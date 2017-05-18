Future President Mike Pence is equally compromised by the Flynn mess too

I’ve been trying not to allow myself to get excited about the #TrumpImpeachmentParty, mostly because I feel like actual impeachment is still months away and I need to conserve my energy. If and when it happens, we’ll have President Mike Pence. Pence has been biding his time for months now – any fool could see the writing on the wall, and Pence is a smooth political operator who knows how Washington works. He just sat there, eating his fruit plates and watching Trump eat chocolate cake and two scoops of ice cream and he plotted. It’s also been said that many in the White House have made the effort to keep Pence “clean” of scandal, relatively speaking. It’s true that it’s rare to read any article in which Pence comes across as unhinged or someone who makes terrible political arguments, but that’s mostly because he’s standing next to an orange baffoon who literally sh-ts the bed every day. So here are some things to keep your eye on about Mike Pence:
Politico says there are whispers of President Pence in the air. The whispers are coming from Republicans who would rather work with Pence than deal with Trump.
He just formed his own PAC. Because he knows he’s going to be running for president in 2020.
The Enabler. This is an excellent piece about how Pence has “enabled and affirmed” everything Trump has done thus far. Pence does not have clean hands. Yes, he’s not a deranged madman like Trump, but he’s enabled a deranged madman with every breath.
Pence was in charge of Trump’s transition team. The same transition team that knew that Mike Flynn was being investigated by the FBI for working as a foreign operative on behalf of Turkey. Flynn informed the transition team about this investigation as he was being vetted for NSA. What’s worse is that Pence lied about his knowledge repeatedly, including this Fox News interview:
Here is Mike Pence lying two times about not knowing Mike Flynn was a foreign agent. He knew. The campaign knew. pic.twitter.com/eRR5kdkvN2
Photos courtesy of WENN.
And Paul Ryan too. This will stop at President Orrin Hatch
Yes Paul Ryan knew too. He also tried to suppress information. There was an interesting article yesterday about how these morons were talking about Orangino getting paid by Putin. It was Kevin McCarthy who said this. Ryan shut it down and said as a family they need to keep it in house. Well the Post got their hands on that transcript and confronted them. First they said it didn’t exist. Then the Post showed the receipts and they said oh they are kidding!
Yeah right sure!
yeah, if that isn’t a smoking gun right there…
“never happened.”
“I have a transcript AND a recording of it.”
“we were just joking.”
if you lied about it even happening, you got something to hide. if not, you’d say “yeah, that was a very poor attempt at a joke” from the get-go.
Yea a lot of people are wondering just how many top dogs are implicated. Defs Ryan and Pence. Maybe McConnell. It’s going to be a lot of dominos falling
Yup. Cardinal Richelieu Pence is just as dirty. That leaves us with Eddie Munster Ryan. Terrific.
There’s a tape with Ryan and other Republicans talking about Trump colluding with Russia. He (and a lot of others) knew, too.
Trump’s presidency is just exhausting.
That’s exactly what it is.
I’m seriously nervous an impeachmentt will lead to an all out national crisis – with Trump’s supporters genuinely believing he did nothing wrong – spurred to reactionary violence by brietbart and others that want to dismantle the ‘system’.
Yes the Republican Party may go down in flames, but the rest of us will go with them.
It almost feels safer to just let this insane administration play out, suffer the consequences, and hopefully be able to find some kind of stability and security afterwards. I don’t know.
And I say this as a visible minority, who fits in neatly in the camps that have been vilified by Trump and will almost certainly also bear the brunt of post-impeachment violence.
We would not be alive by the end of 4 years. That man has the nuclear codes and he isn’t afraid to use it.
How will the crazy, unhinged Deplorables react when Trump is ousted? They believe he is innocent and that this is a witch hunt. I fear the violence that will follow. I mean, I obviously Trump arrested and thrown to the wolves but I’m worried about the lunacy he has unleashed. It’s going to be scary times
I actually could see it Clare mostly because the right wing media is so full of it and Trump might never actually admit what he’s done.Part of me wants that pee tape to come out just so he gets exposed
Trump has to go regardless. I am telling my liberal friends to buy a gun and learn how to use it. I live in a very conservative area, and my husband just got his deceased father’s gun. I don’t think it will get that bad. But just in case.
Also, I think the Republicans fought this so hard because Pence is dirty too. They are both going down.
Trump’s face in the header pic! Who voted for that?
DUUUH I, Give or take need every Adult Trump to die in Jail be exiled or close to it ( Tiffany Might or might not be Included but Melania CERTAINLY is) alongside with at least the first slate of the GOP governance, up to and Including Ryan, Pence, McConnell’s Turtle B*tchass self and his wattles, Priebus, Bannon I want them jailed, or unable to so much as run for Best Dog Catcher/Shool District, Best Inmate NOTHING
Tiffany and the boy are the only ones not involved in this mess. Hell the babies probably know stuff.
And even that is a STRONG maybe for me LOL
Mother will not be pleased with this, Mike.
Mother is probably compromised, too.
haha!!!
Mother has the leather belt ready for Pence. She doesn’t get that he will actually like it.
A gentle reminder that Impeachment is akin to indictment and is no guarantee that if Impeached 45 will be removed from office. Only after conviction in the Senate would he be forcibly removed from office.
