Chinese workers earn $62 a week making Ivanka Trump’s clothing line

It’s not like this information is new or shocking, but I want to make sure that the Trump family’s incessant hypocrisy and immorality doesn’t go unnoticed. It’s important not to normalize this sh-t through shrugs, eye-rolls and “everybody knew that.” So, Ivanka Trump’s clothing line? It’s made in China. We knew that. More specifically, Ivanka’s line is made in Chinese sweatshops with workers making about $62 a week. We don’t know that specifically, although I think most of us assumed it was that kind of situation. The Washington Post reports:
Workers at a factory in China used by the company that makes clothing for Ivanka Trump’s fashion line and other brands worked nearly 60 hours a week to earn wages of little more than $62 a week, according to a factory audit released Monday. The factory’s 80 workers knit clothes for the contractor, G-III Apparel Group, which has held the exclusive license to make the Ivanka Trump brand’s $158 dresses, $79 blouses and other clothes since 2012. The company also makes clothes for Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger and other brands.
Now an official adviser to her father’s White House, Trump stepped down from her management role but retains an ownership interest in her name-brand company. Its assets were moved into a trust that is now overseen by her husband’s siblings. Trump is the sole beneficiary of the trust, which is valued at more than $50 million.
Chinese factories are by far the dominant suppliers for Ivanka clothes, though G-III also works with manufacturers across Vietnam, Bangladesh and South America. G-III factories overseas have shipped more than 110 tons of Ivanka-brand blouses, skirts, dresses and other garments to the United States since October, shipping data shows. The clothing line licensed by President Trump’s private business is also almost entirely made in foreign factories. Trump last week signed an executive order that he said would push the government to “aggressively promote and use American-made goods and to ensure that American labor is hired to do the job.”
Workers at the G-III factory in China were required to work 57 hours a week “on a regular basis” to hit production targets, inspectors found. Though Chinese law sets the limit for overtime at 36 hours per month, workers in all of the factory’s departments exceeded that limit, working up to 82 hours of overtime a month between September 2015 and August 2016. The factory’s workers made between 1,879 and 2,088 yuan a month, or roughly $255 to $283, which would be below minimum wage in some parts of China. The average manufacturing employee in urban China made twice as much money as the factory’s workers, or roughly 4,280 yuan a month, according to national data from 2014.
WaPo also says that fewer than a third of the factory’s workers are given social insurance benefits and workers only got five days of “leave” a year. While it’s not breaking news that Ivanka’s clothing line is made in Chinese sweatshops – nor should it come as a surprise that most brand-name clothes are made in similar sweatshops – it is particularly noteworthy at this time because of Emperor Bigly’s big push for America First, bring back our manufacturing jobs, etc. It’s also noteworthy because Ivanka just announced this week that she’s started a “massive fund” to benefit female entrepreneurs around the world. The fund will be a “pool of capital” to finance businesses started by women. No one knows who will control the money (Precious Ivanka, I bet) but we already know that Canada, Germany and “a few Middle Eastern countries” have made “quiet commitments” to the fund. If only there was some way to encourage female entrepreneurs in China? Like, paying female sweatshop employees a living wage, maybe.
Photos courtesy of Pacific Coast News.
The Trumps are a bunch of hypocrites. Trump wants to force other people to produce their products in America but his princess is allowed to do it in China.
All of baby fists shit is made in china too.
There are products also made in Mexico whom he wants to build a wall against and pull out of NAFTA (although he has backed down on that). I said from the beginning when Trump touted that he was going to bring jobs back to America that he should start with his (and Ivanka’s) own companies.
To be fair, the adhesive tape he uses on his ties is probably produced in North America.
I have to thread jack … without irony, the White House hosted “take your kid to work day” today.
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/onpolitics/2017/04/27/take-your-kids-to-work-day-white-house/100970926/
I wonder where his Trump brand mattresses are manufactured??
Pee-oria?
Pee-king?
LOL Christin
Can we bring back the pee-pee humor?
