTHER RENEE says:
    April 26, 2017 at 10:37 am

    Loved the original. Patrick Swayze had that one-of-a-kind charisma that can’t be recreated. Have no interest in a remake.

    Reply
  23. Bethy says:
    April 26, 2017 at 1:09 pm

    My friend’s first cousin directed Dirty Dancing. He’s dead now, but that kind of lightning in a bottle cannot be recreated. I will not be watching.

    Reply
  24. Cali says:
    April 26, 2017 at 2:01 pm

    It looks as good as the Footloose remake. Bleh. Completely unnecessary and unwanted.

    Reply
  25. Paris says:
    April 26, 2017 at 2:21 pm

    No, just no!
    I love Abigail Breslin, but no …
    For me she always is and will be Little Miss Sunshine.

    Reply
  26. holly hobby says:
    April 26, 2017 at 2:48 pm

    Ugh so much no here! Colt is not Swayze and I refuse to acknowledge the existence of this movie. Sorry Abigail – I actually like Little Miss Sunshine.

    Reply