I think it’s a given too say this lunatic is not going to resign like Nixon.
according to the author of “The Art of the Deal”, who knows Drumpf well and who’s been VERY critical of him, he thinks Drumpf would resign rather than face impeachment.
if he gets impeached, that’s “a loss”, if he CHOOSES to resign before that happens, it’s “a win”, because, in his addled brain, HE would have made the decision to leave, rather than being removed. one can only hope.
Tony has had tremendous insight into how orange ticks, based on the 18 months he spent with him. I always find his comments spot-on.
He is tweeting about Clinton and Obama crimes now, and about witch hunts.
Remember that this is a 70 year old wealthy man who has never had to do anything he didnt’ want to do. He has never been told NO. This is NOT fun for him. The Twitter Rogue accounts say that he is eating himself to death, literally. Gained 63 pounds since November. I do think he will resign, which will allow him to complain about the Dems and everyone else, and have anti-Dem rallies the rest of his life, which is what he really liked about the process: the applause, not the work.
The top picture in the article – I swear Pence is squeezing Trump’s forearm and thinking about how meaty it is.
He is more of a wingnut than Emperor Baby Fists, because he believes all of it deeply. He even attacked Mulan leading to an expectation about women in the military or in combat.
“Despite her delicate features and voice, Disney expects us to believe that Mulan’s ingenuity and courage were enough to carry her to military success on an equal basis with her cloddish cohorts. Obviously, this is Walt Disney’s attempt to add childhood expectation to the cultural debate over the role of women in the military. I suspect that some mischievous liberal at Disney assumes that Mulan’s story will cause a quiet change in the next generation’s attitude about women in combat and they just might be right. (Just think about how often we think of Bambi every time the subject of deer hunting comes into the mainstream media debate.)”
In the same op ed from 1999?
“It is instructive that even in the Disney film, young Ms. Mulan falls in love with her superior officer! Me thinks the politically correct Disney types completely missed the irony of this part of the story. They likely added it because it added realism with which the viewer could identify with the characters. You see, now stay with me on this, many young men find many young women to be attractive sexually. Many young women find many young men to be attractive sexually. Put them together, in close quarters, for long periods of time, and things will get interesting. Just like they eventually did for young Mulan. Moral of story: women in military, bad idea.”
I can guess what his attitude is towards sexual assault of female military personnel, and that he thinks it is all the woman’s fault. If only they’d stay home, barefoot and pregnant, going to church every day and thanking God for men to tell them what to do.
What a moron. That story isn’t Disney’s. It’s a centuries old Chinese folktale. It may be true it may not but it’s been in existence before him and his ilk. Yes, there was actual life besides the Christian Right!
Because I am a fundamentally petty person, I am having fun telling the few rueful Trump supporters in my circle, “How does President Hillary Clinton sound now, huh? You were so worried about her e-mails! Now you have to worry about never getting another Republic elected for the next fifty years and the possible end of the free world as we know it. Great job making America GREAT again!!!”
But then I start taking Tylenol and praying because every day brings a new fresh hell of ridiculousness from this administration. I have not had a full night’s sleep since January, and while I am making more money because lots of worried people want to make absolutely sure they are not deported, I long for the halcyon days of President Obama. And, God forgive me, I actually said the other day that even though I railed against President Bush and his ridiculous Attorney Generals (Ashcroft, Gonzales, Mukasey), in retrospect I did not realize how good I had it. Sigh.
I’m definitely having fun rubbing this huge ginormous disaster in the face of Trumpsters I know. Did they like their insurance, schools,food, etc. Oops guys, you’re making us all lose everything. Medicare and Medicaid! Big deal though it’s only THOUSANDS of dollars for an appointment. You guys must feel awesome! Good going!
Ugh. I take my anxiety meds and go for a long walk. I also barely sleep. I can’t believe so many trusted a long known con man, game show host instead of a real qualified politician
I have a stomach ache since November, but I am also fascinated by this process. I am stunned the Republicans won’t stand up to this tyrant, I am so proud of our newspapers, especially the NY Times and Wash Post which, although not perfect, have really dug up bombshell after bombshell.
If this episode doesn’t teach us the value of civics classes, a very strong press and that we need to lessen the power of the President, we are really doomed.
To be fair, is there a Republican not involved in this?
Also, QQ, nifty use of the word wattles.
It doesn’t matter. Trump would never resign…President Pence is fantasy.
Ding dong Roger Ailes is dead 🎼🎤🎉
My only regret of his death is he didn’t die behind bars.
The scary thing is that if Pence actually did become President, the Republicans would rally behind him and both the House and the Senate would go crazy passing all of their agenda. The benefit of Trump being in office is that theres’ so much chaos that it’s going to be difficult to get anything passed.
The Special Counsel being named makes it even more important that we step up watchdogging on the destruction of healthcare and their desire for tax cuts for the richest. That work has still been going on behind the scenes, and they might surprise the House with a “completed” bill that decimates health care next week.
Well it depends how many of those morons are complicit. There’s already a big whiff that RYan, McCarthy and whoever was recorded, were. They covered up possible talk of collusion. All in the name of the party.
Pence is guilty because he was in the transition committee who interviewed Flynn. At that time, Flynn was already under investigation about his partnership with Russia. Pence was on the hiring committee so he does know full well what Flynn did. A lot of BS but Pence isn’t innocent either.
The idea of President Pence comes with an entirely new set of nightmares.
To add to the intrigue, ole Jason C is reportedly ready to resign next month. Where might he go? Rumor is — Faux News!
This may explain why he was bloviating last night on Tucker C’s show. I couldn’t figure out why he was so worked up when he’s already said he’s out by 2018.