I enjoyed laughing for a brief second or two, you know, in between the tears and the rage….
Disgusting, vile, garbage human. I hope there is a special place in hell for this greedy fraud.
But don’t you realise how much she’s EMPOWERING these sweatshop workers!
Like how she’s EMPOWERING women in America to choose whether or not they buy into her brand by putting fake labels on her clothing.
I heard on the news that the Chinese workers working for IT makes $1 per hour and are required to work 80 hours per week. drain the swamp indeed, lol.
The new tax credit even with a lack of details is really a gift to the rich like DT and his entire family. I hope when those poor people who voted for DT realize that DT and his rich friends and cooperations are the ones getting richer, they will apologized for their stupidity.
Ok. I might not be understanding this. But it sounds like she’s paying minimum wage for where the factory is located. I know it says min wage there would be less in urban places, but I live in a rural place where my house is 2x the size of a house that’s 2x more expensive (literally) nearer to the city (inside the city? I’m getting my house about 4x cheaper for a bigger yard and same house, comparatively). So she’s paying minimum wage for an unskilled job. Is that really that bad? It sounds….in line?
*ive never purchased anything trump, no I’ve always found them tacky as people. Just saying on this story.
@Matomeda It does not say anywhere in the article that her factory is rural. It could easily be comparing her possibly urban factory to other urban factories. It could be clearer, I agree. But given that she’s learned cheating and shortchanging workers at daddy’s knee, I don’t feel the need to cut her any slack.
Matomeda- I’ve worked 80 hours per week on less physically intensive jobs, and it’s exhausting. They need to be paid enough that they don’t need to do that. There’s a reason people here fought for a 40 hour week, and that Europeans get more vacation time than we do (we are really on the low end of that).
You also have to ask if people can actually live well on minimum wage in that area. Living well means not only paying current bills for a family but being able to take time off and also have money for emergencies and retirement. Americans don’t do so well on our minimum wage even if they don’t have families.
Here’s something to lift your spirits-
When I saw the three- quarters shot of her ridiculously long neck & round noggin, I first thought of an old turtle stretching its neck out of its shell… then I suddenly saw her neck and head as a ch0ad growing off her shoulders, AND NOW I CANNOT UNSEE IT!!!
*CACKLES ETERNALLY CAUSE I KNOW EXACTLY WHAT YOU MEAN… She looks like my Boss Who I call Turtle cause his mouth does the same thing in every pic that nose job/veneers combo is doing and Now I cannot every look at this chick without seeing Turtle
I saw this headline yesterday and it sickens me today just as much as then.
Impeachment/resignation cannot come fast enough!
Resist!
They are vile, mercenary, hypocrites. Yes, we knew all this information, but to have it broken down to real figures is confronting and utterly appalling. I know people who earn $62.00 per hour. These people sicken me. America weeps.
An a$$hole just like her father.
I hate this family, I wish they would just vanish.
In the future( if the United States and world survives this administration ) political scientists and scholars will be still debating how this family managed to get into the White House. Everyday just brings a new “WTF!!” story about this family
Yesterday the NYT had an article about Kushner’s biz deals with people who are shady AF. Their corruption appears to be endless.
Saw this on Rachel Maddow..of course, no matter how dirty he is, no one will do a thing about it..every outrage now just gets a shrug from most press and the Congress. We need a new branch of govt just to investigate this bunch.
I’m hoping the prosecutors can add this to the charges. If I don’t cling to the belief that the day of reckoning is coming for these people, I will lose my mind!
RussianBlueCat: Our schools only teach limited American history, but your post made me wonder again how this chapter will be taught to your children in the future. I’m so far away, yet still in disbelief at how this happened. And this Ivanka thing is as vile as her father.
She is looking more fish faced by the day. Heavy botox and fillers.
She has a very bizarre neck too. Too big for her head.
Choad (neck and head) growing from her shoulders.
She also has the Trump Schnute! All the sons have it. This is the first time I see it on the Precious One as well. It makes them look like pettish little kids who have to go to bed without desert.
Her nose is almost as tiny as Michael Jacksons
Have you ever seen the photos, whenever she has an important meeting she has a team of people, with big bags, some on rollers, they calls them her glam squad. I’ve seen these people going into her WD home. I’m sure I’ve seen them at least four times going into and out of her home, so that’s why she looks picture perfect compared to her ugly brothers, it’s all enhanced beauty.
Yeah, her nose also looks like it will soon fall off her face.
Those veneers! They take up her entire mouth — they look worse than full on dentures
They didn’t care when Trump was exposed as a hypocrite for using cheap labour and chinese steel in his hotels, or for the people he refused to pay and screwed over, they wont care now…sadly
I agree. Sadly no-one will give a shit.
They’re defending her by saying the low wages are China’s fault and if we’re so concerned about it, why are we buying Apple products.
Of course they are.
I agree to a point with the general idea that yes, companies are using it because it is cheaper which needs to be addressed in the specific countries but, they don’t HAVE to, it just increases their profit margins which is all Trump and his ilk care about. None of them even attempt to make their products in the US because making money is more important. Trump built his brand on this ethos but no one gives a shit.
The fact they cannot see that this kind of thing is in direct contradiction to Trumps flaccid promises to get jobs back to ‘Murica is baffling but sadly not surprising.
They don’t want to see. And when that’s pointed out to them, they respond that we’re all just jealous of the beautiful, intelligent, compassionate, successful Ivanka – because, you know, once you’ve bought yourself a Barbie face, you can do no wrong.
Low wages in China is such a dumb excuse. The issue is Nagini the Horcrux vagina claims to empower women. From what I know about the garment industry in some Asian countries, the bulk of the labor force is made of women who are overworked and underpaid, and some of them reportedly subjected to physical, emotional and sexual violence by supervisors. Many of those women are very young. Ever heard of children being “employed” in the garment industry? I have. And yet, companies are welcome in some of those countries under the pretense that they help local economies. There might be exceptions, but imo big companies are there in order to maximize their profits as much as possible while taking advantage of poverty, corruption, lack of workers’ protection. They cannot blame national or local conditions for that. They can choose to increase the pay, reduce the number of hours to reasonable once – like 40hrs a week, provide three meals a day, ensure proper accommodation where it applies – and it does apply in some cases. Medical insurance? Yes. Does it mean less profit for them? Yes. Am I reasonable? I think so. I am realistic? No.
Did you guys see the clip Jesse Watters saying (in reference to Ivanka): ” I love the way she talks into the microphone?” I almost threw the f–k up. And this was AFTER he went on a rant about “feminists” complaining that people don’t respect women but being mean to poor lil’ Vanky.
Here:
http://www.deathandtaxesmag.com/327638/jesse-watters-ivanka-trump-microphone/
Exactly! His supporters do not and will not care.
The hypocrisy of this entire family is astounding! Step down Ivanka. Step down baby fists.
The hypocrisy of their butt sniffing followers is even more astounding. They have an excuse for everything. Tell them trump personally kills and eats babies and they’ll find an excuse. Tell them ivanka turns tricks on the side, they’ll find an excuse. There is an incredible meanness in the souls of trumplovers.
They’re responses usually involve Chelsea Clinton and accusations of how we are all so jealous of Princess Nagini’s great beauty.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Last night, someone I don’t know well defended Trump always going to Mar a Lago. She said it was his place so he stayed for free making it a lot cheaper than Obama “always” being in Hawaii and so many other vacations that cost us millions. My jaw dropped to the floor. It ended up that she was another Trumpster who said she never watches the news. Disgusting what his supporters think and say to always defend him
Lightpurple, let’s not forget the Obamas in the trumpsters responses and justifications. Cuz, you know, eight years of Obama ruined everything, and Rump is going to make America great again, because/as only he can. F–kwits.
Beth I have seen that excuse as well. That he is so rich and he is footing the bill for these stays. Um nope. They complain about the Obama’s going to Hawaii, Hawaii was where he was born. So he wanted to vacation there? Bush went to his Texas ranch. Stop using Obama as your excuse for the vile one’s behavior.
Also someone I know called Trump cheeto on facebook (basically saying she would take GWB’s rambling over cheeto’s any day) and her annoying, contrarian mother said “um what if someone had called Obama cheetah?” What the hell lady? How is that even the same thing?
Also Chelsea was the daughter of the president, she grew up in the public eye and had her looks and every move judged. She was a minor when her dad became president. Of course it wasn’t easy for her to “just get a normal job.”
I genuinely do not understand how she can live with herself… how does she have the audacity to go out in public and say all this stuff about empowerment etc.?? I’m starting to hate her as much as her garbage father.
“…I genuinely don’t understand how she can live with herself”, because she’s a con artist like her daddy. I remember her mother helped DT make lots of money with his hotel, she worked like a dog to build his brand and he short changed her when they divorced saying he was broke or something like that. If I’m not mistaken, I believe she was given $10m and a house when he had hundreds of millions. Also, it was well know that his first wife was the one who took care of the three older children. I remember DT saying he never changed a diaper or took the kids to the park. He said his job was to make the money. Now, I have not heard IT or the boys giving their mother credit for anything. Like father like children, a bunch of hypercritical liars.
MAGA… am I right??? 🙄🙄🙄
What a despicable family! No Trump products are made in America. Listening to him say to only buy made in America so our citizens would have jobs, was always just more of his BS.
Corruption, sweat shops, treason are now the new normal
Pretty good article on Emperor Zero and kin:
https://thecorrespondent.com/6591/the-tale-of-the-dictators-daughter-and-her-prince
“The factory’s workers made between 1,879 and 2,088 yuan a month, or roughly $255 to $283, which would be below minimum wage in some parts of China. The average manufacturing employee in urban China made twice as much money as the factory’s workers, or roughly 4,280 yuan a month, according to national data from 2014.”
Below minimum wage “in some parts of China”? Ok, well are the employees being paid under minimum wage in the part of China this is in? There’s a distinction made in the next sentence about workers in “urban China” making “as much as twice” the amount, which would make sense, as it does here. I make far less money in rural PA than I would in San Francisco. I also only get 5 days of leave a year, my husband gets a week. I bring up these points because it sounds like another case of a “leaked story” that Trump can manipulate into more “fake news” melodrama as a distraction from the N. Korea and Syria problems. Now he also gets to say “Poor Ivanka, so many other companies do so much less for their employees, this is her paying them more than minimum wage in their part of China, blah blah blah fake news blah blah.” Thoughts?
“The average manufacturing employee in urban China made twice as much money as the factory’s workers, or roughly 4,280 yuan a month, according to national data from 2014.”
Nowhere in the article does it say ivanka’s sweatshops are located in rural China. The article is comparing her factory’s wages to the wages of other factory’s workers in the same urban areas, imo. Because the trumps are all about the geld in their pockets, screw the peons. That’s my thought.
BTW, I don’t like/buy Klein or Hilfiger, either.
Thats kind of what I’m getting at, it doesn’t tell us where the factory is and I fear that is intentional, especially with the details that actually were included and the way they were phrased.
I’d assume All celeb lines have similar production logistics including Taylor Katy Beyoncé and Rihanna’s perfumes and Jessica Simpsons offerings. It’s the rule and obviously not the exception, it hypocritical but assumably if trump addressed this issue with Buy American or whatever his and ivankas companies would have to follow the same rules. If they established the rule and then had some unique loop hole to use that would be a scandal
I’m just going to say…all that cheap stuff you buy at Walmart etc? It’s cheap because they all manufacture in China. And all of those companies moved their manufacturing there because there is an appetite for “cheap”. So, unless the American public is ready and willing to pay significantly higher prices for American made products (who pay American wages to American workers), there isn’t much room for criticism here. If you shop at Walmart or any one of the other outlets who outsource to China, you are as complicit as the manufacturers are.
Of course, they could source the work to American prison populations who get paid about half of what those Chinese sweatshop workers do. Then they’ll have another good reason to keep those prisons full, disproportionately with African Americans.
There are a lot of reasons to dislike Trump et al. But this particular one is a bit hypocritical, much like ranting about oil companies when you live in the city and own a 4 x 4.
But people shopping in Walmart aren’t part of a team that campaigned for office on the back of promises to bring manufacturing jobs back to the US. And people in Walmart aren’t presenting themselves as “empowerers” when they’re exploiters.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
THIS.
Sure. But how many of the people that voted for him are exactly the people who benefit from cheap goods because some Chinese person is working for $62 a week?
You are right but that doesn’t make us any less hypocritical for engaging in behavior that supports and enables the very thing we are criticizing, And yes — I was at Walmart yesterday. I’m just not complaining about the system that enabled those cheap purchases while milking it.
I agree with both Kyra and Felicia. The American consumer does have to make a choice of what they want most: cheap goods or employment in manufacturing.
At the same time, this family (and Donald and Ivanka specifically) have made so many claims about bringing back American manufacturing, but they are using their power to actively work against that stated goal. They are hypocrites of the highest order.
More hypocritical than Drumpf running on a platform to make ‘murica great again while wearing a hat made in Mexico? And his whispering Barbie Doll daughter running her business off of slave labour while pretending that she or her father give a rat’s a$$ about female empowerment? Nope. Nobody beats the Drumpf clan in hypocritical, unless you count the entire Republican party that continues to support them.
I don’t shop at Walmart. I don’t own a 4 x 4. There are two issues here; both of which you ignore.
First. This is a family that came to power preaching “Make America Great Again” and “Buy American” and exclaiming how they were going to bring back American manufacturing jobs and punish those companies that didn’t hire/buy American. I didn’t fall for it for a second but others did and they lied to and exploited those people. Get it? Orange Voldemort and Princess Nagini lied.
Second. Princess Nagini the Corrupt claims to be all about empowering women in the workforce and she is going to do so much through her father’s administration to empower women in the workforce while she stands by and posts cute pics of her kids on Twitter as he signs The Global Gag Order and stops enforcement of Title IX programs and allows states to gut Planned Parenthood and cuts regulations that protect women workers and plans to gut Meals on Wheels and After School Programs that allow women with child or elder care responsibilities to, you know, work to support themselves and their families. Princess Nagini the Corrupt, who claims to be this great savior for working women, is herself exploiting working women. Princess Nagini lied.
Got it?
My default position on any politician is that they are all liars. No one gets elected by telling the truth. The only difference between Trump and any of the rest of them is that because he’s not a politician, he hasn’t learned the art of subtlety when it comes to breaking your campaign promises. Funnily enough, people voted for the guy because of his lack of weasely political doublespeak.
He lied constantly throughout the campaign. He would lie about what he had said at the previous campaign stop. That you believe all politicians lie does not excuse him or her of lying. And they both lied on these particular issues.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I never said it excused him for lying. Hillary was also lying her *ss off. Being outraged that a politician is a liar is a bit like being shocked when the sun rises, even though it does that every day. Trump however, is not a career politician and clearly doesn’t GAF because he’s not thinking in a “future political career repercussions” mindset. So…he’s not subtle.
Truthometer comparison of trump and Hillary. HRC does not “lie her a$$ off” compared to the King if Lies.
http://www.politifact.com/truth-o-meter/lists/people/comparing-hillary-clinton-donald-trump-truth-o-met/
He also cut funding for the United Nations Population Fund, which provides reproductive health and sexual violence help in war torn areas of the world.
“All politicians lie” sounds like an excuse. Yes, politicians can fudge the truth, but Trump and his administration have been outright lying in an extreme fashion on so many things (remember “alternative facts”?). Let’s not normalize his behavior.
The problem is the hypocrisy. You can’t preach “Buy American” then not have your own companies manufacture their items outside America. And Trump doesn’t necessarily cater to those who want to buy “cheap”.
Your argument, though long, does not make sense. DT is the leader of the country and should lead by example. He wants people to buy goods make in the USA, he should make his good in the USA, end of story.
Presumably he would make the rule and then follow it. It’s very hard to keep any market share if you have higher ethical standards than your competitors. American apparel is made in USA and people always complain its too expensive. If it was a lie to get elected then that’s another thing. Something maybe similar: Bernie proposed higher taxes for the rich including himself, right? But I assume he has never donated money to the government before his idea because a law. He currently benefits from the same tax laws as other people in his bracket.but he wants a law that would not exactly benefit him, in the future, because it would benefit America.
ROTFL at the idea that Drumpf would follow any rule or law. Those are for plebs and hoodwinked followers, not for the corrupt Drumpf clan.
@felicia: you are right, all politician lies, , however, you must admit DT is the KING of lying. There is no one I’ve heard who can come close to DT when it comes to lying. He will lie three times in the same sentence and denied he lied in your face.
Yes Felicia. I don’t think this made in America thing is going to work. Companies aren’t going to cut their profit, so goods will cost more if they are made in America. People will complain. So I don’t get the idea that making things in America is great? Great for person who gets a job in the new company/factory but Americans aren’t going to pay more for their goods.
It is a radical idea, and i don’t remember many specifics, I assume the team who promoted it didn’t look into “how complicated it could be” ;P
One merit to that idea (if cheap clothes made in China get tarrifed so we start buying more expensive things made here) is that less shipping would be good for the environment and the seafood I love may have fewer toxins (bad for shipping companies though.)
The only way it would work these days is tarrifs on imported goods and taxpayer-funded subsidies to US manufactuters so that their prices can compete. Otherwise they will just go out of business and nobody wins.
It’s not all about “appetite for cheap”, it’s about lower purchasing power and people getting used, because they were enticed to, with “cheap” products.
There is this thing I’ve recently heard about on dear Wendy where people give away to their community to reduce buying, Wendy talked about the Brooklyn one but it would be cool if it could help other areas where people are less employed and have lower incomes regardless of employment. In Vancouver there are also groups starting to share tools. A lot of people do feel entitled, not necessarily the very poor. But every season there are a ton of trendy purses on sale made of fake leather that will be unlikely to have a second owner and likely to be landfill within 3 years. If people didn’t feel entitled to that it would be good. Keeping up with the jones is part of a lot of North American culture. If people didn’t need cute shoes for their kids they could buy preowned real leather ones but those are very uncommon and usually even the leather ones were made cute so the pale or and bright colours can’t be cleaned and the designs look weird after a few years. Kids shoes fit for as little as 6 months and many many people (not just those who have less education or money) opt for brand new petroleum based shoes from Walmart. I think this kid of situation is the entitement that was mentioned.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I also agree with what you say. Still, companies got their science right, economics, psychology, marketing.
I heard about tool sharing, those are good initiatives. Also about toy libraries and parents of young children swapping clothes.
I am all for reducing consumerism. I started doing it myself once I became aware about it.
@felicia I’m fairly certain that consumers rarely “source” when purchasing clothing or another goods. What’s most disturbing is Ivanka has cultivated a platform to inform on woman’s empowerment while profiting on enslavement ( no , I don’t think that’s overstating it ) can you imagine the GOP’s outrage if the previous occupants of the WH pulled this…
Sourcing… exactly my point. They look at the price tag. Made in China is cheaper than Made in the USA. And by making the choice based on price alone, that’s “rewarding” the decision to manufacture in China.
Charity… blatant PR move, but she’s not the first or last to use a charity or a foundation in an attempt to burnish her image. Plus…it’s tax deductible. Convenient.
There are companies producing clothing in the US (jeans, jackets, women’s apparel lines come to mind). One of those companies (LC King/Pointer) has been family operated for 100 years, and their (mostly men’s) clothing is reasonably priced.
For work, I have bought a few pieces of Karen Kane clothing, designed and made in the US. The retail prices for the Kane line are similar to what princess charges for her sweatshop apparel. So it can be done.
Maybe she can start a fund to help her accomplish that. This family seems fond of starting charities and trusts.
I hate this woman so much I didn’t even read the post. Has she had plastic surgery? I am not willing to google as this would involve typing her name.
Not hugely and she was always quite pretty in my opinion. Saw her in vogue as a teen. Her nose is smaller now, and just recently I’m noticing she looks like she gets some non surgical procedure maybe Botox that unfortunately gives a puffy look. Also, veneers
Nose, teeth, boobs, possibly cheeks have been altered. Just google ivanka plastic surgery, it’s there. She looks more plastic than Barbie now.
Cnn will be holding breaking news about Michael Flynn. They are acting like its big news.
Here it is.
http://www.cnn.com/2017/04/27/politics/michael-flynn-foreign-payments-investigation/index.html
And Sally Yates will be testifying twice in May.
If:
1. Flynn was warned about accepting foreign money in 2014, but was getting paid in 2016;
2. Flynn was caught on foreign surveillance discussing US policy in late December;
3. Sally Yates told the administration about Flynn possibly violating the Logan act in early January.
4. After being informed by Yates, the Trump administration waited 3 weeks for Flynn to resign, even after receiving this news that he might be compromised.
5. During those 3 weeks, Flynn sat on Security Council meetings and had access to high levels of classified information.
…then this could really blow up. I can’t wait for Sally to testify. I am so curious as to what she knows and when she shared the information and with whom.
Of course they do. We can’t even treat poor white people in America with the decency of a good wage – you really think they’re going to pay people they consider fundamentally subhuman even remotely in the vicinity of fair?
Make Ivanka Great Again. That is all she is thinking about. I’m pretty sure she’s the emerging kingpin of the criminal enterprise, once daffy daddy is stuck in the home. Her partnership with fellow mobster child Jared seems to have given her the edge.
And of course DailyFail has pics of Ivanka playing with her baby to distract and deflect. Ivanka is getting more and more hate, so it’s time to play supermom.
So everyone is suddenly upset about the wages in China. I have been for a long time and have been angry about Apple and most clothing companies paying slave labor so Americans can buy cheap. However, Americans didn’t seem to care. American privilege makes people think that people in other countries can live in poverty to supply them with goods. Who ever cared at all about Chinese workers until now? Thank-you Ivanka. Let’s hope the hate for her and the fact she was called out will direct others to call out other companies and make real change. Stop buying iphones and clothing from big brand names and start making a difference.
You have to be fair Cheryl, no one here gives hate to Ivanka as Chelsea have received from the hillary haters. If Chelsea has done the same thing to her face has IT has done to hers you would have been here giving grief just like the other Hillary haters, just saying.
I must say, almost every company does this except now they are moving to Ethiopia because China is getting too expensive. Seriously. I love Adidas but most of their products are made in some 3rd world country, not in Germany, where workers would be getting a living wage. I still won’t buy anything related to Ivanka because I can’t stand her but I’m not boycotting any other company (maybe except Apple and Nike).
…To the surprise of no one. These people are so gross. And Money Boo Boo goes to the White House continues…
Wow. She kinda looks like Demi Lovato.
You guys are doing great with the political posting-keep it up.
Why doesn’t she have a philtrum?
Extensive plastic surgery is why, lol. That being said, this Chinese labour thing – not good!
Entire family makes me want to vomit evry time I see their hideous faces
How about consumers stop buying krap made by these tricks, and thereby eliminate their personal “brand” income stream? I never touch anything hawked by JSimpson, JLo, Trumps, KathyLees, Jaclyn Smiths, etc.
